T-Rex Attends NATO Brussels Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

You might remember secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a schedule conflict between a NATO meeting of Foreign Ministers and the first state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. As a consequence NATO re-scheduled their summit. That summit was held earlier today.

Over the next several days we will be shifting focus from discussing the various DC intel angles and focusing more attention to T-Rex and President Trump in advance of a major week of international diplomacy.

On Monday April 3rd the biggest foreign policy shift of the past several years will unfold as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits the White House. It cannot be overstated how apoplectic the professional U.S. State Department ideologues and bureaucrats are with this visit. The only Obama interventionist policy that comes close to the effort in Egypt was the Charles Rivkin Project, in France.

On Wednesday April 5th al-Sisi’s biggest friend in the region, Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit President Trump and T-Rex. This too is a big deal when combined with Monday. Very bigly.

Then the week wraps up with President Trump and T-Rex hosting the entire Chinese delegation of President Xi Jinping for the weekend in Mar-la-go, the Winter White House. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson are hosting a dinner event on Saturday night April 8th for President Xi Jinping and his dignitaries.

Big foreign policy week. The biggest yet.

Back to Brussels, to give you an idea of how lame the NATO summit is you can review their efforts at self-importance in the following raw video.

The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

…and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

