Screw You James Comey – What’s Good For The Goose…

Hypocrisy, thy name is…

According to the New York Times, FBI Director James Comey is reported to be requesting the President Trump Department of Justice to refute the possibility of the FBI having intercepted communications from Trump Tower in the latest “Wire Tapping” denial.

So lets give this request by Director Comey some context.

It was only a few weeks ago when the same FBI went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.

Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.

Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.

Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.

Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”.

Oh, but now, when there are “false wire-tapping reports” about Director Comey, now, N.O.W he wants the Trump administration, via the DOJ, to help him out and deny the FBI had any involvement in surveillance of Trump Tower, candidate Donald Trump or President-Elect Donald Trump.

Now, when it fits Comey’s preferred sensibility. Now he wants a clear and transparent record. The hypocrisy is thick with this guy.

When the White House was asking Comey to clear the record, Comey says: “we’d love to help, but”… However, now that the shoe is on the other foot Comey is full of righteously indignant appeals to the White House for clarity.

Screw you James Comey!

My advice to President Trump and team would be for them to tell Director Comey to go ahead and hold a press conference and deny the wire-tapping/surveillance himself. And while he’s at it, he can clear up all of the nonsense surrounding these ridiculous media assertions which appear to be based entirely on leaks from his FBI community.

Go ahead Director Comey, hold your own damn press conference. You did it for Obama and Hillary Clinton, do it again now. Don’t go looking to hide behind the skirt of Attorney General Jeff Sessions just because all of the eyes are upon you now.

I’d be telling FBI Director James Comey to defend his own damned poorly run department. The same poorly run politicized department that is apparently the primary source of all the leaks causing the trouble.

Sometimes ya just gotta be honest and admit the baby is damn ugly.

