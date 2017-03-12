Sunday Talks “Budget” – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney…

The Director of President Trump’s Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Mick Mulvaney discusses the ongoing budgetary priorities of President Trump and the intertwined larger policy objectives – with the newest spokesperson for Grecian men’s haircare formula Jake Tapper.
Larger things considered, Mulvaney has always been an odd duck selection. However, perhaps President Trump knew something we didn’t. What better way to coordinate a budget than to use the same people who allowed a willfully-blind decade of financial usurpation, only this time holding them accountable to a corrective path. Leverage is, if they fail, their prior activity can always be exposed.
Heck, there’s growing evidence President Trump might just be pulling off an epic reverse Castellano’s maneuver. After all, Paul Ryan was the former Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, and current Chair Kevin Brady has been a key focus of President Trump. Hmmm…
“The reverse Castellano’s maneuver“
[…] If Corsi’s analysis holds up, it leads to several inescapable conclusions.
♦ One is that the Obama Administration considered Fannie and Freddie profits to be money generated by companies with stock still held by private individual and institutional shareholders – distinct from revenue raised from taxation. Thus, the rights of shareholders were not obliterated by the conservatorship or the Net Worth Sweep – and are still relevant as they press their cases in court.
♦ Two, in its budget maneuverings to prop up the ACA, the Obama Administration cavalierly put aside a key Democratic constituency – affordable housing advocates and minority groups as well as well as all working families aspiring to home ownership.
♦ Third, if “receipts” from Fannie and Freddie end up in government coffers and therefore need a Congressional appropriation to be spent, then it will be clear that the Administration used a budget sleight of hand to try to keep the ACA alive, in violation of the law. (link)
“epic reverse Castellano’s maneuver”
Perfect description and oh does it ever ring true!
I just read the article from SD’s link, and now I understand what that means….WOW, PDJT is making this exhilaratingly fun to watch.
Trump is brilliant in so many ways, not the least of which is his understanding of human beings.
I agree Fe, but I had to read the article twice.
Yes, this is going to be a lot of fun.
same here – I remembered the article one I got there but i had not remembered the
” Castellano’s maneuver” – But I have made similar points as to what PDJT is doing with all the GOPe and Obama L.O.
We are watching our Lion in stealth mode
I love the “Relax I’ve got this”.
There are a lot of trolls out there trying to tell us the opposite!
You sure got that right, a legion of trolls, the sky is falling the sky is falling, Trump is blah blah blah.
From SD’s Castellano presentation:
“All of these are examples of how vitriolic the establishment GOP can be toward anyone they identify as a risk to their place at the political trough. It should always be noted their anger and hate is never directed toward professional Democrats, because in their world Democrats are simply fellow travelers in line at the same buffet of political indulgence.
Once again we are bearing witness to a reality that the real mortal enemy of the GOPe are Grassroot Conservatives.”
What an interesting twist. I can’t wait to see how this unravels. He SD does a follow-up….
I just noticed how nasally and whiny Tapper’s voice sounds. Like nails on a chalkboard…
My thoughts exactly…can barely stand to listen to him….but on the bright side, I saw where his 7 year old son calls him “fake news” when he’s upset with him and that makes me smile! 🙂
Fake Yapper
I am a broken record every time we see a story with Tapper in it. His education was a bachelor’s in art history, and his specialty is as a cartoonist.
I love that picture. A proven, seasoned, warrior. And one of a kind.
Amen to that. I’m so glad we have him ❤President Donald J. trump❤
And this is only Day #52… Amazing how a competent administration can make it seem longer by the shear amount of effort President Trump has put in so far to get to this point. I do not mean things should be going faster – I have to keep reminding myself President Trump has only been in office that short amount of time.
Also, I cannot help think Jaw Flapper is not a consumer of Grecian men’s hair care formula. I think his hair coloring is what won’t wash out from the perpetual crap storm he is mired in…
I know that there is only so much a man can do at one time. The president must pick his battles and not waste his political capital trying to right every wrong in the world all at one time. I understand all this. However, it would be real nice to see the Republicans under a populist president try to reduce the size of government.
There must be some agency that we can do without — or at least some agency that we could cut their budget in half.
If not now, when?
In case you missed it, U.S. DoS is set for a one-third reduction in one year.
Great!
That’ll reduce our global interventionist footprint…
That is a start!
The journey of a 1, 000 miles begins with a single step.
Or a fully charged golf cart.
at least 50% of EPA is going away and there is a bill in the house now to do away with the Dept. of Education – plenty others getting chopped as well — I see lots of reductions everywhere. In fact CNN has a blog post ” Trump is Winning” that address’s some of this very issue 🙂
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/opinions/trumps-hidden-success-opinion-zelizer/index.html
I am personally looking forward to watching President Trump whittle down some agencies and eliminate others, Mark. He addressed this during the campaign, and I am convinced he will follow-through. He needs to get his own people installed in each department or agency, get the appropriate analyses from them, then take action from there. He moves quickly but deliberately and with intelligence.
I sure hope you are right. I dream of tons of entrenched bureaucrats tossed out into the real world with the rest of us.
Me, too, Mark. They need to go, the money must be reallocated to an endless list of more deserving causes, and the swamp needs fewer evil denizens with whom to grapple. We are “en process”, and things are happening every day that we don’t know about just yet. President Trump walks a fine line between keeping tactical silence and openly communicating with us. He’s got this.
If you have been following the State Department 7th floor scalping, there are many under secretaries and other political appointee positions which may not be filled. No secretary, no support team needed either.
Across the board budget may drive personnel downsizing, RIF.
The beauty is contract workers, civil service temp and term employees go first, in that order. Then come the career-conditional (permanent civil service hires with less than three years). This would RIF all those last minute political appointees Obamao moved to civil service GS positions without naming names.
Sit back…relax…gather ye popcorn while ye may. Hammers are being set to fall on many fronts. Shock and awe, baby!
Yes…And ignore the talking heads of MSM, including most of FOX
I wonder if President Trump liked to line up Dominoes when he was a kid
Don’t know about the dominoes but he totally understands “A Bug’s Life”!
Y’all Slay me SD!
Everytime I go back in time, in the Treehouse Archives, Iam again Amazed at how often Y’all are Over the Target!
This is why I always refer new Treepers there.
Enlightening is not deserving enough title for for what y’all do.
Thank You!
Press ON!
Thanks for another highly enlightening and Trump-UP post, Sundance! Really interesting. Got popcorn?
I would suspect if anyone in the world thinks forward enough for a Reverse Castellano — that is, plans ahead and in detail enough for this, and attacks with vital-organ precision — it is Donald J Trump. Not blowing smoke. I believe this. Read his books. Pay attention to what is important to him… how he has out maneuvered many, many, many people and entities to get where he is. On top of that, he has LEARNED from every success and every failure. These guys were/are not prepared for Trump.
Their worst case scenario of him winning, actually didn’t seem so bad to them since they (UniParty/Globalist) planned to turn it into a win: hold him in check, or worse, impeach/or take him out or burn it all down (civil war/global war).
They, of course, decided they could use his perfectly planned demise and “failures” against all of us. Teach us a lesson by running him in circles with deep state plants (worms whispering turn-style, circle-the-drain advice) and the usual anti-American stall and deflect porky-power manipulation of the DC/Global Swamp.
They should not have underestimated the personality of power+winning chutzpah and book+street smartZ of Trump. Others entering politics are easily manipulated. They don’t have what he has (a true sense of self, belief in a higher being… and a cause outside themselves). They are driven to power by base greed and vanity. He, like all men, has degrees of that, but he sees a cause to put above it all. He sees a country he loves, a people he loves… they really can’t see (huge advantage to Trump) that he really means to fight for us/US because they ONLY see us as expendable chattel… dollars and data.
They are so blinded by their egos and jerked by their puppet-masters, they think their massive shell games are going to work on Trump! It’s hysterical, really. How many shell games do they think he has seen (and beaten!)? How many people/entities has he had to shiv before they shived him? Go, Donald, go!!
Well-said, Coldsnap.
Interesting. Jake the Snake was comparatively well-behaved w/ this Trump appointee.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Quick… who do we call? This is an enormous breakthrough in science (must have something to do with anthropogenic global warming) … unicellular organism can learn! ; )
I thought so, too, Sharon. It’s like someone said to him: “Jake, you look like a deranged, irate, bad-pickle-eating hobo and sound like a recalcitrant toddler. Let’s darken your hair and give it a faux pompadour to trick the eye into thinking it’s seeing a serious journalist (achoo-notpossible-achoo) and not a smarmy, tired old “Uncle Ned” who all the children run from when they see him. …And stop haranguing your guests – it’s not a good look on you.”
His son began calling him “Fake News” LOL .. seriously, it is truly hitting close to home
The thing is Mulvaney is a budget hawk and he does know the numbers. Just as importantly the government process..Sure he has had immigration posistions and others most of us would wildly disagree with, but he works for our President..
We should keep that in mind with this health care debate and all other issues…You have people who think all Goldman people have to be globalists and that’s not always true as well…
I do find the nevertrumpers combined with the army of bots that have been released entertaining.. Trying so hard to reclaim the ground that is gone for good…Good times…
Pray for President Trump, that he stay strong and use his wisdom to defeat our enemies.
I was very impressed with Mick Mulvaney. Seems like he has a great handle on the budget. Love they way he was able to slap down Jake the Fake when he tried to say that those that make more than a $1 million dollars would get a major break from the repeal of Obamacare. He was quick to point out that the President is going to take away the ability for folks in the upper bracket to continue using carried interest from one year to the next.
Hehe waaaay over jake the fake’s pay grade fleporeblog 😁
“great handle on the budget” which NONE of these talking heads have the slightest real understanding of or likely any interest in understanding because that would interfere with their talking points!
Oh my gosh, Tapper just quoted Sarah Palin. How on earth could that ignorant, gun toting, prolife women have anything of substance to add to the conversation. /s I guess they got tired of using Graham and McCain to bash the President. Also he forgot the end of her sentence, she said she has great faith in President Trump to fix the issues. What a toad!
Great analysis Sundance. Love that quote, ” Relax, I’ve got this”. POTUS said he would not let us down and I believe him. I am relaxed. I pray that God’s peace and protection will remain on him as he strive to MAGA.
From link in post to prior post regarding Castellanos:
However, the latest sunlight comes from GOP consultant Alex Castellanos who was questioned about how the GOP could stop Donald Trump. As shared via Breitbart:
” […] The best way to do it is how Brutus killed Caesar. Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs. (link)”
Yeah, funny how they thought they’d get Trump with that, Q. I think they got another thing coming… I sure hope so.
TRUMP STYLE Reverse Castellos:
Reverse flip off the famous escalator;
Double inward twist and tuck;
Finishing with a quick, clean jackknife and
Entering into the cesspool with a precision thrust.
Fake news provider Jake was so happy to have an important person on his show.
Try to act like a journalist and it might happen again.
This was actually a good conversation
Trump’s an Old Bull. On the campaign he always said, “I’m not a baby.” Sometimes we “supporters” think he is a fragile China Doll.
Forgive me if this doesn’t belong here, but what the heck? This guy is running to replace Price? I didn’t know there was such thing as a Republican Muslim?
http://politics.blog.ajc.com/2017/01/13/cobb-economist-seeks-to-be-first-muslim-republican-in-congress/
Mic Mulvaney was excellent in that interview.
Yes he was. Extremely pleasant and knowledgeable, and didn’t let Tapper get away with any of his fake accusations.
