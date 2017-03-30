White House Counsel Don McGhan Questions Ranking Member Adam Schiff About Evelyn Farkas…

In the White House letter today from Chief-Counsel Don McGahn to Democrat Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, attorney McGhan queries the discovery and admissions of former Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas during her March 2nd MSNBC interview.

Remember, the letter to Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner was delivered at the exact moment Sean Spicer was giving his press conference:

Oh, sorry, I can’t stop laughing.  She is so busted.

In addition President Trump’s White House Chief-of-Staff, Reince Priebus, was discussing it earlier in the day –SEE HERE–  McGahn’s Letter Is Below:

For those who might be unfamiliar with the March 2nd revelation as it was posted two days ago – SEE HERE

[TRANSCRIPT]  “I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”

“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”

“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more.  We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].”

217 Responses to White House Counsel Don McGhan Questions Ranking Member Adam Schiff About Evelyn Farkas…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    All is coming to a boil. WSJ with more fake news on Mike Flynn. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA! It’s time for the truth to have its day.

  2. wrongonred says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    I just want someone to ask her under oath who the “We” she was referring to is specifically…..

  3. NHVoter says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Farkas and Schiff both have crazy eyes. Just sayin’.

  4. Juzjon says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    A new song…”She’s got Charlie Manson” eyes !

  5. starfcker says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Something tells me she will take the fifth.

  6. illinoiswarrior says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Government corruption is like dominos, knock the first one over and the rest come tumbling down. Things are about to get good! 😉

  7. Peter says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Why is this taking so long? The smear on Nunes to step down when he is the only one who has actually see the evidence.

    But then politico actually writes that it doesn’t matter – Nunes is only looking at “the pro trump records”. Seriously! The truth is now “pro trump” records.

    Goat rodeo

    • Trumppin says:
      March 30, 2017 at 7:27 pm

      no different that Farkus out there today saying this is all just “fake news” bwa ha ha ha

    • smartyjones1 says:
      March 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

      This is a chess game and the opening gambit was laid down by the master, Donald Trump himself.

      The Leftstream media jumped all over it and walked right into a trap. Understand, we are at the front end of this. Comey and Rogers were to come back and testify and there’s 20 more people or so behind them.

      It’s like the descent of a rollercoaster. Once you reach the top, there’s a pause. It seems like forever. Then suddenly you’re propelled down. It’s all downhill now.

  8. Bruce says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    I just want a little guy to cave and start giving up big guys so I can decide what brand of scotch to drink while the entertainment rolls on. I can ahndle the truth so …..GIVE IT TO ME!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    If I am not mistaken, “Farkas” was the name of the creepy bully kid in “A Christmas Story”. She could pass for his sister.

    Liked by 7 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Is it just me or does that wench look pure evil to you?

    Liked by 6 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Can someone who was old enough recount how long the Watergate scandal finally spilled out?
    It’s like we got them cooking and everyone is waiting for the overflow. I should savor these moments for future generations.

    Liked by 5 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

      Watergate went on for well over a year. It was a daily ‘seethe-fest’ in the media, which, back in those days, didn’t include the ’24-hour news cycle’.

      But The Left made the most of it. They whipped and flogged that horse well after it was dead.

      This present-day scandal dwarfs G. Gordon Liddy’s ill-advised little caper.

    • Regina says:
      March 30, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      ummm – there’s a lot that never made it to public consumption, like this:
      “What was concealed:
      Bob Woodward lied (stating that he had never met or talked to Haig until spring of 1973) to conceal his early ties to General Alexander Haig. In 1969 and 1970, Navy Lt. Bob Woodward manned the Pentagon’s secret communications room, which transmitted messages around the world, including the back channel communications for Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon. In that duty, Woodward often delivered messages from the worlds top leaders to Gen. Alexander Haig, Kissinger’s deputy at the National Security Council.

      Why this is significant:
      This relationship is critical to the Watergate scandal as Haig was the key source for Woodward on his most important story, that there were “deliberate erasures” on a critical Nixon White House tape. ”

      Just a couple ‘o reporters doing their job – uh huh

      Liked by 3 people

    • muffyroberts says:
      March 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

      It was like , a year.

      Liked by 2 people

      March 30, 2017 at 8:15 pm

      And they were 18 minutes and 20 seconds worth. Not much in comparison to the (probably) hours and hours of Trump & Company surveillance.

  12. The Devilbat says:
    March 30, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    I was wondering how Evelyn Farkas could ever have been so stupid to say what she did on national television. Then I remembered that she is a democrat.

    Liked by 10 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:19 pm

      Lou Dobbs just calls them all Dimms… that’s about it.

      Liked by 5 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:26 pm

      The problem with democrats doing interviews with people like Mika is that she is considered a friendly, on the same side as the democrat and they throw caution to the wind.

      You should be more concerned how such a stupid person achieved a title something like assistant secretary of defense in the first place.

      Liked by 6 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Evelyn Farkas also has a doctorate. Wow. I wonder where she went to school so we can all avoid it.

      I can’t stop looking at this tape. It is so crazy.

      Like

      March 30, 2017 at 7:35 pm

      She’s made the Stupid Criminals List.

      Liked by 4 people

      March 30, 2017 at 8:03 pm

      She did it on purpose. She is part of the Atlantic Council. They want NATO and America to go to war with Russia and take Putin out. They are globalists. They are fellow travellers with other members on the AC who also want war but because they are supporters of the anti Putin neo Nazi Ukrainian government. The epicenter of the war mongers is Ukraine. Then the Atlantic Council. And McCain.

      Like

        March 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

        Putin has more Nazi type activities on his resume than anyone in the region.
        It’s ridiculous this constant wailing by some that Putin is some wonderful freedom lover.
        He’s not; he’s an autocrat who grew out of the KGB for heaven’s sake. He moaned about the downfall of the Soviet Union.

        What’s the final tally on the tens of millions murdered under the Soviet Regime.
        People in Ukraine know very well the cost of war. They also remember well the cost of a manmade famine killing millions when they would not sign on to communism.

        Like us, people in Ukraine want freedom not war. They have seen the loss of territory without any treaty in Crimea and many thousands murdered in east Ukraine, courtesy of Putin’s “little green men.”

        They are paying dearly for Putin’s objective to resurrect the Russian Empire.

        Like

          March 30, 2017 at 8:25 pm

          Your comment is straight out of SBU office in Kiev.
          Not a sentence has any truth.
          Not one sentence.
          But your are entitled to it all.
          It just does not rise to the level of opinion. It’s pure propaganda from the Nazis in Kiev, and the Russophobes that back them.

          Like

    March 30, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    The post title refers to the White House counsel as Doug McGahn when his name is Don McGahn.

    Like

    March 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Farkas now says she was the victim of fake news.

    Liked by 6 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    News Flash! Here is Obama telling Biden what they got from the Illegal Trump Surveillance…

    Liked by 17 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLES’ EYES???

    Liked by 2 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    Farkas and Schiff always look Triggered, must be a Liberal DNA trait

    Liked by 4 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    The spin on the innerwebs is that she is taking a position at a non-profit “America First Policies” that helps TRUMP on the outside. A pro-TRUMP non-profit. And also at the RNC. Like they’ve magnanimously asked her to help him elsewhere, and she is sacrificing to go there and help them out of a jam.

    Liked by 3 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    I love how SD dropped this little story out of nowhere and it’s actually causing earthquakes now. Yesterday some big folks picked it up. Today the White House is asking about it. And they say social media has no power?

    So amazing that nobody really seemed to notice a month ago when Farkas said what she said. Maybe not amazing that your average person watching it didn’t really pick up on it. But amazing that our media had to have deliberately ignored it, and the more trustworthy types in punditry either didn’t catch it or didn’t get it.

    This just highlights the fact that it is citizen journalism now that must carry on the duty to the People the mainstream media abandoned. We are the 4th Estate now.

    Liked by 14 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Ms. Farkas has somehow overtaken Mr. Comey on the fast track to Screwed!

    Liked by 4 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    Amazing how patient Trump. Just sits there and wait for the mouse. So far Trump just keeps stringing out the rope. It seems almost effortless, but then it must be why he uses the word “easy” so often. If you happen to be involved with Trump in anyway and he uses the word “easy”, be careful because you are about to be had.

    Liked by 4 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    The Love SCIF is a little old place where
    We can get together
    Love SCIF, baby
    Love SCIF, baby
    Love SCIF, that’s where it’s at
    Love SCIF, that’s where it’s at
    Huggin’ and a-kissin’, spirit’ and a-cookin’
    Wearin’ next to nothing ’cause it’s hot as pizza oven
    The whole SCIF shimmies
    Yeah the whole SCIF shimmies

    http://www.lib.pte.hu/potok-chaim-a-nevem-asher-lev-bp-ulpius-haz-2000

    Liked by 8 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    ♦️Watch this interview. Skip ahead to 2:00 into the video. The Democrats know exactly what Farkas is talking about. Then listen to McFaul say the same exact thing that Farkas said today, about not knowing about the classified info. and just guessing what it is.

    http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/senators-seek-to-declassify-info-on-russia-role-in-us-election-822587459996

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    They forgot to ask if Farkas gave intel to Hillary, since Farkas was working on her campaign last year.

    Liked by 5 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      Her resume in Podesta’s emails, even!!!

      Liked by 3 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:38 pm

      Farkas hasn’t worked for the federal government since 2015. There had to be other classified information breaches if Farkas knew about the surveillance of the transition team in 2016.

      Liked by 5 people

        March 30, 2017 at 7:57 pm

        “Farkas hasn’t worked for the federal government since 2015. There had to be other classified information breaches if Farkas knew about the surveillance of the transition team in 2016.”
        Exactly.
        Rush Limbaugh missed that very point today. He kept getting 2015 confused with 2016. That caused him to not grasp that if Farkas knew what she claimed, it had to have been leaked to her. Then, the level of leaking and surveillance is worse.

        Can of worms on a corpse.

        Liked by 1 person

        March 30, 2017 at 8:07 pm

        and/or Obama had been surveilling Trump far longer than just 2016 – which no doubt is the case.

        Like

    March 30, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Sanpaku Eyes…
    What if she’s just bat-$#!& crazy?! hahaha!
    I’m laughing my ass off right now. This rocks!
    Handcuffs!

    Liked by 4 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Flynn did NOT offer to testify in return for immunity according to Lou Dobbs.

    WSJ SCHLONGED again.

    Liked by 3 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I still like,truth has no agenda.

    Like

    March 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    Chris Matthews calls my little pumpkin “Eleven Farkas”

    😍😍😍😍😍

    Liked by 3 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    The truth has no agenda.
    Nor does it care for the feelings, position or emotion of those made uncomfortable by it.

    Liked by 3 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    To think, Evelyn Farkas might not have happened if sundance and Co. weren’t paying attention to MSM interviews. Now it’s up to the highest levels of the White House. Wow!

    Liked by 3 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Sessions was on Farkas almost immediately when she tweeted out her Daily Caller “backpedaling” of spying on Trump. This is what Sessions tweeted back to Farkas:

    AG Jeff Sessions‏ @USAGSessions 5h5 hours ago
    Replying to @EvelynNFarkas @DailyCaller

    “That’s why you have the leaking.” Admin members updating Congress is not leaking. You used the term leaking because you slipped up!

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Farkus has those Tinley Park Mental Hospital Eyes like Schiff and Pelosi – too bad the facility is closed – it was big enough to handle all the Dims.

    Liked by 2 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:45 pm

    Liked by 2 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      So…asking for “assurances against unfair prosecutions” is ‘requesting immunity’?

      Like

        March 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

        The FBI grants corroborators assurance agreements not to prosecute the person if they keep the FBI informed, give reliable information, etc. A prosecution can sweep people in or exclude people.

        Flynn had done nothing wrong. But he is the biggest name not Trump. Any lawyer wants a legal agreement he will not be swept up or targeted.

        Liked by 3 people

      March 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

      Thanks for the postings on the threads of this letter, Pam.

      It makes things perfectly clear.

      And it delineates an outstanding patriot’s career achievements.

      Pence kneecapping Flynn was one of the great disasters of the modern history of this nation. Flynn was going to reform the IC and clean out a big portion of the Swamp.

      Liked by 1 person

        March 30, 2017 at 8:01 pm

        Pence was either an enemy combatant, or a loose cannon on the ship deck.

        I smell the former, he is too smooth a politician to be the latter.

        Like

      March 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Thank you.

      Like

      March 30, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Thanks Pam…that looks more like he just wants to tell his story of the events of the past year, but knows that fools walk into courts without protection from persecution.

      Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    This article she wrote DATED JANUARY 2017
    Does Putin Have Something on Trump? Obama Should Tell Us

    By Evelyn Farkas On 1/12/17 at 4:43 PM

    So, I will repeat what I have written elsewhere: We need President Obama to share with the public the information the FBI has to date on this issue, and we need President-elect Trump to explain the full extent of his ties with the Kremlin and influential Russians.
    We deserve to know:
    Did any American citizens collude with Russia to assist in the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections? If so how, and were Trump associates, or Trump himself, aware?
    Have Russians given or loaned Donald Trump and/or his businesses money, or provided collateral or other financial assistance to Donald Trump?
    3. Does our intelligence community assess that the Russian government has compromising information on President-elect Trump that may have been used or could be used to try to influence him?

    Examine what Farkas KNEW, and was leaking about in classified information, and she has RESIGNED remember in late 2015, over 1 year earlier, when she WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO HAVE ANY ACCESS TO CLASSIFIED INTELLIGENCE, and yet like Kurt Eichenwald who Farkas leaked to, she knew about the fake intelligence of Kremlin meddling in US elections, knew about the Estonian planted fake intelligence over money to Trump and the fake news of the MI6 Pissgate dossier.
    The key sources for all of that information was CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey, and yet in inquiry the matrix points to this was the Department of Defense who was leaking this information to Evenlyn Farkas.

    The links of Evelyn Farkas go right into thee entire nuclear World War IV being plotted and planned directly from George Soros, the neocon Kagans whose wife Victoria Nuland who Farkas served with, and included Clinton criminal Sandy Berger and Bush Trump hater, Brent Scowcroft.

    https://lamecherry.blogspot.ca/2017/03/cherrystone-files-farkas-file.html

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    My little boogum-woogums bas never looked more radiant…

    😍😍😍😍😍

    Liked by 4 people

    March 30, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Trump has to wrap all this drama up in a bow tie ahead of the visit with Chinese Leader Xi. Trump always delivers. So, watch the heads roll or get in the Trump line. Maybe even AHCA?

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Liked by 3 people

      March 30, 2017 at 8:19 pm

      But that’s impossible because the WSJ reported it. Ted Koppel and Scott Pelley assured me on Sunday that this whole fake news thing was the fault of outlets like this undermining real-life, grown up journalists that totally never make stuff up.

      Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I’ve always had a thing for chicks with bug eyes who talk dirty and then regret it…

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Like

    March 30, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/30/hillary-clinton-aides-had-access-to-state-dept-after-left-says-key-lawmaker.html
    The staff apparently retained access even after Clinton announced her run for president in April 2015, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The access was ostensibly granted to facilitate work on Clinton’s memoir, but Grassley said he was only able to verify it after the Obama administration left the White House.

    Liked by 1 person

    March 30, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    ….all the boys think she’s a spy…she’s got Evelyn Farkas eyes….

    Liked by 1 person

