Senator John McCain Accuses Rand Paul of “now working for Vladimir Putin”…

I think Senator Rand Paul’s aversion to going to war with Russia over Montenegro just triggered Senator John McCain.
While speaking from the Senate floor, in support of a bill advancing the country of Montenegro’s bid to join NATO, Senator John McCain anticipated opposition from Rand Paul. McCain requested unanimous consent for advancement of the bill.
After Rand Paul objected to the UC, Senator McCain lost it saying:
…”he has no justification for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians. So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”
Watch:
Advertisements
More and more I am becoming convinced that the Deep State is angling for a civil war.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching that was painful, I would have walked out too.
Nobody there takes mcinsane seriously. It was like being forced to listen to a pontificating drunk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does McCain drink? http://www.attrezzaturabarman.it/2499-large_default/Amaro-Montenegro-1-Lt.jpg
LikeLike
Pres. Trump was blasted but was 1000% correct when he said during the primaries that McCain was not a war hero. What a vile despicable clown.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can we “25th Amendment” McCain? He now clearly lacks the mental faculties necessary to carry out his duties as Senator.
LikeLike
The Balkan Powder Keg is a really good place to avoid. I opposed Clinton’s intervention and cannot really support McCain on this. Take up a good history of Europe and give it a read, Senator.
LikeLike
Having served in the Balkans, I agree with you.
LikeLike
Obama and Hillary In Violation Of The National Defense Authorization Act. It Is A Blatant Slap In The Face To Every American Taxpayer! Citizens Arrest?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/obama-and-hillary-in-violation-of-the-national-defense-authorization-act-it-is-a-blatant-slap-in-the-face-to-every-american-taxpayer-citizens-arrest/
LikeLike
Rand should go on the floor and accuse McCain and his girlfriend of working for ISIS.
LikeLike
Perhaps the good citizens of Arizona can get to work and RECALL their insane senator, like ‘YESTERDAY’.
LikeLike
Makes me think that, back in Hanoi, the Russians were there in the same room when he broke. That is one of two things that would make a man so deranged and angry at the Russians.
The other is that some one else like say the Military Industrial Complex has the McTesticles in a vise.
LikeLike
We need to be kicking countries out of NATO (e.g., Turkey) before we let anymore in, particularly when such countries increase our risk of conflict while bringing nothing to the table. But that’s all policy stuff which can be debated. There is no excuse for calling fellow senators of working for Putin because they disagree with you. McCain is paste expiration date.
LikeLike
Out of all the republican people I know here in Arizona – I only know one that votes for McCain —- yet he wins every time.
I blame it on all the money and water and casino’s he has funneled to the reservations, and their vote. They always vote Democrat ( check the county maps of NM and Arizona – big blue blobs in the middle of nowhere), except for our wonderful ISIS loving Senator that wins these areas. The blue is for president- not the senator.
Indian reservations were also exempt in the “Campaign Finance Bill” written by McCain. Imagine that!
So in my opinion, McCain has bought off the Indian vote with US money – this is his base, not the republican party. This is why he can do or say anything. He is his own party, the Indian freebee party – bought and paid for by the US treasury and our tax dollars.
LikeLike