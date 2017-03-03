Suspect Arrested Targeting Jewish Centers is Far-Left Bernie Sanders Supporter…

Earlier today a Saint Louis man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of violent threats against various Jewish communities and Jewish centers. Juan Thompson, a 31-year-old black male, has been identified as a far-left Bernie Sanders supporter with connections to various left-wing groups and political activist organizations.
Thompson’s profile fits the larger profile of radical Islamic activists who align in ideology with Black Lives Matter and the Bernie Sanders Revolution Communism themes.
A pdf copy of the criminal complaint follows the article.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly making multiple threats to Jewish Community Centers in the U.S.
Authorities identified the suspect as 31 year-old Juan Thompson. He is charged with one count of cyber-stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years.
The FBI raided a north St. Louis home in connection to the allegations against Thompson this morning. News 4 was present during the raid, and officials said mostly electronic items were taken.
Thompson is currently in FBI custody, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in front of a federal judge this afternoon. The court appearance will take place in St. Louis.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said arrest comes during a months-long FBI investigation of a series of threats across the country. The threats were primarily aimed towards Jewish Community Centers, schools, and other services on or behalf of the Jewish community.
Thompson is accused of making at least eight bomb threats to different Jewish Community Centers through June 2016 to Feb. 2017. (read more)
LikeLiked by 20 people
He better get charged with a hate crime!!!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Watch the commie left paint him as a nut PRONTO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All they have to do is paint him as a Bernie supporter. Everyone will give an understanding nod.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sad but true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would you re- print unreadable information presented in a format obscuring other information. Isn’t it possible the people who come here to you every day come here to read posts available to them in a format other than twitter? Those who like getting their information via the twitter speak method probably can do so on their own! I’m not a user, or even able to figure out what is ever being communicated, and that’s fine with me. I don’t want to attempt to figure out what is being said among the ### and @@@@ signs, etc. Sundance, WHY would you foist these things on your faithfuls here?
LikeLike
Dear Disgusted: WHY don’t you choose a blogger more suitable to your demands!
Clear enough?
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s comments like yours that caused me to stop reading the comment section, which used to be a favorite of mine. After SD got national attention lots of people came and started commenting and among those people were some jerks. Ever hear of free speech? I don’t necessarily agree with the person you are trying to kick from this blog but I disagree with you telling people what they can and can’t do and to get out like you own the blog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are all guests in someone else’s “home”. Would anyone go into another person’s home and then criticize the host? If you do, expect to be shown the door. As a guest and you see that guest mouthing off and choose to condone that behavior, you should be shown the door too. Criticism to improve is appreciated by most. Criticism just to berate and denigrate the effort of another person is petty and churlish. If you can do better, make your own site…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I get a lot of good information from the links other Treepers pass on. It’s one of the reasons I like to read peoples’ comments
LikeLiked by 12 people
Disgusted – I went through your frustration, but this is #WAR and you simply need to keep up. Cross-posting from WP to Twitter and back has raised our threat level to these guys by one or two orders of magnitude. NO WAY are we giving that up.
One of the most important reasons to do this now, is that Twitter is blocking visibility of our posts to each other on Twitter itself. But bring them here, and we escape censorship.
It would be great if there was a Gab plugin for WP that would show our Gab posts, too, and then we could all get off Twitter and onto Gab, without any censorship. THAT would make us 3-4 orders of magnitude more effective, and we would clean the swamp in record time.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I have thought that also. I have resorted to copying and pasting the link to Gab.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right about Twitter. Not even half the people I ‘follow’ show up in my feed. I have to manually link to their feed each time. @thelastrefuge is one that does not come through my feed ( no surprise Twitter has manipulated Sundance’s followers!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oops I mean @thelastrefuge2 😬
LikeLike
We have to get on Gab. Scott Adams is creating his own media lab to get around it, but I will have to make other , cheaper plans. SD has a nice outpost here, but I need multiple platforms to get word out quickly into cyberspace, as does Sundance.
Gab has been wandering around on Twitter, pointing out the blockage to people who start noticing their influence falling. It’s kinda funny, but sad.
Twitter is gaming us. They’ve been “Deep-Stated”. Shadow-throttling, notification-blocking, and all the rest. And that slimy sell-out head engineer (“The Throttler”) speaks his PCBS like any good communist bureaucrat. No, Twitter is sick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Twitter took away the ability for those of us who don’t have a twitter acct. to copy & paste tweets at the exact same time I noticed google and AP seem to be working in tandem.
LikeLike
“Why would you re- print unreadable information presented in a format obscuring other information.”
I can read them!
I don’t twitter or Facebook.
The pertinent info is there and I enjoy chasing the rabbits down into their holes.
Research sharpens the mind.
The minute a person decides to stop learning is the instant that old age is setting in. I’m over 60, but as my kids say to my grand kids…” Don’t say anything to Poppy that isn’t true…because he will make sure that you remember that moment the rest of your life.
Exact same quote that I gave my kids about my parents…and so it goes and so it goes until knowledge… finally grows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disgusted, (and Alison, and onsu)
I am also a “non-twitterer”, but that doesn’t stop me from being able to read the Scribd document. Are you using a “smart” phone? Some of your issues might be there. As far as Alison, below, if you have been a “faithful”, you are probably acutely aware of the onslaught of trolls and negativity that has been increasing, as CTH becomes more popular, and POWERFUL. This onslaught has become almost too much for a lot of us to deal with, and I’ll request your patience, and remind you “they” have barely even started yet, so a little understanding all the way around will go a long way, thanks. Along with that, I hope you would join me in thanking Wolfmoon 1776, for the very valuable technical and security advice. As always I have learned yet something else while here “in the Tree”. I am going to heed wolfmoon1776’s advice, and I suggest that you do the same. I can’t imagine that you meant to sound ungrateful to SD, but that seems to be the tone I am picking up. Things are getting pretty hectic, as OUR PRESIDENT (and to a much smaller degree, we) suffer the attacks, both spiritual, and physical, that our (USA’s) enemies will and do, visit upon us.Please let’s not turn on each other! This is exactly the time that we should be coalescing, and RECRUITING with our fellow citizens, in support of President Trump, CTH, and our country.
God Bless, and please lighten up a little, okay?
Thanks,
skipper1961
LikeLike
Hey, Disgusted –
I’m reading this Treehouse article and comments thread IN MY WEB BROWSER
I can read the remarks in tweets posted here just fine IN MY WEB BROWSER
If I click on the link it opens in a new tab – you guessed it – IN MY WEB BROWSER
… where I can read the full content of the tweet and see any image or video that’s attached
What part of these tweets is “unreadable” or requires you to be a twitter user?
Are you not reading here at Treehouse using A WEB BROWSER?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You make a statement about a medium you dont understand, admit you dont understand said medium, then proceed to complain about said medium. Seems you opened your moth and removed all doubt.
FYI when peeps post twitter its helpful, heres why. I follow maga3x however i never saw that tweet. The reason is because of twitter is censoring. Now im able to go and share maga3x tweet with my followers that may not follow him.
LikeLike
Who paid him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fair question in light of the thugs Hillary hired to attack Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you check out his homepage?
“otherkin”? Is this dude into that, I wonder.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 27 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
With a hoaxing personality like this, I don’t buy the “divorce” from Hillary. His actions – supporting Perez – speak more strongly than his words to me. This guy oozes reversal and disinfo from every pore. Perfect hoaxer.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yep. The date there about two weeks after the election sounds like sour grapes. Of course he voted for the witch.
Will the illustrious Enemedia ever ask him the question though?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very important to read this part.
https://theintercept.com/2016/02/02/a-note-to-readers/
To me this shows a kind of extremely purposeful evasion – more than either a standard “sucked into a narrative” SJW hoaxing mentality (Tawana Brawley or Lena Dunham), and even more than most journalistic fraud. He’s not engaged in either an opportunistic journalistic fraud (very common – just “finish” the story they want to tell), nor is he showing a normal pattern of simple exaggeration (Brian Williams), or the kind of chronic deceit we normally see in “bad journalists” who repeatedly augment stories for the story per se. The forging of emails and deception of his editors seems much more dedicated to creating falsehoods within a larger design.
I think this guy is very, very dirty, and I think he has links to an ACTIVE campaign, meaning Hillary. The Bernie stuff doesn’t smell completely right. If he was hoaxing for Hillary all along, even at the point of Dylann Roof (beginning of campaign), then he was presumably operating under a hoax affiliation. Remember cui bono on Dylann Roof. Hillary was at risk of being flushed at that point. Had the SC black churches endorsed Bernie (and they were playing quite coy on Hillary), her campaign would have been dead in the water. After the violence, “uniting on Hillary” seemed logical at a psychological level.
Bernie himself was a bit of a useful idiot. This guy wasn’t for Bernie. Not really. Not IMO.
Read this, too, to remember what it was like back then. It was “all about Hillary” after the shooting.
http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/20/politics/hillary-clinton-race-guns/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thx. And here’s a pathologically race-baiting story he authored
** a very, very explosive charge **
and that the publisher was later compelled to retract:
Retracted: Dylann Roof’s Cousin Claims Love Interest Chose Black Man Over Him
https://theintercept.com/2015/06/18/cousin-of-charleston-suspect-says-black-man-stole-roofs-love-interest/
“After speaking with two members of Dylann Roof’s family, The Intercept can no longer stand by the premise of this story. Both individuals said that they do not know of a cousin named Scott Roof.”
Geez, too bad they didn’t think to check and verify source material BEFORE running the story. But that would require an actual functioning journalism organization.
LikeLike
And now he’s older and dumber.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance-I’ve been trying to figure out if this man, Juan Thompson, is related to former Missouri Representative Betty Thompson. She’s a left wing Democrat with strong ties to the BLM organization in STL. In 2012 her grandson Tyrell was killed on what many think was a gang killing in STL Central West End. From the pic posted with Hillary I am thinking there is some connection. MSM won’t go there!
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG she is literally Hitler!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
Much more on Thompson here. Great work btw!!!
http://m.riverfronttimes.com/stlouis/juan-thompson-landed-a-dream-job-writing-about-st-louis-for-the-national-media-but-was-any-of-it-true/Content?oid=3060756
LikeLiked by 5 people
Imagine that, a reporter creating fake news!
LikeLiked by 6 people
^Progressive Liberal Reporter
LikeLiked by 5 people
The ADL liars will likely say everything except what actually happened here. They are just one click above SPLC on the fraud scale.
Will they admit he voted for Obama and likely Hillary? That he is a journalist? That he is black?
By the the time they are through they will describe him as a white Trump supporter.
LikeLiked by 9 people
The Hillary caption is a good one. Quite delightful to see Lefties caught doing the deed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, of course it was a leftist. It is ALWAYS a leftist, generally speaking. That’s why the left jumps at the chance to project it onto the rabid tea party types and deplorable Trump supporters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wish I could say this surprised me. Pirouette to ____________ in…..
Russians, President is Russian agent, Russians hacked DNC, islam is religion of piece, AG Sessions is a Russian plant(what is the space limit here?)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Radical, anti-Semitic leftist… Where have I heard that one before?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Nazi Germany? Nazi standing for National Socialist German Workers Party.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Malcom X? Louis Farrakhan? Keith Ellison?
LikeLike
I hope to hell they squeeze him for all of the information he is worth…including who is and has been paying him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t think he’ll give them up. They would have to connect him to a conspiracy with dead bodies – death penalty. His commie lawyers will probably try to push a mental case of some kind – even if they fail, they can keep him in line. But watch where his lawyers come from. THAT will say a lot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
On either 1260 or 1060 am in Philly the news was reporting that one Juan Thompson was merely trying to get back at his girlfriend for leaving him by arranging for some of the bomb threats to appear to have come from her. That may be but this guy is one sick puppy for trying to ensnare innocent others in his vitriol and terror much like he did the internet news organization from which he was fired for fake news. This guy is a ferocious hater and deceiver.
LikeLike
I think that SD called this at a high level, but I called Perez-backing commie, and I still think so:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/21/have-you-noticed-media-pushing-a-national-narrative-of-anti-semitism-today-heres-why/comment-page-2/#comment-3626400
I think they are distancing from Hillary, but I smell Cankles all over this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Been meaning to post this here. Last Sunday night I turned on the TV in the bedroom and before I could change the channel AWAY FROM snarky Chris Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday”, there was Chrissie telling his guest (forget who it was) that the Democrats had just elected a “moderate” as DNC chairman. YEP, he said that. Did anyone else hear it. Perez a moderate????? That’s the meme from the Lefties, including Wallace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Absolutely ridiculous that Perez is a moderate. Classic disinfo. Sell the “threatening” black Muslim as the radical, so that the “barely credible in a suit and tie” communist comes off as moderate.
Perez is a nasty one. The man lies in ways that make Donna Brazille look like a choirgirl.
Wallace is not trustworthy if he’s passing Perez off as a moderate, but neither is he being honest on Hillary. But these guys are simply not allowed to hold or utter truths that deviate too far from common narrative, and thus they miss the real story on people, intentionally or otherwise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perez reminds me of someone who would sell life insurance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone who would sell life insurance to a victim. And who would sell a plan to the beneficiary.
LikeLike
Perez is as moderate as Obama, who is a Marxist.
No wonder they get along.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How much you wanna bet that after they sift through his “electronic devices” he gets pinched for a black church defacement or something similar?
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m wondering if his fingerprints will show up on vandalized Jewish headstones.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think they have to have a network. Maybe a half-dozen people on the ground, and three or four passing them orders – just for this antisemitism thing.
This was too amateurish – that’s why they got caught. I think the Deep Staters that helped pull off other things are under radio silence without an FMD commie or Clinton Crime Family member in the White House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What got me was the Southern Black liberal who torched his own church then blamed an imaginary Trump supporter.
Can you imagine the anger that guy got from his congregation?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll bet he got sympathy, sadly. People on the left don’t believe in personal responsibility. They believe the narrative so strongly, their forgiveness comes out of the same place as the hoax – belief in the narrative. Hoaxers say “Trump supporters WOULD do this – we’re just showing the reality of what they want to do.” Classic hoaxer mentality. Follow that up with “He did it because of the psychological pressure of Trump supporter hatred.” Again, classic hoax-believer mentality.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d say that is highly probable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glenn Greenwald is Editor of The Intercept, and has been strongly anti-Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
GREAT catch by Cernovich. This guy was a massive commie disinfo deployer. And if he can be followed up properly, they’re gonna find a complete network, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think you’re probably right WM – too much “lone wolf” stuff popping up to trust it as all self-actuated. Smells like organization. And DJT’s people need to get off defense and start playing some offense. Seriously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this look like my surprised face?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In order to properly troll the libera fake news media, the headlines need to be “Fake News Reporter is Behind Threats to Jewish Centers”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are we not surprised? Conspiracists call this a “False Flag” operation engineered by provocateurs to incite a reaction to the conspirator’s enemy. It is a tactic that the Russian Tsars used to great effect. It works well except when it is exposed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
so unless i have miscounted all of these types of attacks have been hoaxes/done by the left and blamed on the right in an effort to gin up hysteria. here comes the boy who cried wolf situation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guess what – exactly the same thing hapened in the UK after the Brexit vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I had commented, maybe three weeks back, that the current “fear” campaign against Trump would run out of its power pretty quickly, and that the progressives were going to have to false-flag some actual events.
The Marxists are going to run with this for a bit until enough of them get shown to not be the demographic they have solidly implanted in their imagination.
It will be amusing to see what they move on to after that. In the meantime, DJT is pretty much a shoo-in for a second term. Only maybe 5% of the population can hang on with this lunacy.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder how much money this racist, jew-hating, communist, anti-trump, muslim terrorist received form Obama’s shady billion dollar DOJ slush fund organizations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely some money coming this guy’s way. Had to have been. He got around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just when you thought that Bernie Sanders couldn’t be any more miserable of a human being, he proves you wrong. Bernie Sanders Wants to Divert US Aid to Israel to Hamas
March 3, 2017 Daniel Greenfield 5http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/265993/bernie-sanders-wants-divert-us-aid-israel-hamas-daniel-greenfield#.WLm3zmku5Kw.facebook
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be zero media coverage on the political philosophies of Juan Thompson. The worst of fake news is the fake omission of news. For years they have been trying to tie terrorist attacks, assassinations and attempts, to conservatives and the right. There just haven’t been any. That’s the reason they milk so much mileage out of Tim McVeigh. Things will never change until we grow a spine, and demand coverage that exposes these high crimes. Present site excluded, of course, and I am very thankful to have found the CTH, for the angles and insights I cannot find anywhere else. Maybe someday I will become a full-fledged Treeper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Juan Thompson wrote of his experience at a Trump rally while a reporter with The Intercept
LikeLike
I don’t believe a word of that crap reporting how he was treated, this guy clearly has an agenda and it fits right in with the BLM & Islamic/Muslim/open borders sympathizers and the looney leftists.
The people he is quoting were probably his own group or paid goons sent to disrupt.
I knew it when they first reported the hate crimes targeting our Jewish centers, cemeteries and citizens.
It had to be someone who is either a Muslime or someone with Islamic ideology because they hate the Jewish people more than anyone else.
Who else would have does this, I am glad they caught this POS and he needs to be charged with hate crimes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He was fired from the Intercept for being a liar and writing fake news… so I guarantee he made up this story of his attendance at a rally, just like all his other stories.
If Intercept still has that story up, then Glenn Greenwald needs to be pressured to take it down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Intercept fired him on Fe. 2, 2016 and posted this statement and apology to its’ readers.
https://theintercept.com/2016/02/02/a-note-to-readers/
LikeLike
No, he was fired for getting caught.
LikeLike
Juan looks a lot like that psycho-racist, Faratakhan.
LikeLike
If Brian Williams and Farrakhan had a son.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ouch!
LikeLike
a) how does one get their pic / image next to their name? Sorry for the dumb question. I just can’t figure it out.
b) in the pool for “how long until the press blame America for this vile young man’s actions being because we didn’t understand / respect / coddle him” I want Sunday at 11am.
LikeLike
http://en.gravatar.com/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
I’ll give it a shot
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s divisive rhetoric FORCED this man to commit these acts!! /Robert Reich
LikeLiked by 4 people
LMAO! If not already, wait for it in 3…2…1…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
May God protect Preet Bharara.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Best news I’ve heard all day. Prayers.
LikeLike
WOW. I was wondering why this happened. It takes some real talent, determination, and zero PC delusions to cut through the massive layers of deception used by the Clinton Crime Family and the FMD Brigade.
Impressive.
LikeLike
We have videos of marcher’s chanting about killing cops, will the new AG arrest these people and charge them with HATE crime, and inciting violence against police.
How many police officers have been gunned down because of chants like this.
Hate speech is hate speech. It applies to all people, cops, whites, blacks, Asians, Jews, Muslims, Christians, etc.
If it’s hate speech if some white person says something to black person, than it is hate speech of some black person says it to white person. Justice is color blind.
LikeLike
Best tweet ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My poll from the other day:
LikeLike
This is AMAZING!
LikeLike