Paul Ryan Announces Repeal and Replacement ObamaCare Bill – (With Links To Legislative Construct)…

Tread carefully, this is a Paul Ryan announcement which inherently means the various GOPe elements, legislative authors, are most likely the primary sources.

WASHINGTON—House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) issued the following statement on introduction of the American Health Care Act:

“Obamacare is rapidly collapsing. Skyrocketing premiums, soaring deductibles, and dwindling choices are not what the people were promised seven years ago. It’s time to turn a page and rescue our health care system from this disastrous law. The American Health Care Act is a plan to drive down costs, encourage competition, and give every American access to quality, affordable health insurance. It protects young adults, patients with pre-existing conditions, and provides a stable transition so that no one has the rug pulled out from under them.

“Working together, this unified Republican government will deliver relief and peace of mind to the millions of Americans suffering under Obamacare. This will proceed through a transparent process of regular order in full view of the public. I want to thank all of our members who have contributed their ideas, especially Chairman Walden and Chairman Brady, as well as Secretary Price and the Trump administration, for their commitment to keep this promise and get this right.”

Links To Bill – LINK #1 and LINK #2

 

  1. Reality Wins says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Give our veterans vouchers to use at any doctor or hospital of their choosing freeing up the entire VA apparatus and saving taxpayers billions of dollars. Then repeal Obamacare in its entirety and tell everyone who wants “free” healthcare they now have to go to the former VA doctors and hospitals for treatment. Eliminate all the other taxpayer provided healthcare plans and require all government workers/politicians except our military to use the former VA system. The Democrats could not complain as they have been saying for years that the VA system is great healthcare.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. kaste668 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    The government and all employees must be on the same plan that is put in place. I want the same insurance plan that they have. We pay for theirs. Are they better than us?

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      ^^^^^This!!^^^^^

      Like

      Reply
    • cjzak says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      Yes. Why hasn’t anyone suggested this with the new plans? I have always thought this was entirely unfair to the taxpayers and 100 times more so when Ocare was shoved down our throats. It is one of the wrongs I had hoped Pres. Trump would correct with the new healthcare reforms.

      Well at least some good things are happening re healthcare as promised and maybe this will come up later on. I hope so, because it’s one of those annoying glitches that should be dealt with and nobody in leadership ever brings it up. Tea Party was always talking about it back in 2009 when Obamacare was being passed.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Joan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    It is just not what Trump has been talking about for two years. He was very clear. “We are going to get rid of Obamacare”. “We are going to have something much better.” He said that over and over at all his rallies and people cheered. I hope he comes out soon with some comments about Ryan’s plan other than the tweet he sent out this evening. I would not vote for Ryan to be dog catcher.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. J. Bielot says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Paul Ryan is “deep state” untrustworthy. No to tax credits—a handout dressed with benevolent words.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Peter says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Treepers – get a grip already. Hard to stomach all these emotional comments – has anyone actually read it? Respond with fact, there may be very good reasons for why and what…to just yell really loud “PIG” doesn’t serve – go back to Brietbart – they don’t know how to read over there.

    Geez. Just saying…

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    More bs from ryno and the GOPe. I part ways with Trump here as well. No need to replace since the Fed Gov’t doesn’t need to be in Healthcare at all. Repeal the whole thing. Pass a bill that allows for purchases across state lines which break monopolies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. M. Mueller says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Have I made clear yet today how much I hate Paul Ryan?

    I will only accept a “health plan” that includes every American – and ONLY Americans. That includes ALL SENATORS and REPS. No one excluded. Enough of them making laws for everyone but themselves and their friends!

    Tired of this “multi-class” system.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • mike says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:14 pm

      We both have cancer, one the highly fatal type stuff. Some of our friends with better insurance have spent $50,000 – $110,000 per month and died miserably in 1-3 years despite the most expensive medical care in the US.

      We don’t have much insurance, and the conventional treatments are pretty nasty and outrageously expensive. We have found cheaper, better answers sitting in the medical literature using generic drugs, one inexpensive drug only available overseas, and extremely potent supplements.

      We don’t want any federal plan or assistance. We wish to be left alone, and the FDA, ACA and the other sources of interference – federal (and state) can go jump off the nearest tall building. For us, paying for our (failed) state ACA program would be a literal death sentence. We mostly pay cash and do some DIY stuff.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. Hollywood Bungalow says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Sorry, but there are too many people complaining about this initial proposal without saying what they are upset about.

    No one has shown in the bill where selling is not allowed across state lines. The bill reads “state approved”. To me, that says an Indiana company can sell a policy in Illinois if Illinois approves it.

    The reason why premiums currently are so high is because there’s very little competition. Wait for additional markets and see what happens!

    Third, as Alaska discovered, just 500 of their sickest people were a big reason why rates were soaring there. If states, using the Stability Fund, can cover these high-risk people, lower rates can be offered for other applicants. This is huge.

    Fourth, on tax credits, they are already in place for everyone who buys insurance thru their employer. Rand likes to say it’s an entitlement, well, it’s been going on at the employer-level for years and one can’t make the case that one in the individual market shouldn’t get a similar/same credit just because they can’t get employer-based coverage.

    Fifth – Rand, if your plan is so great, please sell it to the American people as opposed to whining about ObamaCare Lite. Tell me why we should go with your plan. I’m all ears. I do like his idea to pool people via Associations, but that’s all I’ve heard of it.

    I’m not saying this is a perfect plan but it’s markedly better than ObamaCare. Don’t get caught up in whether it’s replace or repeal. The goal is to make it significantly better.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Michelle says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Thank you for this analysis!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Zoe says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      It need to be repealed altogether. Trump needs to get government out of healthcare altogether and make sure the government cannot get re-involved again ever. Once the government controls healthcare (insurance) they soon will decide who gets it and who doesn’t.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Joan says:
        March 6, 2017 at 10:04 pm

        Alinsky: “The way to control people is to control their health care.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Marygrace Powers says:
          March 6, 2017 at 11:27 pm

          Agree Joan #1 Alinsky ^^^/ Think back to this entire fiasco/
          REPEAL OBAMACARE IN ITS ENTIRETY/
          DO NOT AMEND/ WILL ALWAYS BE A DISASTER/

          How many pages of regulations for ‘Obamacare’?

          By Glenn Kessler May 15, 2013

          Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell points to a stack of papers representing what he claimed to be the regulations associated with President Obama’s health-care law as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 15. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

          “Obamacare is fully implemented January 1st, even though the regulations haven’t been written yet. And Brian, we’ve got 33,000 pages of regulations that they’ve already written. If we stacked it up here, it would be seven feet tall.”

          — Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), speaking on “Fox and Friends,” May 13, 2013

          “Implementation has also become a bureaucratic nightmare, with some 159 new government agencies, boards and programs busily enforcing the roughly 20,000 pages of rules and regulations already associated with this law.”

          — Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on the third anniversary of the law’s passage, March 22, 2013

          This column has been updated

          Rep. Richard Hudson this week offered such an astonishing figure — 33,000 pages of “Obamacare” regulations! — that we immediately wanted to know more.

          But it turns out that Hudson got a little bit ahead of himself. An aide said that he misspoke and meant to say 13,000 pages. “Whether it is 13,000, 22,000 or 33,000, it is too many,” the aide added.

          But then it turns out that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has actually tweeted a photograph of this stack of paper. By his math, the Obama administration has issued 20,000 pages of regulations “associated” with the new law.

          #ObamaCare regulations – 828 pages in one day. Overall, there are nearly 20,000 pages – with many more to come. twitter.com/McConnellPress…

          — Sen. McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) March 11, 2013
          How does this stuff get figured out?

          https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/how-many-pages-of-regulations-for-obamacare/2013/05/14/61eec914-bcf9-11e2-9b09-1638acc3942e_blog.html?utm_term=.878a4cd2b470

          Like

          Reply
      • mike says:
        March 6, 2017 at 11:17 pm

        …and nobody gets the good, curative cheap stuff.

        Like

        Reply
    • Joan says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:03 pm

      I have tried to be very clear but I will say it again. It is not a repeal of Obamacare, which is what Trump talked about for two years and what he only recently reiterated. And this is 200 pages on top of the previous 2,000 pages.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Chaya says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm

      I say BS. Insurance marketplaces left in place. 30% rate hike if you don’t stay insured, next time you take out cover. Replaced one form of coercion with another. What about a free enterprise free market don’t you understand?

      This is another socialist plan. Nithing about a free market.

      Tell me Ryan IS NOT repealing the Obamacare monster. Give me a rational free market conservative reason why no repeal.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • solomonpal says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:41 pm

      Mope. It was repeal.

      Like

      Reply
    • armie says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:10 am

      In the proposal, there’s a sizable chunk of money to pay for the sickest insured, thereby driving down premium costs for everybody else. It also lets states resume operating their own high risk pools and funds that, another factor in premium costs.

      Like

      Reply
  9. james23 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    This looks like a tweak, not a R&R

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • armie says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:17 am

      It is. It’s a reconciliation bill. Things that’s aren’t financial in nature will require a regular bill, which would require Democrat votes in the Senate. That isn’t going to happen at the moment. What this does do is start driving premium costs down.

      Like

      Reply
  10. yardman says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Is there still a penalty for not having insurance?

    Like

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      March 6, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      No. After Feb. 1st you can file taxes and leave the healthcare question blank.

      Look it up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Chaya says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      I’ve read every single qo8rd of the ammendments. First it’s not a repeal. It’s an ammendment and leaves in place the ACA.

      Keeps state based insurance marketplaces. No trans state or accross State lines insurance competition.

      If you become unemployed, fall off Cobra and you don’t keep up insurance cover you will pay a 30% penalty for any future cover you take out.

      There is more but I am sure you get the picture. This is not what the President promised. It is a Chamber of Commerce Paul Ryan plan. And you can thank Priubus for managing the President on this.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • cjzak says:
        March 6, 2017 at 11:40 pm

        If what you’re saying is the whole picture, then this is not what people wanted. I hope there are a lot of complaints and that the Comgress does some major rewrites of it. Ryan’s plan is not going to make anyone happy if this is what we are getting. Wait and see I guess.

        Like

        Reply
    • Chaya says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      Yes. You have a 30% premium increase penalty if you don’t keep up cover and then take out insurance in the future. Replaced one form of coercion with another.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • yardman says:
        March 6, 2017 at 10:34 pm

        Thanks again. Just got my taxes back from my tax Lady and she left line 61 blank and the box unchecked.

        Like

        Reply
      • mike says:
        March 6, 2017 at 11:19 pm

        Mostly we don’t use insurance, so they can still keep it to themselves.

        Like

        Reply
      • armie says:
        March 7, 2017 at 12:00 am

        I wouldn’t call it coercion. Those who wait until they get sick to get insurance have a much higher claim/premium ratio than those who buy policies when they’re young and healthy. The concept of insurance is a pooling of funds to pay the cost of some future risk. Getting a policy and immediately making large claims on it turns it from insurance into a pre-paid medical plan. The 30% penalty probably understates the negative impact those folks have on everybody else’s rates.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Hollywood Bungalow says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    It’s also my understanding that the 30% surcharge for late enrollees disappears after 12 months of continuous coverage.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. IfThenElse says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    If I could make it happen I would choose, “Let the whole damn thing collapse.”
    Get the government the hell out of the insurance business period.
    States can provide safety net for citizens.
    But alas, I fear this genie is out of the bottle.
    I have Liberty health, friends have medishare – but my kids will be doomed to pay for our (baby boomer) spending addiction on this universal sort of thing and other unfunded liabilities.
    It’s immoral for sure. Our spending addiction has just led our kids down the garden path to other addictions.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Joan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Besides health care, here is something else to think about: http://www.drudgereport.com

    Like

    Reply
  14. jackphatz says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    What happened to the healthcare proposal that was on Trump website during the campaign?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. DEGinTN says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    There must be some construct within ObamaCare that they do NOT want dismantled. Does anyone here in the T-house have any idea what that may be ? The globally-owned people in DC sure do not want it to be terminated, nor do they want it to collapse on its own. WHY ??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • facebkwallflower says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      They want to keep arts that allow funnelling or laundery of monies.

      Like

      Reply
    • Chaya says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:36 pm

      Chamber of Commerce with their client insurance companies. It’s about a private/government socialist monopolies.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • HobbyFarmer says:
      March 6, 2017 at 10:38 pm

      Control. Government control of healthcare. Imagine if total repeal happened and we opened the floodgates to real competition for our healthcare dollars. I remember back in the late 90’s early 2000’s I had healthcare options through my employer that included upwards of over a dozen providers plans. We have only the biggest corp’s left now and 2-3 options to choose from. The real solution is to get govt dang hands out of it!!! NOW.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • cjzak says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:43 pm

      Maybe the health insurance companies are holding something over them. Just a guess but always follow the money tangles.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Eleanor Baldwin says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Why are they not addressing TORT reform? I’m stunned that they aren’t talking about this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. NHVoter says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Like

    Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:18 pm

      So if premiums are adjusted on a 5 to 1 ratio as opposed to the current 3 to 1 ratio for age, it will virtually make insurance completely unaffordable for the many 55 and older who find themselves unemployed and out of COBRA. Just when they need healthcare and help the most. It is almost cruel.

      Like

      Reply
      • chojun says:
        March 7, 2017 at 12:16 am

        If they expand HSA accounts then Medicare/aid plus a very substantial savings in HSA accounts will make insurance unneccessary for this segment of the population.

        Like

        Reply
  19. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    So anything that’s in the original 27,000 (or whatever the number is) page bill stands unless specifically addressed in these two bills, correct? I don’t see any point in reading the new bills unless you have read the original. No bill should ever be that long, under any circumstances. It should be repealed. Then simple bills of no more than 100 pages each could be passed to address specific issues.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Doesn’t this also make it easier for the commies to change it back if they ever get the majority again?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      March 6, 2017 at 11:36 pm

      YES and YES JK/ OBAMACARE IS TOXIC –
      DUMP IT ONCE AND FOR ALL/ This was
      created to DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS/

      Like

      Reply
  21. madelinesminion says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    It’s very clear Ryan had his aides just wipe something up quickly to get Trump off his back. This is not the free healthcare market we were promised, IMO. Not acceptable for me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Sundance, can’t you find a better picture of Ryan. I hate that one. Come to think of it, I hate all the pictures you post of Ryan. Why not a picture of a horse’s a**, and title it Ryan.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. AndrewJackson says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    So does anything in this bill address the pricing restrictions placed on Obamacare plans? (ie only allowed to price on age/smoker status/location)? If not, then this amendment blows. Insurers need full ability to properly price risk if we want affordable coverage.

    Like

    Reply
  24. SandraOpines says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I need Rand Paul’s analysis, Stephen Miller review, Freedom Caucus evaluation etc….

    It is far too early for me to have an opinion of this. My gut reaction is NOPE, but I will wait.

    Like

    Reply
  25. AndrewJackson says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    This is horse manure. The fact still remains that an obese person will be charged the same as a marathon runner of the same age. For those of you who purchase car insurance it is similar to giving a 16 year old , with 5 accidents, and a red sports car, the same rate as a married women with perfect 20 year driving record.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. cato1776 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Ryan and the RINOs are married to Big Government programs.
    REPEAL and allow the free market to flourish.

    Like

    Reply
  27. fleporeblog says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Folks the following was from Lou Dobbs show tonight. Starts at 22:25 on repeal and replace

    1) It is dismantling Obamacare taxes and mandates
    2) Expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSA)
    3) Providing tax credit to people who don’t receive insurance through work (tax credits up to $14,000 a year)

    He had on Betsy McCaughey from the Post who is an expert on Obamacare. She actually states that she is pleasantly surprised because she sees the 2 sides coming together through what has been proposed. She says this bill replaces the employer mandate and the individual mandate and the associated penalties which brings relief to 200 million Americans. She says that there will have to be a repeal bill. I think we all need to wait for it all to roll out before we react. This is a great first start.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. yohio says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    This is a shit sandwich, it is not a Repeal. It is not what my President Trump promised, what he promised was on his website. I hope Trump don’t try to sell this or he will look like Obama making promises that won’t be kept because no one read the fine print in all the parts not being replaced.

    Like

    Reply
  29. chojun says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I’m a little bit disappointed with the reactions I’m seeing here.

    Folks, please inform yourselves about this thing before spouting off about it:

    https://www.axios.com/trumpcare-whats-in-whats-out-2303469641.html

    The short summary of this bill is that it’s a VERY GOOD FIRST STEP toward improving the healthcare marketplace.

    THIS BILL IS NOT A BAD THING (although I don’t like the tax credit).

    Like

    Reply
    • indiana08 says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:16 am

      If the government is involved, it’s always a bad thing.

      Like

      Reply
      • chojun says:
        March 7, 2017 at 12:23 am

        This proposed bill reduces the level of government involvement.

        But the government WILL have to get involved to eliminate the state line border restriction. Insurance companies probably won’t like that one because it will create hypercompetition. You’ll start seeing national ads on Fox News for health insurance companies now.

        Like

        Reply
    • armie says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:27 am

      I had pretty much the same reaction. It’s all you can do in a reconciliation bill. The rest will have to wait ’til the Senate Democrats up for election finally realize how much trouble they’ll be in if they don’t vote for it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. indiana08 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:14 am

    I want the ACA repealed not fixed! I am one of the many people who got screwed out of my insurance not once but twice. It would have been three times at the end of the year because Humana is leaving TN but I couldn’t afford even their cheapest plan this year. Before the ACA became law, I had cheap affordable insurance that I loved now I have NONE. I make too much money for government handouts and not enough to pay $330 a month and a $7000 deductible. I would go broke with insurance as much as without it if I get sick. I don’t need to read it when I know It should only be one page repealing this unconstitutional monstrosity of a law. The government has no right to dictate my healthcare. All they do is mess things up. Also, why should I be punished with 30% charge for going without insurance when I decide to purchase it? Sometimes you can’t afford insurance.Sometimes people lose their jobs. Healthcare insurance shouldn’t be a government mandate!

    Like

    Reply
  31. yohio says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:19 am

    You all know if this thing is not Repealed & Replaced, media will be running on ads over an over if Obama lied about keeping your doctor and plan, Trump lied about Repealing and Replacing

    Like

    Reply
  32. Marygrace Powers says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The Truth about Obamacare From Someone Who Actually Read It/

    by Michael Connelly June 8, 2012 at 10:31am/

    ?Well, I have done it! I have read the entire text of proposed House Bill 3200: The Affordable Health Care Choices Act of 2009. I studied it with particular emphasis from my area of expertise, constitutional law. I was frankly concerned that parts of the proposed law that were being discussed might be unconstitutional. What I found was far worse than what I had heard or expected.

    To begin with, much of what has been said about the law and its implications is in fact true, despite what the Democrats and the media are saying. The law does provide for rationing of health care, particularly where senior citizens and other classes of citizens are involved, free health care for illegal immigrants, free abortion services, and probably forced participation in abortions by members of the medical profession.

    The Bill will also eventually force private insurance companies out of business, and put everyone into a government run system. All decisions about personal health care will ultimately be made by federal bureaucrats, and most of them will not be health care professionals. Hospital admissions, payments to physicians, and allocations of necessary medical devices will be strictly controlled by the government.

    However, as scary as all of that is, it just scratches the surface. In fact, I have concluded that this legislation really has no intention of providing affordable health care choices. Instead it is a convenient cover for the most massive transfer of power to the Executive Branch of government that has ever occurred, or even been contemplated If this law or a similar one is adopted, major portions of the Constitution of the United States will effectively have been destroyed.”

    http://www.westernjournalism.com/the-truth-about-the-health-care-bill-by-someone-who-actually-read-it/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Marc says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:20 am

    I call it Obama-Ryancare.

    Like

    Reply
