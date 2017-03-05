Screw You James Comey – What’s Good For The Goose…

Hypocrisy, thy name is…
According to the New York Times, FBI Director James Comey is reported to be requesting the President Trump Department of Justice to refute the possibility of the FBI having intercepted communications from Trump Tower in the latest “Wire Tapping” denial.
So lets give this request by Director Comey some context.
It was only a few weeks ago when the same FBI went to President Trump’s Chief of Staff and told Reince Priebus there was no truth to media reports, based on FBI leaks, of FBI evidence showing Trump campaign officials involved with Russian officials regarding the 2016 election. It was all a complete nothingburger.
Details – On February 15th while discussing another issue FBI Assistant Director Andrew McCabe asked Reince for 5 minutes alone after the meeting. At the one-on-one meeting McCabe told Priebus the New York Times Russia and Trump campaign story was a “bunch of BS”.
Priebus asked McCabe if McCabe would be able to say that publicly and get the media off his back about a ridiculously false narrative. Asst. Director McCabe said he would check with his boss, FBI Director James Comey. Later, McCabe called back and said he couldn’t issue a statement about it.
Reince Priebus was simply asking for the FBI to give truthful information about the false reports to the public. The White House was asking Comey to deliver transparency.
Quote from the FBI to Priebus: “We’d love to help, but we can’t get into the position of making statements on every story”.
Oh, but now, when there are “false wire-tapping reports” about Director Comey, now, N.O.W he wants the Trump administration, via the DOJ, to help him out and deny the FBI had any involvement in surveillance of Trump Tower, candidate Donald Trump or President-Elect Donald Trump.
Now, when it fits Comey’s preferred sensibility. Now he wants a clear and transparent record. The hypocrisy is thick with this guy.
When the White House was asking Comey to clear the record, Comey says: “we’d love to help, but”… However, now that the shoe is on the other foot Comey is full of righteously indignant appeals to the White House for clarity.
Screw you James Comey!
My advice to President Trump and team would be for them to tell Director Comey to go ahead and hold a press conference and deny the wire-tapping/surveillance himself. And while he’s at it, he can clear up all of the nonsense surrounding these ridiculous media assertions which appear to be based entirely on leaks from his FBI community.
Go ahead Director Comey, hold your own damn press conference. You did it for Obama and Hillary Clinton, do it again now. Don’t go looking to hide behind the skirt of Attorney General Jeff Sessions just because all of the eyes are upon you now.
I’d be telling FBI Director James Comey to defend his own damned poorly run department. The same poorly run politicized department that is apparently the primary source of all the leaks causing the trouble.
Sometimes ya just gotta be honest and admit the baby is damn ugly.
So, who’s the Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress? Melania, Ivanka, KellyAnne?
The players, forced out of hiding by President Trump, are now staking out their positions, and it seems that there is a high degree of CYA and finger pointing involved.
It’s more exciting than that excellent Hollies tune. Just wish it wasn’t so damn serious.
Man …you should have read the NYT Article ( If you haven’t ) WOW liberals in total meltdown….Calling Trump every despicable name in the book….
FTA:
(THE NYT continues to lie….)
“Mr. Comey has not been dealing directly with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the matter, as Mr. Sessions announced on Thursday that he would recuse himself from any investigation of Russia’s efforts to influence the election. It had been revealed on Wednesday that Mr. Sessions had misled Congress about his meetings with the Russian ambassador during the campaign.”
Misled my a$$.
“It is not clear why Mr. Comey did not issue a statement himself.”
Hmmmmmmmmm wonder why ?
A spokesman for Mr. Obama and his former aides have called the accusation by Mr. Trump completely false, saying that “Mr. Obama never ordered any wiretapping of a United States citizen.”
Again wiggle talk—Obama would never admit this directly… so they get to be righteous in their denial….
“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,”
Really ? Come now….. TARMAC TARMACK TARMACK !
“Asked whether such a warrant existed, James R. Clapper Jr., a former director of national intelligence, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “Not to my knowledge, no.”
Not. to.my. knowledge. hmmmmmmmm
This whole thing is so bizarre….
People need to read that article very closely. This statement did not come from Comey. It “REPORTEDLY” came from Comey. In other words, it’s BULLSHIT. It’s a leaker trying to plant a story. Gowdy just came out this week after meeting with Comey and said to be VERY careful believing what the NYT was reporting. On the other side of this would be to say the FBI were not the ones who got the warrant or who surveilled Trump. It’s NSA. PERIOD. Listen to Snowden and ex-NSA whistleblower Binney.
With respect… I did read the article closely and posted verbatim the content of same. The comments from me were rhetorical in nature.
Both Comey and Lynch have been acting very suspiciously since #Obamagate broke. I don’t listen to the he-said she-said nonsense. There are so many lies. But their actions suggest they’re both guilty as hell on the wiretapping. Either in falsely justifying it to the FISA court or with intentionally spreading the wiretap info far and wide to the press.
Arrest Sally Yates. charge her with sedition. Easily provable! Put her in custody as a material witness. Her life is not worth a plugged nickel. She will be the next Seth Jones or (I forget his name – the banker that “jumped off the building before the Sessions meeting”} to shut her up. There is a lot of room in GITMO to hold her incognito!
The above is Stefan Molyneux. 18 min. It is good.
Perhaps Comey is asking DOJ to deny because they went around him to the FISA court .
Remember at this time ,the administration was not happy at him for reopening the email investigation .Maybe Obama told Lynch ,gotta do it right now .Lynch sends Yates to do the work .Yates makes up some BS, runs to the court.
What did Comey tell the Senate Intelligence Committee in the emergency meeting ,.?
Are we ever going to figure which side he is on?
Wow..the baby is damn ugly…hahaha, Here in the South we say, the sun dont shine on the same dog’s @ss everyday…. No sunshine for you Comey. He got snarled in a trap, I know he didn’t he act alone but here’s another saying in the South, I can’t fry fish I didn’t catch….
Comey is all hat and no cattle……
Ohomo’s odor is all over this one. Prosecute his ass for war crimes nd sediion
If there was wiretapping of presidential candidate and POTUS-elect then Comey was complicit in it. You bet he doesn’t want an investigation. He’s caught in the net.
Why , OH , Why, was he kept on???
because he Has to cooperate in a govt. investigation as long as he’s an employee?
For this moment.
Donald is about to make the dems look really stupid. He never tweets without all the facts.
Me thinks the guy who gave classified info to Trump re wiretapping is the same guy who is now saying it didn’t happen and wants Trump to say that too.
I am thinking that probably won’t happen..
Uniparty.
Always remember, there is but uniparty.
They must go, yet there are plenty of deep state scum surrounding Trump… I don’t like it.
This:
Whoa, whoa-whoa-whoaoooooo,
Whoa, whoa-whoa-whaooooooo,
Everybody was Kung Pao fighting…..
Why was Comey kept on? He’s totally incompetent and protected Hillary from going to prison. Under Comey, Hillary wasn’t held accountable for Benghazi or using an unsecured email server.
Furthermore, not one person was held accountable for the government spying on conservatives. Lerner should have also went to prison.
Get rid of this useless good for nothing once and for all. Geez!
Kept on as a fall guy?
Punching bag?
Prove a point that no one who works for sleaze bags can ever be useful to a just cause.
FBI director is appointed for ten years.
Are you sure, not many were in there for 10 years.
https://www.fbi.gov/history/directors
Yeah, I’m sure. It was put into place after Hoover served 40+ years. It’s supposed to keep the position non partisan, because it is longer than presidential terms.
It says no LONGER than 10 years, nothing about 10 years being a minimum.
“The FBI Director has answered directly to the attorney general since the 1920s. Under the Omnibus Crime Control Act and Safe Streets Act of 1968, Public Law 90-3351, the Director is appointed by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate. On October 15, 1976, in reaction to the extraordinary 48-year term of J. Edgar Hoover, Congress passed Public Law 94-503, limiting the FBI Director to a single term of no longer than 10 years.”
It’s a ten year term. Check more than one source if it will make you feel better.
I did look at another source, and you’re right it’s a 10 year FIXED term but “there are no statutory conditions on the President’s authority to
remove the FBI Director.”
In other words, Comey could have been replaced.
Maybe Trump is keeping the bad guys he knows about in place so he can find out the ones he doesn’t know about. Live bait kind of thing.
Live bait brings in the huge fish…
Got to keep Comey, et al, to hold him accountable, as a public officer of the court of law.
The federal gubmint is F.U.B.A.R. It’s becoming time to send in the Marines.. (they are experts at draining swamps..).
The feral gubmint has needed to be hanged for 104 years. We the People need to retrain ourselves and get off the damn couches.
I so agree.the odossedy of him.i say if they land in a pile leave them laying in it.dont even offer em a towel..these ppl didnt want to help out our president even the tiniest bit.so he should treat them with same.
Hey, this is how you drain the swamp.
Trump has put out a trot line. Those fish are in such a frenzy they are on every hook. He is gonna need a bigger boat to haul in the catch.
We’re gonna need a bigger van…
Get rid of the crap first so it doesn’t clog up the drain. Comey should have never been kept on.
I know. Just go with it for now
President Trump will defeat the old guard, he’s never lost a fight, the old guard in D.C. differs from the Russian old guard by language and geography only! Same supressive jerks!
Executive over reach. Justice department corruption. Courts that can’t read on 5th grade English level. Congress, well, that speaks for itself, DhimmiRats an RepubliRats. Black Hat self funding CIA (Bush 1&2, Clinton, Obama).
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’d be better off picking one name off the phone records in each district and two in each state. Replace Congress with these unknowns and I bet we’d have a higher IQ Congress (Islands sinking and Mars landings) – not to mention a much more ethical one! Sure couldn’t be any worse!
Like the ancient Greeks did. Pick a name (a land owner) to serve one year and then go back to the farm or whatever.
Never forget, the FBI is part of the Deep State. They aren’t independent or particularly honest.
Never forget, it’s ALL deep state, ALL the time… there is no “government”, there is a corporation posing as a representative government and it is owned by globalist psychopaths.
Period. No tin foil hat needed, just tar, feathers, pitchforks and hemp rope.
The FBI cannot be involved in picking winners and losers and remain impartial. Comey must RECUSE!
Yes! If Sessions has to recuse himself, then so should Comey. What a hypocrite Comey is!
Can’t Comey claim to be consistent here? In the first case, he wouldn’t release a statement for Reince, but said Reince could quote a senior FBI official. With this issue, he still won’t release a statement, but is willing to again be quoted in someone else’s.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seccions response should be. “Sorry Comey, I have recused myself from this situation” Click and mic drop.
Riddle me this: If he’s not talking to the press about this, how do we know about it?
Don’t get me wrong, he’s as crooked as the day is long. My point is that his inconsistency will be overlooked by the media and they’ll point to his consistency with regard to issuing statements.
Is Comey wearing his White Hat, Black Hat, or his Jack Hat Today?
Pink p*ssy hat
The clown hat. They are all wishing they had put on the MAGA hat when they still had the time.
Dr. Seuss would point to the cat in the hat! These convoluted theories are about as entertaining.
One of those funny shaped pink hats 🎩
I’m more and more convinced, the New York Times article is Fake News. I’ve read it through a few times and noticed, there is absolutely no source. Also, if Comey is that stupid, he must be put to sleep…
that would be the humane thing to do
Comedy speaks parseltounge. Like all attorneys they are good at misdirection. OK if it wasn’t a “wire tap” what was it and who was involved?
The Deep State has a file on Comedy and he has been bought.
“Comedy speaks parseltounge.”
Yes, but not fluently.
“Like all attorneys they are good at misdirection.”
Trump speak: “light weights”
Sundance, you took the thought right out of my mind with this article. Well stated and summarized. Thank you!
Touché’, Sundance.
If all the Russian interfering topic is proven a bunch of lies could Sessions then get his recusal undone? And then what about Flynn and what the press and dems did to him? I’m glad Trump blew this up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“recusal undone”
You’re smarter than the average bear. Who recused Sessions?
Ok, how do you prove a negative. It can be investigated until we all die of old age and it will never be proven false. That’s the point, they just want to keep the narrative alive.
Yep, binezz as usual in the swamp. Meanwhile, the burrowcrats and other “federal” entities are still busy molesting the natural born hard working Americans and propping up the third world destroyers among us, some of which are also born here to third world anti-Americans, or are just actually anti-American anyway…
Comey does not want to go down with Lynch. Or Obama. Or Crooked. Or Holdup. Or Rhodes. Or………
Comey is likely another one who can’t escape.
Lock Them Up!
Speedy trials and swift drops.
Sundance, on March 01, House Cmte Intelligence held a *Pt.2* NONCLASSIFIED hearing on “702 FISA”. (Pt.1 CLASSIFIED)
*At the 2:51:57 mark you will hear Rep Labrador acknowledge Mike Flynn’s wire tapped.*
Hearing begins @24:31. Shortly thereafter, goes into a long recess break. (Sorry, forgot to note time resumed, @1:45:00ish? – guess)
Burn it all down, it’s time to begin again with true constitutional Patriots.
Rep Labrador (D- ID) a Puerto Rican turned Morman lawyer specializing in immigration law
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Raúl_Labrador
Hey Coney; big middle one to you.
I mean Corney.
I posted the following on the previous thread. SD corrected me that it was Brennan and not the head of the DOD that asked for Michael Rogers’ firing. I am correcting that.
I think I know why. I think that the former AG and her Deputy, Sally Yates, went through the NSA in terms of the FISA request. Comey is telling us the truth that neither he nor the FBI was involved with any of it. I think when Michael Rogers met with our President on November 18th, he was there to inform the President Elect that he and the folks at the NSA were responsible for all types of surveillance on him. He decided to come clean and let the President know that he had absolutely no choice because the AG through the President (Obama) wanted this. I think President Trump thanked him for the info and asked him to remain quiet about it.
Remember that the head of the Brennan and Clapper wanted Obozo to fire him during that period of time. The beauty with this if I am right is that when he is questioned by congress, he will share it all with them. This will make what Obozo and his folks did even worse because they decided to circumvent the FBI and also because the NSA has the capability to go even further beyond gathering information.
This would mean that Obozo and his people know that it is just a matter of time before this all comes out. They will have absolutely no defense against it. Forget about his legacy afterwards.
I said it once and I will say it again, the anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!
I want to add the following
Steve Pieczenik was dead right about the Clinton coup on November 1st and the counter-coup that he and his folks pulled off on the 2nd of November.
Notice the date on this text by HRC
My brother and I were discussing all of what I wrote above and how it effects Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell. He thinks they will be taking down. I told him our President will use the greatest leverage over them. They would be privy to what I wrote above because of their roles on the Intelligence Committee. PDJT practically has their balls in a grinder and all he needs to do is start it. They are going to have to do everything he asks. Notice how Paul Ryan had folks working this weekend on the Obamacare repeal and replace legislation.
Maybe we will see a hint of this in the Senate. Sen Blumenthal has thrown down a gauntlet of holding up the Asst AG position until a Spec Prosecutor is named.
I pray Sen McConnell will shut him down, HARD. Blumenthal is a pizza maker
You absolutely will! Keep in mind that both Rick Perry and Ben Carson were done on the same day. No need for the 30 hours of debate.
Fleporeblog, I so enjoy your posts. I learn a lot from you, Sundance and other Treepers.
Praying
“Needs time to rest” MY ARSE!
Hillary should’ve been arrested the day President Trump took office.
Perhaps Ivanka being Hillary’s daughter’s good friend had encouraged her dad not to. I do not know. But I know a grave mistake when I see one and to let Hillary walk free is not only a mistake but utter LAWLESSNESS. Period. I can only go by what I personally see and what I see is Hillary Clinton should be behind bars or fleeing the country and thus be barred from ever coming back. As for some wishful thinking that Sessions was secretly going to take her down, we can forget that, he recused himself so quickly and doesn’t seem he is going to go after Hillary.
There are no more second chances for America.
All this talk about Iran and China and “enemies foreign” is rather pointless when our real enemy is in Washington DC and on your TeLIEvision and radio and print and mostly everyone is in that swamp.
President Trump has a BiG job ahead of him and it would help him more to get as much TRUTH as possible because he sure isn’t getting it from his “advisors.” Not in regards to the deep state that is. He knows a lot but he doesn’t know the half of it. If he did he wouldn’t be proclaiming praise for George HW Bush and many others including Obama and I recall after he was sworn in him heaping praise upon Hillary at some function. I really don’t think he believes all we know and believe about Hillary Clinton. She is behind a big part of this and would have him killed if she could. In fact, she’s probably already attempted it.
But Donald Trump the man is and always has been a quick study, quick learner. So he will sooner than later.
Oh wow — thank goodness for the internet… I had not seen that tweet. Who exactly are the ” computer scientists” she refers to ? If the FBI said there was no connections on the ” Russians Banks or ANY communication from the Trump Tower”– where did Hillary get this info ? Oh wait from SLATE and Jake Sullivan….lol so must be twooooooooooooooe. This Russia crap is like like Hillary’s Benghazi video…..made up BS.
fleporeblog, you’ve circled the 10/31/2016 date on Hillary’s tweet. What do you perceive is the significance of that date?
Thanks.
It was on Halloween (just thought I’d mention it for fun), days before the election, and it was in Oct 2016 when FISA granted the ok to Obama administration to do surveillance on Trump Tower’s server.
All I saw is NYT liars said that “senior officials” (unnamed and no id as to party affiliation)
“Said Comey said…”
Has Comey made a statement officially or no?
(And SD you are spot on: since the FBI would not make a statement for the current admin,
Then it had best make no statement for the former admin.)
But no….he has someone trot out and speak for him— COWARD.
Commey is a very strange person to both help and hurt Clinton, in addition to both helping and hurting Trump.
He stayed on with Obama and Trump so far, but he does seem like he is willing to bend to which ever way the wind is blowing.
We all wondered what is up with Commey? Doing the Clinton hearings and with the election stuff.
Was he close to Obama, I don’t think so.
Is he close to Trump, I don’t think so.
Is he close to Clinton, I don’t think so.
Has his department engaged in illegal activity?
Does he have incriminating evidence on the past 2 DOJ heads?
I don’t understand him at all.
Where do you stand?
Comey is complicit in compromising “activity” to facilitate the coverup of wrongdoing, criminal acts. Comey & Lynch both go back as far as Clinton’s Watergate involvement, and both have been rewarded financially, (family members too) and career-wise, facilitating more of the same. Trouble is, [they] are not alone.
Perhaps the reason you don’t understand him at all is that he is a criminal and you are not. It’s hard for good people to understand those who are not. Blackmail or not, Comey has been a source of coverup for very evil traitors.
Trump might have to use the big plunger to flush this turd, Comey.
Whoa, there, big boy. It is distinctly possible the director is trying to protect his agency from the coming fallout, and is trying to distance his outfit from the perps.
How the hell would Sessions even know whether Lynch had ordered surveillance of Trump or whether the FBI had been involved in setting it up? He’s only been at DOJ a couple of weeks. He’d be taking the word of DOJ holdovers.
Our White Hat with Swagger & Grit!
I think Trump has finally wised up about following the advice of the Obama counsels. He has already lost a man and another is on DL with his hands tied.
So the first FISA request was right after Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch (snakes on a plane) had their secret meeting at the airport. Did Hillary give Bill the marching order for Bill to give Loretta the marching order to start spying on Trump?
https://www.worldnewspolitics.com/2017/03/05/fisa-request-trump-came-secret-meeting/
Through all the angst comes this pro-Trump video, Enjoy a few minutes of Florida love for POTUS:
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=721_1488662731
If this is true, then let me give this a shot…He won’t help with the Trump/Russia stuff, but will Leak to NYT he doesn’t like something Trump does…No way that is going to fly..
Clapper and his BS and possibly this with Comey….I expect Brennan on the shows tomorrow….What honor and respect they must think they have….Glad I don’t watch MSM…
Time to enforce the law. At present there is none.
Firing and arrests must commence.
The government has been infiltrated for decades.
It’s the only way to do it.
For once in our lifetimes we have someone in the position to do it.
There is someone missing from Trump’s cabinet. An advisor. Someone savvy and with INSTITUTIONAL KNOWLEDGE, an advisor, a strategist who knows the deep state backwards and forwards, someone who’s not a sold out enemy of America. Perhaps an ex CIA person or ex intelligence who left due to the corruption and is out there just waiting for the asking to help. Trump is a quick learner. If he was depending on Comey for institutional knowledge thus far, he sure should know by now that is the wrong guy. He must go OUTSIDE of Washington to get this institutional knowledge, someone who was but is not anymore and who would work for free just because he loves America and has already proven he is not part of the deep state anymore. TRUMP NEEDS A REAL STRATEGIST to navigate through the swamp, the deep state faction.
The silly baby games must stop. Prebus is ok for bridging the congress, Bannon is ok, Jerod, is ok; but none of them are savvy nor any real source of institutional knowledge. Trump can find a real advisor, someone who knows the deep state, been there done that and is not part of DC nor them anymore.
Case in point: Prebus “So what do we do.”
Good greif!
Help is on the way. I am sure of it. Trump MUST find this person. He is out there and he is waiting to help.
Jay Sekulow and his team of lawyers?
Mike Flynn 33 years experience in Intel. Knew all the miscreants.
Was putting together a team the CIA didn’t want, the Pentagon didn’t want, the foreign surveillance of FBI and Treasury didn’t want.
And for damn certain NSA and DNI did not want.
He’s still available, in this case most certainly he can help. Team him up with Steve Pieczenik and get ‘r done.
Steve Pieczenik.
Rudy?
Newt
On Judge Jeanine last night, I thought Mukskey said it had to be the FBI who got the warrant from FISA, that the other agencies could not do it. How can Comey go out in public and say the FBI had nothing to do with it? I am getting lost.
But I still hope Trump ends up charging Obama at some point.
It is hard know what, exactly, is going on, but to be sure Washington has more intrigue than a Medieval castle. Trump definitely leaves the impression that he acts on impulse but the reality is that he is very methodical. Every time I think he has blundered himself into a corner, he ends up on top. It is hard to believe that he would tweet what he did yesterday without a plan. Session’s recusal was no help, but Trump will figure out a way to work around it. Dan Bongino is saying that Obamagate is going to “blow wide open this week”. Let’s hope that is true and that Trump goes after the pedophiles and totally cleans house.
Most of us have been hoping that something significant would happen in Washington for years; the deep state is very deep and very powerful. I am very cynical that anything meaningful will come out of this, but I have hope.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey is like a puppet with many strings attached pulling him in many directions.. One of these days he will twist and turn so much he will end up wrapping one of those strings around his own neck.
I’d give him a hand.
Ugliest damn baby I’ve ever seen!!!!!
Excellent article.
Hope someone from the Trump Administration reads it.
Technique is everything…
A pipe will keep you in the fight… better than a stick.
The well dressed proper application of the pop knot attitude adjustment.
Last night a lady on FOX who worked the White House mentioned that without a doubt her sources in the Obama administration new Obama and his people were involved in all this…Perhaps Trumps new information is a whistleblower…
Many seem to be buying the fact Trump just read some articles and got mad…Comey may just want the DOJ to distance the FBI from taking orders from Obama to tap Trumps phones, which seems to be a leap from his tweets….
I don’t know exactly what Donald’s up to, I mean if there’s more than meets the eye. But one thing I AM pretty certain of: If he was indeed being spied on, he KNEW it all along. I suspect that he has some of the most sophisticated anti-snooping technology at his disposal…. and has since even before he ran for president.
I’m overwhelmed with all this. Is Session not able to bring charges to Obama et al…Is there any reason to believe that Prebus, Ryno, POTUS, VPOTUS knew all this months ago…why doesn’t Trump call a presser and just say “Comey” (you lying piece of chite), you’re fired? ! Trump also needs to tell his cabinet people to systematically remove all former personnel for obvious reasons.
This is just disgusting to the core!
What if there WAS October surveillance of Trump Towers, or the Trump campaign, by the government, approved by a FISA court judge, but it wasn’t the FBI doing the surveillance? What if it was another group? Maybe one that isn’t supposed to be operating domestically, that a politicized and corrupt DOJ was fronting for? The half-statements and suggestive comments coming out of the FBI would fit in that scenario.
Trump’s tweets did not implicate the DOJ. That was Obama spokesperson that laid it on the DOJ.
Could it be this is what Comey is reacting to? (i.e., MSM has got it wrong…. again)
