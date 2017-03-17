President Trump and VA Secretary Shulkin Hold Listening Session with Veterans….

President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and VA Secretary David Shulkin meet today with veterans to discuss ongoing VA programs including healthcare and veterans support initiatives.
The purpose of today’s meeting was to listen to the ongoing concerns, understand the proposals being implemented, and further recommit to institutional reform and improved standards of care for veterans.
Advertisements
“The MOST deserving among us”, and he means it. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This President knows how to work! He’s done more this week than the last administration did during his eight years!
I LOVE this President!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s almost certainly met with more members of Congress this month (including Democrats) than the previous bozo did in his entire presidency. It’s been so long since we had a president who actually worked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And yet BOTH parties in Congress, as well as the “Intelligence” Agencies and the Media are doing their best to destroy him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
First. (just kidding)
LikeLike
America First.
LikeLike
Cue up James Earl Jones:
“THIS is transparency”.
“THIS is leadership”.
“THIS is manly”.
“THIS is DJT”.
etc. etc. etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I adore our President Donald J. Trump, but I do not understand why he is pushing this ryan health take-over. Why would he bring it up in the middle of the Veteran’s meeting. WHY? It hasn’t been presented in total to the citizens of this country, yet! Why is that?I feel as if we are under Pelosi’s reign. Are they saying AGAIN we have to accept it before we have ANY IDEA about what-the-hell is involved?
LikeLike
I hope is brought up and taken care of pronto…
“Portrait of President Trump Removed from VA Hospital Angering Vets”
3.16.2017 – Trey Sanchez
http://www.truthrevolt.org/news/portrait-president-trump-removed-va-hospital-angering-vets
LikeLike