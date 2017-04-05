Ambassador Haley Gives Passionate Humanitarian Speech at United Nations…

It was August 15th 2015 when I realized candidate Donald Trump knew the agenda, scope and scheme of the GOPe, the Republican Guard. Since then it has actually been a little humorous to watch politician Trump navigate around the GOPe, choosing when to battle against republicans exclusively on his terms.

The Trump approach at choosing the battle-space timing and geography has proven to be successful. Indeed, it makes no sense to wage a fight on your rear while the frontal assault is ongoing; the goal is always forward progress. Beyond the battle-lines this larger understanding of strategy has also been a key element in comprehending how President Trump positions the GOPe party members.

So when Mrs. Rubio rises today at the U.N. to decry the horrible Syrian dictator Bashir Assad, what we witness is just another example of a predictable and useful placement. Everyone selected by Trump was for a reason and a purpose. Everyone has a role to play, and Mrs. Rubio is playing her role exactly as President Trump would expect.

If you think that President Trump’s larger goals are being undermined by Mrs. Rubio, you are undervaluing President Trump’s understanding of his adversaries in the Republican Party.

Mrs. Rubio strokes the war-mongering GOPe panda fur in the direction that keeps them satiated. A comfy, unconcerned and content GOPe is part of the Trump political strategy to accomplish change.

It’s the U.N !

Nothing would be better for President Trump than to have Ambassador Mrs. Rubio spend a few weeks constructing a U.N. Security Council resolution against Bashir Assad, when two of the five permanent veto-holding member nations are China and Russia.

.

Gnash your teeth Mrs. Rubio. Shout, hold meetings, write voluminous ‘sternly worded’ letters constructing the outline for Security Council Resolution #785,547.332

Then hold meetings, meetings are good. Form a coalition of member nation states that will align with your humanitarian endeavors. Perhaps a visit to Brussels would be in order. Gather together an alliance of defense ministers to support you.

Then get the resolution printed, bring it up for a vote, and watch Russia veto it in the six member council.

Russia bad, bad mojo.

Meanwhile the Freedom Alliance continues moving forward.

.

Advertisements