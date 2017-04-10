Recording of Secretary Kerry Admitting President Obama Armed Extremists in Syria – And Now Secretary Tillerson and President Trump are Dealing With Consequences…..

On September 30th 2016 the New York Times quietly released a leaked audio recording of Secretary John Kerry meeting with multiple factions associated within Syria.
The 40-minute discussion took place on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting took place at the Dutch Mission to the United Nations on Sept. 22nd 2016:
[…] Kerry’s off-record conversation was apparently with two dozen ‘Syrian civilians’, all from US backed opposition-linked NGO’s in education and medical groups supposedly working in ‘rebel-held’ (aka terrorist-held) areas in Syria.
This opposition conclave also included ‘rescue workers’ which can only be ambassadors from the White Helmets, a pseudo NGO which serves as Washington and London’s primary PR front in pursuit of a “No Fly Zone’ in Syria, and it’s being bankrolled by the US, UK, EU and other coalition states to the tune of well over $100 million (so far). (link)
When you listen to the audio recording (embedded below) it becomes immediately obvious what was going on in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as an outcome of policy from the White House. In addition, you discover why this jaw-dropping 2016 leak/story was buried by the U.S. media and how it connects to the prior 4 years of perplexing U.S. mid-east policy.
This evidence within this single story would/should forever remove any credibility toward the U.S. foreign policy under President Obama. It also destroys the credibility of a large number of well known republicans, and explains how the prior action has placed President Trump into a precarious position requiring a careful approach.
The key Secretary Kerry moments are at 02:00, and again at approximately 18:30 forward.
The discussion from 18:30 through to 29:00 are exceptionally revealing and should be listened to by anyone who has wondered what was going on in Syria. Kerry even makes mention of the “Responsibility to Protect, or R2P” principle:
@18:30 Secretary John Kerry [transcript]:
[…] “Well, the problem is the Russians do not care about law, and we do. And, we don’t have a basis -our lawyers tell us- unless we have a U.N. Security Council resolution, which the Russians can veto and Chinese, OR unless we are under attack from the folks there, or unless we are invited in. Russia was invited in by the legitimate regime, well, it’s illegitimate in our mind, by the regime. And so, they were invited in and we’re not invited in.”
“We’re flying in airspace there, where they can turn on the air defense and we have a very different scene. The only reason they’re letting us fly is because we’re going after ISIS. If we were going after Assad, those air defenses, we’d have to take out all those air defenses, uh, and we don’t have a legal justification, frankly, for doing that unless we stretch it way beyond the law on a humanitarian basis, which some people argue we should – by the way.”
“Uh, but so far American legal theory has not gone into these so called “right to protect”, uh, and we don’t even have what we had in Kosovo where we had an, you know, an existing resolution and so forth. Uh, even though we went alone.”
“And so it’s complicated, it’s not easy. And we’ve been fighting. How many wars have we been fighting? We’ve been fighting in Afghanistan, we’ve been fighting in Iraq, we’ve fighting -you know- in the region for fourteen years. And a lot of Americans don’t believe that we should be fighting and sending young Americans over to die in another country. That’s the problem.”
“The congress won’t vote to do it. And you can be mad at us, but what we’re trying to do is help Syrians fight for their own country; and we’ve been spending a lot of money, a lot of effort to try and help do this. So, there’s an opposition there; the opposition is doing very well. Russia came in, and that’s a problem I know, because, uh, y’ know, uh, we don’t behave like Russians, it’s just a different standard.”
“So we are trying to see if we can test whether Russia, you see, is serious about a political solution. And if they are not serious, then we will help the opposition more. But I don’t think that’s particularly good for Syrians in the end because it will mean more fighting.”
Secretary Kerry is then questioned by an obvious sympathizer toward the extremist elements (calls pro-assad Sunni faction “Sunni Jews”) about why the U.S. fights the extremist Sunni (ISIS), but not the extremist Shia (Hezbollah). Kerry’s response:
“Well, they’re [Hezbollah] a terrorist organization, we’ve designated them a terrorist organization. The reason for [airstrikes against the Sunni Extremists] is because they have basically declared war on us; and are plotting against us, and Hezbollah is not plotting against us; Hezbollah is exclusively focused on Israel, they’re not attacking now, and on Syria where they are attacking in support of the, uh, in support of Assad.”
“So it a, uh, it’s…”
[Interrupted]
Question: “But how to make the majority of the Syrian people accept this approach, that because Hezbollah or the Iraqi or Iranian groups are not attacking the U.S. now when they are attacking against the terrorism in Syria?”
Kerry: “Well, they, they are targeted by the opposition who we are arming and training.”
What the recording reveals is substantive:
♦ First, only regime change, the removal of Bashir Assad, in Syria was the 2013, 2014, and 2015 goal for President Obama. This is admitted and outlined by Secretary John Kerry.
♦ Secondly, in order to accomplish this primary goal, the White House was willing to watch the rise of ISIS (’13, ’14, ’15) by placing their bet that ISIS’s success would force Syrian President Bashir Assad to acquiesce toward Obama’s terms and step down.
♦ Thirdly, in order to facilitate the objective, Obama and Kerry intentionally gave arms to ISIS and even, arguably, attacked a Syrian government military convoy to stop a strategic attack upon the Islamic extremists killing 80 Syrian soldiers.
Pause for a moment and consider those three points carefully. Because the audio, along with accompanying research now surfacing, not only exposes these three points as truth – but also provides the specific evidence toward them.
The problem in the Obama/Kerry’s secret strategy became clear when ISIS grew in sufficient strength to give the White House optimism for the scheme – however, instead of capitulation Assad then turned to Russia for help.
When Russia came to aid Bashir Assad the Syrian Government began being able to defeat ISIS and the Islamic Extremist elements within Syria. For the hidden plan of Obama/Kerry (and also McCain, Graham, et al), Russia defeating ISIS, al-Qaeda and al-Nusra, upended their objective.
Against the backdrop of this recording we can reconcile so many historic issues. We already know of a Second Presidential Finding Memo authorizing additional CIA covert action in 2012, this time in Syria. However, unlike the 2011 Libyan operation we do not know the operational name of the second action in 2012 Syria.
2012: WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) – President Barack Obama has signed a secret order authorizing U.S. support for rebels seeking to depose Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government, U.S. sources familiar with the matter said.
Obama’s order, approved earlier this year and known as an intelligence “finding,” broadly permits the CIA and other U.S. agencies to provide support that could help the rebels oust Assad. (link)
Further consider how this Kerry audio tape, and the now transparent Obama policy toward Syria, absolutely confirms our earlier research as contained within the Benghazi Brief surrounding Syria. [Previous post]
President Obama, Secretary Clinton (2011, 2012) and later Secretary Kerry, together with John McCain, and the CIA tentacled team within the Republican party (2013, 2014, 2015) were willing to support extremist (under all factional names) in order to overthrow Bashir Assad…
…THIS WAS THE Obama/Kerry POLICY.
This was their now admitted policy.
Nothing else mattered.
Now, we keep going. The challenges change over time.
Now, it is 2017. Russia has maneuvered in Syria to protect the Assad regime, and wall off ISIS regionally; stopping them from being able to attack Assad. ISIS (al-Qaeda, al-Nusra etc.) still exists, but they are no longer a threat to Bashir Assad directly.
In 2017 the extremists, previously armed and funded by Obama et al, have been reduced to a regional threat with critical geography now controlled by the Syrian forces and Russian military.
♦ What was true in 2014 (ISIS is a threat to Assad) is no longer necessarily true in 2017 (ISIS, thanks to Russia, now contained in a geographic region within Syria – and not the same threat as 2014).
This understanding helps to reset the landscape to the current quagmire. The current quagmire is brutally overlooked and misreported by the media, because the situation has fully evolved.
This fundamental paradigm shift in regional action, is what lies behind Assad (and Russia) now focusing on eliminating the political opposition to Assad, that is not ISIS.
The ISIS narrative (including al-Qaeda, al-Nusra) now provides the foil for Assad, with Russia’s help, to eliminate his opposition that is NOT extremist. Under the guise of fighting terrorism (ISIS) Assad is launching attacks against his political opposition with the intention to wipe them out.
If the Russian military and the entire Syrian military wanted to eliminate ISIS in Syria (said to be approximately 30k +/-), they could do so rather quickly. They’ve had over a year to assemble enough military personnel and military armament to defeat that enemy.
They have not done so because it doesn’t fit the current agenda: keeping Assad in power.
It is this specific quagmire, via Assad’s interests served by the continuance of ISIS, that creates a situation where the recent chemical weapons were deployed. Either:
• A.) By Assad against his political opposition groups. Not ISIS terrorists. Or…
• B.) By political opposition groups, against extremists (al-Qaeda, ISIS etc.). Or…
• C.) By extremist groups, against political opposition groups, in an effort to get the Western forces to attack Assad.
Both A and C are most likely. We can make a solid research argument for both motives. Given the nature of the victims, option B is impossible to reconcile. If I had to bet I’d say “C”, but the White House claims evidence toward “A”.
However, the reality of this quagmire is also why we previously said it doesn’t matter who used Chemical Weapons.
What really matters is President Trump’s response as guided by the regional partners who are aware of this reality.
The joint mid-east alliance have a regional plan to combat extremism and bring back stability. The alliance has heard from President Trump that he has no intention of engaging U.S. forces in another mid-east war. However, the alliance members also know for the first time in history they are dealing with a U.S. President that is beholden to no external political elements. As a consequence, they can trust him:
[…] “I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump … he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”…
The alliance is now asking for Trump’s political leadership strength.
This is where President Trump assigns responsibility, and the promise of further action, to Bashir Assad – and by taking extremely aggressive and public action that was widely accepted as necessary by the larger international community – President Trump is breaking up the availability of Assad (Russia and Iran) to hide behind the useful foil of their opposition to ISIS.
If another chemical attack takes place, Bashir Assad runs the risk of being removed. And the entire world, sans Russia and Iran, will see the removal action as justified.
Remember, the primary goal of Russia and Iran is to keep Assad in power.
♦ If Bashir Assad did not carry out the prior chemical attack, he, and Russia, is now in a position of having to make sure that another attack doesn’t take place, ever. This means Russia and Assad need to re-engage the fight against whomever ‘might’ carry out another chemical attack. (Trump wins)
♦ If Bashir Assad did carry out the prior chemical attack, he and Russia, are now unable to use that action against Assad’s political opposition. (Trump wins)
President Trump has assigned responsibility, and given consequences. President Trump is forcing Assad (and Russia/Iran) to: #1) fight ISIS, and #2) stop targeting Assad’s political opposition; at least with chemical weapons.
And THAT is the exact response Assad gave after the 59 tomahawk missiles struck the Syrian airbase. See: “Assad promises to fight ISIS harder.” This is also one of the reasons why the targeted airbase is still operational.
Now pay attention to Secretary Tillerson:
Overall, the situation in Syria is one where our approach today and our policy today is, first, to defeat ISIS. By defeating ISIS we remove one of the disruptive elements in Syria that exists today.
That begins to clarify for us opposition forces and regime forces. In working with the coalition — as you know, there is a large coalition of international players and allies who are involved in the future resolution in Syria.
So it’s to defeat ISIS; it’s to begin to stabilize areas of Syria, stabilize areas in the south of Syria, stabilize areas around Raqqa through ceasefire agreements between the Syrian regime forces and opposition forces. Stabilize those areas; begin to restore some normalcy to them. Restore them to local governance — and there are local leaders who are ready to return, some who have left as refugees — they’re ready to return to govern these areas.
Use local forces that will be part of the liberation effort to develop the local security forces — law enforcement, police force. And then use other forces to create outer perimeters of security so that areas like Raqqa, areas in the south can begin to provide a secure environment so refugees can begin to go home and begin the rebuilding process.
In the midst of that, through the Geneva Process, we will start a political process to resolve Syria’s future in terms of its governance structure, and that ultimately, in our view, will lead to a resolution of Bashar al-Assad’s departure.
Keep up the good Work Sundance you are saying whats real and getting to Levin who would not cover this because hes a insider !!!
Thank you Sundance for yet another carefully researched and supremely written article. With the help of our prayers and God, President Trump and SoS Tillerson will succeed in cleaning up the Obama Administration’s big fat mess in the ME.
Really? Does anyone really believe the mess in the Middle East was caused only by Obama? Certainly he made it the most obvious a mess but the past few presidents did the same. Do you know about the poppy fields? The heroin that our US troops guard?
Let’s ask ourselves why haven’t we bombed the POPPY fields in Afghanistan, rather than have our troops guard them? Why the sudden bombing in Syria, yet leaving the poppy fields intact? All the heroin in our country — at an epidemic level too — is not all coming in from Mexico by truck and car. It’s flown in. And if we really wanted to “cut off their financing” we’d bomb the poppy fields. But we don’t. Our troops guard them.
Instead we rush off to bomb Syria. There are many anomalies like this. But when we follow the money we understand. But that is Afghanistan. Syria it’s oil and Israel.
Really now..
War on Drugs Revealed as Hoax – US Military Admits Guarding, Assisting Lucrative Opium Trade in Afghanistan. Iraqi media outlets explained that ISIS relies on the cultivation of opium poppies to finance part of its operations.
And who started ISIS? Think: Washington DC
Link source from above article on US soldiers guarding poppy fields in Afghanistan. http://www.iraqinews.com/iraq-war/iraqi-forces-burn-land-belong-isis-planted-opium-poppies/
Many have known that the government was behind the illegal drug trade, and that the “war on drugs” is a lie. That is why a southern United States border wall was never built. The people were thrown a bone when the wall was approved, with no intention, ever, of it being built.
Thank you for the poppy field links. This really burns me because under the corrupt Obama people like me, and now my husband, who medically need certain controlled medications are treated like criminals and drug addicts. The paperwork I have to fill our is assanine……the questions are designed to trap people and make them a target and make it more difficult to receive treatment.
13,000 heroin deaths in USA in 2015 (and 2,000 in 2002)
Under Clinton’s reign we took the side of Osama bin Laden (Muslims) against the Christians and the Muslims got entry into Europe so their poppies cold travel.and the money would pour in. Wonder why there is a big statue of Bill Clinton in the town square in Kosovo. We’ve been buddy-buddy with the Muslims for a long time . . .the Saudis appreciated that, and still do.
@18:30 Secretary John Kerry [transcript] (from above in this article):
John Kerry: “Well, the problem is the Russians do not care about law, and we do.”
WHAT COMPLETE AND UTTER BULLshevik! Washington DC is completely LAWLESS.
John Kerry truly is Washington’s LURCH of the {{creepy}} and {{crawly}} swamp of Washington DC.
I think John Kerry was really saying is replace “law” with “lie” and it all makes perfect sense.
OIL OIL OIL.
Putin is their competitor, lots of oil in Russia, but that will get in their way.
I wouldn’t mind it if they were just honest about it all, then we could make our decision. But they lie to us, even today and by OMISSION, and THAT is what gets me, the LYING. They also do not trust America with the truth because they truly think we are dumb knuckle-dragging ignorant poor slobs and they are the smart and elite ones who “know what’s good for us.”
And that is to keep the economy going and one thing you need is OIL and WAR. Or so they think.
She’s back! We ‘ve missed you, MoniqueMoniCat! 😊
Ditto on all you wrote.
Under President Trump, why are we in Syria at all? He has now increased “U.S.” presence there. (“U.S.” is in quotes, as continue to rabble-rouse in Syria is not representative of the common tax payer and/or unfortunate citizen in the U.S.
ISIS is a construct of the CIA-led intelligence community. How about our president and supposed representatives label the Bush-Clinton-Obama/Soetoro AQ/ISIS charade for what it is and end it, stat.
If those goons and their bosses want a pipeline, a central bank, and staged terror over there, and nobody *over there* wants to stop it, then for pete’s sake, they can have at it. For now, we thought we had a potential 8 years of concentrating on the U.S. and our relying on our resources.
There is no such thing as changing or doing away with Islam. It is sheer folly to continue exerting time, energy, and money to those ends.
Susan Dirty Rice (and Obama in relation to her) and the intel de-scabbing have gone completely AWOL since the convenient “sarin attack” occurred eleventy thousand miles from home.
The humanitarian in me has made peace with retaliation for the use of a chemical weapon. But, and it’s a huge BUT, that is as much as I can get behind without knowing a lot more.
That said, I completely trust President Trump. I thought long and hard over the weekend about a scenario that would destroy that trust. I’ve concluded that, for me, it would be a lie.
It’s impossible to know exactly how you will govern, just as it is impossible to know exactly how you will parent, so there are many things I may not agree with that I will be able to live with. What I can no longer tolerate is lying, after decades upon decades of lies told to the American public because those in power deem themselves to know best.
Yes. I did not know about the poppy fields but I was going to mention the oil before reading your post. It’s ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS about the money.
They all want the oil and they will die to keep it or steal it.
Sundance.
Bringin’ the Sunlight!!
they cared about obama law…
at least that’s the way they’ve justified it to themselves
meant for Monique’s comment
Uurrgghh John Kerry….sorry to say what a dismal failure, and no “embellishing” can change that fact.
Why didn’t Clinton,Powers,Rice mind their own business!!! Stay the hell in your own back yard and stay out of other countries business.
Arab spring….please…what a mess.
So frustrating having to pick up the pieces of someone else’s ineptitude.
Like Trump said God bless us with Your wisdom and I believe He will.
If President Trump’s Tomahawks cause Assad to go after ISIS more vigorously, great. Can we agree that increasing US presence in Syria would be 1) dumb and 2) contrary to President Trump’s election campaign? Can we also agree that we should not be involved in regime change in Syria?
The bombing is a sham. If we REALLY want to put ISIS out of business bomb their poppy fields. Trump has said many times he would bomb their oil, as that is how they are being funded as well.
O wait, we can’t do that, they’re protected by American troops! Poppy Bush owns them, among others of “the elite” blood drinkers and child rapists.
Could it be that Trump’s foreign policy advisors or Trump himself are not aware of the poppy fields and the billions of dollars they generate and the heroin that finds its way to American cities? If not, that is a sad day. If so, then why in hell (literally) have they never been taken out?
But really, those poppy fields ARE the elephant in the room. To hear the latest war rattling for oil, always falls on deaf ears when they all seem to always leave the Bush’s and deep state’s poppy fields in tact. Another question that is not really a question but AN ANSWER and a clue as to what is really going on over there. Even Iraq knows this.
I will be expecting news of the poppy fields being bombed if I am to really believe they are serious over there. But I won’t hold my breath, it’s about the oil and about Israel in Sryia and about keeping their competitor out of their way, Putin.
TRex said on both Sunday shows that are #1 priority is to defeat ISIS. Our #2 priority is to stabilize portions of Syria near Raqqa to establish safe zones for local governance to return back. This will also allow Syrian refugees to start returning home and rebuilding their country. The most important point that flies in the face of McCain, Graham, Rubio and the rest of the neocons and Europeans is to allow the Syrian people to decide who should lead them. If that is to be Assad than that is that.
We will not do what the globalist and neocons want which is for us to force regime change and possibly WWIII. The Europeans, Globalist, Soros etc want to destroy Russia with the pipeline Saudi Arabia and Quatar would like to have run through Syria so that the can take over Russia’s business of providing fuel to Europe.
This is what I am talking about. Very well done!
While doing things in the house, I was listening to Newsmax. We have Roku, and we access Newsmax through the station Pluto. Newsmax interviewed a woman named Juliana Taimoorazy, about the situation in Syria. This woman is a Christian, born and raised in Iran. Fled to the United States when she was 15 years old because of persecution and death threats.
I did hear this…….Christians in the Middle East, especially those who live in Syria, are very afraid of Assad being overthrown. They are also afraid if Assad is ousted then Syria will become another Libya, and the situation will be even worse, if that is possible. They are desperately hoping President Trump will not listen to others who want to get rid of Assad right now.
This woman who was interviewed runs a website called……www.victimsofisis.org (victims of isis. org) This woman works for the Iraqi Christian Relief Council……www.iraqichristianreliefcouncil.org.
The website soundcloud has a good interview with Juliana Taimoorazy.
Nicely done Sundance. The only thing I’ve been operating on and it hasn’t changed is the statement from Sec. Tillerson, specifically the words you highlighted in boldface at the end of article.
The other words I found intriguing and you are one of the very few others I have seen point this out, is the Assad statement about fighting ISIS shortly after attack, which was overlooked by most in media and blogs…
It’s driven me nuts, particularly today listening to the Russia defenders and Assad good guy and we’re helping ISIS with what we did etc claptrap…It’s the exact opppsite and it this one limited strike was not only brilliant, but has the hall mark of the long game thinkers like Mattis and others…This was not some rash decision for any of the talking point reasons…
H O L Y – C R A P ! ! !
This is gonna be intense, folks…
When he said “drain the swamp”, boy Trump wasn’t kidding!
