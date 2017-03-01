Oh Dear, Mark Levin’s CRTV Fires Mark Steyn – Lawsuit Follows…

Many people, myself included, were curious when conservative political humorist Mark Steyn joined CRTV (Conservative Review Television) the new pay-4-TV media venture of radio host Mark Levin.
Mark Steyn occasionally fills in for Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, he’s a terrifically funny personality with a strong following. It simply didn’t make sense for a bright light like Steyn to align with the shrinking endeavors of ‘Never Trump – Old Yeller‘ Levin, who has devolved into a louder screechier version of Glenn Beck, sans Cheetos.
Well, predictably it didn’t take long for litmus-test loggerheads, and broken financial contracts:
Mark Steyn was fired by Old Yeller after only a month into a four-year contract.
Steyn supporters who subscribed to CRTV were initially refused refunds; however, after backlash it would appear refunds are now being granted.
Oh, and it also appears as though a lawsuit is ongoing.
This fiasco was entirely predictable.
One of the more remarkable benefits from the success of President Trump has been the unmasking of crony-conservatives writ large. As the larger electorate looked on in disbelief, a generational cycle of battered conservative syndrome was finally broken.
As co-dependents’ no more, the broad base of practical traditional conservatives saw the true self-interested crew of Never Trumper’s for what they are: financial opportunists who use various political media platforms for self enrichment; nothing more.
The historically expressed positions were less about politics and more about business models. Threaten those interests and all of a sudden positions change. Somehow it always ends up being about money.
The Never Trump coalition showed themselves supporting a host of positions that were previously concealed. It didn’t take long to discover their positions were funded by special interests, Wall Street interests, Super-PAC’s and corporate media interests.
With the additional sunlight upon their endeavors, intents and motivations, they put themselves into a zero-sum position; hence, #NeverTrump.
All of the entities who invested in media enterprises, that could only succeed if candidate Trump was defeated, have now lost their money. All of the entities who were dependent on the investments therein are increasingly losing their viewers/listeners, and are now slowly collapsing.
The situation reminds me of a scene from a movie. The new conservative insurgency represented by Forest Whitaker’s deplorable laugh in this moment:
…”Hey Old Yeller’, do ya’ think we need to lose a little weight?”…
Love me some Steyn
Mark Steyn is a treasure. Instead of doing work tonight, I’m perusing Mark Steyn quotes. Mark is a brave man who has been sounding the alarm on international trends and frauds for many, many, years. From fake climate change to Islamic Jihad, Mark has been at the forefront beating the bushes. A true iconoclast.
“Most mainline Protestant churches are, to one degree or another, post-Christian. If they no longer seem disposed to converting the unbelieving to Christ, they can at least convert them to the boggiest of soft-left clichés, on the grounds that if Jesus were alive today he’d most likely be a gay Anglican bishop in a committed relationship driving around in an environmentally friendly car with an “Arms are for Hugging” sticker on the way to an interfaith dialogue with a Wiccan and a couple of Wahhabi imams.”
― Mark Steyn
Mark Levin can’t hold a candle to Mark Steyn.
Very well said. I’ll only add that behind Steyn’s often comic front is a truly brave man.
Very fair assessment of many mainline Protestant churches today. My only quibble is that he left the many Catholic Churches out that do the same with their SJW dribble, etc.
Yes, I’m a convert and Che GuePapa is nothing but a $oroS puppet….the church left the rails concurrent with Vatican II.
Cold anger here. I subscribed to CRTV in spite of the fact that Levin was involved, just for the ability to see Mark Steyn and provide moral support to Steyns new endeavor. The whole truth has yet to be revealed, but it appears that another layer of the swamp is being exposed. It looks like true freedom of expression can only be found through independent blogs like this or posting to YouTube. I encourage readers to support this blog if their budget permits. It truly IS the last refuge.
Mark Levin wouldn’t shut up about the Dreamers on his radio show yesterday because CNN or somebody put out some Fake News that they were getting amnesty before Trump’s speech later that night. I wanted to reach my hand through the Radio in my car and Slap him! Where I live a lot of AM channels get massive interference and are un-listenable, they have so much crap on telephone poles these days who knows what is causing it – so after 6pm, if i am driving – have to listen to him scream into the microphone! Weird thing……All the Spanish speaking channels come in clear as all….Go Figure!
Same
I watch Spanish language TV and they have been ecstatic because they think they heard the words “Reforma Migratoria” come out of Trump’s mouth, which to them can mean only one thing—- amnesty.
They further claim Trump later said the “undocumented” would receive work permits, but not citizenship. (I think they are twisting Trump’s suggestion of moving from a family based to merit based system. He was talking about changing the system for the future not handing out free passes for those who have already violated the law.)
See my post down thread, I joined Ricochet because of Mark Steyn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You can forget YouTube now. They’re censoring, removing material, channels, right and left.
Steyn is brilliant and witty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Devastatingly brilliant.
“Everyone’s for a free Tibet, but no one’s for freeing Tibet. So Tibet will stay unfree – as unfree now as it was when the first Free Tibet campaigner slapped the very first “FREE TIBET” sticker on the back of his Edsel. Idealism as inertia is the hallmark of the movement…He’s [the guy with the bumper sticket] advertising his moral superiority, not calling for action. If Rumsfeld were to say, “Free Tibet? Jiminy, what a swell idea! The Third Infantry Division goes in on Thursday,” the bumper-sticker crowd would be aghast. They’d have to bend down and peel off the “FREE TIBET” stickers and replace them with “WAR IS NOT THE ANSWER.”
― Mark Steyn, America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It
CAIR is now getting people to open their churches to let Muslims do a call to prayer inside their Christian places of worship. Not in Minnesota or Michigan – in TEXAS!
This is the stuff Steyn has highlighted and needs to keep doing without shackles of Levin and Never Trumpers.
HE………. Could BE Sundance…. Witty, smart as S%$#, Pro American to the hilt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“All of the entities who invested in media enterprises, that could only succeed if candidate Trump was defeated, have now lost their money. All of the entities who were dependent on the investments therein are increasingly losing their viewers/listeners, and are now slowly collapsing.”
On a related note, with the Dow rising over 2000 points and other markets similarly:
One hopes Soros is still short and getting killed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you, Sundance! I was wondering what the heck was going on. I’m going to ask for a refund! The Steyn shows I did see were terrific, as expected. Bigly mistake to let him go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Steyn can find a better forum with better people.
I can’t stand Skidmark Levin of Michelle Malkin these days.
It’s hard for me to forgive and accept the neverTrumper crowd.
In my opinion they’re all still neverTrumpers.
MAGA
“The spirit of the age is: Ask not what your country can do for you, demand it.”
― Mark Steyn
“Freedom is messy. In free societies, people will fall through the cracks–drink too much, eat too much, buy unaffordable homes, fail to make prudent provision for health care, and much else. But the price of being relieved of all those tiresome choices by a benign paternal government is far too high. Big Government is the small option: it’s the guarantee of smaller freedom, smaller homes, smaller cars, smaller opportunities, smaller lives.”
― Mark Steyn, After America: Get Ready for Armageddon
Mark Levin is called “The Great One” – by Mark Levin.
Incorrect, Sean Hannity called him “The Great One”
oy vey.
Does Hannity still refer to Levin as the great one or has Hannity finally seen the truth about Levin ?
Mark Steyn is underappreciated. Time to change that.
“Faced with public discontent about the statist agenda, the Condescendi look out the window at the unlovely mob in their “Don’t treat on me” T-shirts and sneer, “The peasants are revolting.” You oppose illegal immigration? You’re a xenophobe. Gay marriage? Homophobe. The Ground Zero mosque? Islamaphobe. If that’s the choice, I’d rather be damned as a racist and sexist. The evolution from -isms to phobias is part of the medicalization of dissent: the Conformicrats simply declare your position as a form of mental illness.”
― Mark Steyn, After America: Get Ready for Armageddon
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, that’s Mark……
I hadn’t even heard about this “endeavor” and I’m not surprised it failed. Mark is too good for that looney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It didn’t “fail” they were run out of the studio for no reason!
LikeLike
Maybe Mark Steyn said something ugly about Ted Cruz (like the truth!), causing Levin to have a meltdown. Steyn is a treasure. Levin, not so much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Levin having a meltdown? NO not “The Great One!”
No. They have a good relationship as far as I know. Cruz invited Steyn to testify as an expert on global warming in front of his senate committee. The testimony was classic.
Steyn was too good for that fraud globalist Levin’s network. I hope he gets his own radio show soon. Right now he’s the best host out there. Better than Rush or Hannity, and a thousand times better than Levin.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love me some Mark Steyn. LOL funny driving down the road when he fills in for Rush.
Mark Steyn takes my breath away.
“At first, it seemed bizarre to find the progressive left making common cause with radical Islam. One half of the alliance professed to be pro-gay, pro-feminist, pro-whatever’s-your-bag secularists; the other half were homophobic, misogynist, anti-any-groove-you-dig theocrats…it made no sense. But in fact what they had in common overrode their superficially more obvious incompatibilities, both the secular Big Government progressive and the political Islam recoiled from the concept of the citizen, of the free individual entrusted to operate within his own space, assume his responsibilities, and exploit his potential.”
― Mark Steyn, After America: Get Ready for Armageddon
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you read the link about the backlash, it almost looks like this could’ve been a set-up from the beginning.
Like they hired him for the extra income he’s bring in to CRTV w/ more subscriptions.
They have also never reimbursed him for stuff he provided to set up his show.
These NeverTrumpers are so f%%king shady.
Well, Steyn is suing CRTV.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish FOX would hire Steyn as a full time pundit – most of the paid pundits on FOX are either never-Trumpers or democrat operatives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steyn doesn’t need to rub shoulders with the Fox bunch, except Dobbs
or has beens and never beens
The court docs
https://queenofliberty.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/steyn-two-denial.pdf
Mark Steyn is an expert on so many things — music, politics, demographics, islamic hijrah, population trends, climate fraud, wordsmithing … and he never went to college.
Best writer on earth. Period.
If you ever have two full years to kill — do a search for “Mark Steyn” on Youtube and learn something about EVERYTHING!
Go buy a book or two and follow him as closely as you do Sundance:
http://www.steynonline.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, Fred! He is a real Renaissance man. I love his love of the American songbook. He knows and loves American composers and has some wonderful CDs out there. His knowledge is encyclopedic. And he sings! His Christmas show on CRTV was a delight.
Wow! Thanks for the links. Am I the ONLY being who never heard of Mark Steyn before? I will head to You Tube and get some treats. But i really doubt6 he could best Sundance, so MUST be Sundance!
Wealth of Wisdom.
“Almost by definition, secularism cannot be a future: it’s a present-tense culture that over time disconnects a society from cross-generational purpose. Which is why there are no examples of sustained atheist civilizations. “Atheistic humanism” became inhumanism in the hands of the Fascists and Communists and, in its less malign form in today’s European Union, a kind of dehumanism in which a present-tense culture amuses itself to extinction.”
― Mark Steyn, America Alone: The End of the World As We Know It
LikeLiked by 1 person
… not that stereotypical labels, or implied stigma’s are anywhere close to being a precise or accurate depiction of some – or all – peoples values, principles and visions…
…but, by being inaccurate,
many, many people are very, very sure that the people referenced in the above article were consistently way, way, WAY more “never hc” – as a future President – throughout the whole primary AND general election than a temporary “never __ ” anybody else.
(and yes, amazingly, hc still got a lot of votes…something of which to be leery and cognizant – including millions of under informed folks whom voted for bo, twice. Some of those folks need better friends and improved understandings…and maybe, just maybe…they will recognize truth, from fiction over time.)
imho
Love thy neighbors
Mark 12:31
Ash Wednesday…lent is here…
“…No one has greater love [no one has shown stronger affection] than to lay down (give up) his own life for his friends….” John 15:13
Sound familiar ?
HUH!?! You must be new and do not know to what end Levin ridiculed the very blog for being behind Trump and not Cruz. He pretty much called us every name under the sun!
I’ll give grace when I can but I personally will not bow down to the executioner without a fight!
Not sure where Sundance gets his information. Mark Levin was never with the “Never Trump” group. If you think he was, you probably never listened to him. Fearing a Florida loss on election night, Levin called the Trump campaign to get Pence on his show before the Florida polls closed. The plan worked. Trump votes surged in those districts and Trump won Florida. Levin supported Trump and has praised him often. But he calls him out for swaying too far to the left. Unbelievable how people are criticizing a Constitutional Conservative like Mark Levin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Levin claimed Cruz was an eligible natural born citizen, when in fact he is not. That’s not Constitutional.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are correct, Georgia! Cruz is definitely not a NBC. The blog of publius huldah goes into great detail (with regard to Cruz) as to exactly who is a natural born citizen. She is a Constitutional lawyer, I believe, in Tennessee. She has a 10 minute video that clearly highlights the facts of natural born citizenship.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/04/08/levin-i-am-not-voting-for-donald-trump-count-me-as-never-trump/
LikeLiked by 2 people
😳OOOPS!
If you don’t believe he is a nevertrumper, you haven’t been paying enough attention.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mark Levin Joins Never Trump: “Count Me in” ~ Mark Levin
How many links do you need as proof? Well, if you are a Levin follower you probably need a lot to break the psychological conditioning of lying and professional gaslighting, so:
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/mark-levin-not-trump/2016/04/09/id/723066/
https://christianconservatives.net/2016/04/09/mark-levin-joins-nevertrump-movement/
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/04/08/levin-i-am-not-voting-for-donald-trump-count-me-as-never-trump/
http://theresurgent.com/mark-levin-joins-nevertrump/
http://downstreampolitics.com/2016/04/08/mark-levin-loses-it-count-me-as-never-trump/
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/gop-primaries/275722-mark-levin-i-would-never-vote-for-trump
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/04/mark-levin-i-wont-back-trump-in-the-general-221754
http://therightscoop.com/breaking-mark-levin-just-announced-he-is-officially-nevertrump/
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/dispatches/2016/04/11/levin-joins-the-anyone-but-trump-bandwagon/
I could keep going…. but depending on the depth of your psychological conditioning, it’s doubtful I’ll break through.
So there’s that.
I should have known 😉 You sure don’t need my help Sundance! I love it!
Sort of get the feeling that Sundance has Levin in the crosshairs.
Levin trashed Trump all season long. I listened while I worked out. Made me crazy. Now I turn green and tear my shirt off at the mention of Levin’s name. Aaaarrrrgggghhhh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of the Trump surrogates were on various radio platforms on election night urging the Panhandle to get out and vote. Levin is not as influential as he thinks he is.
Levin trashes Trump constantly. He had to back him agains Hillary to try and save his media “empire.” The damage he did to potential Trump support far outweighs any positive things he may have done.
I actually had hope for CRTV when I heard they hired Steyn. But Levin’s true colors always show through eventually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wrote a post here in which I inadvertently put down Steyn’s name instead of my intended target, Levin
Thanks for pointing out my error fred, although it looks like it was removed anyway
You’re welcome — I was mystified when my comment disappeared!!! And yours!
Why were they removed I wonder – with no “removed by admin” comment?
I have no idea. They can re-post it if they’d like & put Levin’s name in place of Steyn’s, seeing that was my original intent
WordPress quirk I’d say… the WP app still shows it but not the regular web version. It also messed up Charles post about linking pictures…..
WP can be so frustrating at times
was mark steyn in the trump camp?
It is no different than what happened to John B. Wells, a Texan. He started filling in for that corporate alien baby martian puppy George Noory on the late night talk show program Coast to Coast AM. Wells was hired to do weekends and listenership quickly grew into the millions. Speaking some dark truths to conspiratorial subject matter, he cut close to the bone. Corporate entities could not allow such theories to be exposed to the public en masse – apparently he was right over the target. Wells had quickly become more popular than their lap puppy Noory. Higher ratings with John B. Wells, but yet they fired him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s interesting, I always thought Coast to Coast was where anything goes, but it seems even there the deep state has tight controls over what information is allowed, although many of the outlandish topics that were discussed on the show make sense as deep state misdirection and disinformation.
5 or 6 years ago I signed up to Ricochet.com “is the leading place for civil discussion of the center-right and beyond.” I joined because Mark Steyn promoted it and I liked Steyn. Well after a couple months, he was no longer part of the discussion. Dumb me, I should have seen the handwriting on the wall. But this was “center-right conservatism”.
It was populated by people like Jonah Goldberg, James Pethokoukis, Richard Epstein, and Peter Robinson (former speechwriter for HWBush and one of the founders of Ricochet – nuff said. Well I swam in that swamp for 5 years thinking I was getting closer to conservatism.
Then came CTH and I happened across Sundance’s beginning “tripwires” toward selecting a Republican Candidate. All during the selection process the Ricochet anti-Trump article posts spewed hatred constantly against Trump. If anyone dared saying something positive about Trump, they were summarily chastised. I quit when Mona Charen called Trump supporters vulgarians.
And Mark Steyn, I’m glad you got rid of that anchor around your neck, Mark Levin.
Thank God and Sundance for yanking me up by my bootstraps and letting me see the light.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I first saw/heard commercials for CRTV, it was merely Levin TV, as if Conservative Review is something other than Levin, which it isn’t, and now as CRTV makes it appear something more than Levin, which it also isn’t. The ads including Mark Steyn began appearing during the Limbaugh program which made sense to me as that’s where most of us have heard Steyn. Malkin as a NeverTrumper addition to Levin TV is natural. Not so sure about Stephen Crowder. I’ve seen his podcasts, but don’t find any connection other than the possibility of more media exposure for him. CRTV/Levin adding Steyn didn’t make much sense to me OTHER than the connection to the “Rush cabal” of radio hosts, of which Levin owes his career to Rush, and that Steyn is exclusively a Rush fill-in host. But having Rush in common does not make for the commutative property of the two Marks, meaning that just because they are somehow linked back to Rush that they are interchangeable. Having listened to many Mark Steyn podcasts it is clear to me that he could have an old school chat show holding court over varied guests and topics, not having to narrowly hold to politics, and specifically a President Trump bashing one at that. The self-anointed savvy saviour of the Reagan presidency, Levin didn’t understand who he was messing with in Mark Steyn, much as the NeverTrumpers like Levin have no clew to the Trump phenomenon.
Levin styles himself as a principled conservative, and he won’t even honor a contract?
Tsk tsk tsk, smh, and facepalm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Silverlakela
You think Levin put Pence on his show at the last minute and turned the tide of the Florida election?!
Dude that is a large pile of🐂💩
In other news, the brilliant Limbaugh opened his show today by proclaiming the he, and only he, understands and can explain Trump.
Gonna have to face it, I’m addicted to Steyn.
“I’m an immigrant to this great land. For fellows like me, this is where the bus terminates. There’s nowhere else to go. Everywhere else tried this, and it’s killed them. There’s nothing new about Obama-era “hope” and “change.” For some of us, it’s the land where we grew up: government hospitals, government automobiles, been there, done that. This isn’t a bright new future, it’s a straight-to-video disco-zombie sequel: the creature rises from the grave to stagger around in rotting bell-bottoms and cheesecloth shirt terrorizing a new generation. Burn, baby, burn. It’s a Seventies-statist disco-era inferno.”
― Mark Steyn, After America: Get Ready for Armageddon
LikeLiked by 1 person
From Steyn’s latest post: “…but a man called Cary Katz chose to fire Mark and cancel the show. It is a small but important point, because obviously Mark would not have joined Katz in selling one-year subscriptions for a show that had only a two-month contract. That’s fraud.”
If you know anything about Steyn, you know his latest music release was “Feline Groovy” a collection of songs about cats. That “cats”, not “Katz”.
Can’t. Make. This. Stuff. Up.
Levin punches right and is a crypto-globalist neocon and neverTrumper.
Steyn is a man unafraid of publishing truth and dangerous ideas.
The two have nothing in common and it was half baked for Steyn to ever even sup with that devil.
Steyn should get on Patreon, get on YouTube and Vimeo etc. and bite the bullet and go direct Trump style.
What this really shows is the beet juice peddling neocon faux conservative chickenhawk neocons are still there, unchanged, unrepentant and still grifting hard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Old Yeller”….
Levin is a hate-seeking missile, no different in its essentials than many of the left’s kneecappers. Doesn’t matter which ideology is used as the payload, as long as someone provides a target for this self-important shrimp’s venom.
Steyn, on the other hand, is a treasure. He honors my home state of New Hampshire with his residence. The man has had a rotten time of it the last few years fighting for liberty, and deserves so much better. Hopefully he gets a nice settlement to help his legal fund against Michael Mann.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Levin is a screeching, Cruz humping, insufferable, arrogant, loud mouthed, economic illiterate. I can’t believe I listened to him daily for YEARS. I think his butthurt over the Boogerman losing caused him to blow a gasket or something….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always wondered why Steyn joined up with Levin.
He is a fish out of water with Levin.
Steyn is a rebel.
Howling Mad Barf Levin.
