Breitbart Releases Paul Ryan Audio: “I Am Not Going To Defend Trump – Not Now, Not In The Future”…

Well, it would appear our hunch was correct.

If Trump was going to pull off a “reverse Castellano’s“, Caesar needed Brutus to feel comfortable enough to come close…

The problem for Speaker Ryan was a lack of muti-dimensional situational awareness, and the abject inability to escape President Trump’s political gravity. Breitbart Media, with transparent coordination between Matthew Boyle, Steve Bannon and President Trump delivers the shiv right on cue.

(Breitbart) On a never-before-released private October conference call with House Republican members, House Speaker Paul Ryan told his members in the U.S. House of Representatives he was abandoning then-GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump forever and would never defend him ever again. (read more)

Here’s what everyone needs to understand about this play:

February 27th, 2017 – President Trump and Matthew Boyle

♦ First, the release is from Breitbart via Matthew Boyle; and contains all of the elements needed for well played political plausible deniability.

♦ Second, it was transparent this was coming. The “Reverse Castellano’s” play only works if the mark (Ryan) feels over confident about their position. It takes months for Caesar to cultivate the false confidence within Brutus; giving the appearance that Caesar depends on him.

Caesar Trump knows he must publicly shower Brutus Ryan with praise so the audience can provide the authentic fuel needed for Brutus to overcome any internal trepidation. Caesar Trump needs Brutus Ryan to feel empowered and emboldened.

Only when Brutus thinks his travels are inconsequential, can he be counted on to drop his guard and believe his schemes and associations are undetected.

♦ Third, timing. On the eve of President Trump meeting with the Freedom Caucus, led by Jim Jordan, the face of Ryan’s antagonism and opposition, Team Trump – Bannon via Boyle, delivers the Brutus knee-capping that will drive the media discussion cycle.

As Brutus walks comfortably through the courtyard, dagger in hand, the trillion-power spotlights all simultaneously turn on and reveal his intent. The entire Senate quietly notified and previously pre-staged to watch as the reveal takes place….

Yes, President Trump has allowed Paul Ryan to construct and carry the healthcare scroll; however, he also planned to leverage a change within it. Thus, Tom Donohue (CoC) and the Koch Brother’s invisible ink signatures can now easily be removed from the document and modifications made forthwith.

Brilliant.

To the electorate President Trump has magnanimously set all differences aside and taken the high road in his -very visible and public- praise of Ryan as the Speaker created the Healthcare proposal they both needed.

Now, with the release of his audio, the electorate look angrily toward Ryan who has verbally shown his snakeskin.

Speaker Ryan is now less than. He’s lost a necessary coalition, support and friends. For a time he now becomes toxic even for those of similar skin who scheme quietly with him.

Ryan should have seen this coming. But, pride.

The reverse castellano’s is a modified version of the same play previously carried out on Senator Ted Cruz at the GOP convention.

Candidate Trump knew prideful Cruz was not going to endorse him; and Trump knew defeated candidate Cruz was going to try virtue signaling for prideful political benefit. Trump also knew, as any top level executive chess-master does, the approach by a prideful Cruz would backfire against the largest possible political audience…. so he let him walk right into the coliseum and do it.

Effective today, President Trump not only holds positional leverage, but he carries something more valuable – emotional political leverage.

Today President Trump will take the high road and praise Speaker Paul Ryan yet again; telling the audience to drop old grudges, there are more important tasks at hand… we must remove the lumps from our political hearts.

President Trump will grant Speaker Ryan forgiveness and the crowd shall cheer Trump’s decency and warmth.

Magnanimity becomes currency. The exchange rate is determined by the electorate. The purchase price is within the Healthcare bill.

Well played President Trump. Well played….

…”Complicated business folks, …complicated business.”

