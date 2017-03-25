Healthcare Controls and The Benefits of “The Blame Game”…

In the final hours prior to the healthcare debacle, the billionaire Koch Brothers sent a warning to the House Freedom Caucus that they’d better hold the line and kill the ObamaCare repeal or replacement bill, or else.

…”The advocacy groups helmed by Charles and David Koch have unveiled a new pool of money for advertisements, field programs and mailings that would exclude those who vote for the health care bill they oppose on Thursday. The effort, which they described as worth millions of dollars, is an explicit warning to on-the-fence Republicans from one of the most influential players in electoral politics not to cross them”… (more).

Weeks earlier the Billionaire authors (special interests) behind the ObamaCare repeal and replacement, Tom Donohue U.S. CoC et al., warned Speaker Ryan they expected the boundaries established years earlier to be retained.

Two sets of billionaire interests representing: ‘who-pays-the-insurance-premium‘ within the Healthcare issue.

It’s Paul Ryan’s fault, “remove him” some say. No, it’s the House Freedom Caucus. “Grab the tar and feathers”, others say….

Odd, no?

Odd, because in the aftermath of the fiasco all of the blame-centric attention is focused on Speaker Paul Ryan and/or the House Freedom Caucus – meanwhile the billionaires garner nary a critical side-eye?

Perhaps it’s just too disconcerting of a paradigm shift for the average voter to ask?

Why are two billionaires Charles and David Koch allowed to threaten standing members of congress who are collectively at least supposed to represent the interests of approximately 28 million voters?

Why is Tom Donohue (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President) allowed to threaten the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and author legislation effecting 300+ million?

No-one seems to ask those questions.

Is it because it’s just easier to focus on Bad Ryan, or Bad Caucus?

Or, just maybe, is it because the billionaire BIG CLUB members are just smart and they know how to keep the “stupidity of the American voter” focused on Bad Ryan and Bad Caucus?

The billionaire BIG CLUB members most certainly didn’t become billionaire BIG CLUB members by being stupid.

Special, more influential, membership requires special, more influential, interests. The questions posed above constitute a larger risk. How do you control that risk – You control the narrative. How do you control the narrative – You control the PR. How do you control the PR – You control the media. How do you control the media – You own or create it.

Therein you recognize BIG CLUB membership requires a media to sell your special, more influential, interests.

You then use your media to keep people focused on factional fighting: Ryan Bad. No, Caucus Bad. Mentally, that’s much easier -more comfortable- to handle; and it keeps people from asking the ultimate questions which lay at the root of the issues.

Billionaire BIG CLUB – Influence and Control agents:

♦ Billionaire Carlos Slim – PR Firm: New York Times.

♦ Billionaire Robert Mercer – PR Firm: Breitbart Media

♦ Billionaire Jeff Bezos – PR Firm: Washington Post

♦ Billionaire Rupert Murdoch – PR Firm: Wall Street Journal, Fox News Corp.

♦ Billionaire Farris Wilks – PR Firm: The Daily Wire (Ben Shapiro)

♦ Billionaire Cary Katz – PR Firm: Conservative Review and CRTV (Mark Levin)

…and so it goes.

Yet, no-one seems to notice.

It is just much easier to argue about Paul Ryan and Mark Meadows, and ignore the bigger argument is really about Tom Donohue vs Koch Brothers.

Then again, if we were to start really drilling down the issue, we might have to recognize the entire framework of the 2010 Citizens United SCOTUS decision just, really did, inject steroids into an already bastardized process of political finance and special interests.

When CTH points out that without the Citizens United decision, the Freedom Caucus couldn’t exist, we are getting way too close to the inner circle discussion that lies at the heart of the matter. Consequently CTH draws attention from the eye of Sauron.

It is funny, not in a ha-ha way, how no-one ever notices the financial interests of each billionaire within the club are directly tied to the expressed and outlined special interests of the Media outlet who sell the narrative of their owner. EXAMPLE:

In 2010, when ObamaCare was signed into law, one of the lesser discussed aspects was the federal government abolished private-sector distribution of federal student loan monies. The entire business model of College Loan Corp, Cary Katz’s Lending Corporation, was destroyed by ObamaCare.

Ordinary banks are still able to lend their own money under traditional lending agreements with students; however, the business of brokering the lending of federally secured and underwritten education funds was ended.

Lending Corp., was one of those brokerage middlemen eliminated by ObamaCare. The feds now directly lend the funds to students. Cutting out the middleman was designed to save the government money.

ObamaCare taking over the student loan industry was a monumental loss to Cary Katz/Lending Corp. on a massive scale. In 2008 his company loaned out nearly $11 billion to students within their financial enterprise. ObamaCare stopped that practice cold.

During the ObamaCare construct Cary Katz spent millions funding any politician that was opposing ObamaCare, and since passage he has spent millions funding efforts toward its repeal.

The Conservative Review website was started by Billionaire Cary Katz in 2014 as “managing member” and sole officer. Mark Levin was hired as front-man for the enterprise. As CR evolved in 2015, the Conservative Review’s litmus-test was,… wait for it… yup, ObamaCare repeal. Go figure.

It’s a BIG CLUB….. And You Ain’t in It!

Each billionaire member in the BIG CLUB also has their own media propaganda machine.

Each billionaire media firm tells you, the reader/voter, who to be outraged against.

So think again, about who is to blame for the HealthCare reform bill’s collapse.

After you think about who is to blame, ask yourself where did you get the information that helped you to formulate your opinion on who is to blame.

Was your perspective on the failure of Healthcare repeal and replace legislation impacted by the targeted messaging from the Media PR firm selling the billionaire BIG CLUB members special interest in it?

If you find you have just swallowed a Red Pill, you might also ask yourself:

Was my original perspective on the Repeal and Replace construct also an outcome of advocacy I bought into as a result of unwittingly engaging with a PR Firm of the Billionaire Big Club members?

Only you can answer those questions.

