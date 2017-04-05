U.S. President Trump and First Lady Greet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan

For over a three months we have been outlining the quiet but visible framework of a new geo-political alignment taking shape. For well over a month we have been asking, and cautioning, what reaction the leftist global manipulators with various interests would take to the new alignment.

Knowing there would be global, media and deep state disrupting influences who view the prospects of a new geo-political alignment to be adverse to their interests we wrote lengthy warnings and added questions about how they would respond.

We knew with all the regional groundwork in place, and with Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah coming to Washington DC, some planned disruptive reaction would take place. The chemical attack in Syria is part of that planned reaction.

The global media, the entrenched unelected and deep U.S. State Department entities and the globalist cabal they represent, are trying to eliminate the framework of this new seismic geo-political realignment. These elements are trying to force U.S. President Donald Trump into a situation where his desired action hits a destabilizing headwind and blocks progress toward the significant change.

It would be both prudent and wise to pray that these men can overcome the dark forces which are directly aligned against their peace-making agenda. The destroying globalists carry no moral compass guiding their action against their opposition.

