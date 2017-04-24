Entire U.S. Senate Invited To White House for North Korea Briefing…

A very unusual report from Reuters announces the White House has extended an invitation for the entire U.S. Senate to come to the White House for a policy and security briefing on North Korea. The briefing is scheduled for 3pm Wednesday:
(Via Reuters) Top Trump administration officials will hold a rare briefing on Wednesday at the White House for the entire U.S. Senate on the situation in North Korea, senior Senate aides said on Monday.
All 100 senators have been asked to the White House for the briefing by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the aides said.
While top administration officials routinely travel to Capitol Hill to address members of Congress on foreign policy and national security matters, it is unusual for the entire 100-member Senate to go to such an event at the White House, and for those four top officials to be involved.
U.S. officials have expressed mounting concern over North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests, and its threats to attack the United States and its Asian allies. (read more)
President Trump’s foreign policy engagements have been noted to carry intense strategy often marked by evident leverage within newly formed alliances.
The central approach toward North Korea by President Trump has been clear ever since the earliest dates of the 2016 GOP primary when he presented the outlook that China holds the key to constraints upon North Korea.
Since taking office President Trump has followed the strategy of using the U.S. relationship with China as strategic leverage. This has been evidenced by the Trump administration tying benefits to China for their efforts in applying economic leverage upon North Korea.
However, there are limits to what China will be willing to do, not because they are unwilling per se’, but rather specifically because China is unwilling to be seen on the world stage as being leveraged by the U.S. In this regard it’s a matter of pride over principle.
Ultimately if the China-Leverage approach is to work, the Trump administration needs to position China as the ‘good cop’, and the US as the ‘bad cop’. This gives Xi Jinping the ability to criticize the U.S. for aggressive posturing toward North Korea. This also positions Xi as the magnanimous world leader bringing prudent pause with the cessation of hostility.
It will be interesting to see if this is the first time President Trump has allowed his team to express openly to congress what the long-ball strategy is with China. President Trump explaining exactly how to best stroke the panda fur and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.
All previous action by the White House in this regard has been the intentional non-connection of policy and strategy dots allowing everyone to fill in the space between words with their own assumptions.
This could be the first time POTUS tells congress what the larger, more consequential, objectives are; and specifically what the Senate needs to know about the potential for the ‘bad cop’ to punch a hole in the wall just prior to exiting the room and setting the stage for ‘good cop’ Xi Jinping’s entry.
I hope this doesn’t mean a pre emptive strike on NK. Sorry not liking this aggressive foreign policy. Let Asia deal with NK.
If it brings stability by China to North Korea.
I think we will shoot down one of their missiles during a test
Sorry, but I don’t like little Kim saying he will sink our carrier and/or he will nuke the US.
I don’t like that either, but unless there is proof that Kim would simply be replaced by another just like him, I see no reason to do anything more than a drone strike to take just out just him.
On top of that it’s pretty clear that China is not happy with him either. President Trump appeared to be working that angle for a while there, and I hope that is his continued plan: to get China to deal with North Korea.
Tell China they have the support of the US to just take North Korea for their own. China isn’t exactly the best place in the world to live, but as crazy as it is, the North Koreans would be better off under their rule than Kim’s (not that they’d know it. I suspect that the North Koreans are so brainwashed and misguided that it would be 2 or 3 generations before they fully recover, but at least they’d have electricity, etc.).
Partition of North Korea would be beneficial. Both South Korea and China want some buffer, China the lions share. The current DMZ is too close to Seoul.
I think this is the most likely outcome of any conflict in North Korea. Ideally, the Chinese would simply allow South Korea to absorb North Korea, or the majority of North Korean territory. I think that South Korea and China can both guarantee someone worse than Kim won’t just replace him.
This isn’t the Middle East. There are surrounding countries who would commit to rebuilding whatever territory they take without the US having to do it. It’s for this reason why I wouldn’t be completely against removing Kim who continually threatens the US mainland. Also, unlike in the Korean War, I think it would be unlikely for American and South Korean troops to fight Chinese troops directly, given all the talks between President Trump and President Jingping and the deterioration in diplomatic relations between North Korea and China.
Would South Korea really welcome the expensive burden involved in “absorbing” all or a large part of North Korea? Pardon my skepticism.
The younger South Koreans are more skeptical than older generations, but South Korean leaders have been debating the processes and costs involved with reintegration for a while now. It wouldn’t be as smooth as East+West Germany, but after footing the very large up-front expenses, a unified Korea would be well-positioned to have one of the strongest economies in Asia. Given that, the bigger question is whether China would really welcome the competition.
What would you rather do?
This is not the Age of Sails, where the US could withdraw and hunker down behind two vast oceans! Ever since the Clintons and Obama allowed the Norks to develop and test nuclear weapons, the little Fatman with a bowl cut, became a nuclear power, irrespective of his delivery system. Today, a nuke delivery system could be a lead-lined container on a rusty old Nigerian freighter, parked in port at Seattle or Los Angeles or shot from a beat-up old Russian submarine..
I’d worry more about Pakistan handing off a nuke, but that’s me. Hopefully this will cause Kim to get assassinated by his countrymen or China.
That would be the optimum outcome. China can off him and we will say thanks.
I think you have to realize is that NK has been threatening us with their nuclear capabilities, why do you think Hawaii is gearing up protection and on alert, if he hadn’t been allowed to have the nuclear capability in the 1st. place this wouldn’t be happening.
We cannot afford to let Asia alone deal with it, too much is at stake, which is all of our lives.
Always note the intent and direction of the first comment. 😀
Thank you for the reminder, I’m going to write that on a sticky-note and affix it to my monitor 😀
Sundance when your not hitting people in the head with a two by four, you can be downright subtle.
Why is my reasoning wrong? Too much conspiracy thinking on this forum. Staying out of NK makes me some kind of Soros troll? Give me a break.
No one said that… calm down
Your reasoning is not wrong, it is non existent; and would require too lengthy a reply which, unfortunately you would very likely not understand. Life is tough sometimes 😉
Yes, thanks. Nips this weed in the bud.
Oy, Sundance. I’m with ya!
Now I am totally afraid of making the first comment…
“I’m first!” should be okay. 🙂
I think once I just said “wow”, and I remember the SD as made an observation about the first comment before..
It would be acceptable if the US can and did shoot down the next NK missile launch.
We have to be very careful and use known assets to strike. If we use what’s behind the curtainS it will start a panic driven arms race.
Oh, we should definitely do that! And then destroy the launch site.
you rather NK keeps threatening us?
Yeah, we don’t like crazy NK leader dirtbags either.
If you were imprisoned in a North Korean labor camp/gulag eating corn kernels out of your sh@$ to survive year after year after year after year you might feel differently.
The joke called the UN body should be arrested for their lack of compassion and courage to save these victims of brutal inhumanity!!! Where are social justice warriors? Where are the pussy hat trouble makers? Rebels will fight so that a young innocent girl has to sit on the same filthy piss covered men’s public toilet seat!! The sjw’s don’t seem to care if young girls are having their clitorises shaved off with rusty knives by women hating extremists!! But, God forbid they should protest for common sense and decency in a world gone mad. God forbid they should care about the suffering of the North Korean people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understand, Piper, but N. Korea cannot continue in the same way as it has been. Aggressiveness is precisely what is needed with people like Kim Jong “Dong” because they understand no other language. Ever read “The Five Love Languages”? There’s a 6th one and it’s tough love. When you are the super power, you have a big resposibility, to remain as such to use your power for the best purposes for your people as well the for the world at large. It can be unsettling but you saw what happened when we had a lap dog versus our new Alpha Dog as President. 🙂
I think this is a smart move on President Trump’s side…the Democrats (or even McCain/Graham) can’t whine that he is going behind their backs, not being included in the details and choice of responses, etc. certainly a lot more transparancy and inclusiveness than came out of the Barry Soetoros WH. Even the media can’t complain too loudly on this one. Wonder how long it will take for the first leak out of this classified briefings?
Generally you get the full Senate involved when it’s time for war.
Overtly briefing the entire Senate with key cabinet officials leaves the dictator wondering.
Smart.
Trump does not bluff. The problem is that Kim has nothing to lose at this point. The second half is the connection to Iran. Iran does not need to make nukes, with the money Obama gave them they can buy them from Kim and Kim wants money. Moreover, we don’t know if Iran does not have an order for the first hydrogen bomb that Kim proves works.
There needs to be a believable solution to N. Korea or Israel and Saudi Arabia are blackmailed (Saudi Arabia is only an issue because they own Israel with a Dhimmi treaty).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Iran angle is significant.
As well to remember, Iran doesn’t need nukes to wipe out Israel. We’re their “Great Satan”.
“Iran is progressing towards Nuclear Weapons via North Korea”
https://besacenter.org/perspectives-papers/iran-progressing-nuclear-weapons-via-north-korea/
Vulcans may never bluff — but I don’t think that applies toTrump. If its in the negotiation/ persuasion toolbox, he’ll use it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
North Korea has been coddled by 0bama and others for too long.
I hope Bush Sr. and Bill Clinton are paying attention.
I’m sure that Iran is.
Maybe, but this little dictator does not follow psychcological norms. Trust Trump
“You guys want to go home? Sign here first!”
Invite Kim to Mar a Lago for hamburgers.
After the meeting grant him asylum in the US
LikeLike
Dennis’ house.
When was the last time the entire US Senate was invited to the White House, and what happened afterwards?
Knowing some history of the Korean War, if President Trump intends to attack North Korea, would he need Congressional authorization? I’m just wondering because the Korean War ended in a ceasefire and technically North Korea remains in a state of war. Would a new attack on North Korea be simply a resumption of hostilities or would a new formal declaration of war be required?
No he doesn’t need Congress to takeitakeilitary action regardless Truman first deployment of troops to Korea was without approval. Reagan was sued by Congress 4 times for military actions nothing stuck.
IMO the war powers act is unconstitutional.
but hey, why not invite them up so they can feel consulted
and if I were POTUS, I would, after giving China the options, take out the entire NoKo program before they and their research buddy Iran do any more damage.
It should be interesting to see which Senator blabbers the deal and screws it up first.
That may be the intent. Rooting out the enemy within.
McCain/Graham
hes having dinner with them tonight
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my biggest fear as well!
President Trump has a role for the blabber-mouths in Congress to send a message. Congress is part of the strategy.
After that first Dem get-together where Chucky ran to the press with a private conversation I see no reason for President Trump to trust–he has already verified they are untrustworthy.
Loyalty matters to our President, the Congress have become useful idiots in his bag of tools.
Beat me by 2 minutes lol
This also could be ‘killing two birds with one stone’. By inviting them he is including them into the the clearly dangerous situation facing the country and what his thoughts or ideas are. He also knows some may pee their pants running to the media to anonymously leak the conversation. He gets his thoughts out to Lil Kim and China but mostly gets to point a finger at the security breach, further putting DC chumps on notice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
CEO steps in
“The Look” would fit perfectly peering over the sights of a Colt .45…
Well what ever it is be he is going to share with the Senate has more to do with what he wants the press to know then the Senate. Regardless of the seriousness of the pending actions by either side he is calling together a meeting of the church ladies. They will dutiful go to the cameras and microphones and with stèrn important looks say in unison I can’t discuss what went on in there. Then they leave the stage find there nearest presstitute and give them some love. Wall to wall coverage of the message each with there own take. The audience for this will be Kim. So brace yourself for batchit crazy folks. Why Wednesday though when that is when he would want coverage of his tax cut
Warning: anything you tell the Democrats will be used against you in the court of public opinion.
Let’s see the NY times compare this to when all 100 Senators came to Obama’s White House.
I don’t actually know for a fact, (and maybe you do)
But didn’t Obama NEVER have the Senate over to the White House?
If I’m right about that, I bet that’s your point. 🙂
He had lunch with Corker and played martini golf with Boehner.
Nor did he ever go to Congress
Let’s see if anywhere near 100 Senators bother to attend.
If these Senators hear Trumps strategy doesn’t it leave open the possibility that these blabber mouths will run straight to the media? Just to try to cause failure for Trump. I know it’s a national security Issue but I don’t trust any of them not to cause problems for President Trump
Senators going straight to the MSM is a feature, not a bug, of this US Senate briefing regarding North Korea.
Yepp technically they can’t this is a security breodomg therefore top secret.
My guess is there will be a few well placed taged whispers unbelievably juicey tis bits that can be used for leverage when the beans are.spilled.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reality for our President is that the MSM will spin anything positive as a consequence of the Chinese President, Xi. There is no way they will give our President praise if an when NK are denuclearized. He knows this and hopefully has been explaining it to Xi that he will be seen as a savior in Asia, US and throughout the world. If at the end of the day it works and this madman is dealt with and the NK’s are denuclearized, I and more importantly our president could care less that Xi gets the credit.
“It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
-Harry Truman
Perfect. Don’t we the little people do that on our jobs sometimes just to get things moving forward?
No more Gang of Eight bullshit. No more Senate class system. No senator is more important than the rest. Everyone show up. Everyone do your jobs.
Pres Trump is setting the board. I expect his team crew will lay out current intelligence and make clear that if Nork fires on any of our ships or Japan, he will present to the Senate for passage a declaration that such attack was an act of war and that a state of war existed between the US and Nork from the moment of the attack.
+1
….and since 1953,
I wonder if Trump is expecting something that is discussed to be leaked (by dems or GOPe) as part of his strategy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah… performance art was it?
Smart move. President Trump will let Mattis and Joint Chief lay it all out and Tillerson can give the diplomatic side…It doesn’t have to be classified, it is important to let these folks know they are all in same boat…
The relevant Senators have already seen the Classified material for the most part, so I really like this approach…
For those squeamish you can go hide or something…This guy in North Korea is nuts and he can hit South Korea or Japan already…..What do you think would happen then….
Exactly. Would you rather see conflict over there or see a bomb dropped on the U.S.? Take your pick.
This should be interesting. It is a good thing that President Trump is keeping them in the loop. Hopefully, it will prevent certain Senators (McCain) from trying to put out a false narrative. We shall see.
A difficult test for the senators. If they run to the press, they will discredit themselves.
Even the democrats know this is very serious and something Obama should have dealt with
Will this give “Songbird” McCain(super tool/fool) an excuse to push for war…his defense donors would like.
Excerpt:
Hostage politics is a hardy Korean perennial, perhaps because it always seems to yield some political or diplomatic benefit. Pyongyang recently detained Malaysian citizens and traded them to Kuala Lumpur in return for the North Koreans suspected of conspiring to assassinate Kim Jong Un’s brother. The North has also traded Americans over the years for visits by high-ranking U.S. officials, even former Presidents, who offer the regime some legitimacy and sometimes more tangible benefits.
That’s the best reason for the Trump Administration not to engage in hostage negotiations. The U.S. warns Americans not to travel to North Korea, yet some still tempt fate by doing so. The U.S. can ask China to intercede for the imprisoned Americans on humanitarian grounds, but the U.S. also needs China’s help against North Korea’s nuclear missiles.
North Korea is a terrorist government that obeys none of the norms of international behavior. The only solution is regime change. But in the meantime, the U.S. should make clear that Americans who travel to North Korea do so at their own risk.
Hmmm….any US citizen still in NK deserves exactly what he gets.
Including a Darwin Award.
“The U.S. warns Americans not to travel to North Korea, yet some still tempt fate by doing so.”
Followed by:
“But in the meantime, the U.S. should make clear that Americans who travel to North Korea do so at their own risk.”
First warning was clear. Second warning redundant.
POTUS Trump may have a formal peace treaty to present. If he can solve the Korean Penisula quagmire, President Trump may make peace in the Middle East possible as well.
China is too afraid of Nkorea to do much ,. Nukes on Chinese border in the hands of Kim are
very threatening to China. China made NKorea and the U.S helped mightly with the huge trade deficit with China, that allowed the over flow money to go to NKorea for weapons.
This is going no where but up in smoke, China has become a small player, my opinion, in the short term.
Ok, this is a bit like saying the US is afraid of Mexico, or Canada…….
Well, it also seems equally possible Trump will use the Wednesday meeting to inform congress of actions already underway around the time of the briefing.
Anything in the meeting will immediately appear in the NYT and on CNN.
Trump may be testing these rats to see who is going to leak first! Lol!
There is only one way to get NK to give up on developing nuke ICBMs and that is if China trade embargos the place.
Threatening China’s trade with the US is how that is achieved.
America can happily live without importing anything from China, destroyed US manufacturing will crank up effortlessly. China needs the jobs created by exports to the US because 100 million unemployed ex village dwellers are going to be a revolution risk for the Chinese elites. Simple really.
The President didn’t decide to call a meeting with the Senate, the Secretary of State, Secretary of Defence, Director of National Intelligence, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff for tea and crumpets just because they all happen to be in town at the same time.
I wonder just what new things little kimmie is doing besides “detaining” a US citizen and his usual provocations and threats that has the attention of such an illustrious group of leaders?
the rhetoric is getting pushed up a few notches of the next 48 hours.
http://www.ksby.com/story/35230931/minuteman-iii-launch-scheduled-this-week-at-vandenberg-afb
the last test fire of the Minuteman system was in Feb of this year…
LikeLike
And it didn’t explode on take off
I think I’ll just sit back and wait to see what this is about. All the hair-on-fire, panties-in-a-wad hysteria of late about Trump’s actions (or rather, his “supposed” actions and motivations based purely on some keyboard “specialists” speculations) have been a joke–not to mention a total waste of time and energy.
Until proven otherwise, I’ll trust that this, too, is a step towards MAGA.
He is doing it at the Whitehouse? Turf play. I love it… positioning himself as their leader. Will probably make them sit in folding chairs… while he is handled with tremendous pomp and circumstance. This is going to be good.
Can’t wait to find out what he is up to, because it will all come to light in good time..
dig dig…
Hilarious! 4 stars! ****
I am totally guessing here, but it seems Trump is determined not to let foreign events take his presidency hostage.
The evil BO deliberately left chaos and danger, that is what “community organizers” (nihilists) do.
Trump is taking immediate action (as immediately as he can) early in his administration, not letting events get more out of hand, especially in the context of the isolationism so many expected from him.
To Trump, America First does not mean isolationism, although it also does mean no nation change (per the neocons). It does mean addressing specific, discrete threats such as ISIS, and North Korea by using the power of American military/economic force. Relatedly, Trump is forcefully addressing the grave danger presented by the alien invasion of America.
We (Trump’s base) may not see things play out in some dreamy idealistic way, but we may also be pleasantly surprised if Trump spends (from our uninformed view) a couple roller coaster years addressing global threats in a no nonsense way, to be followed by a world made more peaceful and safe by Trump’s intelligent exercise of power and determination.
Point of clarification to the situation: the conditional clauses of North Korean statements threatening the US are never, ever reported in the MSM. Their statements are always to the effect of “If the US attacks us we will use nuclear weapons against the US.” The only part reported is “we will use nuclear weapons against the US.”
Let’s pray for our President. Always trust Trump.
On a lesser note . . . I want the names of any senators who do not attend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What ever is going to happen must be big, Urgent and necessary. POTUS would not want to overshadow his tax plan role out.
He has cancelled some appearances as well – VA announcement for one.
The Trump, our dear PDJT, does another thwack-on-the-side-of-the-head. What President has pulled the entire Senate into a meeting of this style. I have been otherwise involved away from “the news” just long enough to see how targeted TCTH has become on key issues. The MSM/LSM/International folks must be embarrassed. I don’t feel one bit sorry for them…the lazy buzzards.
Point not seen is the appearance of VP Pence in Asia. Maybe he has been feeling out the neighbors before the DC met with Senators.
