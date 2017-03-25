Healthcare Controls and The Benefits of “The Blame Game”…

In the final hours prior to the healthcare debacle, the billionaire Koch Brothers sent a warning to the House Freedom Caucus that they’d better hold the line and kill the ObamaCare repeal or replacement bill, or else.
…”The advocacy groups helmed by Charles and David Koch have unveiled a new pool of money for advertisements, field programs and mailings that would exclude those who vote for the health care bill they oppose on Thursday. The effort, which they described as worth millions of dollars, is an explicit warning to on-the-fence Republicans from one of the most influential players in electoral politics not to cross them”… (more).
Weeks earlier the Billionaire authors (special interests) behind the ObamaCare repeal and replacement, Tom Donohue U.S. CoC et al., warned Speaker Ryan they expected the boundaries established years earlier to be retained.
Two sets of billionaire interests representing: ‘who-pays-the-insurance-premium‘ within the Healthcare issue.
It’s Paul Ryan’s fault, “remove him” some say. No, it’s the House Freedom Caucus. “Grab the tar and feathers”, others say….
Odd, no?
Odd, because in the aftermath of the fiasco all of the blame-centric attention is focused on Speaker Paul Ryan and/or the House Freedom Caucus – meanwhile the billionaires garner nary a critical side-eye?
Perhaps it’s just too disconcerting of a paradigm shift for the average voter to ask?
Why are two billionaires Charles and David Koch allowed to threaten standing members of congress who are collectively at least supposed to represent the interests of approximately 28 million voters?
Why is Tom Donohue (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, President) allowed to threaten the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and author legislation effecting 300+ million?
No-one seems to ask those questions.
Is it because it’s just easier to focus on Bad Ryan, or Bad Caucus?
Or, just maybe, is it because the billionaire BIG CLUB members are just smart and they know how to keep the “stupidity of the American voter” focused on Bad Ryan and Bad Caucus?
The billionaire BIG CLUB members most certainly didn’t become billionaire BIG CLUB members by being stupid.
Special, more influential, membership requires special, more influential, interests. The questions posed above constitute a larger risk. How do you control that risk – You control the narrative. How do you control the narrative – You control the PR. How do you control the PR – You control the media. How do you control the media – You own or create it.
Therein you recognize BIG CLUB membership requires a media to sell your special, more influential, interests.
You then use your media to keep people focused on factional fighting: Ryan Bad. No, Caucus Bad. Mentally, that’s much easier -more comfortable- to handle; and it keeps people from asking the ultimate questions which lay at the root of the issues.
Billionaire BIG CLUB – Influence and Control agents:
♦ Billionaire Carlos Slim – PR Firm: New York Times.
♦ Billionaire Robert Mercer – PR Firm: Breitbart Media
♦ Billionaire Jeff Bezos – PR Firm: Washington Post
♦ Billionaire Rupert Murdoch – PR Firm: Wall Street Journal, Fox News Corp.
♦ Billionaire Farris Wilks – PR Firm: The Daily Wire (Ben Shapiro)
♦ Billionaire Cary Katz – PR Firm: Conservative Review and CRTV (Mark Levin)
…and so it goes.
Yet, no-one seems to notice.
It is just much easier to argue about Paul Ryan and Mark Meadows, and ignore the bigger argument is really about Tom Donohue vs Koch Brothers.
Then again, if we were to start really drilling down the issue, we might have to recognize the entire framework of the 2010 Citizens United SCOTUS decision just, really did, inject steroids into an already bastardized process of political finance and special interests.
When CTH points out that without the Citizens United decision, the Freedom Caucus couldn’t exist, we are getting way too close to the inner circle discussion that lies at the heart of the matter. Consequently CTH draws attention from the eye of Sauron.
It is funny, not in a ha-ha way, how no-one ever notices the financial interests of each billionaire within the club are directly tied to the expressed and outlined special interests of the Media outlet who sell the narrative of their owner. EXAMPLE:
In 2010, when ObamaCare was signed into law, one of the lesser discussed aspects was the federal government abolished private-sector distribution of federal student loan monies. The entire business model of College Loan Corp, Cary Katz’s Lending Corporation, was destroyed by ObamaCare.
Ordinary banks are still able to lend their own money under traditional lending agreements with students; however, the business of brokering the lending of federally secured and underwritten education funds was ended.
Lending Corp., was one of those brokerage middlemen eliminated by ObamaCare. The feds now directly lend the funds to students. Cutting out the middleman was designed to save the government money.
ObamaCare taking over the student loan industry was a monumental loss to Cary Katz/Lending Corp. on a massive scale. In 2008 his company loaned out nearly $11 billion to students within their financial enterprise. ObamaCare stopped that practice cold.
During the ObamaCare construct Cary Katz spent millions funding any politician that was opposing ObamaCare, and since passage he has spent millions funding efforts toward its repeal.
The Conservative Review website was started by Billionaire Cary Katz in 2014 as “managing member” and sole officer. Mark Levin was hired as front-man for the enterprise. As CR evolved in 2015, the Conservative Review’s litmus-test was,… wait for it… yup, ObamaCare repeal. Go figure.
It’s a BIG CLUB….. And You Ain’t in It!
Each billionaire member in the BIG CLUB also has their own media propaganda machine.
Each billionaire media firm tells you, the reader/voter, who to be outraged against.
So think again, about who is to blame for the HealthCare reform bill’s collapse.
After you think about who is to blame, ask yourself where did you get the information that helped you to formulate your opinion on who is to blame.
Was your perspective on the failure of Healthcare repeal and replace legislation impacted by the targeted messaging from the Media PR firm selling the billionaire BIG CLUB members special interest in it?
If you find you have just swallowed a Red Pill, you might also ask yourself:
Was my original perspective on the Repeal and Replace construct also an outcome of advocacy I bought into as a result of unwittingly engaging with a PR Firm of the Billionaire Big Club members?
Only you can answer those questions.
This sounds like a call to action to me. There are things we can do. We can comment on these media outlets until they ban us which they will. Sound it out on Facebook. Shout it from the mountain top on Twitter. Draw attention to the billionaires lobbying our Congress Critters.
Keep in mind just trying to elect someone different to replace these yoyos in Congress could backfire on you. Unless they are rich to begin with they can also be compromised by lobbying money or blackmailed for things they have done or are doing so they will vote for the things The Big Club tells them to. True loyal, honest, American patriots need to be vetted carefully and then supported in a run to replace the bad and evil Congress Critters. People go into Congress sometimes with very little personal wealth. Ever ask yourself how they leave multi millionaires? Lobbyists, that’s how. Spread this TRUTH far and wide. If you know who finances your Congress Critter tell it.
Does anybody else cringe at the term congress critter? It just sounds way too cutesy to me, and there’s nothing light-hearted being discussed here.
Something to the effect?
“Congress – America’s only native criminal class’
Mark Twain
I personally can’t think of a better way to talk about those who have sold their soul to the devil. I read last week that Jodi Earnst, that lady pig farmer from Iowa, has sold her soul to someone other than the voters who sent her to Washington. I think the word “critter” is not cute. It describes a nuisance and something undesirable where I come from. Just saying…I especially prefer swamp critter.
It doesn’t bother me. After all they are cockroaches hiding in the dark.
Being elected should not become a career.
I am for term limits then back to the private sector they go with no pensions.
Many still listen to the media narrative they hear or see the name Paul Ryan & say that was why the bill was bad or that was why it was not passed, its the same people who hear the name Soros and scream soros 24/7 ignoring all the others who fund other foundations such as Ford or Tides who fund activists.
you can send Soros to Russia Ryan along with him and not ONE thing will change.
No-one seems to notice? I notice. That’s why I keep coming back here. Sure, I used to think Breitbart was an acceptable outlet for pro-Trump perspectives, but it isn’t. It’s just Huffington Post with a different color necktie. Daily Caller? Hit-or-miss. Zero Hedge? They’re all doom-and-gloom and verge on being anti-American. Alex Jones? Lots of yelling, not a lot of substance. Everybody seems to have an agenda, these days. No one cares about finding solutions. They just want to find a way to capitalize on the chaos. But the electorate is slowly beginning to wake up to the BS. Why do you think Obama took steps to have the internet regulated? He and the Big Club know that if they intend to shape a certain narrative, they need to limit the peons’ access to information.
I like to think that their masks are beginning to slip with the election of Trump and his administration. But they won’t go down without a fight. I hope to God it won’t come down to actual bullets & blood, but it certainly wouldn’t be beneath the Big Club members to push for something like that. They already want a war with Russia. Why not us? Profiteering is alive and well, baby!
Brietbart has become a horrible site for anyone who supports TRUMP or who leans conservative. Shameful, isn’t it?
I noticed that. The comments section is still pro Trump but lots of trolls allowed. The stories are written to humiliate Pres Trump now. So who is calling the shots there now. Is Bannon being disloyal to Trump? I am so suspicious of everything. Mercers supported Trump, what is their game now.
There is more money out there in Billionaire land to fund lawmakers than we can imagine. Zuckerberg is talking about running for Pres. Imagine him running his own campaign on facebook which he owns. Then there is Bill Gates. When he gets tired of Africa, what’s the next challenge? Pres of United States. Both of these men could outspend any of the Koch bros and so on. Then there is Saudi money which now has nowhere to go as Hillary is done. The whole political scene is a swamp of money behind the scenes and I don’t know how it gets cleaned up when even the judges are suspect when the deep state is digging into judges private phone calls to find out which ones they can bribe. America and the West is a mess because the same money people are everywhere buying politicians.
Having absorbed and agreed with SD’s ongoing analysis (based on the realities of the legislative process and the players involved), I sincerely ask folks to tell me what is wrong with the following given present circumstances:
1) Trump insists on a House vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare (OC);
2) The expiration date for OC is made to be 12/31/18;
3) The House passes or does not pass, it is irrelevant, the votes are now recorded;
4) If it passes, the Senate does not pass because of 60 votes – so what, the votes are recorded;
5) OC implodes as predicted during the course of 2017-2018;
6) The ’18 elections are focused on repealing OC/health care solutions;
7) The scammers and leftists who voted “no” are vulnerable.
And here is my reasoning: Trump promised repeal of OC. The populace will be unaware of the strings being pulled, but they will not forget the promise. People are not fair or well informed in their blame.
Trump cannot merely say “let it implode and let people get hurt.” The details like reconciliation mean nothing to most people. The Big Club will put this all on Trump in crippling ways regardless. But if Trump calls their bluff by insisting on a clean repeal vote, Trump cannot be blamed by anyone.
The dire arguments about health care are going to be made in one form or another anyway, Trump may as well get ahead of the game by putting repeal on the record.
Trump blaming the Democrats while simultaneously reaching out to Democrats sends a mixed message.
Put the blame on OC now, draw a red line, find out who votes for what.
If we are going to have socialized medicine anyway, why not shed maximum light on who is responsible?
Sounds like it could work. He promised repeal and people will remember. Besides, they have already passed a bill that obama vetoed. Why doesn’t he just get that one out and sign it.?
What is the impact on people and small businesses for two more years?
This is a plan that says:suffer and then die.
We can solve the problem. It’s not like going to the Moon.
It’s words on paper controlled by a few powerful people.
Destroy the powerful.
You destroy Tyranny and Fascism by destroying the Tyrants and the Fascists.
A small handful of very rich people who live insulated and reclusive lives control our lives.
We don’t even confront them or their holdings.
Wait two years and then what is the state of the economy and health in America?
Regarding that list of billionaires. It’s getting a bit too close to the old European warring royalty – starting conflicts that ordered in the average people into battles because they got into personal fights amongst themselves?
Have never understood the fury of the Soros-funded crowd against the Koch, unless it’s a classic personal feud between competition billionaires, then it makes perfect sense and thus nobody should buy into being their little minions. They have a grievance? Find them a nice big field, rope it off and let them fight it out fisti-cuffs. No cheating by hiring proxies.
How also does the Lebanese Arab Carlos Slim who is a Mexican citizen get to own the NYT which acts like a highly partisan media outlet favoring one political party? Doesn’t it evoke practically a foreign-owned PAC at this point? Puzzling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
While I totally agree with Sundance here, I have to say I have a special disgust for the “Freedom Caucus’- with Donald Trump as president this was their chance to leave the Big Club reservation. they chose not to. I can understand that but I certainly do not admire it. We could have gotten rid of Obamacare, this was our chance. Thanks to the “conservatives” we will just have to live with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. I do not forgive them. They betrayed our president and the American people for their pot of gruel.
Does anyone believe that the Freedom Caucus Louis Goehmert (whom Tom Donahue threatened to primary if he voted against Obama “comprehensive immigration reform” ) and Dare Brat (who beat UNIPARTY Eric Cantor years ago) are in favor of “retaining OBAMACARE and anti TRUMP”? SORRY, I DO NOT BUY IT. While I believe POTUS is several steps ahead of UNIPARTY RYAN, POTUS wanted the RYAN bill to fail to expose RYAN and UNIPARTY. HHS TOM PRICE had a great bill that was never allowed to come to the floor, why not? SD, POTUS is multiple steps ahead of RYAN and all UNIPARTY traitors and he wanted this bill to fail for several reasons.
As long as the money is running around supporting special interest, then the interest of the American people as a whole cannot be served.
Not until Trump demonstrates that he is more powerful than the money that they rely upon will congress have his ear. Trump is going to have to pull out the stick at some point to move forward.
Gun Owners of America has come out against the American Health Care Act, aka RINOCare, because it continues to have measures in it that allow doctors, insurance companies and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to use medical records to push a gun control agenda, something our Constitution specifically says cannot be done lawfully.
GOA openly opposed Obamacare because of the threats to the rights of Americans that are protected under the Second Amendment. This has led to them voicing concern about what it calls the “Son of Obamacare” bill put forward by House Republicans.
THERE’S MORE: http://thewashingtonstandard.com/gun-owners-america-warns-rinocare-still-contains-gun-control/#!
The Obamacare Rules / Regulations (behind 1,422 delineated Secretary of HHS descretions) can be changed without any new legislation… See:
http://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/five-obamacare-provisions-trump-could-change-right-away-n709771
That is true; however, when a new Administration comes in, unless OCare has been repealed, the new Administration can have the HHS Secretary put it all back in again.
Don’t think that this debacle has not gone unnoticed by the American people. Rep. Pittenger (NC-9) who represents the Charlotte/Rockingham area was on TV today on FOX for an interview. He said that the Freedom Caucus wanted the whole 100% and would not accept that they could have 80%. He said they kept pushing for more and more. He also said that he had given a speech to his constituents this morning in Rockingham, and they are LIVID and FURIOUS that the GOP did not even vote and that they did not pass the Healthcare bill. It sounded like he got an ear full. BTW, he was a Yay for the Bill if they voted.
Why is it the Big Club don’t have car accidents, heart attacks, gym accidents at the same rate as patriots? It would be a shame if their ranks started taking hits.
Why were the Kochs so against this bill? Levin was spewing misinformation every night, terribly offensive to the informed – “it doesn’t even have insurance across state lines” – there, I said it! Hard to hear,, and mike lee came out against it before it was even released.
Ryan’s interview with Hugh Hewitt stated they worked on this bill for 7 years, with multiple conferences – I don’t get why everyone was so surprised. And before you say he was lying , think about what that would mean – he said it to 3 million people. I don’t think so.
I am really pissed. What a complete waste of time, embarrassing. And I don’t want Dems involved – they made this mess – why would we ever give them power of input, unless they come to us with a small, yet good idea.
What we all know is despite what they tell us, Trump owns the blame on Obamacare – voters in 2 years will not recall anything except their premiums are jacked. Goat rodeo.
Sundance, this piece explains why I literally cannot watch, read, or listen to anybody but you. Since the blinders have come off all I can see is a Punch & Judy show everywhere I look and the puppeteers remain ensconced behind the curtain. You are the only thing keeping me sane.
Well, I don’t think that the billionaires would go along with this plan but it sounds like something worth looking into.
I don’t know if it could be done on a national scale.
http://www.bizjournals.com/wichita/news/2017/02/06/lawmakers-take-interest-in-insurance-free-approach.html
