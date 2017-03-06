The Financial Motives of Those Inside The Wire Advocating for ObamaCare Repeal Without Replacement…

Something about Michelle Malkin’s disappearance, then Mark Steyn being summarily fired from Mark Levin’s CRTV (Conservative Review TV), and then the timing of Levin rushing to the front lines of Team Trump just didn’t seem disconnected. A look at the financier behind the entire Conservative Review apparatus reveals a financial angle.
For more than four years we have been predicting a grand awakening among battered conservatives to discover the identity of their abusers. Candidate Trump, now President Trump simply sped up and spotlighted those revelations exponentially.
Almost all of the political positions espoused by the most visible faces of “conservative” punditry are specifically due to the financial benefactors of those who underwrite the media enterprise. As previously outlined almost of the Never Trump community was most certainly funded by the financial network of special interest billionaires.
The same billionaires used the Citizens United supreme court decision to launch Super-PAC’s specifically to fund individual candidates who carried their special interests into politics. Ben Shapiro’s venture into The Daily Wire funded by Farris Wilks is one example of non-disclosed pay for punditry backing. There are many more listed HERE.
So it really didn’t come as a surprise to discover that a billionaire named Cary Katz was the financial impetus for the Conservative Review and the subsequent CRTV venture of Mark Levin. The Conservative Review website was started by Katz in 2014 as “managing member” and sole officer.
As it evolved in 2015, the Conservative Review’s litmus-test approach and self-appointment as the sole arbiter and definer of all things “conservative” rightly turned off common sense Team Trump. Editor Amanda Carpenter took antagonism to an entirely new level in 2016 when she said she was making a list of people and organizations that #NeverTrump team members would boycott.
Both Conservative Review, hereafter called just “CR”, and CRTV is an assembly of former Never Trumpers’. The business model was/is collapsing due to their exposed agenda in opposition to an actual common sense conservative presidency of Donald Trump. As such, and facing financial peril, reversals became necessary. Enter Mark Steyn.
The brief affiliation of Mark Steyn with CR was fortuitous in that it drew attention to the ideological enterprise that lies behind the CRTV venture; and by digging into the background of the underwriter, Cary Katz, the positioning of CR purity tests around removal of ObamaCare begins to make more sense. [Financial sense.]
Cary Katz, the person making all the major decisions at CRTV, is the founder of College Lending Corp., a private company that specializes in marketing loans to university students.
In 2010, when ObamaCare was signed into law, one of the lesser discussed aspects was the federal government abolished private-sector distribution of federal student loan monies. The entire business model of Katz’s Lending Corporation was destroyed by ObamaCare.
Ordinary banks are still able to lend their own money under traditional lending agreements with students; however, the business of brokering the lending of federally secured and underwritten education funds was ended. Lending Corp., was one of those brokerage middlemen eliminated by ObamaCare. The feds now directly lend the funds to students. Cutting out the middleman was designed to save the government money.
ObamaCare taking over the student loan industry was a monumental loss to Cary Katz/Lending Corp. on a massive scale. In 2008 they loaned out nearly $11 billion to students within their financial enterprise. ObamaCare stopped that practice cold.
Even for a growth industry, College Loan Corp.’s success was eye-popping. The company made $16 million in loans its first year. After three years, it made $3.9 billion in loans. By 2003, it was the country’s seventh-biggest college lender by volume. (link)
During the ObamaCare construct Katz spent millions funding any politician that was opposing ObamaCare, and since passage he has spent millions funding efforts toward its repeal. Hence, the ObamaCare ‘repeal-at-any-cost‘ (without replacement) purity test from the punditry of Conservative Review (CR).
A total repeal of Obamacare would immediately reinstate the federally backed private student loan industry, and subsequently the business model upon which Katz built his fortune. A repeal with a simultaneous replace element that retains the student loan aspect would not assist his financial effort.
So a billionaire named Cary Katz needs an individual and unique repeal of ObamaCare, and does not want a repeal/replacement process that doesn’t help him recapture his interests in the student loan business. This is the financial motive behind CR calls for abject repeal…. and only politicians who are on board with this specific litmus test will gain favorability and support with CR pundits, editors, writers and crew.
But again, CR has a problem. As an outcome of their Never Trump positions, their influence, including the influence of Mark Levin and Amanda Carpenter, has continued to diminish. CRTV was poorly launched by Levin into the headwinds of a Trump surge. CRTV was on track to be a bottomless pit of hopeless financing for billionaire Katz with no-upside, no viewership and no influence.
That’s why CRTV needed a guy like Mark Steyn to pull in the pro-Trump audience who had already dropped most of the CR team from sight.
However, ultimately after spending quite a bit of his own money to launch the program, and discovering CRTV was not going to compensate him for any of the expenses, Steyn sued and CRTV dropped him.
Looking at responses to on-line articles of the dust-up, it’s obvious massive cancellations of subscriptions followed Steyn’s exit. An already tenuously existing media enterprise was set for collapse.
What happened next…
PRESTO ! Mark Levin rushes quickly to the spotlight that is President Donald Trump and hopes the heavily scripted and constructed support therein will drum up some attention and viewership.
As we previously said:
[…] As co-dependents’ no more, the broad base of practical traditional conservatives saw the true self-interested crew of Never Trumper’s for what they are: financial opportunists who use various political media platforms for self enrichment; nothing more.
The historically expressed positions were less about politics and more about business models. Threaten those interests and all of a sudden positions change. Somehow it always ends up being about money.
The Never Trump coalition showed themselves supporting a host of positions that were previously concealed. It didn’t take long to discover their positions were funded by special interests, Wall Street interests, Super-PAC’s and corporate media interests.
With the additional sunlight upon their endeavors, intents and motivations, they put themselves into a zero-sum position; hence, #NeverTrump.
All of the entities who invested in media enterprises, that could only succeed if candidate Trump was defeated, have now lost their money.
All of the entities who were dependent on the investments therein are increasingly losing their viewers/listeners, and are now slowly collapsing.
If he really believed this stuff, mark levin would be fighting to keep Mark Steyn in the fold. He may think this will draw people back, but he’s about to learn that conservatives pay attention and actually do research. We may thank him for his support, but when it comes to committing 100.00 to his venture, we look at Mark and say “hell, no!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
We gave Levin 3 weeks to stop the Trump bashing last year during the heated repub campaign. We tried to give Levin a chance as he went 3 weeks straight hollerin’ and Trump bashin’ and Cruzin’ is a Constitutionalist proclaimin’. Finally cut him off, got rid of his app, and deleted CR website from favorites. Can’t say we didn’t try to stay with him. He left us. He dug his own grave.
LikeLike
Holy Cow, Sundance. I sure didn’t expect that picture! Now on to read your article …….
LikeLike
Omg , u mean 2 say it’s all about $$$ ?? Geeze louise i am so agog ! Eyes popping , mouth agape , etc & etc . They really think u r stoopid .
LikeLike
Has there ever been a more interesting time in politics?
Of course this goes far beyond politics, and we thank you again for the insight and guidance.
The graphics are priceless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best. Election. Ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bruce, yes, there have been two previous times in American politics which were pretty much this interesting in my view: Eisenhower’s theft of the Republican Nomination from Robert Taft, and Barry Goldwater’s campaign for the Presidency.
The difference is that both of those early fights (I was up to my neck in the second one) were chiefly marked by gloom and despair… this time there’s HOPE!
(p.s.: Trump is incredible in that he is actually ACCOMPLISHING these things, and my hat’s so far off to him that it sailed into the next county… but for example, that wonderful “Two regs out for each new one in,” was in both Taft’s and Goldwater’s platforms… oh what a different world it would have been if we’d won back then!).
LikeLike
Somehow my traitorous fingers typed “Bruce” when I meant “Dekester.” Sorry.
LikeLike
OMG Sundance, its dinner time here….gag me with a spoon.
LikeLike
Sundance
Did you see Carlton Tuckers speech today. It was pretty good. I was wondering if you could made a thread on it.
But only if you thought it was spot on , from your point of view.
I think Trump should sit down with Carlton and maybe make him some type of media spokesman because he can talk to the average viewer, the Trump average citizen in a way that makes sense, and can blast the media too.
Trump needs people like you in written media, and people like Carlton in video to present United Front. The people he currently has seem kind of clumsy to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
Gary, he’s actually Tucker Carlson, and I enjoyed your post!
LikeLike
Who is Amanda Carpenter ?? /s
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t she the loon who cavorted with Cruz?
LikeLiked by 3 people
A wholesome young lady who carried on an entirely platonic relationship with Ted Cruz, and who offers nothing but unbiased, constructive criticism of DJT. /sarc
LikeLike
the alleged girlfriend/media paramour of a certain senator from Texas who embarrassed himself at the GOP convention but has more recently bent the knee.
LikeLike
I love Mark Steyn. However, his show on CRTV was the most boring thing I’ve ever sat through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another self-serving snake in the grass–oh brother.
LikeLike
These people are so ridiculous.
LikeLike
Hmm…complicated business! Sundance and thank you for put all this together for us to understand what’s going on…I don’t watch TV anymore…and relying on the TH now. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t stop laughing long enough to read what I am sure is a fabulous report from Sundance. Geeze Louise Sundance, where did you get this idea to show those crooks in their undies? 😂🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok….I’m going to read and ponder Sundance’s latest display of sheer brilliance. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fe, click on SD’s embed links to see his original pic of them 😉
LikeLike
The article Sundance wrote is text book style. Not an easy read.
That is what he does, make us laugh, then make us pay attention, and think.
LikeLike
Because completely naked goes too far. This comes from long-ago published articles which include words like “laying them out naked before their enemies” or something like that. This is the prediction made about Trump and his intentions. It seems to be coming true. Trump has just trapped the entire “The Russians!” narrative with a small amount of tweeting and the media is having a meltdown.
Soon there will be investigations and revelations.
If you thought Trey Gowdy has been legendary in his pursuits which lead to nothing because he is blocked at every turn, just wait until he’s serving Trump’s agenda…
LikeLike
I would like to see Trey unleashed and fighting for PDJT!
LikeLike
TRAILER TRASH. Levin, Shapiro and his minions, Ryan and his minions… pretty much all the on-the-air voices soon radio/tv of the “conservative” movement, and most of the republicans now hold office. Trailer trash is the only description that fits them. The religion of money. So sad.
And if the republican party dies a slow death from this, who’s to blame? Certainly not Donald Trump — President Trump the only elected person holding national office who’s actually listening to and representing the American people.
What about the republican party? It’s only a name. Pizzerias, groceries stores, banks — they turn over, change their names, and start over with new staff and improved goals. The republican party? What’s in a name?
LikeLike
Levin is trying to suck off The Trump Train. Don’t forget, he called CTH kooks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once again Sundance pulls back the covers and exposes the real truth. It was pretty surprising to watch the clip of Levin’s “full throated support” of POTUS on the wire tapping. Just Levin trying to get on the right side of the issue and save himself, nothing more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never forget. Never Trump MAGA hater Mark Levin is forever off the trust list. As is Rush, who wears a Uniparty dog collar.
LikeLike
oh dear, I just read that as underwear dog collar, pass the eye bleach
LikeLike
Yep…Always about the money!
Or Power, or both!
LikeLike
I never knew about the connection between Obamacare and student loans. How on earth did that unrelated legislation get into a healthcare law? I get it but why does no one talk about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly, and whatever else was hidden in the 2,000 + pages of the “you need to pass it to know what’s in it” BS spewed from puglosi’s mouth. Did you hear schumer recently? Hypocrisy, “they are keeping it secret”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It all makes such sense, I wasted time going back to “American Thinker” and saw two articles praising Levin that smelled foul one entitled “President Trump owes Mark Levin a debt of gratitude” by Ed Stokes. Thanks Sundance for helping us keep track of who is on who’s side. It is so easy to be duped by empty words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw that article liner as well. Laughed in my mind and didn’t bother clicking. Also, I’ve noticed what seems to be a sudden ‘troll’ activity on this and other sites frequented. Usually, the trolls bring up Levins name and ‘how great he is’ and ‘what great things he has done in the past’ for us. Almost as bad as that panda insurance troll. Are we stupid?
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you as always for laying it out in a clear and concise manner. I was wondering why Levin popped up last week. Now I understand. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the fact Mr Levin had to eat some crow and take his case to Foxnews because he doesn’t have a large enough audience @ CRTV or LTV, to be effective. Doesn’t look good for his latest media venture. And I am not making light of what happened to Mark Styne who is head and shoulders above the grate one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another great article, Sundance. My only question is why on earth Mark Steyn ever hooked up with Levin. I used to think he was a pretty smart guy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Steyn was pitched a sweet-sounding offer that they never intended to back up
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering why suddenly Levin was climbing aboard the Trump Train…
LikeLiked by 1 person
$$ always about the $$
LikeLike
Something about Michelle Malkin’s disappearance…
?? I knew about Steyn; what is up with Michelle?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once a #NeverTrumper, always a #NeverTrumper. Levin, who I once considered “the great one”, is simply a gas bag. Bloviate elsewhere, Mr. Levin. You have not ONE shred of credibility. http://www.claremont.org/crb/basicpage/the-flight-93-election/
LikeLike
If Levin could get that whiny-ness out of his voice, he could almost do Walter Winchell. Well, not really – just a thought for how to remarket the brand….
LikeLike
Pull back the covers…3 tighty whities, 1 boxer, 1 speedo….we are missing at least one guy in Depends
LikeLike
Where is Rubio? I want to see him in his under pants. He is a bad, bad, man.
LikeLike
Omg WARNING!! WARNING! Unsee! Unsee!😱
LikeLike
This is interesting…. almost verbatim to a Salon article I linked in the OT where SD is brought up at the end of the article:
http://www.salon.com/2017/03/04/conservative-feud-right-wing-pundit-mark-steyn-sues-student-loan-billionaire-cary-katz-for-canceling-his-web-tv-show/
LikeLike
Well done Sundance. You’ve got Levin figured out.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike