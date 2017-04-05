Ambassador Haley Gives Passionate Humanitarian Speech at United Nations…

It was August 15th 2015 when I realized candidate Donald Trump knew the agenda, scope and scheme of the GOPe, the Republican Guard. Since then it has actually been a little humorous to watch politician Trump navigate around the GOPe, choosing when to battle against republicans exclusively on his terms.
The Trump approach at choosing the battle-space timing and geography has proven to be successful. Indeed, it makes no sense to wage a fight on your rear while the frontal assault is ongoing; the goal is always forward progress. Beyond the battle-lines this larger understanding of strategy has also been a key element in comprehending how President Trump positions the GOPe party members.
So when Mrs. Rubio rises today at the U.N. to decry the horrible Syrian dictator Bashir Assad, what we witness is just another example of a predictable and useful placement. Everyone selected by Trump was for a reason and a purpose. Everyone has a role to play, and Mrs. Rubio is playing her role exactly as President Trump would expect.
If you think that President Trump’s larger goals are being undermined by Mrs. Rubio, you are undervaluing President Trump’s understanding of his adversaries in the Republican Party.
Mrs. Rubio strokes the war-mongering GOPe panda fur in the direction that keeps them satiated. A comfy, unconcerned and content GOPe is part of the Trump political strategy to accomplish change.
It’s the U.N !
Nothing would be better for President Trump than to have Ambassador Mrs. Rubio spend a few weeks constructing a U.N. Security Council resolution against Bashir Assad, when two of the five permanent veto-holding member nations are China and Russia.
Gnash your teeth Mrs. Rubio. Shout, hold meetings, write voluminous ‘sternly worded’ letters constructing the outline for Security Council Resolution #785,547.332
Then hold meetings, meetings are good. Form a coalition of member nation states that will align with your humanitarian endeavors. Perhaps a visit to Brussels would be in order. Gather together an alliance of defense ministers to support you.
Then get the resolution printed, bring it up for a vote, and watch Russia veto it in the six member council.
Russia bad, bad mojo.
Meanwhile the Freedom Alliance continues moving forward.
I bet they didn’t even look at her photos. Probably squinted or turned away, pretending to have an itch or something in their eyes.
Right…right….and John Kerry said in 2014 they “struck a deal” . 100% no more chemicals. Liars!
It’s an intentional or strategic “head fake”!
Those were colouring books. Keeps the urchins busy and not brawling whilst the grown-ups take care of business.
Brilliant analysis and the humor, Mrs Rubio, better than ambien for a good night’s sleep. Thank you SD.
I don’t recall the GOPE being all that upset when their globalist pal (Slick Willie) was machine gunning, gassing, and roasting the Branch Davidians down in Texas.
Nor do I. I have never heard them wail and moan is the extortion revenue service rapes hard working Americans bank accounts either, nor do they seem to care about the war on white folk. Hmm… Is there a pattern here of some sort?
At least the latest Syrian gassing is fake…
That’s a sad funny.
There is no other sane conclusion. Either it was a “work-place accident” by an ISIS drone eager to meet his virgins.
Or a conventional strike on a target unknown to be playing with poison as wolfmoon1776 suggests, my favorite armchair position.
Or, as these folks are wont to, ISIS did it as a deliberate ruse to sucker the West into delivering the gradually stabilizing country into the arms of CHAOS.
Oooorrrrr, our CIA did it, same purpose, except to see the same same CHAOS visited upon America as well, at least upon the Administration.
The least rational theory is Assad did it. Why?
Why make enemies out of at least one superpower when the pieces are coming together, great powers are helping and coming together to coordinate the elimination of his enemies? Why, if he gained Alleppo w/o Chemical Weapons, would he blow things up in Raqqua with them?
Syria would benefit from a sweeping peace treaty in the Region. Despite that whether in it or out, there will come great pressures to cut off Hezbollah’s weapon shipments and such. Why throw away breathing room for the entire region when you really need it to rebuild?
There is a sane US President that doesn’t Farkas. They’ll not be friend’s, but He values stability and putting people in his debt.
Trump will let the UN theatre distract, as he did muh Russians, and do good stuff. Damned good stuff.
Looks like Haley was the right pick for the UN. Exhausting herself with histrionics to no end, Trump doesn’t lose a valuable chess piece if she muddles things up or has a Cerebral Farkas.
Bonne nuit a tous. I can’t keep my eyes open, so I’m quitting this world for several hours or more in dreamland. I kinda like it there.
Perhaps we should call up some George Webb YouTube Videos. I dunno…maybe Dyncorp organ harvest episodes 100 -115? Then we will really see what the White hats are up to, and why they are so desperate for their war.
Not a peep…..
Not a word for Lavoy Finicum either. The left always leaves a long trail of dead bodies in its wake.
Not to mention Randy Weaver and his son, wife, dog and friend at Ruby Ridge. Nothing to see here, folks – move along…….
or Serbians.
No money in it for them. Simple as that.
Back to the long game. The attrition warfare to get the GOP to 60 Senators in 2018.
Well at the rate the DNC is unraveling it won’t be that hard even if the GOPe itself keeps wanting to drag their feet on getting anything done. Of course, there’s nothing to stop us from primarying these deadbeats.
Fatboy has ruined the GOP in New Jersey. They now have LESS seats in the state legislature than they did before his first term.
Also invade Mexico to stop the cartels, and Venezuela. People are dying.
Or why doesn’t it offend her?
‘Then get the resolution printed, bring it up for a vote, and watch Russia veto it in the Six member council.’
Five members, or am I missing a joke?
You are forgetting the revolving seat given to one of the third world countries for, I think, a 24 month period. South Africa was on the SC a few years ago.
Only five (5).
This strategy is a sight to behold. So far above the minds of most mortal people. Like watching a chess master at work. 🙂
Sorry, but I’m watching Hannity & I see Michelle Fields??????
Wut??
Danger Will Rodgers, Danger!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I watching Hannity right now and had the same reaction
Yeah, how about that?
Nice teeth
You looked the gift horse in the mouth!
BRAVE! 😉
Me too. I was shocked. Great show up until her…Hannity introduced her as a Conservative..but did not add President Trump hater.
Same type as the Harf idiot. Hopefully someone contacts him, as she is a real danger.
it must have been her trial by fire debut…she bombed imo. sounded like a complete ditz.
She always sounds like a ditz because she is. Sorry, but Michelle is the definition of an airhead. She’s also a serial liar.
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=sfp&hsimp=yhs-001&hspart=elm&p=ghost+riders+in+the+sky#id=2&vid=c9e0bd72247cc069d0925ae71b663844&action=click
I skipped Hannity tonight but I knew something was off with the force when I saw Ms. Fields’ boyfriend, Jamie Weinstein, on Tucker Carlson shilling an Obama “tell all” book. Now, even the nastiest of NeverTrump chumps is coming back on Fox to milk some air time for book sales.
Piles of money have been made shilling books for three decades. And yet the Democrats never get thrown out of office, the media is never honest, the GOP never has a spine.
The conservative (bowel) movement, has been repudiated with the Trump victory.
Rupert Murdoch needs to get in line, or he will find himself replaced by MurdochMurdoch.
Like the Murdoch Murdoch reference. Probably over the heads of most here.
She’s the President this month – couldn’t ask for a bigger soapbox.
“The role of president of the Security Council involves setting the agenda, presiding at its meetings and overseeing any crisis. The president is authorized to issue both presidential statements (subject to consensus among Council members) and notes, which are used to make declarations of intent that the full Security Council can then pursue. The presidency of the Council is held by each of the members in turn for one month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States names”
Promoveatur ut admoveatur.
(Let her be promoted to get her out of the way.)
Unfortunately, she fulfilled the Peter Principle many years ago…..
Lol..gnash your teeth. BTW, what the hell is wrong with Mrs. Rubio’s mouth when she speaks? She talks through her teeth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah – you identified it. I knew there was something weird about the way she talks – that’s it.
That’s always weirded me out about her.
Took me a bit to catch the Haley/Rubio switch. She did endorse Rubio for President.
I suspect ISIS did too as well as endorsing McCain and Graham, as they have been their main arms suppler cheer leaders in Syria ..
LOL….me too…..I kept going back reading the paragraphs trying to figure out how the hell I missed the intro to Mrs Rubio….Then it hit me…..oOHHHhhh…. SD is keeping us on our feet.
It’s like Samantha Power switched bodies and now looks like Nikki Haley.
What a drama queen …
Mostly O/T
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_French_presidential_election,_2017
Melenchon (basically a communist) is surging, he may even finish ahead of Fillon.
I would love to see a 2eme tour with Melenchon against LePen, should Macron collapse. A major defeat for the globalists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Moi, je prie chaque nuit pour ça!
Vivre la France!
Me too! C’mon my French fellow deplorables……..The Netherlands, you ain’t.
I would be pleasantly surprised if LePen pulled off a second round victory. The best prospect I thought was realistic was winning the most seats in the Assembly election, held after the presidential. IMO, there are still too many in France that think an FN victory would mean Vichy is coming back with an SSPX Inquisition.
Who are those women sitting next to and behind Mrs. Rubio? Are they part of her staff? Because I’m concerned about them. They look like they need iodine supplementation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump campaigned on not getting involved in the ME and I am counting on his fulfilling this campaign promise.
Why not hold up pictures of all the children who have been killed in Chicago; all the children that have been killed by heroin brought in by the Mexican Drug Lords; all the Americans killed by illegals right here in the USA?
I thought the idea was to create a “safe-zone” in Syria.
We will never win in the Middle East, We don’t understand their wars and right or wrong I don’t believe either Assad or ISIS is on our side. Why should the United States decide on who is to “run” Syria? Another Muslim Brotherhood, Iraq, Iran nightmare.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why not hold up pictures of all the children who have been killed in Chicago; all the children that have been killed by heroin brought in by the Mexican Drug Lords; all the Americans killed by illegals right here in the USA?”
That’s what Trump should be saying. It was sort of what he was saying during the campaign. Now he’s suddenly carrying on about Syrians.
Bingo…..Lets support our allies in the Middle East, Israel, Egypt and Jordan, and the hell with everyone else…..There is not one side in this crazy war in Syria that supports the U.S.
Let them fight it out like they have been doing for 2000 years. We cannot bring democracy to the people there, because they do not want democracy. Fine, then just bring our boys and girls home……
While most Arab Christians parrot* the regime’s Pan-Arabist claptrap, I consider it highly imprudent for the US to be against the security of the Christians who have lived there for two millennia. Assad is a tough customer, but this is a region that demands a strong ruler. We should not forget that Bashar Assad is Western-educated and once sought to make peace with Israel. Creative diplomacy could trade Assad victory in exchange for a treaty with Israel and ending support for Hezbollah.
How about the children the pedophiles have raped and tortured?
I wonder if any of these photos will turn up to be pics of crisis actors. They like to recycle them you know. https://imgur.com/gallery/oeIB4
What event, if it were to occur, would convince you that your analysis is wrong?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is sundance the “you” you are referring to? If not, who?
What (in your view) is wrong with the analysis?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking for myself, I need proof to my satisfaction that chemical munitions were dropped by Syrians or proxies, and not struck on the ground by conventional weapons dropped by the same. Everything I’m seeing looks like rebel sarin struck with conventional, dispersed improperly as a gas, and the real chemical casualties used for propaganda.
The Russians and Syrians can show good faith and prove their way out of this by releasing enough data. If they don’t, it would fall back to what Tillerson says – maybe Moscow should rethink alliance with Assad. At that point, I doubt Assad more.
However, if Assad really is innocent, I think Moscow should stand by Syria and push damning evidence of Arab Spring fiasco weapons in rebel hands until Deep State tucks tail. And if they have super-damning evidence of intentional treachery with giving these people CW – well, roast ’em.
UN would be a very good forum for the Russians, if they have a solid defense for Assad. Nikki Haley needs to be careful.
But I tend to think this was an accidental strike on rebel CW and the Qaellywood crew is using the results to give their White Helmets some propaganda. If that’s the truth, we all need to live with it, and do what is needed to get that stuff away from ISIS. WHICH is probably the real problem Deep State is playing “look, squirrel” with.
”
Israel places the blame solely on Assad
Israeli defense officials also condemned the chemical attack, saying military intelligence believes Assad’s forces were behind the suspected chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians.
The officials said Israel believes Assad has tons of chemical weapons currently in his arsenal.”
http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4945772,00.html
The Israelis know who it was. They have their eyes and ears all over it.
Israel wants Assad out, so they have their own motives. The best voices to listen to are those of the average Syrian people, just like the best voices for our president to listen to, are those of the middle class. They know what is going on, and they are the ones who have to live with it.
It’s possible, although I think at the moment the Israelis are in suck-up mode, and also very wary of such weapons going to Hezbollah. They do have to play hardball with Syria, so better to accuse them, no matter what.
The thing is, the Russian explanation seems consistent with the number of kids killed. The rebels would be using child labor almost without a doubt for menial tasks around such work (they’re presumably working with chlorine, not sarin, the latter being in bombs obtained through other means). Explains why so many kids in the area.
I don’t necessarily trust the Israelis to give up what they know, either, when there are advantages to agreeing with the US no matter what.
But still, the proof is intel. If Russia wants to win this argument, they could do it with surveillance photos and bomb camera footage. If they don’t have the proof, or don’t want to give up the intel, they can just wait for it to die when they veto. But they will get a much harder line from Trump in either of those cases. He’s not happy with the use of the WMD. So it will be interesting to see if the Russians fight the charges on behalf of the Syrians or punt.
Yes, sundance. I don’t know if his analysis is right or wrong. But I’m not comfortable with the possibility that Trump and members of his administration are, for political purposes, falsely accusing another country of committing war crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well there was Bush I and Bush II, both with IQ’s around 100. Most other presidents were pretty high IQ’d though.
Actually some years ago someone found Bush’s Officer Qualification Test and adjusted it down by 10 points to account for how much they are inflated to get an IQ of 124. But I am quite sure Trump’s is at least 20 points higher than that.
I’m feeling good just from hearing our President say “ISIS” rather than the obnoxious, nuanced “ISIL” that Obama deliberately used instead.
AMEN.
Well, Sundance, you did something I didn’t think you could do. You made me some good in Ambassador Haley’s appointment. From the onset I was against it. Here you go with your usual logic and analytical skillset and BOOM, I saw the light.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In my best Gomer Pyle voice: “Why, she shore is the purtiest LOOK SQUIRREL I ever done seen.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/undefined/status/471750335535808512
https://mobile.twitter.com/undefined/status/211173181434773504
I’ve never had so much fun following politics. Ever.
This is a dream job for Trump, and a nightmare for his critics.
Oh My Gosh, me too, OR! I should be in bed. Sleeping. So much to do tomorrow. But, I can’t tear myself away… Night after night… And, oh my! What if I go to sleep and I miss something new here?!!
Sundance, have I told ya lately I love you?
Crackin’ me up AND dropping logic bombs always gets me right in the heartstrings.
You forgot the hashtag in your list of things for Mrs. Rubio to do. Ya gotta have a hashtag!
Maybe Ambassador Haley should go to Syria herself and take a tour and talk to the people on the ground like Tulsi Gabbard did, she might learn something.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh, Mattis and McMasters would never allow that!
Actually she needs to listen to Eva Bartlett Independent Canadian Journalist. Bartlett has travel several times to Syria and has talked to the people
McCain will warn her away immediately! “Eva”. It even SOUNDS Russian!
BTW, the evil ideology that inspires ISIS is Islam. It is not Christianity, nor Judaism, nor Buddhism nor atheism for that matter..There is nothing ISIS has done, adjusted for technology of course, that Mohammad, all real Muslim’s “Perfect Man”, didn’t command and do himself. ISIS is not a perversion of Islam. It’s leader has a PhD in Islamic Studies. ISIS is Islam to the bone.
Mirror, mirror on the Blood Drenched Wall
Who is most like Mohammad, all Muslim’s “Perfect Man”, of them all?
Why, you are ISIS, you are!
Sundance, I’m having a laugh at Mrs. Rubio. Your analysis is delicious and makes so much sense.
See y’all, trust our President, he knows what he is doing. His instincts are right on the money.
❤My President❤
Sundance your articles are the best and your humor is a treasure. Thank you.
Whenever any Mohammad and Koran commanded murder, rape, torture, enslavement was committed it became usual to attribute it to “Radical Islamists” presumably practicing “Radical Islamism” or sometimes even simply “Extremists” practicing “Extremism of unknown origin”, rather than Muslims simply practicing Islam itself as it has been practiced for more than 1,400 years. In fact many of these claims begin to sound completely ridiculous to the objective mind that has any grasp of reality. Of course, the Islam Deniers mission is to keep everything confused and misdirected in the minds of the Sheeple Infidels as they are lead to shariah and slaughter.
Many of the deniers were taught in college about mythic Islam, so of course “some yahoo on the internet” like Spencer, Gellar, Warner, or Guandolo just wouldn’t be worth listening to.
The colleges’ Middle Eastern or Islamic studies departments were long ago captured by Muslim apologists.
Nit: There are five, not six, permanent Security Council members (US, UK, France, Russia, China) with veto power.
Otherwise a good read.
You are so right sd. President Trump will continue to keep his distance officially from Russia and her allies. He will demand UN monitor elections in Syria, all for show. He will later allow gaps in the sanctions against Russia through third nations will condemning those nations. And all during this time the neo-cons will attack the President for being too soft on Russia while Alex Jones will say his cabinet is full of neo-cons.
How could anybody think that a group of people who cut off heads, cutoff children’s heads, have children cot off heads, burn people alive in cages, drown people in cages, kill children by feeding them into bread kneading machines, throw people off buildings, stone women to death, skin people alive, drive trucks over people, shoot up nightclubs, and blow people up would not hesitate to kill women and children with chemicals in order to score a propaganda victory to further their cause?
LikeLiked by 6 people
BUT WMD!!!
Hey, 4 or 5 of them are moderate rebels, per General Lloyd Austin.
Pictures of dead children doesn’t prove how they died or who is responsible.
The side that’s winning the war using poison gas against civilians makes no sense militarily, but pictures of dead children sure are useful propaganda for the anti-government side if they can successfully pin it on Assad.
Sorry, I don’t buy this as ‘clever’ politics. When it come to such morally serious and consequential events policy should be based on one thing only: the truth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Correct. Likely some of McCain’s “moderate rebels” muslim terrorists pulled this off. Once that’s proven this story will disappear from the headlines. Temporary distraction from the SusanRice/BenRhodes boiling pot of goulash on the back burner.
yes to both posts.
To be blunt, it’s just lynch mob behavior to rush out, show alarming-looking videos and photos, condemn and demand action when no one actually knows what really happened – no on-the-location investigation to discover the truth. Plus, in this case there is plenty of historical proof that numerous competing factions have truth issues, so prudent and discretion should rule.
People like to talk about Western Civilization, so here’s a case where West Civ Culture should rule: calm down, collect evidence, and witnesses, examine in court, identify if there really was a crime and WHO precisely is responsible. This has defused millions of tense situations and provided true justice – making Western societies on average more calm and stable.
Mob rule is true injustice – assuming righteousness, chasing down a suspect based on stereotypes and administer mob justice. Infuriate the clan and start a blood feud for decades when everyone discovers afterwards it was the wrong guy or actually nothing really happened, yet someone was killed for it – all an emotion-driven misunderstanding.
Or as in say, the Gujarat Riots, in India, Muslims slaughtered a train-load of Hindu people minding their own business on their way to work, and then when the city got wind of it, Hindus slaughtered neighborhoods of Muslim people who had nothing to do with it. Yeah, that’s justice – drag in people who had nothing to do with it. Or, how the Hindus went after entire communities of Sikhs in retaliation for the two Sikh guards who murdered PM Indira Gandhi. The Sikh community was innocent, yet they were dragged into it by mob justice to create decades of mistrust and tension.
This actually happens in real life in non-Western Civ nations so it’s no exaggeration. No citizen of the West should allow themselves to be baited into any such situation.
I would add that pictures of “dead” children doesn’t even prove they’re dead. The globalists and their henchmen will employ every piece of propaganda in the book to accomplish their goals, and staging a fake death scene is well within their wheelhouse.
So there can’t possible be that many neo-cons residing in government jobs, right? What, maybe the top five or six people in the major agencies? Just go in there and clean house already. Fire them!
Since Marco Rubio has been brought up – this is from a little over a year ago –
Doug Bandow: ” Rubio is almost the polar opposite of Trump. He is prepared to spend his presidency starting wars. The only question is how many. A true Neocon believer, he appears convinced that wars are good. Moreover, he believes he is a foreign policy guru despite routinely issuing simplistic policy prescriptions based on ideological illusions. His militaristic egoism may be more dangerous than the Donald’s much larger over-active id.
First, Rubio advocates shooting down Russian planes, if necessary, to enforce a no-fly zone. It is hard to think of a more irresponsible policy: commit an act of war against a nuclear-armed power over an issue of marginal importance, at most, to the U.S. Vladimir Putin could ill afford to genuflect to Washington, especially since experience suggests that any concession would be followed by additional, more intrusive demands from Washington.
Second, Rubio apparently sees no problem with another Middle Eastern war or two. He believes Iraq was a success, argues that the U.S. should have entered the Libyan conflict earlier, and advocates fighting both the Assad Regime and Islamic State insurgents. It’s a prescription for disaster. Most self-professed conservatives criticize social engineering at home. Yet the Florida Senator apparently believes he is smart enough to fix the divided, failed state of Iraq and sort out the hideous, multi-sided conflict in Syria. Give him enough time–along with lots of American lives and money–and eventually everyone in the Mideast will join hands around a campfire and sing Kumbaya.
Third, the great GOP hope is fixated on alliances, seeking to add new allies rather like normal Americans add Facebook friends. Traditionally Washington made foreign commitments to enhance U.S. security. Rubio has a very different vision. America should sacrifice its security to protect other states. His great European initiative is to add Montenegro–with an army of 2,080 soldiers!–to NATO. Montenegro.”
Good to remember these things. Rubio will be back. Dope springs eternal.
That is because Rubio is a dyed in the wool Bush Neocon, who could care less about dead babies in the street as long as the industrial military complex is making money and the Chamber of Commerce is happy…….These people are simply disgusting.
I don’t care if this is part of some bigger plan. It is not OK for President and members of his administration to falsely accuse another country of committing war crimes. It trivializes real war crimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus, it is like a lynch mob.
We have two choices, in my opinion. Let Trump let the neocons step into the bear trap. Or insist that Trump scold them out of the bear trap. And the neocons really want to step in it.
I am sure that Putin and others can see it, too. I really think it pays to be patient and simply take a few more insults. Turn the other cheek. We only have to do it once. And when the story flips, it will be all the more devastating.
Trump has actually done quite a bit to “up the ante” on what needs to be done to the responsible. Think about that. If Assad isn’t the one responsible, who is? Who will be the war criminals? Probably somebody McCain likes. Maybe even somebody he REALLY likes. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you mean responsible in terms of planning a false flag that killed children with chemical weapons, or they supplied the CW to the rebels with the intent for a false flag using real dead people, then they’re war criminals and need to be tried by the proper authorities.
If you mean they supplied the weapons to the rebels to use against Assad, in response to Assad using CW (assuming he did), then it gets tricky. Particularly if it’s an ACCIDENTAL release due to bombing by the Syrians with conventional weapons. And even more so because the Syrians and Russians are alleging that they bombed a CW munitions factory, in which case both sides share responsibility for dispersal.
My feeling is that if the weapons somehow got to the rebels because of the CIA, then it’s basically the rebels’ fault, and the CIA’s embarrassment. I think that’s the most likely scenario IF there is any kind of CIA involvement with the weapons themselves. That would be something like a Benghazi scenario, where Libyan weapons made it to Syria with CIA help. That’s just ugly and makes Hillary and the CIA look terrible, but I’m not certain that would make the CIA criminals – just supremely negligent. And it did happen under Obama. Easier to walk away from now.
If the weapons are simply Assad’s old weapons in rebel hands, and they got hit by Syrian conventional and dispersed, or it’s all some kind of SJW hoax, then the CIA is only guilty of not telling the truth about the rebels, for geopolitical gain. Basically lying about Assad to start a war or gain some pretext. Kinda like Iraq. I personally despise that, but it’s not strictly murder, even if many people die willingly in the war that results. I cannot respect it, however, or any agency that would do that. If the CIA lies about somebody else being a murderer, when they know the truth, then it means the Russians are morally superior. I would hope that would bother the CIA, but frankly, things have gotten a bit strange lately with all this ISIS stuff.
I think it would be better for the CIA to say – assuming this was actually the case – “Yes, the Syrians did bomb a rebel CW factory – KNOWINGLY – and this is what happened. But CW is nasty, and they were right to take it out, just like WE thought we were right in Iraq, and other places where we’ve targeted WMDs.” The worst that can happen is that the rebels will feel betrayed and rat out the CIA involvement with ISIS that we already know about. Clean-up on aisle CIA is in progress anyway – why not take the blame and walk away clean?
This whole scenario is just such a great chance for all sides to be honest, wash their hands of CW, and say “this stuff is nasty, and dangerous in the hands of jihadists, no matter how it goes off – let’s really put an end to it.”
Yes, I meant the first thing. I don’t think they get that deeply into the weeds, I just think they have their buds over there, and they say do it, and they may have an idea of what they would like to happen, but whatever happens, happens – or maybe it is never like they ask, but they know it will be something. For instance they could just say, “give us something we can blame on Assad.” And the mercenaries do it. Perhaps they work through another country as a middle man.
If any other scenario, as you mentioned, for them to come clean at this point, I think would be unlikely.
Sorry you are too late on that one. War crimes have always been a tool of the victors.
The ads are messing with your site Sundance
You must get an ad-blocker. The liberals are throwing “malvertising” at us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
In a few years I might turn mine off, but for the moment, it’s almost a necessity for me. The ads can really mess up my experience, and they’re largely from people I don’t trust. I’ve just learned to avoid the headaches.
Bolton and Ms Linda Graham called for air strikes on the Syria Air Fields (which the Russians use also). These geniuses never get the memo. S400’s will wipe the skies clean of any air platform, jet fighter, strike bomber, big bomber, missile or drone.
And the Russians below, already, post the Turk’s shootdown of Russian jet last year, have Putin’s okay to hit anyone who hits Russian installations or manpower.
Oh, Russians have tactical nukes with them. Have Nukes, Will Travel is sort of their M.O.
I”m thinking that the neocons think this is Libya or Serbia.
It’s not. It’s like little Russia. In the scheme of things, the Russians have committed to the Syrian people to protect them, their government and the Army. Russians have officially lost almost 30 men.
They have lost more, contractors working special ops. They don’t report those, but they care about them. The outfit is called Wagner, like our Blackwater.
There isn’t going to be a No Fly over Syria. The US may attempt something. But it will likely be a failure.
Trump knows he has put two feet into a quagmire with words. His secret actions, the escalation to c come may look good on paper. Everyone likes it when the US military talks tough. Smacking Iran around would be very popular, no doubt.
The goals of Kurdistan cannot succeed, and the goal of getting Iran our of Lebanon and Syria will not work. The Shiite Crescent is real, not imposed. Facts are impossible to defeat.
The fight against the US Hegemony has been against proxies so far. Having real US troops on Syrian soil and trying to dominate Syrian airspace should be one of the great military disasters of modern times.
This war could have been so easy. Cooperate and coordinate with Russia. Kill all the terrorists.
Leave.
“I”m thinking that the neocons think this is Libya or Serbia.”
Oh, I am quite sure they think it is a video game. And it rather is — — for them. Our dead troops, not so much.
The FakeNews talking heads this evening were busy sabre rattling and banging the drums of war against Syria. Fortunately, hardly anyone watches them these days. They will be back to bashing our president tomorrow because he won’t start WW3 over this terrorist trick.
If we went into Syria we would also have to go into the surrounding countries as well. The whole thing screams fubar
Here comes another Iraq. I didn’t want to believe it, but they’re ramping up neocon propaganda.
This whole Syrian narrative is political theater.
Trump is too intelligent not to realize:
-Assad has Russia in his back pocket, which means Assad is going to win, which means Assad can’t be punished for any possible war crimes.
-Politically, Obama owns this mess and that outcome. His administration promoted the Arab Spring, and then supported terrorist organizations. The blood is on Obama’s hands.
-McCain and the neo-conservative, CFR wing of the uni-party want a conflict with Russia and seem willing to do anything to have one.
-As distasteful as Assad is, there are larger concerns in the ME: Iran’s nuclear weapons program, and the increasingly Islamist/anti-Western regime in Turkey. Assad and his war crimes are distractions in comparison against these two other threats.
-The West might find Assad offensive to its moral senibilities, but it has little stomach for military intervention or nation building as we approach the 16th anniversary of the Afghan war.
So it’s an excellent move to dead-end the pointless and empty human rights hysteria in the UN. When it fails the US can then say “We tried. We cared” and shrug our shoulders, which is really all we are in a position to do. This will allow the virtue signaling activists to move on from Syria to Tibet or Dafur feeling morally vindicated but politically victimized, which is their ideal state.
I still suspect Assad is going to retire to Russia when the war is over, leaving Syria to a successor who will continue to “allow” the Russian naval base at Tartus. A stabilized Syrian state whose internal security is the Russians’ burden is not a perfect solution, but it is better than a caliphate and removes a major concern from the members of the potential Freedom Alliance.
Sounds like realpolitik to me. I’m still not convinced Assad did this, but if he did, I think he’s done with such games. If it happens again, I’m pretty certain that means it’s not him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was an air strike on a rebel ammo dump. Several believe that there were Sarin Gas weapons in this ammo dump that went off when the strike occurred
Sounds logical to me….and I’ll wait until more evidence is in before I draw a final conclusion.
Thanks SD! you explained her purpose. She’s the sideshow while the real one goes on unbeknownst to her or the rest of them. Keep everyone confused or the deep states ones sedated. That works. Moving on.
Mrs. Rubio indeed. The entire UN is the place where Mrs. Rubios thrive, all of them. They rant, they snort, they sit around a big table. They produce statements and resolutions. They are, like Shakespeare’s Macbeth description of life, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Trump, meanwhile, talks to kings, hearing faint table-poundings in the distant background, smiling, knowing that Mrs. Rubio is sucking righteous indignation away from him, where real work is getting done.
It always comes down to…
I’ve stated many times on this board that President Trump has a learning curve to go through. Nobody, & I mean nobody from outside politics comes into the Oval Office understanding the depths of the filth that permeates every inch of our system
I’ve been ridiculed by those saying Trump understands because he’s dealt with New York politicians. Nope, this is a whole other ball of wax
Getting back on point, coming from an outsider, someone who hasn’t spent his life studying international policy or ideological considerations, it’s simply amazing how fast our President scans the conflicting issues, determines & puts forth a plan to not only remedy the conflict but neuter the opposing voices
Politics is truly an amateur sport, inhabited by ideologues & parasites conditioned to fight for one result only, determined by their money masters
To have a top tier non-politician such as Trump playing them as if he was playing a game of Battlefield on XBox One, is truly a sight to see
Yeah, this is all new to Our President, but to watch him take stock, evaluate & form plans of attack within days is something we haven’t seen probably in our lifetimes
It all comes down to President Trump. He understands none of this is really complicated. It’s the insanity of our political discourse that’s keeps this chaos going
It would be nice if they showed one pic of the explosion that caused this chemical attack and from where exactly it came from. If it was a setup old Niki will look rather stupid and uniformed………It’s hard to imagine Assad wanting to kill only 70 people and many children. How would that advance him in any way. Same with Russians…Now if I was a rebel and losing bad I’d pull a dasterdly deed and blame it on Assad for the world to take action against him………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now Trump’s tweet RE chemical attack makes more sense. Our guy is not fooled.
Rushing to judgment was an Obama thing. However, it always makes sense to show proper moral outrage independent of “whodunit”, because that is the proper principle behind rule of law. And beyond that, Trump has not used up his “fool me once” with the neocons – at least, not as POTUS. 😉
I will admit – I find the pictures of those dead kids horrific, and I want justice, too. WHEREVER that goes. But I’m no fool, and will not be rushed to judgment.
