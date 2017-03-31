T-Rex Attends NATO Brussels Meeting of Foreign Ministers…

You might remember secretary of State Rex Tillerson had a schedule conflict between a NATO meeting of Foreign Ministers and the first state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the U.S. As a consequence NATO re-scheduled their summit. That summit was held earlier today.
.
Over the next several days we will be shifting focus from discussing the various DC intel angles and focusing more attention to T-Rex and President Trump in advance of a major week of international diplomacy.
On Monday April 3rd the biggest foreign policy shift of the past several years will unfold as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits the White House. It cannot be overstated how apoplectic the professional U.S. State Department ideologues and bureaucrats are with this visit. The only Obama interventionist policy that comes close to the effort in Egypt was the Charles Rivkin Project, in France.
On Wednesday April 5th al-Sisi’s biggest friend in the region, Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit President Trump and T-Rex. This too is a big deal when combined with Monday. Very bigly.
Then the week wraps up with President Trump and T-Rex hosting the entire Chinese delegation of President Xi Jinping for the weekend in Mar-la-go, the Winter White House. President Trump and Secretary Tillerson are hosting a dinner event on Saturday night April 8th for President Xi Jinping and his dignitaries.
Big foreign policy week. The biggest yet.
Back to Brussels, to give you an idea of how lame the NATO summit is you can review their efforts at self-importance in the following raw video.
[Yeah, this is the stuff I look at for hours while simultaneously researching policies and political interactions as they are taking place. This is the boring gray matter that occupies the space between the words that helps things make other things to make sense.]
.
The Russians are such terrible war mongers, placing their country so close to our NATO bases and spending almost 1/7 as much money on their military as we do.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You didn’t even need a ‘/s’ on that comment.
Funny how the Neocons can’t wrap their heads around the simple facts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never trust a democracy, you never know who the voters will vote in next. That is what Putin faces, could have been Hillary, but for the love of God.
LikeLike
The Russians aren’t going to be invading anybody anytime soon. Seems like it’s often NATO doing all the sabre rattling these days? Meanwhile back home a career State Department employee Candace Claiborne with TS clearance was arrested for “Concealing extensive contacts with foreign agents,” and is facing at least two felony counts. The 18-yr employee was hired by the State Department during the Bill Clinton Administration.
http://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-news/3539985/posts
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what we voted for I can’t wait to see the finished product after negotiations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Andrea Mitchell denied again, it looked like. If this keeps up she’s going to end up with a jilted lover complex
LikeLiked by 2 people
Couldn’t happen to a nicer woman…. she DOES still identify as a woman, right?
LikeLike
Here’s hoping T-Rex told the EU kingpin, Herr Junker, to pay up or shut up.
Same goes for all the other NATO slackers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I want Trump to tell NATO that the US demand’s 100% compensation for protecting European Socialist Union.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hoping President Trump and T-Rex tell our NATO allies that they are SOL because the US will no longer be the guarentor of their security.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wouldn’t count on that happening. Tillerson supported the admission of Montenegro into NATO. Montenegro is a tiny bankrupt country and it makes no sense for the U.S. to become a guarantor of it’s security. So far I see Tillerson pursuing neocon policies which is very disappointing.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2017/march/30/nato-wants-to-bring-us-as-close-as-humanly-possible-to-war/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have to be realistic…we need those bases in Europe for the security of the United States. Having the ability to move troops, equipment, and military hospitals for our troops is of the highest importance. If we pull out now we will be in the position of a carrier based military in Europe and the middle-east. Our base in Turkey is far from secure. This endangers our troops. As far as protection for the EU…they signed the contract and need to pay up. It is surprising the but the only countries current on the payments are the Eastern European nations. Central and Western Europe are all on the deadbeat list with the exception of Great Britain.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“On Wednesday April 5th al-Sisi’s biggest friend in the region, Jordan’s King Abdullah II will visit President Trump and T-Rex.”,/i>
On their visits, President al-Sisi for sure, and very likely King Abdullah, will profusely thank President Trump for vetoing “Mad Dog’s” attempts to put big supporters of the terrorist Morsi and the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood, such as an Obama gal Anne Patterson, into high positions at the American Defense Department.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You bet…and it shows who the hell is boss.
LikeLike
The press can’t get enough of T-Rex. They swarm him starting at 3:00.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And not just the press…the other foreign ministers are fawning over him like he’s a rock star!
Heh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not seeing a lot of love there between the US (Tillerson) and the UK (Johnson) even though they’re sitting next to each other.
LikeLike
Britain is always uppity…it’s in their DNA. Look at Montgomery during WW11. Not one of his battle plans worked after North Africa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, and the only reason the North Africa campaign worked is because Hitler stopped supply the Africa Corps.
LikeLike
Johnson has been a never Trumper since the beginning of the campaign. Guaranteed that Secretary Tillerson knows it.
LikeLike
Here’s another clip from today…gathering for the ‘Group Photo’.
I love how T-Rex is so calm & collected with stuff like this.
He is an old hand at these international things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tillerson and Banning fascinate me the most. Jared too, and I adore Spicer.
LikeLike
What a wonderful improvement. The unconnable alpha male CEO of Exxon with command experience takes over from a neutered hand wringing apologist boy scout instructed by Bambi
Life is good.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sadly, American car manufacturers have put and has been putting pressure on parts suppliers that have factories in the US to match the slave labor prices of Chinese parts manufacturers.
Thus, it is less dangerous to work at a fast food joint with the same pay.
So, while Trump is forcing the hands of these guys, they will still eff the worker in some form or fashion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has always been a problem for the US.
I can make car parts here. You can make them in China.
It’s never been as simple as may the best company win.
I make mine with labor laws, minimum wage rules, environmental laws, OSAH regs, insurance, workers comp, building codes, garbage disposal regs, fire safty inspections, and a whole host of other things.
You open a plant and hire people for less than nothing, work them round the clock, with no regulations or laws or rules to get in the way.
The pressure needs to be put on copmanies and on countries to work under a standard set of rules. I have no idea how that will ever get done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s why there is talk of an ‘adjustment tax’…or tariff…on cheap imports like that, to even things up for our domestic companies.
It would be targeted, or modified, as needed to equalize the inequities in each situation.
While I am not crazy about the idea, I don’t see any other way to bring jobs back.
It is not fair to put so many hobbles on our own companies…which raise the cost of their goods…and then throw open the doors & let in goods that do not have those hobbles, and are therefore cheaper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell Trump. Your points are excellent.
I will be happy to buy an American car when they catch up to the Japanese and Germans in quality and design. It would be worth a premium.
But the unions have to be neutered.
LikeLike
NATO is a phantom alliance. Article 5 binds all for one, if attacked. Yet, the strategy and force structure is basically set to defend against an attack by the USSR. (It has not existed since 1991).
So for 25+ years, NATO has joined the US as minor role players in US military disasters and third-world “victories”.
What is the threat to North Atlantic nations now?
ISIS/AQ.
What is NATO capable of doing about that threat?
As we plainly see, in every daily terror incident—nothing.
When will NATO be able to do anything about radical Islamic terror? Never. The EU has embraced Islam and would no be suitable as allies in any war against the radicals it has bonded with.
Meanwhile, Russia, which will never threaten to invade Europe, Eastern, Baltic or Western, is being confronted by NATO forward placement of thousands of troops, tanks, artillery and strike planes.
Until someone in the West wakes up and realizes that poking along the Russia border looking for war is not too smart, NATO cannot change. It is also more than twice as big as it used to be, has no way to pay its bills, and is merely a proxy for US containment forces attempting to limit Russia’s sphere of influence, growth and global movement.
NATO should be put to bed. A global cooperative agreement to fight radical Islamic terror should be arranged between Russia and the US and China.
Mixing in US troops with NATO in an effort to immunize the Europeans from Russian military targeting is laughable. Should some idiot general of the NATO sort, like the American Supreme Commander Scaparrotti, or his predecessor Breedlove, start a war, the US troops will be annihilated as fast as the Euro troops. Russia is built to defeat what the NATO forces have. Doesn’t matter what we send over to beef up Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland or Britain. The bigger the the force aligned against the Russians, the more firepower they will use to destroy it. Victory is not in the cards. Even little Kaliningrad, part of Russian Federation, has Iskander missiles with nukes.
Cross that border with German or Lithuanian tanks, and two NATO nations will cease to function.
The entire notion of NATO is passe.
But the 2% of GDP clause in the NATO alliance is a big MIC slush fund for US military contractors. They need a big enemy to threaten those 28+ countries. So they keep up the propaganda that Russia is the threat.
And they sell Trillions of dollars of weapons to the frightened countries of NATO.
It is always about the Trillions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Mixing in US troops with NATO in an effort to immunize the Europeans from Russian military targeting is laughable. Should some idiot general of the NATO sort, like the American Supreme Commander Scaparrotti, or his predecessor Breedlove, start a war, the US troops will be annihilated as fast as the Euro troops. Russia is built to defeat what the NATO forces have.”
And you can bet the Russians didn’t retire their artillery fired tactical nuks. During the old days of the USSR we had plenty of them and would have used them rather than lose a strictly conventional war, If the Russians do start to lose any such war, they will be ready to use them to and then it escalates.
LikeLike
Trump has to tackle one front at a time. US economy, and all the facets, manufacturing (taxes, regulations, trade, monetary policy, political stability), small business (same lineup + ObamaCare), education, infrastructure, illegal immigration, and internal security.
Then he can tackle MIC, Intel Community, and Medical Pharma Complex.
Tasks of Hercules.
Hopefully France will exit the EU and it will implode. That will set the stage for kicking Mohammed’s muslims out. If not there will be a blood bath in Europe. Europe men have already been castrated, next their heads will follow. The few countries left will run to Putin.
LikeLike
“What is the threat to North Atlantic nations now?
ISIS/AQ.”
Islam.
Not one snall visible segment. Islam.
Fundamentally incompatible.
LikeLike
I hope the press and all the talking heads take a crash course in history over the weekend before they start running their mouths next week about this NATO meeting and relations with the Russians.
I can’t tell you how many people I’ve run in to who think the Russians fought with the Germans against the Allies in WWII. And that’s just the beginning of their ignorance about 20th century Europe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I regularly blow people’s minds when stating that Russia fought on the same side as us in both world wars. The ignorance of history is so bad.
LikeLike
I take your point, however, it also wasn’t really so clear cut. From 1939-1941 the Soviets and the Germans were allies (Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact) and they managed to do plenty of damage to Eastern Europe within their respective spheres of influence. They didn’t need to actually fight together because the pact split up Eastern Europe beforehand and, of course, the Allied powers didn’t even bother to fight. (Poland should have been defended by the Allies but wasn’t.) During the Soviet war against the Finns (1939-1940), Western Europe considered the Soviets and Germans as allies also. It wasn’t until Operation Barbarossa (1941) that the Germans broke their alliance with the Soviets, by which time much of Western Europe was controlled by the Axis. So, the Soviets weren’t fighting with the Allied Powers until after they themselves were invaded by Germany and – come to think of it – the Soviets never really fought “with” the Allied Powers either. Their armies just met up in Berlin after defeating the Germans and then the Cold War was on.
LikeLike
Who is ever going to war with Russia over an invasion of Germany? Not me, not any American with a brain. Let the dhimmi Angela sort it out, she can welcome many more immigrants called Russians, preferable to 3rd world western hating muslims, I believe. The Russians like a drink, western culture and treasure Levis. Win win
LikeLike
Never one ounce of fear, surprise or aprehension in Tillersons eyes in all pics and vids I’ve seen of him.
LikeLike
I hope at some point, somebody, anybody, kicke Juncker in the jewels.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/786294/European-Union-EU-calm-storm-Jean-Claude-Juncker-US-break-up
Countries that leave the EU, we’ll do business with.
Countries that don’t can enjoy being submerged in moslemism while their feckless leaders issue empty threats.
Kim jong-un has more street cred than Juncker.
Maybe some clever journalist can ask Juncker a question and elicit a response that will get his moslem guests unhappy with him.
LikeLike