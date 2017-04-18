Day #3 – “The Closer” Vice President Mike Pence Visits Japan…

Noting President Trump’s Asian Strategy. [High Profile, but Under-reported] •A firm open hand •leveraging new policy •structured around personal trust •building modern alliances:
- February 10th – President Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Abe at the White House and at Mar-a-Lago, w/both spouses, to discuss regional issues (including N-Korea).
- February 27th – President Trump and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi meet in the White House Oval Office to discuss regional issues (including N-Korea).
- March 15th – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits Japan, South Korea and China to follow up on February’s conversations and discuss the forward path (including N-Korea).
- April 6th and 7th – President Trump hosts Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago where they discussed all of the critical bilateral and regional issues (including N-Korea).
- April 15th – Vice President Pence arrives in Asia for a ten day visit; positioned as the steady, stable and reliable administration policy closer (including N-Korea).
The White House (Trump) approach and results so far have been stunningly effective.
There have been more consequential Asia-Pacific/U.S. results (trade, economics and security) in the past two months than in the prior ten years. The stunningly successful and deliberate strategy continues today with Vice President Mike Pence in Japan.
You’ve just gotta watch. Watch and listen to Pence “The Closer”, and pay attention to the first question about TPP and how Mike Pence and Taro Aso respond. [Start at 6:24 if you are short of time]
TPP now means Trump Pence Partnership
Hello China…. Japan wants an equal seat at the table again. And the U.S. is brokering that deal. No tpp is required, same for Nafta(please i hope they take care of this soon). Fair trade doesnt need a bunch of rules and laws written by people who only have politics in mind. Common sense, smart tactics, and innovation. Lowering our tax rate will be the icing on that cake.
Sundance, what us going on with NAFTA? I havent heard a peep out of Canada or Mexico(except about the wall)?
It’s been 89 days since Inauguration. A letter of intent to renegotiate the treaty must be sent to the Senate(only ?) 90 days before re-negotiations can start.
Congress has refused to accept Secretary Ross’s letter of intent. He sent it in March.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/14/secretary-wilbur-ross-delivers-a-message-the-uniparty-congress-is-put-on-notice/
Boo hiss spit on Congress. 😮😤
Should we start ordering rope?
I missed that post, updated, thx. So resubmit, and then if refused again work around sections of it? Parts perhaps associated with national security.
What a great time to be alive!
Sounds like Trump has already secured China’s cooperation in dealing with North Korea. Not a good day for Lit’ Kim.
Agreed.
I do believe Pres Trump is moving the same mountains that everyone said he couldn’t during the campaign. Oh heavens, we will start a trade war with Japan….I’m scared.
VP Pence continues to represent us (and his boss) very well…despite all the nay-saying I read on other web sites.
I can’t even begin to imagine the horror of being represented by Kaine and Unable.
Don’t forget the conspiracies. Some of them are just absurd.
Finally! A Vice President who has a real role to play and not just put on the ticket to attend State funerals and assure that the current President won’t be assassinated. (Did you hear that, Uncle Joe?)
Pence has real responsibilities.
What was that Japanese word that Pence said again?
Zatoichi 🙂
“The TPP is a part of the past for the United States of America…” OMG, I just got goose pimples.lol
A great team, President Trump and VP Pence. Great for the American people.
I love the Lions Sundance! My goodness, this article is nearly swoon worthy 😃. Brilliant timeline compilation and analysis. Brilliant I say! ❤️
Not to be too critical of Pence, because it was otherwise an awesome speech, but “both sides of the Atlantic” – minor cringe. 😀
Me too, Fe. But I would say that Trump is the lion in the middle, and Tillerson is the one on the right. Both outer lions supporting the Main Guy in the middle.
The more I hear from Vice-President Pence – the more impressed I become – what an asset he is to President Trump – as Governor of Indiana – he approached foreign nations to develop relationships and promote trade – he seems so comfortable in this representative role – one does not get the impression he is speaking out of both sides of his mouth, either – he is genuine, likable, and honest – mutual benefit requires compromise and agreement – which he reiterated over and over – the Trump Team is all on the same page – presenting a united front to every nation with whom they discuss trade, partnership, and economic advancement – how refreshing –
Thank You, Vice-President Pence for representing the American people in such a formidable manner – God bless you abundantly for all of your hard work in Making America Great Again – you make us proud to be Americans because your leadership speaks volumes for all of us!
