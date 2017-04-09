Sunday Talks – U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Necessary Paradigm Shifts…

Before getting to the interviews by current U.N Ambassador to the United Nations Mrs. Rubio vis-à-vis Syria, it is important to reassert reference points that are being intentionally overlooked by media; reference points the MSM pundits intentionally hide.
Point One – Russia, Iran and Syria’s President Bashir Assad care primarily about one thing: keeping Bashir Assad in power. All other influential objectives are secondary to this primary intention. All of the actions taken by Russia, Iran and the Syrian Government are specifically focused on keeping Bashir Assad in power.
Point Two – All historic action taken by the Russian, Iranian and Syrian participants are to eliminate the opposition to Assad. Goal #1 keep Assad in power, necessitates goal #2 eliminate Assad’s opposition.
Point Three – So long as Russia, Iran and the Syrian Regime can use the terrorism of ISIS as a foil they will continue to do so. As long as the appearance of Assad fighting ISIS remains the cognitive reference point of the international community – it is easier to keep Assad in power.
Point Four – Therefore the continued ground action of ISIS becomes a tool, a foil, to keep pressure away from the international community focusing on Assad’s removal.
Point Five – It is currently more beneficial for the objectives of Russia and Iran for the ISIS terrorism narrative to remain in place. The Syrian regime can survive with Assad, and accomplish the agenda of Russia and Iran, so long as the appearance of fighting ISIS remains the international optic.
These points have evolved over time. What was true in 2014 (ISIS is a threat to Assad) is no longer necessarily true in 2017 (ISIS, thanks to Russia, now contained in a geographic region within Syria – and not the same threat as 2014).
This understanding helps to reset the current paradigm. This quagmire is brutally overlooked by the media.
This fundamental paradigm shift in regional action, is what lies behind Assad (and Russia) now focusing on eliminating the opposition to Assad, that is not necessarily ISIS.
The ISIS narrative (including al-Qaeda, al-Nusra) now provides the foil for Assad, with Russia’s help, to eliminate his opposition that is NOT extremist. Under the guise of fighting terrorism (ISIS) Assad is launching attacks against his political opposition with the intention to wipe them out.
If the Russian military and the entire Syrian military wanted to eliminate ISIS in Syria (said to be approximately 30k +/-), they could do so rather quickly. They’ve had over a year to assemble enough military personnel and military armament to defeat that enemy.
They have not done so because it doesn’t fit the current agenda: keeping Assad in power.
It is this specific quagmire, via Assad’s interests served by the continuance of ISIS, that creates a situation where the recent chemical weapons were deployed. Either:
• A.) By Assad against his political opposition groups. Not ISIS terrorists. Or…
• B.) By political opposition groups, against extremists (al-Qaeda, ISIS etc.). Or…
• C.) By extremist groups, against political opposition groups, in an effort to get the Western forces to attack Assad.
Both A and C are most likely. We can make a solid research argument for both motives. Given the nature of the victims, option B is impossible to reconcile. If I had to bet I’d say “C”, but the White House claims much evidence toward “A”.
However, the reality of this quagmire is also why we previously said it doesn’t matter who used Chemical Weapons.
What really matters is President Trump’s response as guided by the regional partners who are aware of this reality.
The joint mid-east alliance have a regional plan to combat extremism and bring back stability. The alliance knows President Trump has no intention of engaging U.S. forces in another mid-east war. The alliance members know for the first time in history they are dealing with a U.S. President that is beholding to no external political elements. The alliance is asking for Trump’s political leadership strength.
By President Trump assigning responsibility, and the promise of further action, to Bashir Assad; and by taking extremely aggressive and public action that was widely accepted as necessary by the larger international community – President Trump is breaking up the availability of Assad (Russia and Iran) to hide behind the useful foil of their opposition to ISIS.
If another chemical attack takes place, Bashir Assad runs the risk of being removed. And the entire world, sans Russia and Iran, will see the removal action as justified.
Remember, the primary goal of Russia and Iran is to keep Assad in power.
♦ If Bashir Assad did not carry out the prior chemical attack, he, and Russia, is now in a position of having to make sure that another attack doesn’t take place, ever. This means Russia and Assad need to re-engage the fight against whomever ‘might’ carry out another chemical attack. (Trump wins)
♦ If Bashir Assad did carry out the prior chemical attack, he and Russia, are now unable to use that action against Assad’s political opposition. (Trump wins)
President Trump is forcing Assad (and Russia) to fight ISIS.
And THAT is the exact response Assad gave after the 59 tomahawk missiles struck the Syrian airbase. See: “Assad promises to fight ISIS harder.” This is also one of the reasons why the targeted airbase is still operational.
It is important to reset the overall review to this include this perspective when you watch the interviews with Nikki Haley.
.
Now pay attention to Secretary Tillerson:
Overall, the situation in Syria is one where our approach today and our policy today is, first, to defeat ISIS. By defeating ISIS we remove one of the disruptive elements in Syria that exists today.
That begins to clarify for us opposition forces and regime forces. In working with the coalition — as you know, there is a large coalition of international players and allies who are involved in the future resolution in Syria.
So it’s to defeat ISIS; it’s to begin to stabilize areas of Syria, stabilize areas in the south of Syria, stabilize areas around Raqqa through ceasefire agreements between the Syrian regime forces and opposition forces. Stabilize those areas; begin to restore some normalcy to them. Restore them to local governance — and there are local leaders who are ready to return, some who have left as refugees — they’re ready to return to govern these areas.
Use local forces that will be part of the liberation effort to develop the local security forces — law enforcement, police force. And then use other forces to create outer perimeters of security so that areas like Raqqa, areas in the south can begin to provide a secure environment so refugees can begin to go home and begin the rebuilding process.
In the midst of that, through the Geneva Process, we will start a political process to resolve Syria’s future in terms of its governance structure, and that ultimately, in our view, will lead to a resolution of Bashar al-Assad’s departure.
I gotta say, I’m confused about one thing.
I read CTH every day, so I’m up on most of the inside jokes. But this is the second article I’ve seen calling Ambassador Haley “Mrs. Rubio”. What gives? I don’t know why.
Rubio supporter both warmongering
She loves Globalist Rubio. CATH is trying to point out that Haley words are just words without any substance
She endorsed him during the primary
http://www.politico.com/blogs/2016-gop-primary-live-updates-and-results/2016/02/nikki-haley-marco-rubio-trump-attacks-219975
Has something to do with being “full throated.”
That would be Limbaugh,or did i miss her saying it also?
Haley is Mrs. Rubio who has this disease called Little Marcoitis.
Haley was unnecessarily vicious toward Donald Trump during the campaign.
I live in SC. Halley was a huge Rubio supporter. Then she supported anyone (Cruz) rather than Trump. She was very anti Trump. Google
Awwwww….
Ain’t they adorable??
2 NEOCONS,2 WARMONGERS,2 RUSSOPHOBE ,2 GLOBALISTS…NOTING ELSE TO SEE…..
And, for political gain, she gave Dustin Brown’s baby, Veronica Brown, to an adoptive couple rather than ruling to allow him to father his own biological daughter. For this alone, she should not be allowed to be in office.
Can you then explain, Mariclaire81, why Trump would put her in the UN? I am curious and so are many others here. She is probably the most unqualified appointee of anyone perhaps other than Susan Rice to ever be appointed certainly by a Republican President in our history. I am searching for answers, not trying to be contrary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. He’s seen to be putting a woman opponent in a position of real power
2. She has no real power.
3. she must tow the line – mostly
4. it gets her out of his hair
5. Henry McMaster (replacement ) is pro Trump and therefore less trouble at home.
She is not the governor and not a viable presidential candidate when she is let go by him at a later date.He is playing the long game he always plays the long game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And in the Lt. Governor who had supported him from the beginning was then immediately installed as Governor.
Nikki Haley was NEVER a powerful opponent of Trump. Perhaps in her own mind, but the people of S.C. spoke loud and clear in the primary and were anything but in lock step with their governor. I am still scratching my head.
To show us how much he cares about the UN (sarc).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Look back in CTH archives for article about why appoint Haley. IIRC, it involved removing her from the SC scene and also enabling appointment of a Trump-supporting replacement governor. Haley is now in a place where she can do no real harm and can be easily fired if she misbehaves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is the reason. SC now has a very pro-Trump governor in place and Haley’s in NYC; think Trump can’t watch here there?
She can do not real harm? Perhaps she already has. This is a “no slouch” job. Let look at her predecessors and see if Nikki Haley measures up before we decide this is a throw away appointment. Nikki is a puppet, gets her talking points from the administration, has no real decision making power and is a little figure head. Sounds like an Executive Sec. to your average CEO to me.
She can do no real harm? Why not appoint someone who can do some “real good” for a change?
I remember PTrump saying that she knew how to negotiate a deal. Remember, she brought Boeing to SC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I give her credit for that but that is not sufficient to put her on a national stage. Perhaps she could be a trade negotiator, but not in international diplomacy.
The Lt. Gov of SC is a huge Trump supporter. With Nikki accepting UN assignment Trump gets a new great Gov in SC.
AND…wait for it…KEEPS THE STATE RED FOR THE NEXT ELECTION(s)…Again, 3-D chess against ones who play checkers!!!
re: joanfoster: “She is probably the most unqualified appointee of anyone perhaps other than Susan Rice to ever be appointed certainly by a Republican President in our history”
Now that’s a grand statement right there.
As if Ambassador Nikki Haley never had a successful political career or doesn’t have governor executive experience and maybe doesn’t have years of around-the-kitchen-table real cultural and geopolitical background just with her parents and the extended family relations in India that get more man-on-the-street insight than 99% of the political analysis papers cranked out by aloof think tanks.
Oh-dear-ohmy how she stood up in the UN the other day to make the statement that everyone now knows she was tasked to do, now oh maybe she wasn’t acting rogue after all.
Maybe pass judgment after an appropriate period of time has passed that allows for a more informed and fair overview of her performance.
To put a pro Trump Governor in S.C. for 2018-2020. get her out of the way.
Is it possible that Assad could be a stable leader for Syria?
Is he just too much a bad man?
Or has too much bad water flowed under the bridge?
I think Assad’s role at this point is precisely to promote instability. A stable Assad would not serve Russian or Iranian interests. Whether he himself would like to turn from heel to face is unfortunately not up to him anymore.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is it not possible for him to follow the example of Egypt?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He could have at one point — but he’s always shown a prevailing pattern of going along with whatever in his own country; he’s a political idiot at best (which means John Kerry got rolled by a political idiot).
Assad has been killing his people for over a decade. He’s a dictator thug.
LikeLiked by 5 people
AND YOU ARE SYRIAN ???IF NOT CHECK -SYRPER
What? Assad is a brutal dictator. There is no arguing this. That he may protect one group of people or another is only done to further his own agenda. He has used traditional and chemical weapons on his political opponents in the past.
There is absolutely no debating this. It is a fact that is well known and well reported.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was Lincoln culpable for the loss of life in the US?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
According to this analysis, Russia strongly intends to keep Assad in power. Presumably, this is a means to an end for Russia. So what does Russia want to accomplish via Assad?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In any order: Protect Orthodox Christians; Keep their only Mediterranean naval base in Tartus, Syria.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Christian safety and A Russian base are the result, what’s wring with that? Excellent take, SD . . . it is all now starting to make sense. Both Sec. Tillerson and POTUS seemed to be singing a different tune these last couple of days. Now,, they are back to where they were before the chem. attack. Is it me or do I detect a divergent path here? POTUS and Tillerson on one road and the NSC etc. on another? If Saudi or other ME pipelines lose out because Assad is still in power, is that bad? What happens from now on will tell us if SD is correct . . . .
Nat gas pipeline from Iran
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think preventing a natural gas pipeline from ME to Europe via Syria factors in there too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assad has the typical ruthless dictator profile – he was living life in London as a practicing ophthalmologist. His older playboy brother was slotted to replace Daddy. Then when he offed himself playing with his expensive toys, the country called upon the ophthalmologist to leave his London practice and become a ruthless dictator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Assad starved the Kurds of oil revenues and even oil in the Kurdish region. Lots of bad blood. http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2016/04/syria-rojava-kurdistan-isis-oil-wells-kurdish-federation.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, I see the plan. Good analysis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD, my mind is much calmer after reading your analysis.
The truth of the matter is that everyone is better off with Assad. If he goes, we will have a slaughter of the Alawites on our hands.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
If the main goal is to get Qatar/Saudi gas to Europe via pipeline and cut out Russian monopoly, then Assad has to go. The Alawites and Christians would be expendable fodder. If Assad stays there will be no pipeline.
How did Qatar/Saudi Arabia overcome the laws of gravity?
[All liquids flow toward the equator]
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stop with the physics. You are hurting people’s brains by requiring them to think.
Ah…BUT, which way does a commode flush when at the equator? I apologize for your dilemma, but it I needed a good laugh after today…
Darn it, Sundance. You just ruin my plans of a good night sleep tonight. Now my brain is gonna churn up all night. RATS!!
They suck.
This is a joke, right?
If not, the Gulf Stream would beg to differ. Archimedes wouldn’t be too happy either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Solar-powered pumps every few miles?
Sundance! stop teasing, everyone knows its gas and therefore goes north 🙂
“How did Qatar/Saudi Arabia overcome the laws of gravity?”
Well if the natural gas pipeline contains natural gas, then natural gas is lighter than air and would understandably vector northward away from the equator. However to actually get the gas to Germany, they would have to use pipe. I suggest Trump demand American pipe be utilized.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are in serious de-nile.
Another point to put into the mix. Assad did NOT treat various groups equally. The Kurds, who do have oil in their area, were kept from profits and even low on oil products needed for agricultural purposes. The Kurds want Federalization…if not outright independence. http://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2016/04/syria-rojava-kurdistan-isis-oil-wells-kurdish-federation.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I seriously, seriously hope this is a joke.
You are correct. Here is an article that better explains what you are stating. As SD has always stated: just FOLLOW THE MONEY. http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/us-russia-gas-pipeline-war-syria-could-destabilise-putin-103505758
“As Orenstein explained, “in 2009, Qatar proposed to build a pipeline to send its gas northwest via Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria to Turkey… However, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad refused to sign the plan; Russia, which did not want to see its position in European gas markets undermined, put him under intense pressure not to”.”
And Trump/Tillerson just put the “Kabash” on this Plan (there is a lot to navigate in this ME mess):
“If the US continues to allow Turkey to “change the mission of degrading ISIS into one of regime change in Syria,” said Lin exactly a year before Russia’s military intervention, this “would pit the coalition against the otherwise cooperative Beijing-Moscow-Tehran axis on ISIS”.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
here is an interesting take that “andi lee” posted further down the thread.
Remember Libya. Remember Iraq. Unfortunately, the President is listening to General McMaster.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The war is against Radical Islamic Terrorism. All others may become allies. Remember, we made peace with the Emperor of Japan in WWII.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to agree. Assad is basically intergroup peace at gunpoint by brutal statism. The alternative is intergroup murder at gunpoint by brutal anarchy. Which – SHOCKINGLY (not) – is exactly what we saw in areas where Assad lost control.
The idea that Assad can be removed and a democratic state will rise in his place is a THEORY. A theory which greedy globalists love to promote, but which It is even better described as a Macguffin – a holy grail in a story, and which may not even exist. There is scant evidence that it will actually work.
If anybody will get anything to work, it is the people who know Syria best – the Russians. I don’t think they suffer under any delusions that their form of government is magically delicious for all peoples around the world – especially a hodge-podge of warring Muslim and semi-Muslim factions.
I think that partition might work, and might actually allow two slightly more democratic Syrian states to exist, each more palatable to the people within. But again, THAT is THEORY at best, and something for the Syrians themselves to decide.
Personally, I think the Russians should flood us with footage showing the half of Syrians who think Assad is basically their savior. We saw some of that, when people were liberated from Aleppo and – again, SHOCKINGLY – they condemned the jihadists and not the Syrians. CNN couldn’t turn that stuff off fast enough.
S.E. Cupp, Nikki Haley, and Bana the Twitter Tool do NOT have a monopoly on truth. Americans need to see more truth that disagrees with what is shown on CNN.
“U.N Ambassador to the United Nations Mrs. Rubio ” Is the snark necessary? Other than the unnecessary insult, sundance sets out a useful analysis. He may well have figured out the plan which has been set out for those who will see what there is to be seen.
It reminds readers that she isn’t necessarily on board with Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What you see as an insult, many of us see as a clear reminder of our UN Ambassador's past loyalties, which continue to inform her position and opinion. Maybe you don't need the reminder, but many do. Referring to her as "Mrs. Rubio" makes it clear to all.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe not, but he’d get it, no?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the primaries are my now deep into his rear view mirror and so should they be in ours. I was opposed to Haley at the UN for many reasons not the least of which it is a position way above her pay grade. That said, Trump appointed her so now we must assume he gives Haley her talking points and she does her tap dance. What else can we assume? She is not on her own making this crap up as she goes along.
Is a UN Ambassador considered “above” a state Governor? I’m curious because a) I’ve always seen ambassadorships as kind of fluff jobs, and b) one of the big “paths to presidential qualification” typically lists being a state gov. as making one “qualified”
Well Obviously, Ambassadors are generally considered good will appointees – people who have given to the cause, but generally considered to have the wherewithal to do a good job in the post. Not sure how Haley got the position as UN Ambassador which I consider to be a bit different in scope and power than an Ambassador to a country. I still scratch my heard over it, but time will tell.
thanks, Joan – I asked out here once and others said that it cleared her out of the way (there’s now a pro-Trump gov. in SC) and that it was a path to nowhere because we’re limiting our involvement with the UN? She’s been so smug – maybe she’s worried about filling Samantha Power’s shoes? lol
How ironic that she fell into the job of UN President this month – it will be interesting to see how she acts next month when another country takes the lead at the UN.
I love it…nothing wrong with a little well placed snark. Going forward, she shall.be known as Mrs Rubio. It’s humour, mate. What is humour ? Obscurity and exaggeration..Get four fingers of Jim Beam and enjoy the ride.
Why so serious bob?
lol
“Radical Islamic terrorists” deciphers the enemy clearly, “Mrs. Rubio” label defines loyalty clearly and it’s funny : ).
I find it welcome and necessary. It’s a good reminder to readers that not all members of the Trump administration are truly part of team Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD left out the real cause of the most deaths in Syria: civil war.
Think of American, British, African, and all other civil wars.
Then look at the religious wars for the next largest death tolls.
Then look at economic wars for another startling number of deaths.
Was Lincoln or any other leader culpable for all the deaths in civil wars?
Saudi Arabia wants Syria/Assad gone and Our warmongers will do their bidding.
Just like Trump bombed Yemen for them.
The US should not be involved in any nation’s civil war.
ISIS was the JV team but both the super powers of the world, Russia and USA, could not take them out. I always thought that was strange.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They being Obama and Putin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/04/evidence_suggests_obama_administration_knew_syria_cheated_on_wmd_deal.html
excerpt below
If this strike was arranged to avoid hitting sarin storage facilities, the question arises: did the Obama Administration know that such depots still existed after its “historic” deal that supposedly removed all Syria’s chemical weapons?
The signs point to yes. In Congressional testimony last February, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper acknowledged “gaps and inconsistencies in Syria’s declaration,” validating reports that Syria was still hiding banned chemicals at undisclosed locations. And on its way out the door in January of this year, the Obama Treasury quietly introduced new sanctions against Syrian officials involved in chemical warfare. Buried in the language sanctioning a particular official was a telling admission: “As of 2016, Abbas has continued operating at locations in Syria associated with chemical warfare-related missions.”
Whether or not the Obama Administration knew of this particular sarin facility, then, they clearly knew that Syrians were still clinging to their stockpiles at several locations. They knew what Adam Garfinkle has been saying all along: that Obama’s deal to remove chemical weapons was not a historic diplomatic triumph but an unenforcable sham that the Syrians and Russians never intended to comply with.
I read the article and it was very informative, but I have a question.
Why is Syria so important? The other countries in the area seem to want Syria to “join the fold”, right?
Is Syria a danger to the other countries in the region?
Is it a Russian or Iran pawn? A foothold into the region.
Maybe someone can explain it, because all this fuss over whether Assad says in power or not, seems unclear to me.
We need a stable Syria if for no other reason than to stop the flow of refugees into the West, including the US. Very few people anywhere will argue for unlimited refugees from most mid-Eastern countries, but when they see dead babies and mothers streaming out of harm’s way in Syria, people who want to take them in have a powerful argument in the churches and among the general population who rightfully are aghast.
A stable Syria will take their most potent argument (and narrative-spinning pictures) away from them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or the cancer of globalism is using islam to spread its tentacles.
TELL IT TO KSA WITH BULLHORN-STOP WAHABISM !!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look for the following:
“Siege of Mecca” by Yaroslav Trofimov
and a frequent reading recommendation by Hugh Fitzgerald over at JihadWatch.org during 04-08…
J.B.Kelly: Of Valuable Oil and Worthless Policies which was originally published in the British magazine “Encounter” in July 1979 and republished at JW in 2008.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you make a very good point.
Thank you. I had the very same questions
Because globalism.
It’s a complicated question, because of the nature of the region, but here’s some basics:
1. Geography: The Russians have a port in Syria, and it provides them access to the Mediterranean. Without it, they have to sail from the Black Sea, and traverse through Turkey, or sail all the way around Europe. It is important for their Navy, as well as their economy.
2. The Saudis, Qatar, and Turkey want to build a huge pipeline to sell natural gas to Europe. It would have to go through Syria. Russia absolutely cannot allow that pipeline to ever be built. (see #3)
3. The Russian economy is struggling, although that might be too optimistic a term. Russia isn’t a world power. Their economy is currently smaller than Italy, which is itself none too healthy. If they suddenly weren’t the only game in town when it comes to selling natural gas to Europe, the Russian economy would crater. It would decimate Russia and the Russian people.
All three of these reasons are essentially the same for Iran. It is vital that Assad remain in power for Russia and Iran. If Assad is deposed, there will be chaos and turmoil and war in Syria, spreading elsewhere. Saudi Arabia will then try to use it’s money to influence events and get others to exert force for them, making Syria a Saudi client state, rather than an Iranian one.
It’s a disastrous situation for all involved. Disastrous really for the whole world. Best case scenario would be an asteroid strike that simply removed Syria from the earth.
There will be no winners in Syria, no matter what happens. Everyone is merely attempting to achieve the least worst option from their perspective.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I liked your view on the subject.
So it’s mostly about OIL! and shipping lanes, and oil delivery methods.
So BIG OIL is behind this, right? Is it the same BIG OIL that was behind Bush admin?
Like your post. Also the way you explained boxing in Russia and keeping it contained.
It didn’t make sense to me , until your post.
The OIL is the pink elephant in the room, that Sundance didn’t mention or Trump. 🙂
thanks to all above for the explainations!
Now PTrump making the Biggest Oil Man Trex Sec of State makes a whole lot more sense
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just as an aside, there is a reason that Jeb Bush started a hedge fund focused on the transport of gas and there is a reason that George Soros funneled money into that fund through his protégé Chinese intermediary.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2015/09/29/jeb-bush-funded-george-soross-chinese-business-partner/
LikeLiked by 1 person
^ this is part of what made Tillerson such an interesting choice – global oil executive, so no one is going to pull the wool over his eyes
Actually Natural Gas in this case, which is always found while drilling for oil. Saudi Arabia has basically been burning it all as they extract oil (think of that pipe you see at oil refineries real high up with a big flame coming out), They realize as their finances flounder because of low oil prices that they are losing a bundle by not having any way of getting that Nat Gas to market. They also realize that they don’t have the dominance they used to have to control oil prices because Russia is a major producer of Oil and Nat Gas, Basically the main export and really only consequential export that Russia has. So in a nutshell Saudi Arabia doesn’t like Russia. I don’t dispute the size of Russia’s economy, but i do dispute that they are bad off. The sanctions have not done all that much to them, they have been able to stabilize their currency with the purchase of a mass amount of Gold and if Forex traders attacked it they could back it with gold.. They are on track to have their debt from the old Soviet days paid off this year. Basically if the World Economy cratered & crashed tomorrow and you had to look around the World and decide who comes out in the best shape….I would say Russia.
Found your comment in the spam bin… 😦
LikeLike
LikeLike
With two groups it is money and the third it is ego.
President Trump can deal with that.
Syria is Shia-run with a Sunni majority people. Iran is Shia. Iraq is majority Shia, as is Lebanon, I think. Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, etc are Sunni.
Putin and Russia are aligned with the Shia, and the US is aligned with the Sunni nations (weird, btw). The difference between Sunni and Shia might seem like the difference between butter and cream to us, but they’re black and white to Muslims. The power struggles between the two groups go back since their original split upon the death of Muhammed in ~600AD. Shia chose his daughter’s husband (Ali) as their leader, the Sunni, went with a male advisor. Shia are the minority group in the Muslim world.
Not only that, but Syria has a port to the Mediterranean. Turkey (Sunni) and Syria (Shia) are the only two in the region that have this access.
That’s the importance of Syria (IMO) in a nutshell.
In the end, we should trust President Trump. He has never abandoned his supporters or broken his promises and we know his heart.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree, people are getting way ahead of themselves. One would think a ground invasion was underway already, as opposed to just a limited strike to date (a message, not just for Assad).
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I trust PDJT, mostly bc his actions have verified that trust. I do not trust the IC and trust the Syrians, regardless of which side they side they’re on even less. If PDJT has been led astray by the corrupt IC, he allowed that to happen. Trust, but verify.
I was impressed with Haley, especially given the fact that Todd was being his usual jackass self.
Trump has a plan and it is unfortunate people, including stompy feet Twitter celebrities, are not haulting their temper trantums long enough to try and understand what is going on. So much damage is being done, but time is on Trump’s side. Results will matter.
Although I was initially shocked at Trump’s actions, I am now relaxing and I am in the wait and see what develops mode. Thanks in large part to Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
She is certainly doing a good job of representing President Trump at the United Nations. She may have been an ardent Rubio supporter during the election. However, I believe she is doing her job for the Trump Administration in the manner Pres Trump wants it done. Unless she is guilty of disloyalty to the President, she is ok with me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she likes her new title and wants to keep it, at least for a while.
I come to this site first before I go to others like Infowars, because if anything major happens like amassing 100,000 troops on the Syrian border (in Iraq – I just heard that from Jones), I want to hear Sundance’s take before investigating further I do so, because SD (to me anyway) understands to a little deeper level what is going on in Syria.
It wasn’t until Friday that I understood that Syria wasn’t just ISIS vs Assad or that the Assad family has more than just alliance ties with the Kremlin; or that there were several groups in Syria that are fighting for control of it. I agree with those who say there won’t be regime change in Syria because you won’t hear that on public media if it were true; that makes me glad. I still wish the President would go to Congress, but I guess I can overlook that, for now. As far as Nikki Haley is concerned, I’m not sure what to think.
I hope Putin gets over his initial anger (I don’t blame him, even if he was warned in advance), and that he can be counted on to help defuse the Middle East.
I am feeling very confident in our great President Donald J. Trump! I think Sundance has figured out what is going on in Syria and has it pegged (as per usual). As far as status here PDJT is VERY much in control! A lot of chatter about the generals today ….Mattis and McMaster … kinda reminds me of the Clint Eastwood movie Heartbreak Ridge when the judge tells Gunney he should be kept in a glass cage with a sign ‘Break in Case of War’! I see the generals as 2 very big Rottweilers and PDJT has them on strong leashes!
As for Jared ….. he is the best PDJT could have for the middle east situation with strong, personal ties to Israel. Ivanka is the best PDJT has to counter the pussy hat brigade and bring more and more women into the fold.
Tillerson has shown today he was the perfect pick and a total master in his approach to the very important position he has been assigned. Ross is a wolverine and makes me smile evry time he rips a MSM reporter to shreds!
And so goes the rest of PDJTs team! He delegates and then has time to observe and manage! As soon as anyone starts to stray he reels them back in and adjusts the course. President Trump is doing a FANTASTIC job …. God Bless him and his family and all the wolverines and deplorable on this holy day!
And may the Lord ease the pain and comfort the victims in Egypt.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Actually, the Amb. Haley interview with Tapper this morning was quite good. I couldn’t fathom watching Chuckie Todd. She was saying the same things that T-Rex and McMaster said and she also was very respectful to the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Putin love Assad or does Putin want a pipeline? If Putin had a pipeline, could he care less about Assad?
LikeLike
Backwards. A Saudi – Qatar pipeline through Syria and Turkey would lower the price of oil and hurt Russia and Iran. It would also hurt American Shale Oil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Russian Ambassador already said Assad was not a requirement of anything. They want to protect their money and have a voice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Russia has a naval base in Tartus, Syria. Its their only Mediterranean naval base.
I’m so sick of the ME. At this point I could care less if Putin annexed Syria and kicked out Assad to be totally run by Russians (not Iranians). They already have a foothold with that naval base. So what if it doesn’t have contiguous borders with Russia? Let him have the damn nation and be done with it! It would at least be a good experiment to see if Russians can be more benevolent dictators than the Assad family, ISIS or the Iranians. Guess the natives might not like the idea, but if Russians are better at running the country and keeping the peace, that might change their minds after a few years. Then talk about democracy when the natives are ready for self-governance in a few decades (or centuries, however long it takes).
I say go back to first principles: AMERICA FIRST. Give us tax cuts and a well crafted repeal and replace of Obamacare. Then move on to Infrastructure… then an effort to bring jobs and life back to the inner cities.
Syria and the rest of the Middle East is a hell hole that will never be sorted out in our lifetimes. Do what we can to kill ISIS soldiers and collapse the Caliphate, but I pray President Trump doesn’t let his agenda for MAGA get derailed by deployments of US forces in this sewer of humanity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, Hillary’s strange concept was vacate the place by importing every Syrian into other countries including the US, so any genuine improvement in Syria enables Syrians to stay in their homes, which generally they like very much and where they would be happier with US tourists feeling comfortable enough to want to visit, ouuu and awww over the plentiful ancient historical sites, eat delicious food in charming open air cafes and spend lots of tourist dollars there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the rebels don’t have air planes and they don’t have sarin gas so…
LikeLike
Go to Youtube and watch some of George Webb’s earlier videos that covered the whole nasty story of Hillary and how to make money from regime change.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh, “the rebels” most certainly do have sarin gas. They have all of Assad’s previously captured weapons, and they have the yard sale stuff from Libya.
https://theconservativetreehouse.wordpress.com/2011/03/23/who-are-these-rebels-an-alarming-investigation/
I am afraid that Sundance is missing the Saudi Qatar pipeline as the force behind the arming the ‘rebels’. This is Iran vs Saudi Arabia and the **delivered** price of oil to Europe by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Turkey was the second leg of the pipeline, hence, the reason Turkey has warmed up to Russia. What’s for dinner in Saudi Arabia? Turkey.
All Trump has to do to stop the war in Syria is to stop bombing Yemen. The Saudi’s will take the hint and stop arming the Syrian ‘Rebels’.
Where exactly will the warmongers fit into this plan? This is obviously a peaceful solution. How does the Treehouse see McCain and the Neocons reacting to this outcome?
So let me see if I have this straight: Oil is discovered in Western Syria about 15 years ago. Shortly thereafter, rebel forces start trying to oust Assad, starting a civil war. In response, Assad aligns with Russia and Iran and wages a war of attrition against the rebels, frequently his own people are caught in the cross fire and there are atrocities committed by both sides. As a back drop to this, the EU wants to lay claim to the oil reserves in Syria and would like a friend in power there. The US starts funding and training rebel forces as part of the CIA’s creation of the Arab Spring and some of those forces then splinter off into ISIS. Now, Syria and Russia are using ISIS as an excuse to commit further atrocities amongst populations they would like to pacify and are allowing ISIS to remain relevant to continue justifying their actions? Does this about sum up the disaster over there?
LikeLiked by 4 people
All accelerated by our man 0bie pulling out of Iraq lock, stock and barrel creating a big vacuum for ISIS grow and flourish in.
Didn’t he just follow what Bush had signed? IIRC, Bush had set up the withdrawal timeline, and Iraq refused to negotiate in terms of keeping our troops there without them being liable for crimes (I’m sure there’s a Much more intelligent way to state that…but I think that was the gist?)
I’m not saying it was the right thing to do – considering how the last Admin constantly bragged about their powers of diplomacy, it seems they could have worked something out – I think O took the easy out (as an excuse) as it furthered his plan for “The Fundamental Change of America”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, 0bie blamed it on a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) which we have with every foreign country we have bases/troops stationed. He could have gotten one easily, and we CAN operate without one if need be. It was, sorry to say, just another lame excuse by him.
Maybe I’m missing something, but it sounds like Tillerson, in the long run, wants Assad removed.
Is that a good or a bad thing for us?
I freely admit that Sundance is a lot smarter than me, and a much better strategist–for instance, I know all the rules of chess, and I know exactly what each piece can and cannot do, and I know what the end goal is. But I really, really suck at actually thinking ahead enough to achieve checkmate.
That’s why I love this website: it lays out the political landscape in a way even I can understand.
But I’m also quite new–I’ve only been here less than a year. So there’s still a lot of things I need to be able to wrap my head around.
So I apologize if I’m grossly misinterpreting what I’m reading here.
LikeLike
I can’t answer your question but have some advice. Just keep reading. Read SDs posts, sometimes more than once, and scroll through the comments as they often hold pearls of wisdom and additional pieces to the puzzle you’re trying to solve on a given subject. Don’t assume you’re the only one scratching his/her head over this subject or that. I’ve been here since Trayvon Martin and freely admit much is still over my head. But I’ve still learned a ton, just hanging out, reading, and re-reading. 🙂
There was a lot of reporting in early January that Assad had offered to step down – then a couple weeks later it was reported that Putin asked Assad to step down and Assad refused. Lots of double-messaging the past few months, but I had heard (and sorry I can’t source this) Assad himself said he would step down once ISIS was removed.
If this is true – sounds like Tillerson is just continuing the same conversation?
LikeLike
sry – Last January 2016
Tillerson wants Assad removed by the Syrian people, once government is restored; but not military “regime change”.
“In the midst of that, through the Geneva Process, we will start a political process to resolve Syria’s future in terms of its governance structure, and that ultimately, in our view, will lead to a resolution of Bashar al-Assad’s departure”.
LikeLike
Ah, thank you. Sundance’s added emphasis is what threw me off.
I get it now. Thanks, everyone.
I don’t think Tillerson cares if Assad stays in power or not. He just wants him to behave and help eliminate ISIS. He’s taking a play right out of the Trump playbook, making an aggressive move (Assad has to go) and then settling for what hew really wants–stability in the region and defeating ISIS. I have high confidence that we will not be seeing another Iraq quagmire by sending in thousands of troops. I think you will see some smart people making smart, calculated chess moves.
If Assad didn’t use the gas then Trump looks like someone who reacted on a whim because his daughter saw some sad pictures. Like it or not, many Trump supporters feel the same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alex Jones was mainly concerned w/ the reaction of large parts of the base (Roger Stone was less so) & I tend to agree with him that it’s a problem. Even if everything’s hunky-dory there’s a perception there that “hung in the air” long enough that something has to replace it & consign it to a distant memory
Ridiculous. Just had to get the Ivanka comment in, right?
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is ridiculous, and I’m sick of it, as I am sure many Treepers are.
There could come a day when I don’t agree with something our President did or said, but I’m not going to throw him under the bus, and make nasty comments on the internet regarding his family or his inner circle. He has earned my trust and therefore I will stand with him and have his back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think if this situation ends up without WW3 starting up, AND most importantly… Trump goes after the pedophiles and Drains the swamp, the Trump supporters will still be happy.
Not to downplay the horrific nature of pedophilia and human sex trafficking but do you honestly believe that this is something that has just been ignored for 8, 10, 20 years? Sure we can do more but to highlight it in such a way to make it seem like it is the #1 problem our country is facing is absurd.
You’ve been reading too much Cernovich and David Seaman.
Yep. I absolutely think what is happening to children right under our noses in this country is the single most important issue facing this nation. Mostly because of what it represents spiritually. Our time is short, and we better hurry up and start taking it seriously.
LikeLike
But it is not as if everyone knows pedophiles that run around free. I mean, if I knew of a pedophile that was 100% guilty and the police were doing nothing about it or were “shielding” them I would take matters into my own hands.
As i said, it is a very real issue and human sex trafficking is even more of a real issue but things are being done. What is more worrisome is the creeping ideology that pedophilia is somehow OK. But we have the left to thank for that.
Yes, it has been ignored or covered over a lot longer than that. See the Franklin Boys Town scandal from the 80s. It’s not the most pressing problem this country faces, but President Trump has been breaking up the sex trafficking rings, some involving children, since he was inaugurated. You can’t tell me he had these cases discovered and investigated all in a month’s time. Those cases were all ready to go but no action was taken.
It is a symptom of our culture degrading when it allows a hell pit for children and women to exist, who are some of our country’s most vulnerable. I think President Trump can do more than one thing at a time.
That is an insanely ridiculous comment to make. If you feel that Trump is that easily swayed by Ivanka, or anyone else for that matter you have not been following along very closely.
But you go on with your trolling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Snide comments about the President’s daughter are completely uncalled for here. PDJT doesn’t need a family member to show him sad pictures. He is the President, he gets reports and updates from his aides, and the man watches tv.
The gas WAS used in Syria against the innocent Syrian people. Like Sundance already said, it does NOT matter who used it.
If you or any other so called Trump Supporter enjoy slapping him over the head over every dot and tittle, then you might be better off getting off the Trump Train.
It’s not that you cannot disagree with him, it’s the fact that you chose to drag in one of his family members that leaves me shaking my head, and IMO makes you look very small.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen. Preach!
I am sure Pres Trump loves and respects his daughter. However I don’t believe his daughter, or anyone else, runs President Trump or determines the outcome of his thought processes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree 100 percent and I have no idea where some people get the idea ANYONE is leading Trump around by the nose or implanting thoughts, ideas, beliefs, and ideology into his head. He’s his own man, all 70 years of him, and anyone who doesn’t get that has no powers of observation.
It seems there are public Trump supporters who are closeted true believers that no one but a dyed-in-the-wool political hack has the brains to run this country. IMO, nothing could be further from the truth, and the evidence is the sad shape we’re in after decades of political “leadership.”
Then they should have watched SoS Tillerson today making his rounds on the Sunday Talk Shows. He stated:
1- Prez Trump is not trying to conduct any Regime Change,
2- PDJT is focused on destroying ISIS,
3- PDJT is going to talk to Russia about Assad
4- there is no thought or commitment of sending in any Troops to Syria.
5-And any removal of Assad will be by the Syrian people NOT by violent regime change.
So basically who cares about the Airstrike now. The Lunatic NeoCons got to see some Fireworks and We are rest assured that we have Adults in Charge that know what they are doing.
The best part of Mrs. Rubio’s ambassadorship is that President Trump is going to slash US contributions to the United Nations during her tenure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The worst part of all of this and the never ending conflict created by the globalists is that the UN was founded here by Americans, the charter being written by then sec of state cordell hull “under” fdr thus in essence “we” are the UN in that very deep state/big club sort of way.
Few care to admit these things though, and I reckon we will never see these things dealt with on a serious basis, because… “muh globalism”.
There are trillions at stake, so terrorism must be the ongoing distraction de jour.
False flags and all.
I see your point. The UN began after the League of Nations was dissolved in 1946. The League of Nations proceeded without the United States, holding its first meeting in Geneva on November 15, 1920 and became powerless and defunct. Nowadays the UN is not really run by the United States, we just pay more $$ for Russia and China and rogue countries to muck up world peace and run scams to syphon off money and commit crimes. I think it is corrupted.
When the UN was established it was not a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of Globalists and Muslims INC.
Pretty sure Alger Hiss was a major player as well?
The best part of Ambassador Haley’s tenure is that President Trump is going to slash US contributions to the United Nations during her tenure. For clarification to those new to the site let’s start referring to Ex-Gov. Nikkii Haley as Ambassador Haley and not Mrs. Rubio which might actually confuse some new readers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The end result should be guided by the will of the Syrian people. That is how it (theoretically) should work. If they go south and they become a terrorist state then they made the decision collectively and it is an open season after that.
Imagine for a minute that the US was in Syria’s position, with a full blown civil war and outside nations lobbing bombs willy-nilly onto your neighborhood. And you had no way to stop that and no say in the matter.
Granted, The US is not the Syria – different mentality, religions, values, etc. It would never work that way here but put yourself in that position for just a minute. It’s not pretty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Power is a question only among equals. The weak will do the bidding of the strong, and the strong will forever exact their will.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
The French supported the revolutionaries during the American revolution…just saying…
And thank God for that! Different times now. the disparity in terms of firepower is many magnitudes of difference, Most all from the air. Warfare really did not change until after WWI.
Wondering – How much is Russia’s ability to finance/supply/maintain their intervention in Syria at this point? How are they affording this? Is it popular with the Russian people, especially after how much they paid with their soldiers in Afghanistan?
LikeLike
This Syria problem is not as easy as it looks at first blush. Many layers to this onion.
Just give Putin a better deal than he gets with Iran.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s say we defeat ISIS, then what? Are we so dumb to think that radical Islam will not evolve into another even more radical group, or if ISIS is totally eradicated that Aasad will be a moderate force in the ME with whom we can have some formal diplomatic relationship with? We are fighting two evils, Assad and ISIS. Which poison do we wish to take on?
Walk/chew gum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
She means we can do both at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
And those are just the foreign ones. The Domestic demons are even scarier.
Dr. Piecznik shared in this interview on Thursday, that H.R McMaster had gotten rid of K.T. McFarland by sending her to Singapore. That was 3 days prior to it being announced by Bloomberg Politics.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-04-09/mcfarland-to-exit-white-house-as-mcmaster-consolidates-power
Dr. Piecznik funded H.R. McMaster back in the 1990s. Beyond the fact that he believes the strikes against Syria were to show the Chinese and NK what would happen if NK is not controlled, he also went on to talk about Assad remaining in power once the situation in Syria is taken care of. The man is in the know and makes this interview an even more must listen to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was where I first heard it, too – made me wonder why Bloomberg chose a Sunday to publish?
Looks like Haley was sticking to the talking points, which is better than going off the reservation. I like how she refused to disclose confidential information and how she repeatedly underlined President Trump’s leadership. Chuck was not too happy about this. Good for Haley.
LikeLiked by 4 people
See the plan? Yes the globalists need a war to cover the pending financial collapse, placing the blame on populism/nationalism while getting the population to except one world debt money and thus one world government as the ‘only’ way to end their suffering.
Something that I thought candidate Trump might have understood based on what he said about Syria vs ISIS along with trying to have better relations with Russia. The globalists and their debt money system are the true enemies of free men. I’m not sure what happened to Trump? I predict that chemical attacks are now going to be the norm because it’s a great way for ISIS to get the US to do its dirty work.
Did you ever think that after 9-11 we would be flying air cover for the very same idilogy that attacked us?
I think President Trump is aware, he is the only candidate that talked about bringing back Glass-Steagall during the campaign. Pres. Clinton got rid of Glass-Steagall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I still can’t for the life of me understand why keeping Assad in power matters to Putin. I concede that it must be important to him based on his actions, but why?
LikeLike
Oil pipeline
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesn’t care who it is as long as his pipeline is still in his control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s actually a good synopsis of why it matters upthread.
I think the handling of this issue, and others, cannot be compared to actions from past presidents, and that is where people are making the mistake. This ‘fix’ as Trump has stated, will be unconventional by most past definitions, but in no way do I think war is needed to accomplish anything. This is a new method people. Things can get done without wars.
Stop trying to over think it. It’s not black/white anymore when it comes to dealing with the ME, or NK for that matter. There are VERY intelligent people at the helm now, and Trump is NOT being led by the nose. Think leverage. As he has said many, many times.
Tillerson has reiterated that. If Assad goes, and I believe he will, he will be forced out but not by the USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can be so overwhelming. God's will be done. Truth is being revealed that has been hidden previously. Thank you SD!
If Option C, the CW couldn’t have come from the planes since Assad/Russia control the airbase. The CW would have had to been on the ground already, used by anti-Assad group. Option A is starting to make more sense because the (Assad) plane flew over the location twice within 9 minutes according to Pentagon radar. Supports dropping the CW, sending drone to see what happened, then bombing the hospital. Although, I still haven’t reconciled that 9 minutes was long enough for that scenario, I haven’t seen enough evidence yet. Also, looking through videos I did notice that there really wasn’t that much damage to the airbase. I expected a heckuva lot more destruction from 59 Tomahawks and was thinking maybe we needed our money back. Good post Sundance, things are finally making more and more sense.
FRUCT currency. Saving the USD. Leverage.
What you fail to mention is WHY Russia wants to keep Assad in power. It’s simple, OIL. If Assad is removed than and a pro west leader is put in place You can bet every dollar you have that there will be a pipeline from the wests bff Qatar to Europe. That would eliminate Europe’s dependence on Russian oil. Russia’s economy is already struggling as is. If Europe cut them off Russia’s economy would collapse. That’s why I don’t see Russia pulling out anytime soon.
Now I get it. The dark side, PUTIN, Assad, Soros, MSM, Clinton’s, DNC, NK, GOPe, against President Trump, the Trump Train and a Blessed Hand. Game on.
Three Blind Mice (or something). And things that make you go, WUT?
https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/SASC_Unclassified_2016_ATA_SFR_FINAL.pdf
Might be worth reading. Let’s just say it doesn’t make the last administration (and particularly Kerry and Rice) look very…competent.
And Assad doesn’t come off as a choir boy either.
The Syrian War is a microcosm of the entire Islamic world. The decisions made will determine the next 50 years old conquest or peace. Europe is being invaded and if not for President Trump, the USA was next. The question is really can we contain the Islamic World geographically and defeat radical Islamic terrorism. Creating stability and peaceful conditions is a must. The war in Europe may have been lost due to demographics but the war in America will be won by MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“See the plan?”
I see a pipeline:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Send the pipeline through Jordan, Israel and Egypt and then you have the revenue sources for economic development and a joint resource for peace.
Good Job
ISIS Attacks US-Led Base In Southern Syria, As Assad Said To Use White Phosphorus
It would seem to me things are stepping up. No USA ground troops? We shall see.
White phosphorus is not a chemical weapon. It is a flash-bang.
Just to point out, since names like that sound scary.
Sorry did not post correctly from Zero Hedge 5 pm.
Is this a pipeline plan the US has in the works? I just found this looking for the pipelines across ME:
https://www.middleeastobserver.org/2016/10/26/is-the-qatar-gas-behind-the-continuous-war-in-libya-and-syria/
LikeLike
Thanks Sundance and all the other posters. I read them all. FUBAR a new word for me to use about this mess. I put my trust in Lord God in this world and the next. Amen.
SD.
Awesome post. Awesome.
Thank you.
