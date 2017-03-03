Suspect Arrested Targeting Jewish Centers is Far-Left Bernie Sanders Supporter…

Earlier today a Saint Louis man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of violent threats against various Jewish communities and Jewish centers. Juan Thompson, a 31-year-old black male, has been identified as a far-left Bernie Sanders supporter with connections to various left-wing groups and political activist organizations.

Thompson’s profile fits the larger profile of radical Islamic activists who align in ideology with Black Lives Matter and the Bernie Sanders Revolution Communism themes.

A pdf copy of the criminal complaint follows the article.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly making multiple threats to Jewish Community Centers in the U.S.

Authorities identified the suspect as 31 year-old Juan Thompson. He is charged with one count of cyber-stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.

The FBI raided a north St. Louis home in connection to the allegations against Thompson this morning. News 4 was present during the raid, and officials said mostly electronic items were taken.

Thompson is currently in FBI custody, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in front of a federal judge this afternoon. The court appearance will take place in St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said arrest comes during a months-long FBI investigation of a series of threats across the country. The threats were primarily aimed towards Jewish Community Centers, schools, and other services on or behalf of the Jewish community.

Thompson is accused of making at least eight bomb threats to different Jewish Community Centers through June 2016 to Feb. 2017. (read more)

