Senator John McCain Accuses Rand Paul of “now working for Vladimir Putin”…

I think Senator Rand Paul’s aversion to going to war with Russia over Montenegro just triggered Senator John McCain.

While speaking from the Senate floor, in support of a bill advancing the country of Montenegro’s bid to join NATO, Senator John McCain anticipated opposition from Rand Paul. McCain requested unanimous consent for advancement of the bill.

After Rand Paul objected to the UC, Senator McCain lost it saying:

…”he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians. So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

Watch:

