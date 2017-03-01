Oh Dear, Mark Levin’s CRTV Fires Mark Steyn – Lawsuit Follows…

Many people, myself included, were curious when conservative political humorist Mark Steyn joined CRTV (Conservative Review Television) the new pay-4-TV media venture of radio host Mark Levin.

Mark Steyn occasionally fills in for Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, he’s a terrifically funny personality with a strong following. It simply didn’t make sense for a bright light like Steyn to align with the shrinking endeavors of ‘Never Trump – Old Yeller‘ Levin, who has devolved into a louder screechier version of Glenn Beck, sans Cheetos.

Well, predictably it didn’t take long for litmus-test loggerheads, and broken financial contracts:

Mark Steyn was fired by Old Yeller after only a month into a four-year contract.

Steyn supporters who subscribed to CRTV were initially refused refunds; however, after backlash it would appear refunds are now being granted.

Oh, and it also appears as though a lawsuit is ongoing.

This fiasco was entirely predictable.

One of the more remarkable benefits from the success of President Trump has been the unmasking of crony-conservatives writ large. As the larger electorate looked on in disbelief, a generational cycle of battered conservative syndrome was finally broken.

As co-dependents’ no more, the broad base of practical traditional conservatives saw the true self-interested crew of Never Trumper’s for what they are: financial opportunists who use various political media platforms for self enrichment; nothing more.

The historically expressed positions were less about politics and more about business models. Threaten those interests and all of a sudden positions change. Somehow it always ends up being about money.

The Never Trump coalition showed themselves supporting a host of positions that were previously concealed. It didn’t take long to discover their positions were funded by special interests, Wall Street interests, Super-PAC’s and corporate media interests.

With the additional sunlight upon their endeavors, intents and motivations, they put themselves into a zero-sum position; hence, #NeverTrump.

All of the entities who invested in media enterprises, that could only succeed if candidate Trump was defeated, have now lost their money. All of the entities who were dependent on the investments therein are increasingly losing their viewers/listeners, and are now slowly collapsing.

The situation reminds me of a scene from a movie. The new conservative insurgency represented by Forest Whitaker’s deplorable laugh in this moment:

…”Hey Old Yeller’, do ya’ think we need to lose a little weight?”…

Advertisements