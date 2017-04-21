OMB Director Mick Mulvaney Discusses The Pending Economic Policy Confrontation…

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney appears on Bloomberg News to discuss the seismic, epic, thundershock confrontational clash that is about to take place between the Trump administration and the DC UniParty.
There are no adjectives capable of describing the scope and immeasurable scale of the battle that is about to transpire between the White House and the Democrat/Republican UniParty.
MONEY is where every entity within the full-swamp goes nuclear against President Trump and the administration. Despite all prior discussions toward this end, it is doubtful that more than one-in-a-million people can fully grasp the dynamic at play.
Because the procedural wonk is so inherently riddled with ten thousand tentacles of political schematics, I will defray the wonk-speak until after the video.
.
If you are interested in deep political weeds, keep reading. However, if you have blood pressure issues or are concerned about your physical or mental health, STOP HERE and go enjoy life. Believe me.
From a political perspective the outline of the assembled enemy forces are evident. Next week former President Obama is scheduled to reappear in Chicago. This is not coincidental. There are trillions of dollars at stake.
Every vested financial interest has been, and is now, prepared to do battle against President Trump. All of the body blows from the media, including their professional gaslighting efforts, was merely to soften Trump up for the pending attacks.
All of the previous accusations, ridicule, marginalization, probes and diminishment efforts by the media and their multinational corporate entities will pale in comparison to what lies ahead.
If you listen to Mulvaney carefully, and accept that the UniParty apparatus is real and purposeful, then you can see the scope of the financial strategy coming from DC. Remember, the BIG CLUB has paid for legislative policy. They will not allow those payments to be non-reciprocated, all of the DC politicians are now commissioned to fight without limits or rules on their behalf.
BIG CLUB: ♦Retention of ObamaCare. ♦Deep Federal Spending. ♦NO border wall. ♦Open-ended immigration until congress delivers comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty. ♦Tax Cuts (corporate revenue enhancements).
♦House Speaker Paul Ryan will use the budgetary rules process, as a backdoor, to leverage the U.S. CoC Lobbyists construct of the Border Adjustment Tax (BAT).
♦No-one paid by the Big Club in Washington DC will willingly support the Border Wall.
Think about what Director Mulvaney is saying in the video above. Mulvaney is highlighting the point that tax/budget will either use the reconciliation process, or not – depending on the opposition and depending on the support.
Any budget can pass the house with a simple majority, the Republicans have full control.
However, when the budget reaches the Senate if they are going to use “reconciliation” (simple majority/republicans only) the budget must be revenue neutral beyond 10 years – if the tax plan/budget is going to be permanent.
If the Tax-Plan/Budget delivered to the Senate is not deemed revenue neutral (scored by CBO) beyond 10 years, it cannot be permanent and use the reconciliation process (simple majority). Such a plan must contain a sunset provision or an expiration date.
A permanent tax plan/budget that is: not deficit neutral, and beyond the 10 year scope, will require support from more than just 52 republican senators to pass; because it will mean long-term deficit spending.
Here’s where the FUBAR of the UniParty comes into play. This is not a Democrat -vs- White House issue.
President Trump cannot present a balanced budget with drastic cuts to government, because UniParty republicans will not support it. They, along with Democrats, will demand more spending.
Most of those same UniParty republicans are already opposed to the border wall. They view funding for the border wall as a negotiation tool to keep the federal government spending on other facets. President Trump cannot fund the wall, and simultaneously fund their big government spending indulgences without deficit spending.
Enter Paul Ryan.
Ryan will propose this Border Adjustment Tax, a program Trump hates, as the revenue tool to provide the funding for the tax/budget that contains the border wall funding.
See how that works?
[U.S. CoC and Ryan ] – The U.S. CoC get their B.A.T, which is essentially a tax against consumers allowing big corporations to fatten their bottom line, by forcing Trump to give up his border wall or go along with their proposal.
Wait, you ask: …what about renegotiated trade deals with (Mexico) via NAFTA that will, essentially, provide the revenue that more than pays for the wall?
Great question. Yes, the renegotiated NAFTA deals would easily provide the treasury revenue that will offset any wall expenditures.
However, now you understand why congress is refusing to accept the NAFTA “letter of intent” from Commerce Secretary Ross. The republican UniParty congress is blocking, well, actually they are ‘strategically delaying‘, Wilbur Ross from renegotiating the trade deal with Mexico – and by doing so they are blocking the revenue that would undermine their tax/budget scheme and argument in favor of the B.A.T.
Remember, accepting the letter of intent triggers the start of a 90-day waiting period before Ross can open NAFTA. Congress is waiting to accept, until the end of the 90-day period falls AFTER October 1st 2017, the beginning of Fiscal Year 2018.
This UniParty approach robs the White House from using the anticipated Mexican money as a point of reference (political talking point) for the current tax and budget proposals which begin October 1st for fiscal year 2018. (The B.A.T also impacts the possibility of a greater economic trade deal with Mexico from the tax side.)
See how that works?
[Hence, the blood pressure warnings]
This is not a Democrat party working against the White House. This is a republican UniParty working against the White House.
Speaker Ryan is positioning funding for the border wall contingent upon Trump accepting the blanket B.A.T as revenue to pay for it. This is the position of the Lobbyists within the U.S. CoC. If Ryan wins we are all screwed because essentially the tax revenue will be on our backs for every product imported and exported. But the big corporations love the enhancements to their bottom lines.
OMB Director Mick Mulvaney is trying to position and protect President Trump from having to accept the B.A.T. because the BAT is antithetical to the economic trade policy, targeted tariff approach, President Trump wants to take.
Simultaneously, Mulvaney is trying to get President Trump the initial start up money for the Border Wall so he doesn’t have to accept Ryan’s BAT.
Ergo Mick Mulvaney is trying to draw in Democrat votes to offset the scheme of Ryan which is relying only upon Republican votes. If Mulvaney can get Democrats to vote for funding the border wall by giving them funding to continue ObamaCare, Mulvaney won’t need Ryan’s BAT revenue because he’ll have votes to support a deficit bill.
However, Democrats don’t want the border wall either; but they also don’t want ObamaCare to collapse earlier due to funding shortages within the insurance reimbursement program (cost share programs).
FUBAR.
When challenged about the UniParty, it always helps to remind and re-emphasize to people that Republicans in congress (House and Senate – ’10 through ’16) fully funded all of Obama’s policies and programs.
Maybe we could let China build the wall. They’ve done it before. In exchange for some American coal and nat gas.
LikeLike
The Chinese wall history says it wasn’t the construction of the wall which failed but the corruption of those who operated it which caused the failure. I would be concerned about fail points being installed.
But it’s an interesting notion. China and Mexico are in some ways competitors.
LikeLike
President Trump does not take well to being boxed in like this. He will find a way and a point of leverage to force a move in favor of his agenda. It will take some heads rolling or the threat of it. His visit to Wisconsin may have been a signal to that end. I’m sure he did more than make a speech with members of a tool company surrounding him.
Just as President Trump countered the empty “test launches” of arms from N.Korea with two actual and highly visible attacks and one where the death toll of a single bomb was very large to demonstrate REAL action, I believe President Trump will make a bold and demonstrative move to signal to the uniparty and the big club that he is NOT messing around.
I don’t have a clue what that may be but it’s a very Trumpian thing to do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You have very aptly worded what I also think. We’ll probably never know his high maneuver moves…like why that Jason guy is quitting. That came out of nowhere just like the release of Aya from jail in Egypt.
I hope that trip to WI means the beginning of the end of Ryan. He’s a backstabbing snake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Tsu!
(Slashes through the air with Samurai sword)
LikeLike
how about a bounty for any illegal caught by civilian militias crossing into the USA other than through a designated checkpoint.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You certainly are not an executive of some Police Ossifers Union! 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
No surprise there. I expect she will butt into a lot of issues way over her comprehension. The dims need players. Their bench is empty. I doubt she can help.
LikeLike
The federal government spends $11 billion a day. We can spend a couple days’ spending on the Wall.
LikeLike
I cannot ‘click like’….she makes me ill; M.O.R.O.N.
LikeLike
What an intellectual.
Such convincing arguments, reasoning and strong evidence.
Such erudition.
LikeLike
I’ve always believed that for every day the govt. operates without a budget all members of Congress and their staff should forfeit their pay.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And that should include taking no money/gifts from lobbyists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that should never happen at all…and no PAC money either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a shame more people don’t understand the games being played in DC. The Swamp would’ve been drained long ago if people wised up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The average person doesn’t understand the real game in DC because the elected players all lie, the MSM lies, and most people just believe the scripted lies.
LikeLike
You’re right Sundance. I shouldn’t have continued reading. I didn’t think I could hate anyone more than Barack Obama but I think I hate the Uniparty more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to get over mere hate; and swear vengeance! If you should survive, lotsa time to beg ‘forgiveness’!.!
LikeLike
“When challenged about the UniParty, it always helps to remind and re-emphasize to people that Republicans in congress (House and Senate – ’10 through ’16) fully funded all of Obama’s policies and programs.”
This. When Ryan replaced Boehner and still delivered every dime to Barry and his buddies without extracting a thing, it really made things clear.
LikeLike
Love the idea of our funding some of the wall. So many churches, schools, libraries and towns raise money by selling bricks with your name stamped on them, usually for new sidewalks for a new project or building. These are popular and lucrative ways to make the extra funds needed beyond the budget of the organization. Sure would be a fun project…and even if the wall is high tec construction, the bricks could be used as a road or walkway, symbolic of our national spirit.
LikeLike
The public coffers have PLENTY of Money for THE WALL! Don’t even think of any other funding possibilities!
My God, that WALL was suppose to have been built after Reagan left office; there has been funding since the Scally-Wag Bush Boys Era…Give me a Freakin’Break!!!!
I’m am fully aware of political scheming BS BUT this is just too damn much and those Lyin’Crooks in Congress Truly Believe, We the People, are absolute MORONS who are barely able to get dressed in the morning, go to the bathroom and take nourishment.
Every Treeper, Every American who lives and breathes for a living should be absolutely OUTRAGED and ready to take action.
This will not stand. I do not believe President Donald J. Trump will allow this to issue to fall the way of corruption. This Wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it.
President Donald J. Trump is a man of his word and his word is his honor. I believe him. He has dealt with worse critters than he is dealing with now. It’s all in the tactics; he’s got this.
LikeLike
There has been complete silence about the billions that corporations are keeping overseas. I did see some suggestion that there could be some leverage there. ie a small tax on it which could pay for the wall.
Also, wasn’t there some suggestion for taxing the remittances going back to Mexico?
LikeLike
The Art of the Deal meets The Swamp.
LikeLike
Arrrgh, you were right Sundance, now my head hurts. But, hey, at least I now know I’m one in a million so that’s a plus. MAGA ON!
LikeLike
Oh, I Believe you SD!
You called THIS!, practically before President Trump was Sworn In.
I look forward to your further predictions, and Lots of Uniparty Swearing.
Rush covered this today also.
Its about to come to a Rolling Boil!
I anticipate frogs attempting to get out of the Swamp Boil Pot momentarily…
LikeLike
Now Sundance has clearly enunciated the problem.. nobody here can “un-see” the ugly truth. No need to rehash it either. Sundance is ever so subtle, so gentle to the birds at her treehouse. Me, not so much. Key word little birdies – FUBAR. (You must come to terms with this reality). Now, I know that Sir Steve Bannon knows it, but I am concerned Sir Trump doesn’t realize it. I was thinking, hoping that Sir Trump came into this knowing that some sort of coup will be required in order to MAGA and to return America to a representative form of governance. This event MUST OCCUR under Sir Trump’s watch in order for the chance to return America toward some semblance of its founding – because when the other side gains power back they will certainly make a coup occur under their watch to completely destroy this American experiment once and for all..
There is no easy way out of Fourth Turnings – either path you choose you get war.. the only difference is in the outcome..
LikeLike