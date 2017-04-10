BREAKING AP Report: Russia Knew in Advance of Syrian Chemical Weapon Attack…

The Associated Press is reporting a story from a “Senior U.S. Official” stating the U.S. has evidence the Russian military knew in advance of the Chemical Weapon attack in Syria last week.
Beyond the headline and vague sourcing for the claim, this AP report is stunning on multiple levels. Why would a “senior U.S. official” release such a controversial statement/story just 36 hours before Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to arrive in Russia?
Obviously anyone with any degree of diplomatic understanding would know this leak would be seriously controversial with T-Rex about to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and possibly Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Is T-Rex being set up? Or is this leak part of a U.S. strategy? Either option is entirely possible.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says the United States has concluded that Russia knew in advance of Syria’s chemical weapons attack last week.
The official says a Russian-operated drone flew over a hospital in Syria as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment.
Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.
Until Monday, U.S. officials had said they weren’t sure if the drone was operated by Russia or Syria. The senior official said it still wasn’t clear who was flying the jet that bombed the hospital.
The official said the presence of the drone couldn’t have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment.
The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on intelligence matters and demanded anonymity. (read more)
QUESTIONS (Possibilities):
♦ Is T-Rex being set up?
♦ Is a deep state operative to blame? (Orchestrated U.S. -vs- Russia conflict)
♦ Is a compromised official (under Russian influence) within the U.S. intelligence community behind such a statement? (Undermining President Trump)
♦ Is a pro-leftist (Hillary State Dept. type) trying to trip up T-Rex? (revenge for State Department budget cuts)
♦ Is this “leak” a strategy from the White House? (Possible, but if so; the White House had better make sure they are confident in Tillerson’s capability to get through this minefield.)
It is possible, this is part of a strategy; but *whiskey*tango*foxtrot* – good Lord that’s a ton of diplomatic pressure just put on to the shoulders of Secretary Tillerson.
And if that’s the strategy, they’d better damn sure had prior T-Rex approval for the ‘leaked story of evidence’ approach, or else T-Rex would be justified in shredding some people upon return until they discovered who set him up like that.
For now, I’m going to go on the assumption that Secretary Tillerson knew this was coming; because if he didn’t, well, that’s a pretty darned disconcerting scenario.
Wow. These ramifications are bigger than most can fathom.
For what it’s worth. Roger Stone is reporting that a former Reaganite public official who is suffering from terminal heart failure will be releasing a video to be posted on Infowars that will blow McCain out of the water. Too good to be true? We’ll see.
He is a main Deep Loot player.
We can only hope.
Good, but there is plenty already known about McCain. He is a disgrace to the party and the nation.
These stories usually fizzle out unfortunately. But wouldn’t that make everyone’s year if it actually happened?!
I have no doubt Russia knew. We have a deal to avoid conflict where we tell each other where the action is to avoid direct Russia/US combat. Good Grief.
I have never paid this much attention to politics & the media…..can someone tell me if there have always been this many “anonymous sources”? It boggles my mind. It’s like a bad game of telephone. Disgusting.
It is absurd….like I’ve Got a Secret.
I recall in the press conference that it was protocol to “deconflict” a situation like this in order to minimize casualties? Does anyone else remember this? Are we talking about something different than the “hey, you all want to get out of the area pronto”? Because I specifically remember one of the generals discussing this protocol.
You got it.
So, is this the reported “leak”, or is there a different story? Sorry for the questions, but I’m confused! If this is the reported “leak”, its would be strange because it was already addressed in the press conference that we warned the Russian military to get out of the area. Sorry for being redundant.
I don’t care what any media outlet reports in this day and age. I will listen to Sec. Tillerson at the meeting and that’ will be the facts we are operating under…
He’s going to the meeting after Russia and their buddies Iran have said they will retaliate to any more action by us…They have openly threatened us…If we have proof they knew about attack I would say it right to their lying faces….I will wait for real facts not Fake News media….
Us too. Wouldn’t we know if Russia blew up the hospital? It sure would seem like it.
We would know who was there just like Israel and other countries with sophisticated satellites and tracking systems…
see this and it seemed real.
The more I think about this, this whole story sounds like a false flag.
“US official” can mean practically mean any federal officer at any level
“has evidence” is meaningless without proof (remember the whole Trump-urine thing??)
This sounds like all BS designed to attempt to derail the talks.
I may be wrong, but I think Tillerson is a straight guy and I don’t think he would be authorising anonymous leaks. I also don’t think Trump would authorise leaks on military actions. McCain however….
