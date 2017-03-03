BREAKING: FBI Quietly Releases Batch #7 of Clinton Investigation Notes and Interviews…

Internet researcher Katica has again discovered the FBI quietly, and without explanation, just released another batch of documents from the “ongoing” FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use and classified information. This is release #7, and follows the prior release #6 which oddly took place on Superbowl weekend.

This batch includes FBI notes from multiple interviews including Sidney Blumenthal, and contains discussions of guidance and opinion provided to Blumenthal (with the intent to pass along to Clinton) by a retired CIA operative identified in the notes as “TD”.

Who is “TD”?

These releases continue to be odd in their distribution; they surface as more of a leak than an official release – there is no public notification – this is the same way release #5 and release #6 surfaced. Katica has an archive notification set-up to alert when the FBI host data site is changed or updated –SEE HERE– Like release #6, the #7 release is not visible directly, but is downloadable to review –SEE HERE– It’s weird how they are doing this; whoever “they” are.

We have again transferred the release to an embeddable/shareable pdf file-sharing format – see below. Fortunately, the handwriting is better in most of these notes:

