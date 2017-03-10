Republican Factions Continue Healthcare Infighting…

In the largest measure, the basic problem is in 2009 Harry Reid passed the ObamaCare legislation in the Senate with 60 votes. The House then passed the exact same bill, and the Democrats moved to immediate reconciliation to remove the House concerns (Gator-Aid, Cornhusker Kickback, Louisiana Purchase etc.).
In 2017 the Republican congress are attempting to repeal and replace that ObamaCare legislation with only 52 Senate votes available, well, maybe.
Unfortunately for the GOP there are not even 52 votes for repeal. Portman, Thune, Collins, Murkowski, Graham, McCain, Blunt, Cochran, Cornyn, Hatch, McConnell and others, are not necessarily on board; that’s 11. (Leaving only 41).
No amount of byzantine rule changes surrounding “reconciliation” are going to overcome that factual vote hurdle. In 2009 Senator Reid started with 60 votes. In 2017 Senator McConnell starts with 52.
So anything coming from the House of Representatives has to keep this reality in mind. Even if support or opposition is based on ideological principle, it still has to pass – or it’s moot.
There’s no doubt the Paul Ryan proposal holds the worst U.S. CoC aspects demanded by Tom Donohue. Heck, Donohue poured a lot of lobbying money into the entire architecture in ’09/’10 and he’s paid republicans in congress hundreds of millions to make sure his interests in keeping ObamaCare around are protected. Ryan is big GOPe and he’s supported by the Big Club.
And, as much as Paul Ryan is beholden to Donohue to retain some form of ObamaCare, so too are the Rand Paul / Ted Cruz types paid by billionaires like Cary Katz (Conservative Review); who want an abject repeal without compromise.
Everyone has a financial agenda, and almost every large website and media outlet on the conservative side of the equation has financial underwriting determining their projected position. The scope of their financial leverage in direct proportion to the severity of their opposition or support of ObamaCare.
The Conservative Review is on one ideological billionaire side. Salem Media Communications is on another. Money, not moral or guiding principle, is really the driving force within these media-promoted arguments.
CTH has no financial interest at all. None. We’re structurally and ideologically ambivalent to the outcome and simply choose to look at the entire situation from a perspective of politics. What can be reasonably expected to happen; what cannot happen; and how will any chosen direction influence the future stakes and bigger picture.
One of the best examples of the politics can be highlighted in a recent interview with Senator Rand Paul where he is promoting his bill as an option.
As you watch the interview remember Rand Paul has no co-sponsors, because he’s all alone. Listen carefully to him explain that his job is not to advance legislation that can pass, but rather to advance legislation that he alone is able to believe in.
Signals that people avoid:
♦ Rand Paul’s bill has no republican co-sponsors. Why Not? He doesn’t even try to make it appear he can get to 51 votes, let alone 60 votes.
♦ Rand Paul essentially admits his bill has no-chance of passage; and his argument is that it’s better than the alternative.
♦ Rand Paul falsely claims in 2015 the Senate repealed ObamaCare. They didn’t. It’s just simply a false statement. The senate passed a bill that defunded ObamaCare using reconciliation. They offered no alternative accompanying bill, and Obama vetoed it.
♦ Additionally, […] The 149 page Paul bill also would create a health insurance tax credit against payroll taxes. The new credit is complicated, but its general effect is straightforward. It offsets payroll tax liability, while the new deduction reduces income tax liability. The credit is thus especially valuable to workers with modest wages, since they often pay more in FICA taxes than in income taxes.
If the bill stopped there, it would consist largely of conservative staple. But there’s a twist: These new tax provisions do not replace the Obamacare refundable credits. Paul’s tax breaks would exist side-by-side with Obamacare’s. (continue reading)
(Secretary Price and Speaker Ryan’s Plan)
I really think Joninmd22 hits the key points in this comment:
The Constitutionalists’ argument that we should not be perpetuating an entitlement is sound. However the battle over Health Care being a right was lost with the McCain campaign for President in 2007. As a matter of fact that position was not even defended by the nominee.
That doesn’t mean that the arguments for the free market were not sound nor put out by conservatives nor did they lack in their passion. That doesn’t mean that the battle cannot be re-fought at some time in the future after the Trump Administration’s economic growth and government reforms start to wean people away from welfare.
If you make the American electorate choose the free market or dependency cold turkey today they will vote democrat in millions in 2018 and 2020.
This is the reality we’re in not the world we’d like to be in. Now you can continue on this march to defeat the Trump Administrations repeal and Reform plan but consider the consequences.
If this current plan goes down now they’ll have to put up a replacement. Senator’s Cotton and Senator Paul are both well meaning gentleman but… They Don’t Have 60 Votes In The Senate. [Heck, they don’t even have 51]
There it is, like it, lump it ,or build a shed around it these bills will not pass. Which 8 democrats will crossover to deconstruct a government entitlement?
Consider how the democrats will use your defeat to gain seats in 2018?
Where that leaves Constitutionalists is either they can continue the banzai charge to defeat… Or work to make the Ryan bill better.
Now to the those supporting the Ryan Plan.. It sucks.
Written in secret and loaded down with contradictions it does represent an Insurance companies wish list in many aspects.
Supporters of Ryancare should adopt a more conciliatory tone and start working with Constitutional critics. Crafting and moving legislation Isn’t a my way or the highway proposition, nor are all critics closed minded Constitutional zealots.
Take the weekend all; and consider what will occur if we work together. Neither side can get it all but the Democrats are the big winners if we don’t work together. ~link~
The President supports the proposed path. HHS Secretary supports the proposed path. The Speaker of the House supports the proposed path. The Senate Majority Leader supports the proposed path.
Republicans really need to learn how to govern.
Or else, Trump will be facing Democrats’ in oppositional control of at least one house of the legislative branch of government.
Then again, maybe that’s really what congress wants.
Hmmm. But even if the House passes Ryan care (which sucks), what additional comprises will be made for a bill to actually pass the Senate? Obamacare redux with insurance company bailouts (more suck)?
And what about Trump saying they would be better off, politically, to do nothing?
Those selling Lyn’n Ryan’s Bill might as well just surrender the Oval, the Senate, and the House now.
And who says they will ever get 60 votes for phase 3, the ‘Trumpiest’ part?
Grrrr. The sentence is likely the real answer.
However, I’m gonna let “Trump be Trump” and keep the faith.
Assume that Trump has an excellent strategy. That has ALWAYS worked for me. And the longer it takes me to figure it out, the more “magnificent, inglorious bastard” it always is.
Write to him….tell him how you feel. Send him articles from Sundance to warn him. I do all of the time. If he is picking up the phone for Sen. Manchin, why wouldn’t he read our letters with his toast and orange juice in the morning?
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact#page
I wrote to the White House and said the GOP needs to be thrown in a room and demand that they produce something that they can win with. They don’t need to be on vacation for most of the month of April.
I was professional in what I wrote but let the record reflect that I am PO’d that the R politicians can’t figure out how to work together and produce something everyone can live with.
Good idea, although I doubt he has time to read all the letters that go to him. My guess is that he, like most busy people, has someone read them and either give him an overview of the highlights of all of them or they give him a few choice ones they choose for him to see and the rest go to file 13. I’m not saying we shouldn’t write. I think we should. But I also think we need to be realistic and understand that even if only 1/100th of 1% of the 60 million supporters he had in the election write to him, that’s still 6000 letters and I know of no one, let alone the most powerful man in the world who only sleeps 3 or 4 hours a night, that has time to add reading all that to his schedule.
How are we going to get to the point where the price is the price without regard to whether one has insurance or not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Price is the crux of the matter. If the cost is reasonable then most of us would only need catastrophic insurance coverage, which would be much lower. How to cover the sickly poor? That is the really difficult part, as it seems as if no one believes that charitable contributions can do the job they used to be able to do, since taxes deplete private resources and people have grown accustomed to the government controlling everything. Is the best bet for them for the government to expand and improve oversight of Medicaid?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Price” is phase 3
the illusive Phase 3…60 votes needed there too!
No replacement!
Just repeal and let the Free Market sort it out.
I do not believe any taxpayer dollars should be used in the health care business.
All monies currently being used for the CDC, the FDA, and Medicare and Medicaid should be block granted to the states and the whole allopathic behemoth put at the mercy of the market.
Let consumers decide what stays and what goes as we phase out Social Security and allow young people to set up their own tax free Health Savings Accounts and Retirement Funds.
Healthcare costs would come tumbling down and fraud would diminish.
Jenny Hatch
http://www.JennyHatch.com
Rand Paul is a man of integrity. We need more like him. He is right about this bill.
He readily admits the bill won’t pass. What is the value in being right and losing the war.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely agreed.
Stalincare, created in deceit that was nearly a century in the making (from Stalin’s rise to Obama’s 60-vote trickery), will die in cunning strategy that will take a few years. Those who want swift victory with no real fight are led to slaughter.
Think WWII. We had strategy, and we won unconditionally, but it took YEARS. It is the same here. Reversing Obama’s medical socialism is going to take brains, cunning, effort and dedication.
Here’s my challenge. If we haven’t even figured out what is going to be our Manhattan Project which changes our healthcare forever, and makes socialize medicine utterly irrelevant, then we haven’t even begun the real war effort. And I don’t think that just allowing insurance across state borders is enough to do that. That’s not sufficiently revolutionary. There needs to be some new concept that just outmodes everything that we’ve been doing up until now. And since we don’t have that in hand and proven, then I think Trump is right. PLAN OUR WIN. Don’t be greedy and foolish.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the first thing that happened was Normandy!
I get it now – this bill is Normandy. We just have to face the fact that there WILL be lose… in this battle. But there is much more of the war that needs to be fought. Years!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. You get it.
The Dems are trying to get us to launch the Spanish Armada. The Randers are saying parachute into Berlin and capture Hitler, and even if we fail as planned, use that loss to launch a second invasion. Well, that’s not how wars work. WWII vs. Iraq is an excellent example of the difference between a strategy which understands psychology and one that does not.
We have belittled Obamacare for years, and done ourselves a disservice by thinking it’s less of a monster than it really is.
We can win this, but I think we need to listen to our Patton. I am deadly serious about that. I want to live – without Obamacare – and I think Trump is the only person who will get us home. Trump is the most military minded, strategic president (without being diabolical) that we have had since Eisenhower. I say follow his lead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bingo!
David..absolutely agree…integrity and vision
I don’t think Trump will be ok on punishing people who can’t afford to pay for a couple of months with a 30% penalty that can be around $1500. I just think it will either be reduced or deleted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Or else, Trump will be facing Democrats’ in oppositional control of at least one house of the legislative branch of government. Then again, maybe that’s really what congress wants.”
That is what GOPe / RiNoCs want. They want an excuse. They want cover to hide fact they are for themselves first, and We the People last.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Total repeal or no deal, anything less is us getting screwed again.
Essentially on Target.
Republicans must first go for Total Repeal. At least putting Democrats on record against Americans overwhelming demand to Repeal Obamacare.
Failing Total Repeal, then (and only then) explore other avenues to effectively repeal Obamacare.
What we have now is (intentional) Capitulation without even a battle. Amazing how Democrats will Fight tooth and nail, whereas RiNoCs are cheese-eating surrender monkeys.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did u read what SD just said? I guess not
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I have read what S.D. wrote.
Have you read, what I wrote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And if they won’t repeal Ocare Trump should make dang sure government employees are MANDATED to have exactly the same coverage, Ocare, as they are making everyone else live under. What is good for the goose. This is what I have not seen in Lyin Ryal’s Bill. If this is the bill this crook wants, then he and congress must live under it too. No more Cadillac plans for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Not supporting repeal needs to start causing increasing PAIN those wanting to preserve Obamacare.
Wasn’t Pizzagate supposed to clear out 1/3 of these people? Now would be a good time.
If there aren’t the votes to fix it now, the situation probably has to first get worse to motivate change.
First develop a new system. It needs to be simple, clear, and straight-forward. No hiding behind self-created complexity.
Then make clear who is stopping adoption of the new system. Lay every problem of the collapsing Obamacare system at their feet until they start jumping.
The current effort is too much about legislative gamesmanship. Healthcare designed by wonks and lawyers to fit a “process” not related to healthcare.
Instead, develop a good system voters can understand, like, and even get excited about.
If the plan doesn’t pass before the next election, Trump can campaign on his plan and hammer the people opposing it.
Better than having to explain why he got in bed with half-baked legislative maneuvering no one can really figure out. Obamacare + 200 more pages.
Problem is you will never get a vote for total repeal because it goes against reconciliation which requires 60 votes in the Senate. The math doesn’t add up. We only have 52.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, we all know that we only have 52 votes.
The purpose of voting on Total Repeal is two-fold:
1) Demonstrate to American Voters that Republicans at least attempted to keep their word of Repealing Obamacare. Ly’n Ryan’s Ocare 2.0 is a Poke in Eye.
2) Put Democrats on Record of going against the vast majority of Americans call for Repeal of Obamacare.
LikeLike
Ok lets say they do that and the Democrats all vote it down. We are still on the hook to many Americans that will say we still could do something using reconciliation and moving on from there. People will be paying expanding premiums that will infuriate Americans against Republicans not Democrats because we have the majority in the house and senate and can’t get anything done because of the egos and special interest groups. Sorry but this is a no win situation even taking your advice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You argument assumes Republicans do absolutely nothing after having at least voted and tried for Total Repeal. No where did I say, try and if fail – then do nothing.
What I keep reading and hearing is: Start with Capitulation. Start by reaching across the aisle. Start by doing the same things that got us into this mess in first place, KowTow to Democrats.
Republicans lost House, Senate, and Oval by playing punching bags to Democrats back under Bush.
Why is it when Democrats are in Minority; they Fight?
Why is it when Republicans are in Majority; they Bend-over?
My point is still the same that R will never agree to get even a reconciliation vote passed because they are so divided putting us back in the same scenario we are currently in. If they can’t see eye to eye now why would they after a full repeal bill that fails because of Democrats.
I hate to admit but I do agree with your final 2 questions.
In regards to your two questions I must simply say because Uniparty.
And, here we all are again tonight debating over the least worst tyranny in our “constitutionally based *representative* republic” while musing over what should be done vs what will they do.
Seriously, it appears we have given up and will allow “them” to rule us in totalitarian fashion. So much for America, land of the free and home of the brave.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder why they don’t want to force a quite vote for total repeal in both houses since it won’t take that much time (expecting it will be filibustered in the senate) . After it fails in the senate putting on record that Dems vote against repeal, then work on Ryancare and try to make it better. These could also be done simultaneously.
Because with “Repeal” there has to be a “Replace” otherwise it’s political suicide. If there is not a viable “Replace” the millions that enjoy the coverage of Obamacare would revolt and rightfully so, since they were forced into the coverage once it was enacted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uniparty.
“We tried guys but those rascally Democrats wouldn’t let us repeal Obamacare”.
It ain’t gonna fly anymore. The American people won’t accept that excuse any longer. It will blow up in your face because no matter how you look at it, the voters on both sides will see it as Trump/GOPe/Conservative failure. The Dems will be campaigning off “saving Obamacare from tyrannical Trump”.
YES! This is what I was talking about last night… this is an argument that I can get behind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am in favor of the tax credit given to folks that don’t benefit from their employer. I think it is only fair. What happens if at the end of the day it never gets passed? Thankfully our President has taken the burden off of Americans that opt out of Obamacare. However, their are Americans that can’t afford to take the risk of going without insurance. To know that the premiums will be even higher next year would infuriate those folks (many that voted for Trump). I can’t see any good in not doing anything because our side couldn’t put their collective egos to the side in favor of Americans instead of their interest groups. Will Americans that get hurt by keeping it believe that it is the fault of Democrats for why we couldn’t get to 60 votes. Damn that will be a difficult sell.
I truly envisioned and believed to the core that we would have 60+ R Senators after the 2018 election. There is no way I can see it if in the end we do nothing at all. What a world of difference those scenarios present for our President over the next 6 years of time in the Oval Office. I hate to say it SD but your last sentence seems to be really accurate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I truly envisioned and believed to the core that we would have 60+ R Senators after the 2018 election.”
We will have to agree to disagree. If Republicans do not at least try for a Total Repeal of Obamacare; Republicans will loose seats come 2018 and 2020, along with loosing the Oval in 2020.
It won’t work the way u r dreaming. Too many people on it that u just can’t dump with total repeal. That will certainly turn the House and more Senate seats over to the Dems in 2018.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great point! I wrote the following in response to Dems B. Dears above
Ok lets say they do that and the Democrats all vote it down. We are still on the hook to many Americans that will say we still could do something using reconciliation and moving on from there. People will be paying expanding premiums that will infuriate Americans against Republicans not Democrats because we have the majority in the house and senate and can’t get anything done because of the egos and special interest groups. Sorry but this is a no win situation even taking your advice.
And keeping Obamacare around, is boiling the frog.
Left as is, Obamacare is going to fail. As Designed.
Ly’n Ryan’s Obamcare 3-step plan will fail, because Politics will ensure it does.
As for “Too many people on it that u just can’t dump”…
Obamacare has already increased average American’s Health Care costs to 166% of what it was in 2008. Those “too many people” are shafted as is.
He’s talking almost entirely of the folks on Medicaid and subsidies. Not all of them are hardcore democrats as some here would like to think.
Agree to disagree again. Repeal of Obamacare is not a zero sum game. Do you really think if the economy is buzzing at 6-8% annual GDP growth, our laws and borders are enforced, crime goes down, and an American first foreign policy is implemented, that Trump would lose reelection simply because he didn’t push for full repeal of Obamacare? I know it was an important issue in the election, but from everything I’ve seen the economy was the biggest driving factor on election day.
Also, a full repeal just isn’t possible given the legislative makeup of the Senate. Regardless of what we would like to see, we are restricted to the confines of what’s physically possible. It sucks but that’s just the reality we have to deal with.
Paul Ryan is untrustworthy. President Trump wants this bill (in its final form) to pass. Rand Paul and the Freedom caucus will need to chose which parts they absolutely want out, and Paul Ryan will need to slither off his high and mighty horse. There is no “better way” than President Trump’s way. Then we’ll have a bill that will pass. The Secretary DHHS will need to get working double-time on cutting O’Care Regulations, and there is no reason the House can’t start drafting a skeleton bill for Phase III right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You gotta wonder why Rand Paul wasn’t had a meeting with President Trump and hashed out some of this deal. Maybe it’s as Sundance has said. Financial interests are at stake and Rand has to take his cues from the Koch’s. If Joe Manchin can call and talk to Trump then why can’t Tom Cotton, Mike Lee, Dave Brat, or Jim Jordan?
Ok I see you’re right that Rand Paul can’t get the votes and has no sponsors. I haven’t read the bill but I heard that it applies only to U.S. Citizens but insurers/employers/enrollers can’t ask for proof of citizenship. This means illegals will continue using the same old methods of forging and recycling fake documents. If Ryan’s bill passes both chambers, can President Trump make changes to it before signing it? If not, does Price have authority to require that enrollees provide proof of citizenship? Can he (at stage 2) require that the e-verify system be implemented so that fake papers are no longer useful or acceptable? These are just some questions I have. At the very least, we should stop giving or subsidizing medical care for illegals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Uniparty lives!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Satan doesn’t die easily.
Not when man is the multi headed beast, nope…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL. Just realized that I really liked Ryan’s presentation yesterday when he explained the repeal/reconciliation etc. problem, but actually had ‘changed the channel’ when he started his proposal part of it, and didn’t realize until later browsing comments etc. that he’d went on quite a bit with a ‘plan.’
Everyone should try it. Was very relaxed all day, thought Pres. Trump picked a good presenter to get everyone on the same page, while figuring anything else worth listening to about all this would be coming from POTUS Trump.
Guess it wasn’t scientific or proper political analysis procedure, but it makes for tranquil thoughts.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance – unfortunately, I fear that your last point was the quite prescient:
“Or else, Trump will be facing Democrats’ in oppositional control of at least one house of the legislative branch of government. Then again, maybe that’s really what congress wants.”
Ryan, the COC, the R senators you listed that aren’t necessarily on board, and some others on the R side may not want to repeal/replace Ocare? And, maybe they don’t want to give Trump that achievement? And, maybe they’d be just fine with a 1 term Trump presidency?
Is their strategy to complicate, bicker, and delay? Are we facing the prospect of being without a health care reform law and without a tax reform law at this time next year?
Joel Pollack has a good article about at Breitbart. It made me feel better about our prospects, Hope he’s correct.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/09/obamacare-blue-state-blues-art-deal-explains-replacement-debate/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that was Suprisingly good article
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance you must be getting tired of holding all the soft hands here. Your position reminds me of your early posts regarding change agents in organization’s. Thank you as always for doing extraordinary work. My advice to all “dance with the one who brought you”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
SD has been having to “hold hands” since the splitter strategy… another day another dollar!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll have to come up with something.
The Trump administration won’t be able to get a decent budget the way they want it if healthcare, and then tax reform, isn’t taken care of first.
If this keeps up we will end up with continuing resolutions instead of actual budgets for the next two years and Trump will end up running against the entire UniParty Do-Nothing Congress in 2018.
Clusterf69k meet Wrecking Ball.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’ve just laid out the plan.
Uniparty.
Because… there are trillions at stake for the big f’n club and we ain’t in it.
I say we have us a cage match. Lock them up in the same cage. Winner emerges. Think of the pay per view profits to be had!
LikeLike
I don’t need Sundance to hold my hand here. I’ve been an unfailing supporter of Donald Trump from the beginning but he has lost me on Obamacare replacement. Not on anything else to do with his presidency, which I support. But I DO NOT support him and Paul Ryan on Obamacare replacement. I don’t want a watered-down version of the same thing, passed by a bunch of spineless, gutless bureaucrats who are afraid to tell the American people the truth. The fact that Donald Trump is playing ball with these cowards and threatening those who out of good conscience don’t believe or agree with what they are doing grieves me to no end. Maybe there’s a reason for it and an end game I don’t yet see, but the President does NOT have my support on this. Talk about screwing up the hand you’ve been given.
“The fact that Donald Trump is playing ball with these cowards” “Maybe there’s a reason for it and an end game”
There is one possible End Game I can see.
Trump is shinning a big-spot light on Swamp. Likes of Paul Ryan with their ShamWow Obamacare Part Deux is forcing swamp critters to show their true “Blue” colors.
We are getting a very good look at those who were merely blowing smoke when it came to claiming to be in support of Repealing Obamacare. They won’t even try!
They are p0wn’d by Special Interests of Health Care Industry, Ambulance Chasers of America, and Big-Brother Bureaucrats of Obamacare oversight.
I am having a real hard time believing that Trump is truly for Paul Ryan’s plan. Paul is a snake and President Trump know it. Trump, IMHO, is just allowing Paul to have all the rope he wants, watching him run like a cocky monkey with smirks and grins that are the tell-all. President Trump must surely know that Paul Ryan’s plan doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of passing. Trump – the great negotiator – doesn’t mind watching the free for all this is producing and the hangman’s noose waiting for Mr Speaker. Once Paul Ryan’s rope starts to hang wrap around his own neck, he’ll see the writing on the wall as President Trump skillfully negotiates using The Art of the Deal. Thus, two birds with one stone. I’m mixing my Marguerita now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Trump, IMHO, is just allowing Paul to have all the rope he wants, watching him run like a cocky monkey …”
I really hope you are correct. For several reasons, one of which is Ly’n Ryan getting flushed come next election.
Bothersome is: Why Republicans gave Ryan the Gavel. It is if they want to start from a Losing position. Same goes with McConnell.
To be clear, I’m with the Prez on his other initiatives and am perfectly capable of separating my support for things he does that I approve of from things I don’t. I’m no Trumpbot. I can think for myself. But Trump is wrong on the way he is proceeding with the Obamacare replacement and it is going to cost him valuable political capital in the future if he is not careful.
Better to do nothing and watch the pigs roll in the mud until they get tired than to roll with them and end up looking the same.
“Portman, Thune, Collins, Murkowski, Graham, McCain, Blunt, Cochran, Cornyn, Hatch, McConnell”
Each one of these folks is the worst possible example of the kind of UniParty hack who would have been a lot happier if Hillary had won. They are the personification of RINO’s and will be happy to undermine Trump and sabotage his success (that OUR success, folks) in order to support the DC UniParty establishment. Of them all, John Cornyn is probably the worst example of this kind of dishonesty. When he campaigns for office in Texas, he makes sure he sounds like the most anti-gommint rock-ribbed conservative but, when he returns to DC, where he really lives, he reverts to being a true progressive. He happily supported exempting himself and congressional staffers from the rigors of Obamacare even as he keeps the rest of us from getting rid of it. Shame.
My husband just told me that part of this plan includes allowing employer based plans to mandate genetic testing along with all the “wellness” crapola. This is absolutely outrageous and an infringement of personal liberty.
Another peeve that I have, well I have a couple, is that between 50yrs old and retirement age, there is a fivefold increase in premiums – which I have seen evaluated by AARP at around plus $8500 additional cost per year. Not sure if that is correct, but it likely is.
Truly, I am trying to “like” this Ryan concocted plan, but I am not succeeding. To me, it seems like only the lobbyists are being heard and NOT “We the People”.
I want my old healthcare plan where I only had to pay $1500 out of pocket before insurance took up the cost. I want to pay the same premiums via employer based plan that we had before ObamaCare. I don’t want to pay for having a baby, diabetes, and all the other stuff that doesn’t apply or that I will never ever use. For now, I am stuck with a triple the cost premium, $6750 to be paid up front before Insurance even bothers to pay a dime…. thus, I am never getting any actual reimbursements. I am just paying some company a lot of money each year for no reason.
Tonight, I am fed up with Paul Ryan and co.
Tomorrow, I will try again to “get on board”….
The plan makes it illegal to check an enrollees immigration status … big boon to illegal immigrants.
Don’t bother trying to like it. Hope Trump develops a GOOD plan that makes sense which Congress is unable to pass. Then he can hammer them with it … instead of becoming part of the Obamacare establishment, disappointing his consitutents, and himself getting hammered for THAT.
He’s fortunate now to have had no part in creating the problem. He should conserve his innocence. That changes if this plan goes ahead.
“wellness”. Yep. “they” will work and work and work some more until they can find a way to cure us of our “wellness”.
Because… there are trillions at stake.
People keep complaining about the RINOs but refuse to rally together and vote out the RINOs in their primaries. Both McConnell and Ryan ran against conservatives in their primaries and they still won those primaries with low voter turnouts.
To many Treepers whining and not realizing that there is a negotiation going on – a la “Art of the Deal”.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/10/president-trump-holds-roundtable-discussion-on-healthcare-proposal/
That includes the Constitutionalist (Paul & Freedom Caucus) at the table… let’s see what happens after the adjustments are made.
The man is brilliant; me thinks he knew there would be push back by his supporters! That’s a strategic advantage for his side at the bargaining table. Otherwise he would have gone with Paul’s plan and that would not be negotiable from a position of strength.
What’s stopping Trump from drafting a bill by consulting with actual experts whose only interest is in thoughtfully transitioning to a more market-based health care system with limited Government involvement that includes sensible considerations for people with preexisting conditions and/or limited funds?
At least with that he could “prove” himself. If he’s not going to get anything but some special interest laden mess passed he may as well use the opportunity to offer an alternative that couldn’t be ignored. It probably wouldn’t pass, but it won’t be him that looks bad when it fails. Just use it as a way to weed out the rats and provide 2018 candidates with something to champion.
Rand seems to be using this situation to position himself better in the next election even though he knows his bill won’t pass, and there’s no reason Trump couldn’t do the same thing. I’d prefer Trump does that than pass some crappy bill just to have something pass.
John I was thinking the same thing. One thing is for certain which should concern us all, if we and everybody else here who supported Trump in this past election for obvious reasons, is that if Trump passes anything resembling what Ryan is proposing (shear insanity) or Obama Care Lite (Ha! Yeah right!) is that he risks becoming neutered because he would have alienated so many who oppose anything that is not a free market based health care plan. This is a fight and it needs the same attention that the writing of the constitution got when our forefathers conceived of it. Anything short of that, would be disingenuous by our so called representatives and if they fail to cooperate to fix this problem all because they beholden to people like Donahoe, then they need to be held accountable for it in the end.
LikeLike
He’d certainly alienate me.
Trump was my last hope after seeing these parasites (of every party) run the country into the ground while laughing and scoffing all the way to the bank.
If Trump signs into law Ryan Scare or any sort of ObamaCare Lite he’s going to look extremely weak to me.
I’m not as versed in political procedures as many here but I’ve read the arguments. I don’t see any reason to have faith in negotiations; to me, that’s just a foot in the door by those who’ve been proven to be in it for themselves and their donors.
I’d like to see the proverbial door slammed in their faces as publicly as possible. Trump’s election was only the first door slamming and I’d hate to see that door opened back up.
Like McKinney says below, “There is no rush.” I’d rather it be done right than have some mad scramble to pass the first thing to come along while hoping for negotiations.
As far as I was concerned, ACA was codified and locked in upon O’s reelection. Those were the stakes in that election when conservs decided to vote with their asses. I’ll be happy now just by repealing the mandates and let the thing fall apart. Then we will have the mandate to repeal. There is no rush.
I would like them to at least ‘start’ by getting rid of the mandates and penalties (which may also morph into another elitist ‘civil asset forfeiture’ scheme that usually targets the middle class).
From a purely political excercise it is amazing to see how republicans differ from democrats. Lots of fighting on the republican side compared to democrats being in lockstep with each other when they are in charge. I haven’t seen any polling on this issue so I don’t have a clue where the precious independants stand.
I will continue to support President Trump’s vision. He hasnt done anything to lose my trust.
Or else, Trump will be facing Democrats’ in oppositional control of at least one house of the legislative branch of government. Then again, maybe that’s really what congress wants.
—————————————————————————-
I agree with that thought, it’s more than likely true.
Here is an interesting take by Joel Pollack (you have to read the whole article to understand what Trump is doing, I am only highlighting this part, Trump has used this technique hundreds of times) : “In The Art of the Deal — which liberals ought to study as carefully as conservatives studied Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals if they want to begin to understand a president they have only demonized and caricatured thus far — Trump explains that one of his core negotiating principles is: “Protect the Downside and the Upside Will Take Care of Itself.” ……. http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/09/obamacare-blue-state-blues-art-deal-explains-replacement-debate/
I hope.
Sorry, but its a lie. The while ACA can be really repealed under reconciliation. Even abiding by the KKK Byrd rule. Simply put the whole ACA bill is a budget bill because:
1. At it’s foundation is taxation
2. ACA covers nearly a 6th of the ecinomy
Sorry to say but some pretty serios lying is happening in Washington. Politicians and lying. Who would have figured. 😃
Some points worth considering about GOPe’s Obamacare Part Deux…
7 Reasons Why Obamacare 2.0 Is All But Guaranteed to Impose Crushing Costs on Voters, Hurt Trump’s Base, And Hand Power Back to the Democrats
( http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/10/7-reasons-why-obamacare-2-0-is-all-but-guaranteed-to-impose-crushing-costs-on-voters-hurt-trumps-base-and-hand-power-back-to-the-democrats/ )
Summary:
1) The bill’s provisions increase healthcare costs for Trump voters in critical states.
2) Meanwhile, the bill is “a gift to illegal aliens,” as conservative author Daniel Horowitz writes.
3) Obamacare 2.0 will be labeled as “Trumpcare,” and Democrats and their media allies will highlight every hard case to attack Republicans for hurting the poor and elderly.
4) Republicans kicked things off with horrific messaging.
5) The arbitrary and crushing penalty for not enrolling during the randomly-selected period will hurt financially struggling voters already fighting to stay afloat.
6) This bill is going to unleash the kind of political fury on Republicans that will elect Elizabeth Warren in 2020.
7) It destroys political capital desperately needed for the rest of Trump’s first term, particularly pro-American immigration reform.
