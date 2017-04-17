The White House Celebrates Easter 2017…

The President Trump first family celebrate Easter at the White House with the annual Easter Egg Roll festivities:
Not sure if this was posted here before. Story of Eric and Lara’s beagle Ben…
https://libertywriters.com/2017/03/eric-and-lara-trump-came-across-a-dog-near-death-they-did-something-incredible1/
A beautiful story about beautiful, loving and compassionate people. The Trump family should be a role model for everyone; beautiful people both inside and out.
Delightful interview, delightful people!
I had the pleasure of watching it Live this morning. Thank you sundance for posting, for I have had the pleasure of watching once again.
So refreshing! First time in a long time someone in the White House actually wants to celebrate Easter! So blessed to have this family as our face to the world! #MoreWinning 😀
Enemedia
(probably started by PeReZ hIlToN), tryin’ to put Our President down, by sayin’ the WH Easter Roll isn’t near as Big as oboMao’s.
They will use Any excuse, for being Negative.
THIS!, to me, Proves how low they will go.
Thank You President and First Lady Trump, for carrying on our Christian Traditions.
Just because the last Resident bought twice as many eggs, doesn’t mean they had Christian Traditions at heart.
They only loved the spotlight.
And the Enemedia, fell all over each other, to further the Communist Agenda.
We Will MAGA! without Them.
Sweet mercy! I’d have to go sit on the grass with the kids so Mr. Sessions would read to me. Might try to switch out the book with the Constitution.
And Melania? She’s so ethereally beautiful, she almost looks like lovely drawing from a children’s book herself.
Sean Spicer was in the Reading Nook, too, Kelly! How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Yes, she does! I hope someone, somewhere, gifts President Trump and Barron with a framed photo of that shot of her today. Story book ❤️💐🤗
Ethereal–a perfect adjective you have used to describe First Lady Melania!
A garden frock of pink froth, worn by a lovely lady gracefully seated, the words of the book conveyed to the children via her charming, accented voice…enchanting.
If any one of you has a sad or hurting friend or relative who could use a hug today–DO send them this video, so that Melania can read to them.
Kelly, I’d be there with you in no time flat. 😊
Just posted this at open thread; didn’t see this so here is more coverage:
Sessions is good at reading to kids, really surprising.
I just teared up at the little girl rolling the egg with the wooden spoon.
So much emotion has been awakened. Not all of it healthy.
Your President and his family are truly beautiful. Please honour, respect and fight for them. And crush any that demean,disparage or slander them.
Thank you
I absolutely LOVE both Melania’s and Jeff Sessions readings, although I took a little different meaning from each of their books 🙂 When AG Sessions adds at the end of the book “Well, I’m glad he got THAT straightened out”, I couldn’t help but LOL!
A beautiful day at the Trump White House celebrating Easter 2017!
Love the little boy sitting there with Sean Spicer. His outfit is great!!!😃👍
This is incredibly refreshing to see!!
Are the President and First Lady doing some coloring at a picnic table full of kids ?
They were making cards for the military – Sweet – Barron is getting an education in giving, too!
Wait! I thought this was suppose to be a disaster
The press could learn something from those kids listening to Spicer.
A Son! So happy for them – Eric does a great interview – and Lara is so sweet!
Very moving when the President, the First Lady and Barron sat together with the children writing letters to the troops.
Very special
Yes, very special, fed!
Great to see dignity and elegance restored once again to the White House its nice to finally be able to watch these events, I ignored them for years
Me, too, snaggle! * Sigh *
You are so right snaggle. I never felt or saw one sincere expression from the o clan. They always looked so “put upon” by our long held traditions. Their joy came from their Wednesday night parties with the hipsters and hollywood elite. POTUS & FLOTUS are all about family in America. We are all blessed this Easter.
You are so right too, OldSchool. This family is delightful 🌟🌟
Yes we sure are blessed is right we sure dodged a bullet Nov 8th 2016. It was great to see the whole Trump family involved & Jeff Sessions , Sean Spicer reading to the kids.
They sang a beautiful inspirational song.
I loved the way Trump and Melania were dressed – with such class and style. In fact, his sons and Sessions and Spicer were dressed nice as well. I also like KAC’s dress (pink). O usually had his sleeves rolled up with no coat and tie.
One big, beautiful family with huge hearts, so great to see. Love the Military Bands and the Easter Bunny(his glasses are too cute😄), they are awsome!!!😃👍👍👍
I thoroughly enjoyed the interview with Kellyanne and her family! Her children are such fun! Don’t pass this one by, if you have not viewed it.
Thanks for posting it, Pam.
yw 🙂
So, I’m no expert but it appeared to me as if the Trump WH Easter Egg Roll was a success, not a flop! Once again, Our National Pride the MSM, gets it all wrong. Ha, ha. We knew President Trump had this handled–on time and undoubtedly under budget!
There will be twice as many next year!! I’m predicting right now. 😁
Also enjoyed the United States Marine Corps band…aka “The President’s Own”. Ooorah!
How beautiful it all was!
What a beautiful day for our President, our First Lady and Barron. They all seemed to have a great time. I especially enjoyed AG Sessions’ and his reading to the kids. The man is full of passion whether it comes to a children’s book or illegal immigrants. He was absolutely right that our President and the folks working for him are beavers because they truly work day and night to MAGA.
Pres. Obama made the Easter Egg roll political. Inviting specific SJW types to the party. He had big name entertainment, that weren’t really children’s entertainers. Also Obama changed the way to get tickets from waiting in line a couple of days ahead of time for a lottery.
Trump seems to have gone back more to a non-political celebration. Instead of trying for big name entertainers he went with the official band and a few others. Much better optics, then trying for someone and them being “not available”.
Who cares if Obama had 37,000 his last year and Pres. Trump limited it to 20,000 (or whatever)? The SJW are already complaining that there aren’t many ‘families of color’ at the event. There was a lottery, I’m sure they weren’t sorted out by color. It was more self selected… or the SJW weren’t there and are only looking at some pictures.
How precious to see our President and First Lady, along with Barron, coloring with the children. Oldschool (above thread) said, “I never felt or saw one sincere expression from the o clan. They always looked so “put upon” by our long held traditions.” True words, Oldschool. The differences between the last 8 years and today are stark in their contrast. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful family in the White House.
US Navy band
