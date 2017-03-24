My Final Thoughts on The Failed Healthcare Reform…

CTH has fought this for years. The best thing we can do now is to try and assist people with information that will help them make forward decisions. It isn’t Paul Ryan’s fault and I’ll explain on that later. First the foundations:

All DC Republicans and all DC Democrats are the DC UniParty. The DC UniParty is fueled by special interest donor lobbying money. The DC UniParty created Obamacare and the DC UniParty wants ObamaCare to remain in place.

For six years we have attempted, and failed, to educate people on the UniParty. There is only one political party in Washington DC, the UniParty.

In 2009 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce (Donohue), the AFL-CIO (Trumka), SEIU (Stern), AFSCME together with Wall Street, Big Pharma and Big Healthcare entered into negotiations with a massive White House team to create ObamaCare. [see the collage above] Everything after that successfully executed ’09/’10 deal was each organization ensuring the construct remained in place.

Period.

Republicans do not want ObamaCare repealed. Whenever you see people talking about a republican ‘this‘, or a republican ‘that‘ wanting to repeal ObamaCare – It’s false.

This reality underwrites the reason why Ryan refused to have an actual vote on the record today. The UniParty scheme can only exist so long as you remain blind to their affiliation and purposes.

Period.

Those who say there are politicians within DC that want to repeal ObamaCare are absolute liars. It is a 100% false assertion. This is a narrative of fakery created by specific and intentional design, being utilized as countermeasures to throw you off the trail. The narrative is intended to keep you from identifying the reality of the DC UniParty and the trillion dollar legislative agenda.

Repeat. The Republican Party does not want to repeal ObamaCare. (Neither does the Democrat party.)

Both sides of the Uniparty have fought to retain ObamaCare’s existence. The House GOP fully funded it in every year since 2010. All efforts made to give the illusion of ‘other‘ are exactly that, an illusion. That illusion is called “controlled opposition“. An example of that “controlled opposition” is the House Freedom Caucus. The HFC voted for Paul Ryan as House Speaker.

Period.

Everything appearing ‘other‘ is a distracting ruse; a scheme to hide the intent of retention.

The UniParty worked to defeat candidate Donald Trump. They lost. Stunningly.

Donald Trump coming to DC meant the UniParty needed an even bigger and better set of countermeasures if they were going to remain indulged.

Hence, the Ryan Healthcare plan.

Counter to popularly expressed BCS opinion, it wasn’t President Trump who wanted the Ryan Healthcare plan to fail, it was the UniParty – including Ryan himself. President Trump wanted the approach to succeed, the UniParty did not.

Just like all of the connected candidates in the 2016 GOP Primary (Graham, Pataki, Gilmore, Fiorina, Huckabee, Paul, Rubio et al), the Ryan Healthcare plan was “controlled opposition”; only necessary because President Trump won the 2016 election.

The problem for the DC Uniparty wasn’t that the Ryan healthcare reform might fail, the problem was that it might succeed. Hence billionaire donors who were vested in the construct needed immediately to give support to those who would eliminate it; and ultimately Ryan needed to avoid a vote on the proposal.

President Trump being fully versed in the techniques of “controlled opposition“, actually stunned the UniParty by putting his support behind it. That was unexpected.

Now, as they retreat to their safe spaces, the UniParty is trying to create the narrative that the plan failed because of Paul Ryan.

Again, this is a false premise.

The Healthcare plan failed because the billionaire funders who underwrite the construct (and who demand retention) gave cover under the ruse of threatening the HFC.

Blaming Ryan now only allows the UniParty to hide again. And keeps everyone in the dark about the actual construct of the UniParty.

The House Freedom Caucus are just as much a part of the UniParty as Paul Ryan. Each becoming “controlled opposition” on an ‘as-needed’ basis.

ObamaCare will fail. ObamaCare was designed to fail. What follows the failure of ObamaCare is a single-payer system, again supported by the Big Government UniParty.

There was one shot at avoiding the single-payer conclusion. That shot was to actually pass the repeal and replace O-Care proposal previously designed by Dr. Tom Price.

The only reason why the bill was put forth, was because Trump won the election. The UniParty had no option other than to put some form of Repeal/Replace forth or the electoral sunlight would have exposed the UniParty.

We cannot now avoid the path to single-payer government controlled healthcare.

The UniParty republicans do not want ObamaCare repealed.

No repeal bill can pass because of this essential fact.

For Six Years – We tried to warn…. We failed.

Moving on now.

And before you light up the comments section telling CTH about all of these endlessly possible plans being put forth by (___ Fill In The Blank ___) please note the following reality:

…The Republicans Do Not Want to Repeal ObamaCare!…

So if you have a plan for legislation to repeal ObamaCare that does not include Republicans or Democrats, your healthcare plan might succeed.

Otherwise it’s a unicorn fantasy.

We are getting single-payer.

Conduct yourselves accordingly.

Advertisements