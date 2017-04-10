G7 Italy Talks – All Focused on Tillerson: Lions, Tigers and Bears, Oh May…

It would appear, based on constructs from alternate governmental releases, that thankfully the prior AP report is not a surprise to Secretary Rex Tillerson. A readout from a call between British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump provides additional context to absorb the larger, and overarching, ally objectives.
As such it appears the international effort is focused on holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for the actions of Syria’s Bashir Assad. Toward that objective the international leadership is putting an absolute ton of responsibility on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to be the tip of the spear.
To say all eyes are on T-Rex today would be the understatement of the year. And ahead of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin is attempting to avoid the snare by refusing to grant T-Rex an audience. Apparently, based on the action of Putin, Secretary T-Rex is considered a more formidable adversary than former Secretary of State John Kerry.
(Via Reuters) The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not meet President Vladimir Putin when he visits Moscow on Wednesday, a move that could point to tensions over a U.S. missile attack on a Syrian air base last week.
John Kerry, Tillerson’s predecessor, often met Putin as well as the Russian foreign minister when he visited Moscow, and Putin granted several audiences to the Texan when he ran oil major Exxon Mobil before taking his current job.
Putin even personally awarded Tillerson a top Russian state award — the Order of Friendship — in 2013, and it was widely expected that the former oilman would meet Putin on what is his first trip to Russia as secretary of state.
But Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Monday that no such meeting was planned, suggesting Tillerson will follow strict diplomatic protocol and only meet his direct counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
[…] Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, said on Monday that the U.S. strikes had shown Washington’s total unwillingness to cooperate on Syria.
Reacting to media reports that Tillerson would use his visit to press Moscow to back away from supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia’s biggest Middle East ally, Peskov signaled that was a non-starter.
“Returning to pseudo-attempts to resolve the crisis by repeating mantras that Assad must step down cannot help sort things out.” (link)
This is how the UK officials are presenting the communication: – “Prime Minister Theresa May and President Trump spoke today about the situation in Syria. A Downing Street spokesperson said:”
♦ Theresa May tonight spoke with U.S. President Trump to discuss last week’s chemical weapons attack in Syria and the U.S. response.
♦ The President thanked the Prime Minister for her support in the wake of last week’s U.S. military action against the Assad regime.
♦ The Prime Minister and the President agreed that a window of opportunity now exists in which to persuade Russia that its alliance with Assad is no longer in its strategic interest.
♦ They agreed that U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson’s visit to Moscow this week provides an opportunity to make progress towards a solution which will deliver a lasting political settlement.
♦ They also discussed the broader Middle East, including the threat posed by Iran throughout the region.
The Prime Minister and President also stressed the importance of the international community including China putting pressure on North Korea to constrain the threat it poses. (readout link)
Here’s the way the White House is framing the same contact:
Isn’t it wonderful to have Secretary of State who doesn’t embarrass the crap out of America? TRex is an amazing man.
Adults really are in charge again.
Indeed! An amazing man!
Indeed and in the face of the AP story specifically timed to embarrass him and the administration. Catherine the Great Redux will not meet with T Rex because he doesn’t want to hear a united message from the G 7 who kicked him out after his adventures in Crimea and Ukraine. He can play hide and seek, but what is hidden shall be uncovered.
There has to be so much 4d chess going on behind the scenes it would probably boggle our minds if we had privy to it. Thank God for the master player, President Trump!!
So the LSM along with B.O. created the Trump/Putin hacking U.S. Election narrative.
Trump destroyed that narrative.
Now AP Reporting that a Senior U.S. Official (McStain is that you?) is stating that the Trump admin believes Russia may have been complicit in the Gas attack.
Holy Cannoli Batman, Could Trump and Putin be playing 10D Chess with the Lying Urine Stained U.S. Media?
I am sure that both Trump and Putin want to shame the U.S. LSM so as to shut them up, that behind the scenes the worlds super powers may work together to save the planet.
I am not saying Trump and Putin are best buds, just that both recognize the threat to world peace are the globalists and their propaganda machine, and that along with Xi they can help to make the Globe safer for all of us.
Ehhh, Just a theory
TRex is a serious man…we haven’t seen that in our Secretary of State over the last eight years. We have not been well-served by the two prior blowhards.
I thank the Good Lord that Trump is Commander-in-Chief right now, and not the alternative.
Amen Hokie.
Amen!
Incredible how President Trump’s agenda is clearly laid out: radical Islamic terror must be eliminated, Russia must cooperate with us on resolving Middle East, sanctions stay as long as Russia continues in Ukraine, China must cooperate on North Korea or we reserve the right to intervene. Simple clear and fair. We are open for business 24/7.
Good clarity, thanks
