Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Pushes Back Against Financial Globalists During G20 Finance Meeting…

President Trump’s U.S. trade policy of “America First”, free but FAIR trade, came to the forefront in Germany as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin subtly yet firmly pushed back against language that affirmed globalism and multilateral trade.
According to the Washington Post German officials urged Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to agree to their customary modern free trade language in the G20’s joint statement.
However, the U.S. Treasury Secretary refused their request and instead urged adoption of more general wording allowing each nation to make their own determinations of what constitutes “free and fair trade” with their own best interests in mind.
This approach is the basis for one-on-one bilateral trade. It is also the starting point toward negotiating exceptional trade deals by providing leverage which allows President Trump, Secretary Ross and Trade Rep Lighthizer to frame proposals (by competing nations) against each other. By holding firm to the basic trade outlook Secretary Mnuchin is setting the table for the U.S. trade team to renegotiate everything.
The disconnect from the traditional economic group-think of the G20 finance ministers is a direct break from the past two decades. This central approach reflects the baseline change in ongoing U.S. trade policy. It would appear President Trump and his economic team are more concerned about the interests of American workers than foreign nationals. Go figure.
Secretary Mnuchin suggested adding more general language committing to “strengthen the contribution of trade.” A version of that sentence was included in the statement, despite criticisms from some G20 finance ministers that it was pointless.
.
LOL ‘nevertheless Mnuchin persisted’… Oh well, they conceded. Good job Mr. Secretary.
Here’s the full press conference and remarks:
I think Steve Mnuchin will be one of the toughest Secretary appointments. He’s on topic and very clear what the mission is. Has an outstanding chain of successes in his career. SOT will be historic.
Mnuchin senses this. He and Wilbur are going to wreck Globalism quite thoroughly.
Sorry, what’s SOT?
Secretary of the Treasury.
“He and Wilbur are going to wreck Globalism quite thoroughly.” Did anyone think they’d see the day?
I’d say more thrilling words were never spoken, but so many brilliant words accompany President Trump’s astonishing tectonic plate shifting on our behalf.
Wolverines!
“my little friends”
I am so impressed with President’s cabinet the quality of people he selected. The other I noticed is the loyalty to the USA and to the Presidents vision or . I am very proud of POTUS and his team. It really takes a very secure man to select such strong cabinet.
My heart hurts when people diminish President Trump as if he is dumb. The only dumb people I see is the media because they are so narrow educated in mind and spirit that they do not see the brilliance of this man.
They have globalist blinders on and will never see President Trump as anything but a threat.
TRUMP could find a cure for a particular type of cancer and the media would say it is only for 1 type and complain.
There are none so blind as those who will not see.
The people on the left are so narrow mi ded they can see through a key hole. I was so happy with Sundances post. I was smiling so wide I could eat a banana sideways!!!
MAGA
Behind those black framed Clark Kent glasses, Mnunchin is a fiscal/financial Superman.
He’s quite attractive and has a beautiful fiancee. Brainy is the new sexy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wend ( good German name)
” Brainy is the new sexy.”
I always liked brainy men and married one 🙂
Mnuchin is a brilliant man and very likable.
“like” all 3 comments. Mulvaney was incredible too. My husband (another brain/nerd type and proud of it) just got a chance to watch the press briefing he did last night. I was surprised at how much fun it was for me to watch a 2nd time! He rocked the house that day but what I found most interesting was how often he referenced the research that he and his staff did into President Trump’s campaign speeches to see what he had promised and to understand exactly what he wanted. This researched was key to shaping the budget he developed. Good approach
“Mnuchin persisted” you crack me up, Sundance. 😂😂😂
The G20 is an illegitimate group that includes brutal dictatorships and acts as an unelected world government. It has never contributed anything menaingful to peace and prosperity, and rather serves as a forum for various entities that seek to undermine the US, most notably China.
I would pull out – what is the point? – and start a new international forum that should include the US and the UK for a start. It should then expand to eventually include countries like India, but always remain under US leadership and evolve into a platform to contain China and protect US economic interests.
Mnuchin defied those clowns who said that Trump would sell out to Goldman Sachs, and I am very pleased.
Your realignment idea has my support, especially to include India. I have conceived it as a core of Three Brothers, India, USA and Russia: http://theological-geography.net/?s=three+brothers
I actually like that they are remaining in the G20 long enough to make clear our President’s ideas for nationalism and perhaps it will open the eyes of the citizens of other countries pushing the globalist agenda and they will rise up in their own countries (Brexit). Mnuchin will make clear what we want and when the G20 bucks our ideas – we pull out with a big explanation of why and how it will better serve us to no longer be a part of that system.
Some good news here, thankfully.
When evil is finally confronted by good evil collapses in a heap. MAGA
Our President yesterday and Secretary Mnuchin today have made it very clear to the EU as well the entire world that they days of multinational trade agreements are DEAD! Merkel and other EU members think they can hide behind the EU for a bilateral trade agreement, they will learn soon enough that isn’t the case.
LikeLiked by 4 people
More winning. But the msm won’t acknowledge it.
The msm are not on our side.
It’s OK, don’t acknowledge the MSM.
All Income Tax Treaties are bi-lateral. Why would Trade Agreements be any different?
One thing I’ve noticed about my friends on the left ( those that will engage in meaningful dialogue anyway ) is that they despise Trumps delivery style. They were so enamored by the smooth Obama they forget about the substance of it all. The left is unhinged on virtually everything Trump does, in the meantime things are getting done, America first is taking hold. It feels good to be turning the corner, albeit slowly….:)
“Smooth Obama” was far more an illusion than real. Only when reading a teleprompter. When not, he was a mess of uh, ahs, ohs, ums and stutters. And that lie that Obama is exceptionally intelligent: I still don’t know where THAT came from.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah. “Smartest guy in the room”
… who can’t put together an intelligible sentence when off teleprompter.
Gimme a break.
If, if, if, if, if……..
Off the teleprompter he showed all he ever was is a community organizer who could not organize a 2 car parade.
Now if only a couple others with names starting with an M (Mattis and McMaster) were as on the ball and as on board the Trump Express as Secretary Mnuchin
Not at all tired of the winning quite yet. 😎
Oh, and how often in your life have you read about something a US Treasury Secretary did at a G20 meeting and said to yourself, “Yes!”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“were so enamored by the smooth Obama…”
Reality-denying liberals have always preferred “you’re getting sleepy” to “Wake up, schmucks!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha! Exactly. Hypnosis over reality. And so blinded were so many by the hypnosis, they didn’t even see the wreckage. Because they didn’t look at it! They just were so mesmerized by the smooth talking snake oil salesman, they thought the snake oil was a delicacy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It has always annoyed me when I hear people speak of Obama as a smooth talker. He is nothing but a liar who can’t but three words together without a teleprompter. Only the MSM thinks he is a smooth talker. We are fooled no longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mnuchin is a very succinct talker. No long-winded, obvious BS coming from him.
What I found interesting in this Q & A is Mnuchin shared that his counterparts expressed optimism,( in Trump’s pro-growth policies) that they haven’t spoken about in prior meetings for a long time. —– What a difference a new American administration can make on the world stage.
A business man who gets down to business. So refreshing to hear our officials be clear (without announcing, let me be clear), bold and unaplogetic. Don’t care what msm reports, our nation will be elevated by this administration and respected again.
What I got out of it was that an economical strong America is good for Europe also and the rest of the world. I think that carries over to American strong leadership via POTUS Trump.
Mnuchin made them an offer they couldn’t refuse. Think about it. Two-thirds of the G20 combined barely add up to the economic market of the United States.
Often on the campaign trail Trump would say it’s about time we put the size of that economic leverage to use. What Mnuchin, Ross, and Lighthizer are doing is simply putting that approach into action.
There ain’t a darned thing the G19+1 can do about it.
That’s the way I’m going to think about these groups now. The G7 will be G6+1, the G20 will be G19+1 etc. We are the one. The one they need to exist.
Yes!! Like.
Exactly, SD. All those years our leverage was ignored, squandered or sabotaged (such waste!) and sold to the highest bidder to line their own pockets.
Now, heroes of the American people are en pointe and on the case… in spades. Thrilling.
We…had eighteen bilateral meetings…
Good! I wonder which of the individual countries within the EU were involved in those 18?
I found it interesting that Secretary Mnuchin went out of his way to mention he arrived a day early to meet with the German hosts for dinner and talk. My takeaway was he sent a message to the world…that constructive, bilateral talks are to be expected.
“Sorry fellas, new sheriff, new rules!” Said Steve Racer. He continued, ” but y’all have spunk. “I hate spunk.”
That was a treat to listen to.
Secretary Mnuchin is another great addition to the Trump Administration. So many people were sounding the alarm simply because he worked at Goldman Sachs at one point. Who better to understand the complex financial schemes in place than a high level executive from one of those firms.
In the second video clip (at 1:29) he mentions discussing “…a fair global tax system that promotes growth…” Does that have anything to do with global warming carbon taxes they want to impose?
I wondered about that too. Warning bells whenever the words ‘global’ and ‘taxes’ are used together.
I don’t think that was what Sec. Mnuchin intended. Later, he commented on how President Trump has stated the US is pulling out of the Paris Agreement.
No more trade entanglements. “Bilateral”….keeping it simple and easily accountable. Couldn’t be better!
I sleep so much better at night! God has blessed us immensely with this team! Reporters are nauseous with their subtle intention of how dare Mnuchin put America first! Love you all and thank you again Sundance!
I am so impressed with the style of Secretary Mnuchin. Evenly spoken yet firm and clear and very competent sounding. A nice guy. However, I found unnerving his involuntary body swaying and movements such as the head flick to the left. After the campaign where we examined every eye movement and jerk of Hillary Clinton forensically for signs of illness, I am afraid I am now trained involuntarily to notice these things. Pres Trump also gets a sway on at times and a shoulder shrug.
I think that what reporters found unnerving was how he firmly but politely undid their innuendos and directed the point back to the positives of the cooperative efforts.
I especially liked how he took down the insinuation that he was only experienced in “fast deals” and not in slow deliberations, saying that businessmen in many instances deliberated and sought input. It showed that the reporter knew nothing about business at that level, and that SOT Mnuchin was clearly in his element.
14:28 Some of my colleagues said that this was really the first time there was real optimism in the room around the economic opportunities in different countries, that we’ve come through a period of low growth, and I think particularly in the US there’s a lot of interest in our pro-growth policies and you see that reflected in the optimism of the markets.
Hahaha. That’s a big slam against Obama and his pathetic no-growth policies.
