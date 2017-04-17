The White House Celebrates Easter 2017…

Posted on April 17, 2017 by

The President Trump first family celebrate Easter at the White House with the annual Easter Egg Roll festivities:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Christian Values, FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to The White House Celebrates Easter 2017…

  1. sundance says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. illinoiswarrior says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    So refreshing! First time in a long time someone in the White House actually wants to celebrate Easter! So blessed to have this family as our face to the world! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      April 17, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Enemedia
      (probably started by PeReZ hIlToN), tryin’ to put Our President down, by sayin’ the WH Easter Roll isn’t near as Big as oboMao’s.
      They will use Any excuse, for being Negative.
      THIS!, to me, Proves how low they will go.

      Thank You President and First Lady Trump, for carrying on our Christian Traditions.

      Just because the last Resident bought twice as many eggs, doesn’t mean they had Christian Traditions at heart.
      They only loved the spotlight.
      And the Enemedia, fell all over each other, to further the Communist Agenda.

      We Will MAGA! without Them.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  3. Kelly says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Sweet mercy! I’d have to go sit on the grass with the kids so Mr. Sessions would read to me. Might try to switch out the book with the Constitution.

    And Melania? She’s so ethereally beautiful, she almost looks like lovely drawing from a children’s book herself.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • duchess01 says:
      April 17, 2017 at 1:23 pm

      Sean Spicer was in the Reading Nook, too, Kelly! How to Catch the Easter Bunny

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • D Lo says:
      April 17, 2017 at 1:39 pm

      Yes, she does! I hope someone, somewhere, gifts President Trump and Barron with a framed photo of that shot of her today. Story book ❤️💐🤗

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • corimari2013 says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      Ethereal–a perfect adjective you have used to describe First Lady Melania!
      A garden frock of pink froth, worn by a lovely lady gracefully seated, the words of the book conveyed to the children via her charming, accented voice…enchanting.
      If any one of you has a sad or hurting friend or relative who could use a hug today–DO send them this video, so that Melania can read to them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Fe says:
      April 17, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      Kelly, I’d be there with you in no time flat. 😊

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. littleflower481 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Just posted this at open thread; didn’t see this so here is more coverage:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Sunshine says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Sessions is good at reading to kids, really surprising.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. dekester says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    I just teared up at the little girl rolling the egg with the wooden spoon.

    So much emotion has been awakened. Not all of it healthy.

    Your President and his family are truly beautiful. Please honour, respect and fight for them. And crush any that demean,disparage or slander them.

    Thank you

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • D Lo says:
      April 17, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      I absolutely LOVE both Melania’s and Jeff Sessions readings, although I took a little different meaning from each of their books 🙂 When AG Sessions adds at the end of the book “Well, I’m glad he got THAT straightened out”, I couldn’t help but LOL!

      A beautiful day at the Trump White House celebrating Easter 2017!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. Chuck says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    This is incredibly refreshing to see!!

    Are the President and First Lady doing some coloring at a picnic table full of kids ?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. irvingtwosmokes says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Wait! I thought this was suppose to be a disaster

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Chuck says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    The press could learn something from those kids listening to Spicer.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. fedback says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Very moving when the President, the First Lady and Barron sat together with the children writing letters to the troops.
    Very special

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. snaggletooths says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Great to see dignity and elegance restored once again to the White House its nice to finally be able to watch these events, I ignored them for years

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    I loved the way Trump and Melania were dressed – with such class and style. In fact, his sons and Sessions and Spicer were dressed nice as well. I also like KAC’s dress (pink). O usually had his sleeves rolled up with no coat and tie.

    Like

    Reply
  18. maggiemoowho says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    One big, beautiful family with huge hearts, so great to see. Love the Military Bands and the Easter Bunny(his glasses are too cute😄), they are awsome!!!😃👍👍👍

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Sylvia Avery says:
    April 17, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    So, I’m no expert but it appeared to me as if the Trump WH Easter Egg Roll was a success, not a flop! Once again, Our National Pride the MSM, gets it all wrong. Ha, ha. We knew President Trump had this handled–on time and undoubtedly under budget!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Katie says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Also enjoyed the United States Marine Corps band…aka “The President’s Own”. Ooorah!

    Like

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Like

    Reply
  24. sundance says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. sundance says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. Joan says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    How beautiful it all was!

    Like

    Reply
  27. fleporeblog says:
    April 17, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    What a beautiful day for our President, our First Lady and Barron. They all seemed to have a great time. I especially enjoyed AG Sessions’ and his reading to the kids. The man is full of passion whether it comes to a children’s book or illegal immigrants. He was absolutely right that our President and the folks working for him are beavers because they truly work day and night to MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. MfM says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Pres. Obama made the Easter Egg roll political. Inviting specific SJW types to the party. He had big name entertainment, that weren’t really children’s entertainers. Also Obama changed the way to get tickets from waiting in line a couple of days ahead of time for a lottery.

    Trump seems to have gone back more to a non-political celebration. Instead of trying for big name entertainers he went with the official band and a few others. Much better optics, then trying for someone and them being “not available”.

    Who cares if Obama had 37,000 his last year and Pres. Trump limited it to 20,000 (or whatever)? The SJW are already complaining that there aren’t many ‘families of color’ at the event. There was a lottery, I’m sure they weren’t sorted out by color. It was more self selected… or the SJW weren’t there and are only looking at some pictures.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Political Reviewer says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    How precious to see our President and First Lady, along with Barron, coloring with the children. Oldschool (above thread) said, “I never felt or saw one sincere expression from the o clan. They always looked so “put upon” by our long held traditions.” True words, Oldschool. The differences between the last 8 years and today are stark in their contrast. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful family in the White House.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Pam says:
    April 17, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    US Navy band

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s