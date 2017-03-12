Sunday Talks “Budget” – OMB Director Mick Mulvaney…

The Director of President Trump’s Office of Management and Budgets (OMB) Mick Mulvaney discusses the ongoing budgetary priorities of President Trump and the intertwined larger policy objectives – with the newest spokesperson for Grecian men’s haircare formula Jake Tapper.

Larger things considered, Mulvaney has always been an odd duck selection. However, perhaps President Trump knew something we didn’t. What better way to coordinate a budget than to use the same people who allowed a willfully-blind decade of financial usurpation, only this time holding them accountable to a corrective path. Leverage is, if they fail, their prior activity can always be exposed.

Heck, there’s growing evidence President Trump might just be pulling off an epic reverse Castellano’s maneuver. After all, Paul Ryan was the former Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, and current Chair Kevin Brady has been a key focus of President Trump. Hmmm…

“The reverse Castellano’s maneuver“

[…] If Corsi’s analysis holds up, it leads to several inescapable conclusions. ♦ One is that the Obama Administration considered Fannie and Freddie profits to be money generated by companies with stock still held by private individual and institutional shareholders – distinct from revenue raised from taxation. Thus, the rights of shareholders were not obliterated by the conservatorship or the Net Worth Sweep – and are still relevant as they press their cases in court. ♦ Two, in its budget maneuverings to prop up the ACA, the Obama Administration cavalierly put aside a key Democratic constituency – affordable housing advocates and minority groups as well as well as all working families aspiring to home ownership. ♦ Third, if “receipts” from Fannie and Freddie end up in government coffers and therefore need a Congressional appropriation to be spent, then it will be clear that the Administration used a budget sleight of hand to try to keep the ACA alive, in violation of the law. (link)

Curiousor, and curiousor…

