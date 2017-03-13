Re-Purposing for Political Benefit – Democrat Political Interests Stirring Racial Unrest Again…

Taken in the abstract, the ridiculous claim of the fake documentary filmmaker Jason Pollock (unhinged version seen here) seems like the typical leftist approach at manufacturing controversy in an effort for financial gain. St Louis prosecutor Robert McCulloch responds here. Outline article here.
Wrongful death lawsuits are often aided by public pressure, and the opinion of the public creating that pressure is frequently manipulated by the media; ergo there’s a natural connection between the professionally aggrieved and the media who sell the cause of the grievance.
However, beyond the abstract there’s a network of affiliated political interests who also stimulate the individual events in order to promote their own highly politicized endeavors.
That’s where people like George Soros and the various Democrat Organizations step in to fund the processes of the aggrieved. The individual events become the tinder for the larger fires of national political manipulation.
So it may not be entirely disconnected that at the EXACT same time Jason Pollock is selling his fake and misleading documentary, another familiar face shows up in Dallas Texas to sell another race-based lawsuit:
TEXAS – Benjamin Crump flew into Dallas Friday morning and made the 45 minute drive north to McKinney’s police headquarters. The Florida based attorney says he came to Texas to get answers.
“What we really need is information,” Crump said.
Crump, who has represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice in the past, stood by three teens who were at the center of a viral video at a McKinney pool party back in 2015. Four more teenagers now plan to join a lawsuit filed in January by the 15-year-old girl at the center of the video and Crump intends to help.
“McKinney has become the ground zero for the fight against police brutality against young people of color,” Crump said. (read more)
Yes, you might remember another grievance case we deconstructed in June/July 2015 surrounding the McKinney pool party (links here) fiasco.
With the economy improving, and with President Trump actually delivering on his promises; and with racial identity politics losing their ability to keep the various social justice flames at full furnace level; it would appear the larger Democrat Party machine, which includes hundreds of various social justice activist groups, is back in action trying to keep their constituency in line.
We shared the opinion/prediction back in 2015 that a successful Donald Trump would fracture the dynamic of identity politics because his entire approach to politics is to walk directly through a decade of cultural Marxism (political correctness).
There’s a more than reasonable probability the DNC having successfully installed Tom Perez as chairman will now move to a phase of re-purposed grievance.
This is historically what Democrats do when they’ve become tenuous on their national platform; they fall back upon the playbook of identity politics, community activism, virtue signaling and racial grievance – it’s one of the foundational building blocks of their party apparatus.
Stay tuned.
Oh man I had forgotten about that whole debacle.
So tired of the BGI bullshit. Frankly, it’s hardened me to the extent that I wonder if I’ll be as willing to be as sympathetic to a legit complaint.
I would have to be convinced.
It’s true. Initial reports are ALWAYS suspect/irrelevant now. Everyone but the MOST brainwashed among us know that to be true.
Question is now, if even later ones are worth their salt. It’s becoming less and less clear.
Please tell me what BGI stands for. Took nearly everything but Gregg Shorthand in school; and sure as heck wished I had when I got to university!
Big Giant Instigators?
Thank you, ginaswo.
BGI – Black Grievance Industry. See the “related” section above the comments.
Thank you StuckInBlue…obviously I read that one too quickly. :-((
Bagmen Gotta Incite?
Bill Goat Indiscretions?
Black Grievence Industry
The BGI played a large role in getting Trump elected.
If they want to start campaigning for Trump 2020 already, I say let them.
Dishonesty and Demagoguery has always worked for the Dems.
Rinse & repeat.
That’s why they’re recycling this one.
I guess they figured they didn’t wring all the usefulness out of it before.
The liberals becoming so irrelevant , they figure, hey let’s bring back racial unrest and start some riots, what have we got to lose?
True.
The Left is heading for a train wreck of colossal proportions.
Utterly destroyed and run off the tracks by the Trump Train.
Of course, it was their own stupidity that put ’em there in the first place.
The new Republican Gov. Of Missouri, Eric Greitens, former Navy SEAL, isn’t going to sit back and let things get out of hand in Ferguson as they did under Dem Gov. Nixon, who took orders from Obama and his DOJ.
I’ve been thinking the same thing.
Totally agree.
If I saw one of the people being hit by a car, they would have to convince me that they didn’t run out in front of the car on purpose.
LikeLiked by 8 people
A reasonable thought, since blocking traffic has been one of their MOs for a couple years now.
“If I saw one of the people being hit by a car, they would have to convince me that they didn’t run out in front of the car on purpose.”
Correct. Because they do.
(run out in front of the car on purpose)
For insurance scams or to initiate robberies and beatings or whatever.
In video footage of the Steve Utash case in Detroit, 2 of the 4 kids lined up on the curb took a dash, number 2 and 3 from left to right.
#2 cocks a foot back and hunches over, like in a starting block, like “ready, set, go”.
He darts and #3 darts a fraction of a second later but pulls up short after a step and a half. Maybe he judged in an instant that his buddy was really going and pulled up. Maybe it wouldn’t have the right “look” if two were hit if it was insurance or payoff scam (“give us 2 hundred bucks right now and we won’t call 911”). Or #3 realized he was already late, as his buddy came tumbling by him from left to right.
The one that did go (#2) slammed into the side of Utash’s truck.
The kid hit Utash,
Utash didn’t hit the kid.
But those kids definitely took a wind-up for the dash into the truck, it’s plain as day on the video, which plays a couple times before a zoomed version at 1:08.
http://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/video-shows-detroit-man-beaten-helping-child-hit-truck-no-wrong-article-1.1745423
Yes, I remember that.
The Truth,
just like Our President,
is a Lion.
The truth is holy water to the leftists–it burns, it burns.
Cut off the money. All this sh## ends.
No one should be able to benefit from doing anything Illegal.
Isn’t it by definition a crime punishable by law?
That includes Snoop Dog. First Madonna threatens the WH and gets off the hook. It is time to crash down doors of these ‘stars’ and haul them in for questioning. Put some fear into them, the same kind ordinary citizens that did far less faced during the Obama Regime. Law abiding, taxpaying Americans are sick of these anarchists spewing dangerous rhetoric and then watching them walk free.
This article speaks to racial divide and the intent to create racial tension. Snoop Dog outta be sitting in a cell, unable to stay stoned for several hours to help him come to the conclusion that he can’t say and do whatever he thinks will jumpstart his career when it comes to making a threat against the President of the United States. He was tanking so he signed on to cook with Martha Stewart and talk abt ‘bringing people together’. That didn’t work so he’s back to shock tactics.
Lock him up. Obama will cover his bail.
they usually are sure to only push cases in politically friendly areas so a quick payoff can be assured. Miscalculated with Ferguson but now cities are providing paydays even before criminal charges are resolved and without ever filing civil suit 😦
So predictable… cue the riots, cue the shooting of police officers…
However, this time there is President Trump and I don’t think he will sit back and let things get out of control like Obama did….
CUE MASS ARRESTS! B)
What is the code for sunglasses smilie here? 8)
Hmm… is it this one? 😎
😎
Yes. Cool.
We already have dead cops in Texas due to the LAST riots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know… 😦
Guaranteed to work…then analyze companies that build prisons. ;-}
We have to have law and order…not mass moronic chaos.
If they can figure out how to ‘stage’ some police brutality, I have no doubt they would sacrifice a clueless victim. Death is but a convenient end to the leftist organizers. Riots & destruction must rise again to keep them front & center.
I pray LEO is prepared for what we know is being fomented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hello there, Crumb. We jess wan some arressess! And we hope you’re arressed with Obola, Crooked, Holdup and Lynch.
Lock Them Up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hooked on Ebonics strikes again. Fill mouth with marbles, start talking, don’t stop until you are more illiterate than when you started.
It’s very much like trade unions, which have also stayed around like a chinese food fart in an elevator long after the reason for them is gone.
Any real disadvantage the black “community” suffer is now built into the culture they have embraced and has nothing to do with external factors.
In effect criminals are complaining that they are being judged solely on their criminal behavior. Ludicrous. But this is also exactly what the islamic welfare colonists pull, as well as all the other heads of the hydra.
It needs to stop or be stopped.
Anytime Benjamin Crump shows up, you can expect to hear a full list of exaggerations, deceptions and outright lies when he holds presser. How this man hasn’t been disbarred is beyond my comprehension.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Crump makes up his “ebidence”
“Shocked, shocked, I say;” — tell me it isn’t so…eyes as wide as saucers.
Crump is the worse of the worse Ambulance chasers.
Crump forced Pasco, Washington into a crazy inquest for the Antonio Zambrano-Montes fiasco. This inquest was held after the police officers’s shooting of Antonio was right.
Crump brought Antonio’s mother from Mexico and was trying to sue the city of Pasco for several Million dollars. Antonio was an illegal with a long history of drug use, and abuse on many. In fact Antonio’s wife had fled to California to get away from his abuse.
From what I understand the Inquest finally closed it up..However, it seems that many in Pasco feel that there were not enough Hispanics on the inquest jury. Population of Pasco is probably mostly Hispanics, but I would make a bet that most of them are Illegals. If someone walks into Pasco, one feels like they just walked into Tijuana, including there being a language problem.
Great googly moogly.
this is what happens when people are brought up to believe that a hand out is better than a hand up. They have learned from the cradle if you scream loud enough someone will pay you off just to shut you up. Throw in a few crooked, attention grabbing lawyers and you have a circus worthy of Barnum..
Plain stealing, if you ask me.
I grew up in a single parent home due to my father dying when I was 3. We had some very lean days and my mother made some weird concoctions from flour, ham hocks(free from butcher in the 50s), rice and you name it. For a really long time I could not tolerate Mayonaise sandwiches/biscuits.
My mother did a pretty good job & put herself through college too.(Would have to do some research to see if there were governmental benefits for college in the 50s). There was no food stamps, school meal programs or any other assistance programs like there is now. Yes she did have widow’s Veterans & SS but that was it.
Medical and Dental were at the college clinics.
No wonder so many now flock to America only to sit on their butts and collect.
Of course the next police shooting will be splashed all over and we have seen the media already try to pin any attacks on Jewish interests as Trump hate….Not much we can do. I have already removed myself and family from the epicenter of the coming violence, but you never know…
the breakdown of how Jason Pollock’s video is a total farce
Scan forward to about 10:00 min mark if you just want to view quickly. Unbelievable they’re trying to sell this BS, guessing MSM will run with it for a while longer and do a 1 story ‘oops’ somewhere down the road.
Sad to watch Mike Brown Sr trying to sit there and stomach what he knows is BS but feigning outrage.over this horsepoo. And Pollack sitting trying to force out tears. It’d be hilarious if I didn’t know there’s a very real chance of riots, shooting and more (oh my).
raw video, KTVI with walkthru is easier to understand IMHO
the pants…the pants are tragic.
The Ferguson video was put out way to fast that day to have been edited that much.
Sorry I was talking original video was put out too fast….
The media has gone bat shit crazy…i do believe that the people behind this are in Obama’s circle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
of course the media is in obama’s circle.
Race hustlers gotta hustle.
Unfortunately, they are doing it at the expense of all Americans of all races.
I assume that these horrible excuses for human beings have their Safe Spaces that they can retreat to when they get their desired result and the SHTF.
What Barry and his group of misfits don’t realize is that the country has begun to move on! Our President will be in Detroit on Friday to talk about jobs and the auto industry. Now that Secretary Ben Carson has gone through the Senate process and is the head of HUD, he will continue the work with Ameri-can (Ray Lewis and Jim Brown) and Pastor Scott. School choice will be a big focus in the upcoming budget and will begin to transform the educational system. He is going to work closely with the historically black colleges.
Sorry Barry, Soros et al, 2014, 15 and 16 are way in the rear view mirror!
Oh, that’s great. Love it when he goes to Detroit.
The attacks on Western civilization’s cultural values are at risk of failing, due in large part to the election of President Donald J. Trump. The #veryfake propagandists like CNN and alphabet media are doubling-down on their efforts.
It’s time for Christian leaders like Rev. Franklin Graham, Dr. Jeffress and others to start causing non-violent COMMOTION, get on MSM broadcasts and proclaim that their intentions are turned toward ending the co-opting of every cultural value we Americans hold dear. Including, in no particular order, morality, patriarchy, tradition, patriotism, capitalism, respect for authority, loyalty and nationalism.
I am sick of perverted feminazis speaking for my gender, women “marrying” women, the bimbos who pretend to be reporters in daily press briefings, the whorish musicians and idiotic “entertainers” who act out their nonsense; and especially the beta males that infest every corner of society like spineless maggots. Enough complacency from Religious leaders – it’s time to STAND AND FIGHT the ruinous combination of ideologies that continue to emerge out of failed experiments. They can take their P.C. and shove it.
Did Sessions flush the CRS yet?
Still looks like a leftist website.
https://www.justice.gov/crs
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently the director is appointed by the president and confirmed by the senate.
NO NOMINEE as of January 24
http://www.local10.com/news/politics/trumps-cabinet-department-of-justice-has-27-key-positions
My nominee for CRS Director: Elmer Thomas Williams Jr. a/k/a The Doctor of Common Sense
I don’t think this re-tread is going to get much traction. They’ll have to create a new “victim”.
I think you’re right. McKinney pool party feral ho is a better victim than Mike Brown. Not sure why Pollock or anyone else think that a video showing an attempt by Brown to barter drugs for junk food puts him in a better light.
Sandra: “Not sure why Pollock or anyone else think that a video showing an attempt by Brown to barter drugs for junk food puts him in a better light.”
Because it makes Brown a ‘businessman’?
Young black entrepreneur of the year candidate gunned down in a hail of bullets by white cop.
Business acumen runs in the family.
http://downtrend.com/vsaxena/mike-brown-family-brawl-t-shirts
There will be more police officer ambushes and deaths. More attacks on Caucasions for “White Privilege “.
I wonder if something really bad happened to one of these race monger lawyers or activists if the others would get the message? heck…something is going to happen to stop the riots, looting, and burning….I know it will, and some folks will not come out well like they think they will.
I worry about this first summer of the Trump presidency.
Not because of anything that president Trump will do but rather what the left has planned.
Don’t forget, rioting and civil disturbance is the bailiwick of Obama and his minions.
Sure, PDJT will create jobs and make life better for most of the country but there are many that don’t want to work, that don’t want to give up drugs or living off of others and many that are just plain evil….Obama will play to these people from small towns to large urban areas he will inflame and incite, rarely in the open but rather behind the scenes…..innocent people will die and property will be destroyed.
I grew up in Detroit and was engulfed in the riots there in the 60’s…..the National Guard contained the mobs but they destroyed their houses and businesses and that was a time that police officers had respect….people today don’t have that level of respect for the police any longer.
I pray that PDJT will succeed I sure hope he’s got a plan to shut down these disturbances as soon as they start.
Who else feels like banging their head against a wall? This is just so stupid on so many levels. Perhaps most importantly, how would a video of Mike Brown attempting to do a drug-for-junk food barter at the convenience store half a day before he committed suicide by cop prove anything about anything? Idiot filmmaker and idiot thug mom claim it proves MB wasn’t robbing the store just before he got himself shot. That doesn’t even make sense.
But OK, it doesn’t need to make sense because making sense isn’t the point. The point is perpetuating the incessant anger and violence of the Dems. Dems are apparently never happy unless they’re riled up about something! But do they think this will win them more votes and draw new people to the party? I suspect it’s turning people away.
As Robert David Steele has suggested, the Left is getting ready to launch violent anarchy as the weather warms up. Our DOJ better get busy taking a stand against sedition and rioting. Nothing to move against Soros and the Left’s money. Nothing against Leftist violence. Nothing in reaction to these outward calls to assassinate Trump and Assange. This administration better start getting its bearings fast.
It’s hard to believe some people can be so STUPID!
I WILL GO TO MY GRAVE HAVING NEVER APOLOGIZED FOR BEING WHITE, NOR FOR BEING AMERICAN.
This little gem just came across my Facebook feed:
http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/03/13/students-apologize-usa-themed-patriotic-clothes-basketball-game
Iowa Students Apologize for Wearing Red, White and Blue to Basketball Game
Excerpt: [Letter to the opposing team in North Des Moines, Iowa whose community has refugee families]
It has been brought to our attention that the decision by the Valley High School student section to wear U.S.A. apparel at our game last night was offensive to members of your community and fan base. We are deeply sorry if we have offended anyone in any way. We have traditionally dressed in such a fashion for great games such as the one last night. Everyone here at Valley has immense respect not only for your team and players but for your community as a whole. Please know that our intent was in no way to offend or demean—just to support our own team in a way we have done before.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
PATHETIC!
WE ARE DOOMED IF THIS NONSENSE GOES UNCHALLENGED!
That is what gets me–The only thing that the Illegals and Refugees seem to like about America is the governmental benefits.
If these people are so ashamed to be Americans, maybe they should go be refugees in another country.
If Sharpton comes crawling out of the sewers in that striped suit, PDJT is just going to sic the IRS on him. The BGI domestic terrorists are in for a rude awakening under this POTUS. He is not the racist, testosterone-lacking oaf we had for the last 8 years.
Sorry, SD. You mentioned yesterday how sick you were of tearing the BGI apart. Looks like it may be necessary for a while longer.
Prosecutor Bob McCullough coming up next after station break on Fox News TV. Will be responding to “documentary” guy, who’ll also be interviewed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ve led off after station break with the 46 US Attorneys asked to resign story, McCullough probably later in the segment.
According to the view of the BGI that there is a plethora of poor Black pre-astronauts being killed by cops, why the re-runs?? Not very creative.
Looks like McSpadden and Brown running their own play to try and drum up some cash. Brown Sr said hmself he hopes this video will help them ‘open a case’ and ‘bring numbers on the table’ to give the lawyers something to work with.
With Pollock working up tears in nearly every dang interview (it’s quite humorous) it’s clear he thinks he’s getting a slice of the pie if they can get the city to put up some go away money.
Get Crump out of our back yard. We have all the information, it’s time communities start sharing the information via their leaders (as was done in the Baton Rouge shooting) so that these gasbags can’t come in and create added controversy through false grievance.
So, Ferguson, McKinney, and . . . I suspect that the BGI SJW network is going to find an excuse (or make one up) to re-ignite a race riot in every location where we’ve had an incident in the past eight years . . . that’s a long list.
Martha MacCallum just had on that hanging Fruit, white guilt dude…wow…what an angry SJW that piece of work is. No facts, just emotion…..
I found this over on Black Riffle Coffee Co’s twitter…SJWs within the ranks, disgusting! I leave it here for the greater narrative SD has provided us:
Blue Lives Matter @bluelivesmtr
Portland Fire Chief makes a suspiciously odd command decision. Let us hear what you think about this. @PDXFire
Portland Fire Chief Pulls EMTs From Working With Police At Riots Because They Aren’t ‘Taking Sides’
bluelivesmatter.blue
https://bluelivesmatter.blue/portland-fire-chief-mike-meyers-emt-riot-police
That fake documentary filmmaker, Jason Pollock is a JACKASS!
I just watched his version of the video tape and it is so clear that whatever was placed on the counter by Michael Brown was NOT a baggie of Marijuana.
When the object hit the counter, it took a bounce and slid forward. If that was in fact Marijuana, it defies logic, and science!
This pretentious filmmaker is attempting to criminalize the store owner, saying that it is common knowledge that you can buy and sell drugs at this store.
He should be locked up and charged with attempting to incite a riot, and then made to pay restitution to the store owner for sabotaging his business and his reputation.
This guy is dangerous!
