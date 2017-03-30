White House Counsel Don McGhan Questions Ranking Member Adam Schiff About Evelyn Farkas…

In the White House letter today from Chief-Counsel Don McGahn to Democrat Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff, attorney McGhan queries the discovery and admissions of former Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas during her March 2nd MSNBC interview.
Remember, the letter to Adam Schiff and Senator Mark Warner was delivered at the exact moment Sean Spicer was giving his press conference:
Oh, sorry, I can't stop laughing. She is so busted.
In addition President Trump’s White House Chief-of-Staff, Reince Priebus, was discussing it earlier in the day –SEE HERE– McGahn’s Letter Is Below:
For those who might be unfamiliar with the March 2nd revelation as it was posted two days ago – SEE HERE –
[TRANSCRIPT] “I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.”
“Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to [Democrat politicians].”
All is coming to a boil. WSJ with more fake news on Mike Flynn. Believe in the power of positive thinking and MAGA! It's time for the truth to have its day.
Their world is crumbling – they are cornered, delusional, and dangerous.
Curious to know why you are confident the Flynn request for immunity is fake news. Please share so we can have same confidence.
On the other thread is an explanation from his lawyer. It's not because he's done anything wrong, but because they might make a witch hunt out of it and twist it into something wrong.
Lou Dobbs just reported the committee said no immunity asked for. He had originally reported the story per WSJ and then came back with a correction. It would surprise me greatly if Flynn didn't know all the time he was being watched. He was a head of intel and was not happy with their methods so he must have known this was going on.
Good Read on the Whole Russia Scam!
http://www.washingtonsblog.com/2017/03/sleazy-origins-russia-gate.html#more-66504
The Changing Russia Rhetoric From the Hag during the Campaign:
http://viableopposition.blogspot.ca/2016/11/hillary-clintons-anti-russia-rhetoric.html
I just want someone to ask her under oath who the "We" she was referring to is specifically…..
BINGO!
Whoever her immediate supervisor, and theirs and theirs…
Ash Carter….
And…Who has been paying her since she left the DOD in 2015.
Follow the money.
Follow the money.
She was working for Hillary….
That’s what has been reported.
But some Treepers on another thread had been researching, trying to find her name on the HRC campaign lists…and could not find Farkas listed as an employee.
I saw also she was a advisor to the 2016 Hillary clinton campaign now I can't find that information
She is affiliated with the Atlantic Council. That's were some should look at for answers.
http://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/experts/list/evelyn-farkas#fullbio
Says she is a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Future Europe Initiative
I tried to scroll back through her tweets to pre-election days to see if she tweeted during HRC campaign, but rweets stopped in early January. Perhaps Twitter limits ability to peruse tweet history. I'm not familiar with Atlantic Council or if there's a Hillary connection there.
The letter is a little like warm for my liking, Mr McGhan they should be DEMANDING answers to the questions proposed. What is the " it is our hope the committee will investigate?….
Farkas and Schiff both have crazy eyes. Just sayin'.
they are both schiffty
LikeLiked by 15 people
Andy Kaufman eyes. Remember the guy from Taxi?
It’s pronounced “Eye-gor”…
https://www.etsy.com/listing/225732280/young-frankenstein-igor-freshly-dead?ref=market
Oh crap! The picture didn’t copy….(Sorry)
He had unsuccessful eye surgery for Graves disease.
Wasn’t that a hit pop song in the ’80s?
“Andy Kaufman Eyes”?
… I can hear the synthesizers now, in my head
Might be “Betty Davis eyes.”
Nim you are a song mister… you know it is Betty Davis eyes ; )
Damn, I thought I’d fool everybody, Sayit
A new song…”She’s got Charlie Manson” eyes !
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yeah – – that one could definitely be boiling a rabbit.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She has hyper thyoridism. Being skinny and having Charlie Manson eye are total symptoms.
https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/003033.htm
Now I feel bad.
Buldging eyes syndrome;
https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/003033.htm
Dont she was h.e. double hockey sticks bent on your, my and America’s distruction. She is one of many of satans evil spawns
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think she has thyroid-related bulging eyes. I could be wrong, obviously, but when I watch her on video she just has this crazy look on her face. It’s only in the still photos that her eyes look like they’re really popping out, and of course those freeze-frames were selected precisely because to capture her at her silliest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When the white of the eye shows between the top of the iris and the eyelid, the eyes are buldging. Mayo Clinic
Now look back at her photo Sundance has on the top of this blog.
That’s a still photo, captured as she is forcefully making a verbal point. When I watch the video of her and Mika, I don’t see someone with stereotypical Graves’ Disease eyes. I think she just has big eyes and a somewhat unusual face, which get bigger and weirder when she gets on a roll and starts running her mouth.
Something tells me she will take the fifth.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LLOL . . . literally laughing out loud.
Thanks, Jim!
she’s too busy spinning that she doesn’t even realize the deeper hole she is already digging for herself and Obama
LikeLiked by 7 people
Government corruption is like dominos, knock the first one over and the rest come tumbling down. Things are about to get good! 😉
LikeLiked by 10 people
All we need is one good narc, and the rest will stampede in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One good Farkas you mean? 😄 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Why is this taking so long? The smear on Nunes to step down when he is the only one who has actually see the evidence.
But then politico actually writes that it doesn’t matter – Nunes is only looking at “the pro trump records”. Seriously! The truth is now “pro trump” records.
Goat rodeo
LikeLiked by 5 people
no different that Farkus out there today saying this is all just “fake news” bwa ha ha ha
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a chess game and the opening gambit was laid down by the master, Donald Trump himself.
The Leftstream media jumped all over it and walked right into a trap. Understand, we are at the front end of this. Comey and Rogers were to come back and testify and there’s 20 more people or so behind them.
It’s like the descent of a rollercoaster. Once you reach the top, there’s a pause. It seems like forever. Then suddenly you’re propelled down. It’s all downhill now.
I just want a little guy to cave and start giving up big guys so I can decide what brand of scotch to drink while the entertainment rolls on. I can ahndle the truth so …..GIVE IT TO ME!!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Is sounds like it might be a good single malt kind of entertainment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try Laphroaig. It is a beauty.
When in doubt buy Glenlivet. Otherwise get a good single malt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just May have to switch from Colt45 to Budwieser… 😄 😄 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Laphroaig is a good choice for the small-to-medium-sized fish.
When the REALLY big heads start to roll, have some Oban on hand. It is a bit pricey. It’ll be worth it.
If I am not mistaken, “Farkas” was the name of the creepy bully kid in “A Christmas Story”. She could pass for his sister.
LikeLiked by 7 people
lol Scut Farkas! Hope she comes to the same hammered fate =)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I can picture her tongue stuck to that frozen flafpole
Wonder who is her toadie grover dill? Lol.
Ok, please forgive me, but gotta nit. It was Scut Farkus. My family watches A Christmas Story every year day after Thanksgiving and have the meatloaf, mash potatoes and red cabbage meal. We’ve done it for decades. We all have the whole thing memorized. I know, we have serious issues as a family. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good on ya Ziiggii…BAM!
“Vargas” was the name of the Bizarro World Newman on Seinfeld. Not quite the same name, but close enough for me to think “…hello, Farkas…” every time I see her picture.
LikeLiked by 5 people
😂😂😂😂😂Treepers on a roll tonight!!!!
Is it just me or does that wench look pure evil to you?
LikeLiked by 6 people
she looks like pure amphetamine to me
LikeLiked by 3 people
Blow, (Cocaine) does that to you..
Can someone who was old enough recount how long the Watergate scandal finally spilled out?
It’s like we got them cooking and everyone is waiting for the overflow. I should savor these moments for future generations.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Watergate went on for well over a year. It was a daily ‘seethe-fest’ in the media, which, back in those days, didn’t include the ’24-hour news cycle’.
But The Left made the most of it. They whipped and flogged that horse well after it was dead.
This present-day scandal dwarfs G. Gordon Liddy’s ill-advised little caper.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ahhh but don't worry…Maxine Waters has assured us that she and the Democrats are the REAL patriots (sarcasm with eyes rolling)
LikeLiked by 3 people
ummm – there’s a lot that never made it to public consumption, like this:
“What was concealed:
Bob Woodward lied (stating that he had never met or talked to Haig until spring of 1973) to conceal his early ties to General Alexander Haig. In 1969 and 1970, Navy Lt. Bob Woodward manned the Pentagon’s secret communications room, which transmitted messages around the world, including the back channel communications for Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon. In that duty, Woodward often delivered messages from the worlds top leaders to Gen. Alexander Haig, Kissinger’s deputy at the National Security Council.
Why this is significant:
This relationship is critical to the Watergate scandal as Haig was the key source for Woodward on his most important story, that there were “deliberate erasures” on a critical Nixon White House tape. ”
Just a couple ‘o reporters doing their job – uh huh
LikeLiked by 3 people
“deliberate erasures”
No, they were accidental, she was just answering the phone:
It was like , a year.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they were 18 minutes and 20 seconds worth. Not much in comparison to the (probably) hours and hours of Trump & Company surveillance.
I was wondering how Evelyn Farkas could ever have been so stupid to say what she did on national television. Then I remembered that she is a democrat.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lou Dobbs just calls them all Dimms… that's about it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He's been call them dimms for months
I honestly thought I wasn't hearing him correctly, until he had a graphic up and spelled it out…
The problem with democrats doing interviews with people like Mika is that she is considered a friendly, on the same side as the democrat and they throw caution to the wind.
You should be more concerned how such a stupid person achieved a title something like assistant secretary of defense in the first place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Evelyn Farkas also has a doctorate. Wow. I wonder where she went to school so we can all avoid it.
I can’t stop looking at this tape. It is so crazy.
Some place called "The Fletcher School Of Law And Diplomacy"…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farkas obtained her B.A. from Franklin and Marshall College and her M.A. and Ph.D. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. "The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University is the oldest school in the United States dedicated solely to graduate studies in international affairs."
LikeLike
It doesn't take a Doctorate to go nuts when you have been slighted….as usual with the Dems…..follow the money.
She's made the Stupid Criminals List.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seriously though that picture
LikeLiked by 2 people
She did it on purpose. She is part of the Atlantic Council. They want NATO and America to go to war with Russia and take Putin out. They are globalists. They are fellow travellers with other members on the AC who also want war but because they are supporters of the anti Putin neo Nazi Ukrainian government. The epicenter of the war mongers is Ukraine. Then the Atlantic Council. And McCain.
Putin has more Nazi type activities on his resume than anyone in the region.
It’s ridiculous this constant wailing by some that Putin is some wonderful freedom lover.
He’s not; he’s an autocrat who grew out of the KGB for heaven’s sake. He moaned about the downfall of the Soviet Union.
What’s the final tally on the tens of millions murdered under the Soviet Regime.
People in Ukraine know very well the cost of war. They also remember well the cost of a manmade famine killing millions when they would not sign on to communism.
Like us, people in Ukraine want freedom not war. They have seen the loss of territory without any treaty in Crimea and many thousands murdered in east Ukraine, courtesy of Putin’s “little green men.”
They are paying dearly for Putin’s objective to resurrect the Russian Empire.
Your comment is straight out of SBU office in Kiev.
Not a sentence has any truth.
Not one sentence.
But your are entitled to it all.
It just does not rise to the level of opinion. It’s pure propaganda from the Nazis in Kiev, and the Russophobes that back them.
The post title refers to the White House counsel as Doug McGahn when his name is Don McGahn.
LikeLike
He actually writes Dough, several times. I don't get it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, blow it out yer a.
Anyone know what this is about?why would he request immunity?http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-30/mike-flynn-offers-testify-exchange-immunity
More fake news…this is all the MSM, RINOs and Nevertrumpers have left: Russia Russia Russia. The Russians got our nation's Uranium (i.e. Nuclear materials) in exchange for money and you heard only crickets…now, trying to solve the problems of world today like ISIS is treason??? Unbelievable that fake news continues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I noted it is wsj who wrote it, but just wanted to know if anyone else has other sources or info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loud just reported that WH Council claimed it is not true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^Lou
Fox put out the same story today.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/30/flynn-offers-to-testify-in-trump-russia-probe-in-exchange-for-immunity.html
Lou dobbs just reported that he has asked for immunity
They also got "flexibility" post 2012 Presidential Election via the sitting Commander In Chief.
Curious myself. Immunity from what? Is it related to the Turkey lobbying/disclosure form situation? Seems unnecessary given his allies in the WH.
LikeLike
Flynn did NOT offer to testify in return for immunity according to Lou Dobbs.
WSJ SCHLONGED again.
WSJ SCHLONGED again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ok. So much going on past 3 days just want to keep it straight. Wsj isnt credible for anything at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would not worry too much about that. Flynn is a patriot. He used to work under the Obama administration. His testimony will likely be damaging to Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BAIT,, says 5.00 to the CTH,, Who's in?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone on Fox, (I think it was Shannon Bream), said it doesn't necessarily mean he's guilty of anything but he knows the Dems are out to get him so it's better to be safe than sorry.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Farkas now says she was the victim of fake news.
LikeLiked by 6 people
And the Russians are behind the Fake News.
Incredible. See the Carlin quote above.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Who the hell is advising this woman that she needs to keep talking to people about this?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s not true.
She wasn’t on CNN.
News Flash! Here is Obama telling Biden what they got from the Illegal Trump Surveillance…
LikeLiked by 17 people
SNAP!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLES' EYES???
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
On a personal note, I have had a really world class bad day. And my mood hasn't been improved by today's news. Then I come here and see pictures like Don Knotts and Nicolas Gage and the ones upthread of Scut Farkus and I read your comments about this Farkas broad and I start smiling. Pretty soon I am giggling. Next I am laughing and gasping for air. It may not be mature and measured and thoughtful commentary, but there is a lot to be said for the healing power of humor, and for that I thank you all from the bottom of my heart!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re conservatives….we LIKE to laugh!! Lol!!
“He will yet fill your mouth with laughter and your lips with shouts of joy.” Job 8:21
Yeah, I was thinking 'what's the harm in a little levity, it's Friday after an action-packed week …'
But
But it isn’t … Friday!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Farkas and Schiff always look Triggered, must be a Liberal DNA trait
LikeLiked by 4 people
Add Pelosi to that list as well
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schiff is really creepy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The spin on the innerwebs is that she is taking a position at a non-profit “America First Policies” that helps TRUMP on the outside. A pro-TRUMP non-profit. And also at the RNC. Like they’ve magnanimously asked her to help him elsewhere, and she is sacrificing to go there and help them out of a jam.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s under surveillance, by mandate. Or else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love how SD dropped this little story out of nowhere and it’s actually causing earthquakes now. Yesterday some big folks picked it up. Today the White House is asking about it. And they say social media has no power?
So amazing that nobody really seemed to notice a month ago when Farkas said what she said. Maybe not amazing that your average person watching it didn’t really pick up on it. But amazing that our media had to have deliberately ignored it, and the more trustworthy types in punditry either didn’t catch it or didn’t get it.
This just highlights the fact that it is citizen journalism now that must carry on the duty to the People the mainstream media abandoned. We are the 4th Estate now.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Ken… I agreee but, the 4th estate has been used and abused… How about something bigger and better? Clever people chime in…
Do not mess with the Deplorables….
LikeLiked by 2 people
In all fairness, I have watched the story develop at more than half a dozen sites.
Every little bit helps! 🙂
First place I saw it was here. I can’t say for sure where it started, but my point stands. We all gotta dig dig dig and share and retweet and all of the things it takes to get a story out there.
Because the “journalists” aren’t going to do it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Follow the Timeline, per Sundance’s advice in all things. She mouthed off and thenTrump Tweeted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Timing and the Timeline…… is our SD well connected ? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
>I love how SD dropped this little story out of nowhere <
I saw this on T_D a couple of days before anyone else mentioned it. Spez kept deleting the threads though.
LikeLike
Damned Spez.
Ms. Farkas has somehow overtaken Mr. Comey on the fast track to Screwed!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hilarious! Comey’s getaway plot! Global News is Comey’s account!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing how patient Trump. Just sits there and wait for the mouse. So far Trump just keeps stringing out the rope. It seems almost effortless, but then it must be why he uses the word “easy” so often. If you happen to be involved with Trump in anyway and he uses the word “easy”, be careful because you are about to be had.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Love SCIF is a little old place where
We can get together
Love SCIF, baby
Love SCIF, baby
Love SCIF, that’s where it’s at
Love SCIF, that’s where it’s at
Huggin’ and a-kissin’, spirit’ and a-cookin’
Wearin’ next to nothing ’cause it’s hot as pizza oven
The whole SCIF shimmies
Yeah the whole SCIF shimmies
http://www.lib.pte.hu/potok-chaim-a-nevem-asher-lev-bp-ulpius-haz-2000
LikeLiked by 8 people
LOL…
I will never look at my times spent in one the same ever again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see ur still at it from the wee hours of this a.m. 😉😉
Hilarious!!😂😂😂😂
🎵Sayyyyyyy what???? Rusty!!!🎶🎶
Or is that: tin roof, rusted! 😂😂😂😂 (says opening Leadslingers whiskey bottle)😉
♦️Watch this interview. Skip ahead to 2:00 into the video. The Democrats know exactly what Farkas is talking about. Then listen to McFaul say the same exact thing that Farkas said today, about not knowing about the classified info. and just guessing what it is.
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/senators-seek-to-declassify-info-on-russia-role-in-us-election-822587459996
LikeLiked by 1 person
Start at 2:00 minutes into the video. Same video I posted above.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY Maggie but no way no how will I watch Madcow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I feel the same, but this is from McFauls twitter and the interview took place back in December. They talk about the classified info that the dems are requesting to be declassified. Goes along with the Farkas info. It is telling.
They forgot to ask if Farkas gave intel to Hillary, since Farkas was working on her campaign last year.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Her resume in Podesta’s emails, even!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Farkas hasn’t worked for the federal government since 2015. There had to be other classified information breaches if Farkas knew about the surveillance of the transition team in 2016.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Farkas hasn’t worked for the federal government since 2015. There had to be other classified information breaches if Farkas knew about the surveillance of the transition team in 2016.”
Exactly.
Rush Limbaugh missed that very point today. He kept getting 2015 confused with 2016. That caused him to not grasp that if Farkas knew what she claimed, it had to have been leaked to her. Then, the level of leaking and surveillance is worse.
Can of worms on a corpse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Levin made the same error last night.
and/or Obama had been surveilling Trump far longer than just 2016 – which no doubt is the case.
Sanpaku Eyes…
What if she’s just bat-$#!& crazy?! hahaha!
I’m laughing my ass off right now. This rocks!
Handcuffs!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Tell me my lying eyes are wrong”
Flynn did NOT offer to testify in return for immunity according to Lou Dobbs.
WSJ SCHLONGED again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought i heard him report that Flynn had asked for immunity?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He updated that report around 7:30 to say Flynn had NOT offered to testify in return for immunity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh ok.. i walked away just before that
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn didn’t commit any crimes needing immunity. He spoke to the Russian ambassador as part of his job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good to hear. The initial headline made zero sense.
I believe Lou said there are no takers on this immunity request so far, so how explosive can Flynn’s testimony be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he’s going to spill the beans on Obama’s admin (who he Did work for) – hence, no takers
LikeLiked by 3 people
Could be. It’s a very understandable legal positioning given what the DC lynch mob do on a regular basis, most recently against Attorney General Sessions by distorting his confirmation hearing testimony.
Mur Russian! 😜
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here comes Pizzagate? – dare to dream!
I still like,truth has no agenda.
Chris Matthews calls my little pumpkin “Eleven Farkas”
😍😍😍😍😍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stop it or i’ll hook her up with Shia LaBeouf… no i havent forgotten that Mutley laugh Farsi moment!😂😉
LikeLike
The truth has no agenda.
Nor does it care for the feelings, position or emotion of those made uncomfortable by it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To think, Evelyn Farkas might not have happened if sundance and Co. weren’t paying attention to MSM interviews. Now it’s up to the highest levels of the White House. Wow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sessions was on Farkas almost immediately when she tweeted out her Daily Caller “backpedaling” of spying on Trump. This is what Sessions tweeted back to Farkas:
AG Jeff Sessions @USAGSessions 5h5 hours ago
Replying to @EvelynNFarkas @DailyCaller
“That’s why you have the leaking.” Admin members updating Congress is not leaking. You used the term leaking because you slipped up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@USAGSessions is a “(*Supporters’ account*)”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Farkus has those Tinley Park Mental Hospital Eyes like Schiff and Pelosi – too bad the facility is closed – it was big enough to handle all the Dims.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the words of Dennis Miller: “…like she’s perpetually watching the docking of the Hindenburg.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh oh…this was supposed to post with the above pic:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
So…asking for “assurances against unfair prosecutions” is ‘requesting immunity’?
LikeLike
Flynn had done nothing wrong. But he is the biggest name not Trump. Any lawyer wants a legal agreement he will not be swept up or targeted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the postings on the threads of this letter, Pam.
It makes things perfectly clear.
And it delineates an outstanding patriot’s career achievements.
Pence kneecapping Flynn was one of the great disasters of the modern history of this nation. Flynn was going to reform the IC and clean out a big portion of the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence was either an enemy combatant, or a loose cannon on the ship deck.
I smell the former, he is too smooth a politician to be the latter.
Thank you.
Thanks Pam…that looks more like he just wants to tell his story of the events of the past year, but knows that fools walk into courts without protection from persecution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This article she wrote DATED JANUARY 2017
Does Putin Have Something on Trump? Obama Should Tell Us
By Evelyn Farkas On 1/12/17 at 4:43 PM
So, I will repeat what I have written elsewhere: We need President Obama to share with the public the information the FBI has to date on this issue, and we need President-elect Trump to explain the full extent of his ties with the Kremlin and influential Russians.
We deserve to know:
Did any American citizens collude with Russia to assist in the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections? If so how, and were Trump associates, or Trump himself, aware?
Have Russians given or loaned Donald Trump and/or his businesses money, or provided collateral or other financial assistance to Donald Trump?
3. Does our intelligence community assess that the Russian government has compromising information on President-elect Trump that may have been used or could be used to try to influence him?
Examine what Farkas KNEW, and was leaking about in classified information, and she has RESIGNED remember in late 2015, over 1 year earlier, when she WAS NOT SUPPOSED TO HAVE ANY ACCESS TO CLASSIFIED INTELLIGENCE, and yet like Kurt Eichenwald who Farkas leaked to, she knew about the fake intelligence of Kremlin meddling in US elections, knew about the Estonian planted fake intelligence over money to Trump and the fake news of the MI6 Pissgate dossier.
The key sources for all of that information was CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey, and yet in inquiry the matrix points to this was the Department of Defense who was leaking this information to Evenlyn Farkas.
The links of Evelyn Farkas go right into thee entire nuclear World War IV being plotted and planned directly from George Soros, the neocon Kagans whose wife Victoria Nuland who Farkas served with, and included Clinton criminal Sandy Berger and Bush Trump hater, Brent Scowcroft.
https://lamecherry.blogspot.ca/2017/03/cherrystone-files-farkas-file.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Above article came from
http://www.newsweek.com/does-putin-have-something-trump-we-need-know-obama-should-tell-us-542047
And McCain. Always remember McCain. And the Atlantic Council. And Ukrainian neo Nazis. They all want America and NATO to declare war on Russia. Remove Putin. Turn Russia into a globalist vassal state. They need to impeach Trump first. Then neo cons and globalists resume control.
The article reads really different if you replace the word “Trump” with “Hillary”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the WSJ becomes the latest to do a gainer off the credibility high dive.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My little boogum-woogums bas never looked more radiant…
😍😍😍😍😍
LikeLiked by 4 people
😍😍😍😍😍
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh dear heaven you crack me up 3X1. I am helpless. At least now I know not to be holding, drinking, or eating anything when I read one of your comments about this lovely lass.
I could see my little cupcake working for NASA
Pic needs Elevyn’s lovely countenance dropped in…
Trump has to wrap all this drama up in a bow tie ahead of the visit with Chinese Leader Xi. Trump always delivers. So, watch the heads roll or get in the Trump line. Maybe even AHCA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
But that’s impossible because the WSJ reported it. Ted Koppel and Scott Pelley assured me on Sunday that this whole fake news thing was the fault of outlets like this undermining real-life, grown up journalists that totally never make stuff up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve always had a thing for chicks with bug eyes who talk dirty and then regret it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/30/hillary-clinton-aides-had-access-to-state-dept-after-left-says-key-lawmaker.html
The staff apparently retained access even after Clinton announced her run for president in April 2015, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The access was ostensibly granted to facilitate work on Clinton’s memoir, but Grassley said he was only able to verify it after the Obama administration left the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Memoir, yeah …. yeah, memoir, that’s the ticket …”
….all the boys think she’s a spy…she’s got Evelyn Farkas eyes….
LikeLiked by 1 person