Paul Ryan Announces Repeal and Replacement ObamaCare Bill – (With Links To Legislative Construct)…

Tread carefully, this is a Paul Ryan announcement which inherently means the various GOPe elements, legislative authors, are most likely the primary sources.
WASHINGTON—House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) issued the following statement on introduction of the American Health Care Act:
“Obamacare is rapidly collapsing. Skyrocketing premiums, soaring deductibles, and dwindling choices are not what the people were promised seven years ago. It’s time to turn a page and rescue our health care system from this disastrous law. The American Health Care Act is a plan to drive down costs, encourage competition, and give every American access to quality, affordable health insurance. It protects young adults, patients with pre-existing conditions, and provides a stable transition so that no one has the rug pulled out from under them.
“Working together, this unified Republican government will deliver relief and peace of mind to the millions of Americans suffering under Obamacare. This will proceed through a transparent process of regular order in full view of the public. I want to thank all of our members who have contributed their ideas, especially Chairman Walden and Chairman Brady, as well as Secretary Price and the Trump administration, for their commitment to keep this promise and get this right.”
Links To Bill – LINK #1 and LINK #2
Give our veterans vouchers to use at any doctor or hospital of their choosing freeing up the entire VA apparatus and saving taxpayers billions of dollars. Then repeal Obamacare in its entirety and tell everyone who wants “free” healthcare they now have to go to the former VA doctors and hospitals for treatment. Eliminate all the other taxpayer provided healthcare plans and require all government workers/politicians except our military to use the former VA system. The Democrats could not complain as they have been saying for years that the VA system is great healthcare.
Beautiful
That is a very interesting idea, nice work!
Hope you submitted that idea to POTUS
The government and all employees must be on the same plan that is put in place. I want the same insurance plan that they have. We pay for theirs. Are they better than us?
^^^^^This!!^^^^^
Yes. Why hasn’t anyone suggested this with the new plans? I have always thought this was entirely unfair to the taxpayers and 100 times more so when Ocare was shoved down our throats. It is one of the wrongs I had hoped Pres. Trump would correct with the new healthcare reforms.
Well at least some good things are happening re healthcare as promised and maybe this will come up later on. I hope so, because it’s one of those annoying glitches that should be dealt with and nobody in leadership ever brings it up. Tea Party was always talking about it back in 2009 when Obamacare was being passed.
It is just not what Trump has been talking about for two years. He was very clear. “We are going to get rid of Obamacare”. “We are going to have something much better.” He said that over and over at all his rallies and people cheered. I hope he comes out soon with some comments about Ryan’s plan other than the tweet he sent out this evening. I would not vote for Ryan to be dog catcher.
This is OBAMACARE LITE
Paul Ryan is “deep state” untrustworthy. No to tax credits—a handout dressed with benevolent words.
Treepers – get a grip already. Hard to stomach all these emotional comments – has anyone actually read it? Respond with fact, there may be very good reasons for why and what…to just yell really loud “PIG” doesn’t serve – go back to Brietbart – they don’t know how to read over there.
Geez. Just saying…
Why insult BB readers most people read at more then one place.
More bs from ryno and the GOPe. I part ways with Trump here as well. No need to replace since the Fed Gov’t doesn’t need to be in Healthcare at all. Repeal the whole thing. Pass a bill that allows for purchases across state lines which break monopolies.
Have I made clear yet today how much I hate Paul Ryan?
I will only accept a “health plan” that includes every American – and ONLY Americans. That includes ALL SENATORS and REPS. No one excluded. Enough of them making laws for everyone but themselves and their friends!
Tired of this “multi-class” system.
We both have cancer, one the highly fatal type stuff. Some of our friends with better insurance have spent $50,000 – $110,000 per month and died miserably in 1-3 years despite the most expensive medical care in the US.
We don’t have much insurance, and the conventional treatments are pretty nasty and outrageously expensive. We have found cheaper, better answers sitting in the medical literature using generic drugs, one inexpensive drug only available overseas, and extremely potent supplements.
We don’t want any federal plan or assistance. We wish to be left alone, and the FDA, ACA and the other sources of interference – federal (and state) can go jump off the nearest tall building. For us, paying for our (failed) state ACA program would be a literal death sentence. We mostly pay cash and do some DIY stuff.
Sorry, but there are too many people complaining about this initial proposal without saying what they are upset about.
No one has shown in the bill where selling is not allowed across state lines. The bill reads “state approved”. To me, that says an Indiana company can sell a policy in Illinois if Illinois approves it.
The reason why premiums currently are so high is because there’s very little competition. Wait for additional markets and see what happens!
Third, as Alaska discovered, just 500 of their sickest people were a big reason why rates were soaring there. If states, using the Stability Fund, can cover these high-risk people, lower rates can be offered for other applicants. This is huge.
Fourth, on tax credits, they are already in place for everyone who buys insurance thru their employer. Rand likes to say it’s an entitlement, well, it’s been going on at the employer-level for years and one can’t make the case that one in the individual market shouldn’t get a similar/same credit just because they can’t get employer-based coverage.
Fifth – Rand, if your plan is so great, please sell it to the American people as opposed to whining about ObamaCare Lite. Tell me why we should go with your plan. I’m all ears. I do like his idea to pool people via Associations, but that’s all I’ve heard of it.
I’m not saying this is a perfect plan but it’s markedly better than ObamaCare. Don’t get caught up in whether it’s replace or repeal. The goal is to make it significantly better.
Thank you for this analysis!
It need to be repealed altogether. Trump needs to get government out of healthcare altogether and make sure the government cannot get re-involved again ever. Once the government controls healthcare (insurance) they soon will decide who gets it and who doesn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alinsky: “The way to control people is to control their health care.”
Agree Joan #1 Alinsky ^^^/ Think back to this entire fiasco/
REPEAL OBAMACARE IN ITS ENTIRETY/
DO NOT AMEND/ WILL ALWAYS BE A DISASTER/
How many pages of regulations for ‘Obamacare’?
By Glenn Kessler May 15, 2013
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell points to a stack of papers representing what he claimed to be the regulations associated with President Obama’s health-care law as he speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on March 15. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
“Obamacare is fully implemented January 1st, even though the regulations haven’t been written yet. And Brian, we’ve got 33,000 pages of regulations that they’ve already written. If we stacked it up here, it would be seven feet tall.”
— Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), speaking on “Fox and Friends,” May 13, 2013
“Implementation has also become a bureaucratic nightmare, with some 159 new government agencies, boards and programs busily enforcing the roughly 20,000 pages of rules and regulations already associated with this law.”
— Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), on the third anniversary of the law’s passage, March 22, 2013
This column has been updated
Rep. Richard Hudson this week offered such an astonishing figure — 33,000 pages of “Obamacare” regulations! — that we immediately wanted to know more.
But it turns out that Hudson got a little bit ahead of himself. An aide said that he misspoke and meant to say 13,000 pages. “Whether it is 13,000, 22,000 or 33,000, it is too many,” the aide added.
But then it turns out that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has actually tweeted a photograph of this stack of paper. By his math, the Obama administration has issued 20,000 pages of regulations “associated” with the new law.
#ObamaCare regulations – 828 pages in one day. Overall, there are nearly 20,000 pages – with many more to come. twitter.com/McConnellPress…
— Sen. McConnell Press (@McConnellPress) March 11, 2013
How does this stuff get figured out?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/how-many-pages-of-regulations-for-obamacare/2013/05/14/61eec914-bcf9-11e2-9b09-1638acc3942e_blog.html?utm_term=.878a4cd2b470
…and nobody gets the good, curative cheap stuff.
LikeLike
I have tried to be very clear but I will say it again. It is not a repeal of Obamacare, which is what Trump talked about for two years and what he only recently reiterated. And this is 200 pages on top of the previous 2,000 pages.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is key, repeal, not amend
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely Fe/
Actually repealing Obamacare would require Democrat votes. That’s not going to happen any time soon. Changing the financial structure of Obamacare can be done in a Reconciliation bill without Democrat votes. That’s what this is.
LikeLike
I say BS. Insurance marketplaces left in place. 30% rate hike if you don’t stay insured, next time you take out cover. Replaced one form of coercion with another. What about a free enterprise free market don’t you understand?
This is another socialist plan. Nithing about a free market.
Tell me Ryan IS NOT repealing the Obamacare monster. Give me a rational free market conservative reason why no repeal.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mope. It was repeal.
LikeLike
Nope
In the proposal, there’s a sizable chunk of money to pay for the sickest insured, thereby driving down premium costs for everybody else. It also lets states resume operating their own high risk pools and funds that, another factor in premium costs.
LikeLike
This looks like a tweak, not a R&R
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is. It’s a reconciliation bill. Things that’s aren’t financial in nature will require a regular bill, which would require Democrat votes in the Senate. That isn’t going to happen at the moment. What this does do is start driving premium costs down.
LikeLike
Is there still a penalty for not having insurance?
LikeLike
No. After Feb. 1st you can file taxes and leave the healthcare question blank.
Look it up.
Thanks for the info
There’s not?? What is this under GOP bill, anyone who goes w/o health coverage for two months or more would face a 30% surcharge on premiums for a year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was referring to my tax refund having an amount withheld as a penalty for not having health insurance
LikeLike
Got It!
I’ve read every single qo8rd of the ammendments. First it’s not a repeal. It’s an ammendment and leaves in place the ACA.
Keeps state based insurance marketplaces. No trans state or accross State lines insurance competition.
If you become unemployed, fall off Cobra and you don’t keep up insurance cover you will pay a 30% penalty for any future cover you take out.
There is more but I am sure you get the picture. This is not what the President promised. It is a Chamber of Commerce Paul Ryan plan. And you can thank Priubus for managing the President on this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If what you’re saying is the whole picture, then this is not what people wanted. I hope there are a lot of complaints and that the Comgress does some major rewrites of it. Ryan’s plan is not going to make anyone happy if this is what we are getting. Wait and see I guess.
Yes. You have a 30% premium increase penalty if you don’t keep up cover and then take out insurance in the future. Replaced one form of coercion with another.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks again. Just got my taxes back from my tax Lady and she left line 61 blank and the box unchecked.
Mostly we don’t use insurance, so they can still keep it to themselves.
I wouldn’t call it coercion. Those who wait until they get sick to get insurance have a much higher claim/premium ratio than those who buy policies when they’re young and healthy. The concept of insurance is a pooling of funds to pay the cost of some future risk. Getting a policy and immediately making large claims on it turns it from insurance into a pre-paid medical plan. The 30% penalty probably understates the negative impact those folks have on everybody else’s rates.
It’s also my understanding that the 30% surcharge for late enrollees disappears after 12 months of continuous coverage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where? Not in the Ryancare plan. I’ve read every word. What you are saying is wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I could make it happen I would choose, “Let the whole damn thing collapse.”
Get the government the hell out of the insurance business period.
States can provide safety net for citizens.
But alas, I fear this genie is out of the bottle.
I have Liberty health, friends have medishare – but my kids will be doomed to pay for our (baby boomer) spending addiction on this universal sort of thing and other unfunded liabilities.
It’s immoral for sure. Our spending addiction has just led our kids down the garden path to other addictions.
Enlightened Europe and Japan, the exemplars for all this nonsense, are going extinct.
Besides health care, here is something else to think about: http://www.drudgereport.com
What happened to the healthcare proposal that was on Trump website during the campaign?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ask Priubus.
Sitting in some office while watching the keystone cops trip over each other. When they have bumbled around enough he will slap them upside the head with it. In the mean time, when Trump reads it, he’ll have this look.
There must be some construct within ObamaCare that they do NOT want dismantled. Does anyone here in the T-house have any idea what that may be ? The globally-owned people in DC sure do not want it to be terminated, nor do they want it to collapse on its own. WHY ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
They want to keep arts that allow funnelling or laundery of monies.
Chamber of Commerce with their client insurance companies. It’s about a private/government socialist monopolies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i.e. fascism, the “public-private partnership”
Control. Government control of healthcare. Imagine if total repeal happened and we opened the floodgates to real competition for our healthcare dollars. I remember back in the late 90’s early 2000’s I had healthcare options through my employer that included upwards of over a dozen providers plans. We have only the biggest corp’s left now and 2-3 options to choose from. The real solution is to get govt dang hands out of it!!! NOW.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m still not buying. Period.
Maybe the health insurance companies are holding something over them. Just a guess but always follow the money tangles.
Why are they not addressing TORT reform? I’m stunned that they aren’t talking about this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, until that is addressed the cost of healthcare services will continue to go through the roof.
They don’t have the votes in the Senate.
This is a reconciliation bill. I think they’re limited to financial issues.
That’s contrary to what is being reported virtually everywhere else.
So if premiums are adjusted on a 5 to 1 ratio as opposed to the current 3 to 1 ratio for age, it will virtually make insurance completely unaffordable for the many 55 and older who find themselves unemployed and out of COBRA. Just when they need healthcare and help the most. It is almost cruel.
If they expand HSA accounts then Medicare/aid plus a very substantial savings in HSA accounts will make insurance unneccessary for this segment of the population.
So anything that’s in the original 27,000 (or whatever the number is) page bill stands unless specifically addressed in these two bills, correct? I don’t see any point in reading the new bills unless you have read the original. No bill should ever be that long, under any circumstances. It should be repealed. Then simple bills of no more than 100 pages each could be passed to address specific issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t this also make it easier for the commies to change it back if they ever get the majority again?
LikeLiked by 4 people
YES and YES JK/ OBAMACARE IS TOXIC –
DUMP IT ONCE AND FOR ALL/ This was
created to DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS/
It’s very clear Ryan had his aides just wipe something up quickly to get Trump off his back. This is not the free healthcare market we were promised, IMO. Not acceptable for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, can’t you find a better picture of Ryan. I hate that one. Come to think of it, I hate all the pictures you post of Ryan. Why not a picture of a horse’s a**, and title it Ryan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So does anything in this bill address the pricing restrictions placed on Obamacare plans? (ie only allowed to price on age/smoker status/location)? If not, then this amendment blows. Insurers need full ability to properly price risk if we want affordable coverage.
I need Rand Paul’s analysis, Stephen Miller review, Freedom Caucus evaluation etc….
It is far too early for me to have an opinion of this. My gut reaction is NOPE, but I will wait.
Rand Paul already warned us.
http://whnt.com/2017/03/04/rand-paul-criticizes-gop-healthcare-bill-for-being-too-similar-to-obamacare/amp/
This is horse manure. The fact still remains that an obese person will be charged the same as a marathon runner of the same age. For those of you who purchase car insurance it is similar to giving a 16 year old , with 5 accidents, and a red sports car, the same rate as a married women with perfect 20 year driving record.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan and the RINOs are married to Big Government programs.
REPEAL and allow the free market to flourish.
Folks the following was from Lou Dobbs show tonight. Starts at 22:25 on repeal and replace
1) It is dismantling Obamacare taxes and mandates
2) Expanding Health Savings Accounts (HSA)
3) Providing tax credit to people who don’t receive insurance through work (tax credits up to $14,000 a year)
He had on Betsy McCaughey from the Post who is an expert on Obamacare. She actually states that she is pleasantly surprised because she sees the 2 sides coming together through what has been proposed. She says this bill replaces the employer mandate and the individual mandate and the associated penalties which brings relief to 200 million Americans. She says that there will have to be a repeal bill. I think we all need to wait for it all to roll out before we react. This is a great first start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a shit sandwich, it is not a Repeal. It is not what my President Trump promised, what he promised was on his website. I hope Trump don’t try to sell this or he will look like Obama making promises that won’t be kept because no one read the fine print in all the parts not being replaced.
LikeLike
The American Health Care Act: The Republicans’ bill to replace Obamacare, explained
http://www.vox.com/2017/3/6/14829526/american-health-care-act-gop-replacement
I ask you, is this in any way shape or form what Trump Promised? A very simple question
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a little bit disappointed with the reactions I’m seeing here.
Folks, please inform yourselves about this thing before spouting off about it:
https://www.axios.com/trumpcare-whats-in-whats-out-2303469641.html
The short summary of this bill is that it’s a VERY GOOD FIRST STEP toward improving the healthcare marketplace.
THIS BILL IS NOT A BAD THING (although I don’t like the tax credit).
If the government is involved, it’s always a bad thing.
This proposed bill reduces the level of government involvement.
But the government WILL have to get involved to eliminate the state line border restriction. Insurance companies probably won’t like that one because it will create hypercompetition. You’ll start seeing national ads on Fox News for health insurance companies now.
I had pretty much the same reaction. It’s all you can do in a reconciliation bill. The rest will have to wait ’til the Senate Democrats up for election finally realize how much trouble they’ll be in if they don’t vote for it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I want the ACA repealed not fixed! I am one of the many people who got screwed out of my insurance not once but twice. It would have been three times at the end of the year because Humana is leaving TN but I couldn’t afford even their cheapest plan this year. Before the ACA became law, I had cheap affordable insurance that I loved now I have NONE. I make too much money for government handouts and not enough to pay $330 a month and a $7000 deductible. I would go broke with insurance as much as without it if I get sick. I don’t need to read it when I know It should only be one page repealing this unconstitutional monstrosity of a law. The government has no right to dictate my healthcare. All they do is mess things up. Also, why should I be punished with 30% charge for going without insurance when I decide to purchase it? Sometimes you can’t afford insurance.Sometimes people lose their jobs. Healthcare insurance shouldn’t be a government mandate!
You all know if this thing is not Repealed & Replaced, media will be running on ads over an over if Obama lied about keeping your doctor and plan, Trump lied about Repealing and Replacing
Plus it also looks like if Trump tries to cell this, he once again gives into the Establishment
The Truth about Obamacare From Someone Who Actually Read It/
by Michael Connelly June 8, 2012 at 10:31am/
?Well, I have done it! I have read the entire text of proposed House Bill 3200: The Affordable Health Care Choices Act of 2009. I studied it with particular emphasis from my area of expertise, constitutional law. I was frankly concerned that parts of the proposed law that were being discussed might be unconstitutional. What I found was far worse than what I had heard or expected.
To begin with, much of what has been said about the law and its implications is in fact true, despite what the Democrats and the media are saying. The law does provide for rationing of health care, particularly where senior citizens and other classes of citizens are involved, free health care for illegal immigrants, free abortion services, and probably forced participation in abortions by members of the medical profession.
The Bill will also eventually force private insurance companies out of business, and put everyone into a government run system. All decisions about personal health care will ultimately be made by federal bureaucrats, and most of them will not be health care professionals. Hospital admissions, payments to physicians, and allocations of necessary medical devices will be strictly controlled by the government.
However, as scary as all of that is, it just scratches the surface. In fact, I have concluded that this legislation really has no intention of providing affordable health care choices. Instead it is a convenient cover for the most massive transfer of power to the Executive Branch of government that has ever occurred, or even been contemplated If this law or a similar one is adopted, major portions of the Constitution of the United States will effectively have been destroyed.”
http://www.westernjournalism.com/the-truth-about-the-health-care-bill-by-someone-who-actually-read-it/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I call it Obama-Ryancare.
RinoCare
