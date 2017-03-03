BREAKING: FBI Quietly Releases Batch #7 of Clinton Investigation Notes and Interviews…

Posted on March 3, 2017 by

Internet researcher Katica has again discovered the FBI quietly, and without explanation, just released another batch of documents from the “ongoing” FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use and classified information. This is release #7, and follows the prior release #6 which oddly took place on Superbowl weekend.

This batch includes FBI notes from multiple interviews including Sidney Blumenthal, and contains discussions of guidance and opinion provided to Blumenthal (with the intent to pass along to Clinton) by a retired CIA operative identified in the notes as “TD”.

Who is “TD”?

clinton-comey

These releases continue to be odd in their distribution; they surface as more of a leak than an official release – there is no public notification – this is the same way release #5 and release #6 surfaced. Katica has an archive notification set-up to alert when the FBI host data site is changed or updated –SEE HERE– Like release #6, the #7 release is not visible directly, but is downloadable to review –SEE HERE– It’s weird how they are doing this; whoever “they” are.

We have again transferred the release to an embeddable/shareable pdf file-sharing format – see below.  Fortunately, the handwriting is better in most of these notes:

hillary clinton and sidney blumenthal

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Cyber Security, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Egypt & Libya Part 2, Election 2016, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Secretary of State, Stonetear investigation, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to BREAKING: FBI Quietly Releases Batch #7 of Clinton Investigation Notes and Interviews…

  1. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    People in glass houses should be careful who they point at

    Like

    Reply
  2. truthandjustice says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Speaking of leaks – don’t know how dependable Guccifer 2.0 was but found this when researching Pelosi because of the recent tweet by Pres. Trump. Again, let’s say I wouldn’t be surprised if this was his way of saying they “know” about their scandals, investigating, and it’s probably just a matter of time before it will become public. The list & info is at that link

    Ten top Dems funneled TARP funds back to their PACS including Nancy Pelosi

    GUCCIFER 2.0 RELEASES LEAKED CLINTON FOUNDATION DOCUMENTS!

    DEMOCRATS FUNNELED TARP FUNDS BACK TO THEIR PACS!
    That’s tax-payer bailout money that went right to the pockets of Democrat PACs!

    “It looks like big banks and corporations agreed to donate to the Democrats a certain percentage of the allocated TARP funds.”

    The Establishment raided the Treasury… And it took a hacker to catch them!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/10/breaking-guccifer-2-0-clinton-foundation-docs-show-top-dems-including-nancy-pelosi-funneled-tarp-funds-pacs/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. dakkie says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    BREAKING: Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan Says, “We Meet With Ambassadors All The Time.” – Democrats Caught In Lie About Meeting With Russian Ambassador!

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-speaker-of-the-house-paul-ryan-says-we-meet-with-ambassadors-all-the-time-democrats-caught-in-lie-about-meeting-with-russian-ambassador/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. muffyroberts says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Perhaps they are making it appear to be a leak, because the FBI are scared. They want the information out there, but the shadow Government controls then.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Ziiggii says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    I’m not trying to be an @$$ at all, but “Meh!”
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/friday-march-3rd-open-thread/#comment-3661266

    I’m just glad it’s finally out there to get more input… Katica got me with #6 and so I’ve learned a thing or two from her. I could care less who gets the word out fastest.

    Like

    Reply
  6. nitschke66 says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Sundance, you are a Patriot and great American! Thank you for all you do to keep us informed! Do you have any idea why the Trump team isn’t playing hardball and taking these Dems and D-lites like McCain and Graham to the woodshed? They are playing hardball with him and the #MAGA admin and trying to change the narrative every day…successfully. If Trump/team went after O, Crooked and the Ds for all their treasonous activities using the full force of the Government, they could stay on offense. We just wasted 2 full days with the Russia BS again mainly because Trump delivered such an outstanding speech. The Fake News had to change the narrative to stop the good coverage Trump was receiving. There has to be some Patriots working at NSA who can leak the 33K emails, the details of the Iran deal and other damaging docs. It’s way past time for Trump to be playing hardball with the Ds and Fake News.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Just_me says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    I stumbled on this while looking through the FBI/vault7 Tweets. Can anyone explain why the files are different?

    Tweet by Anon Scandinavia that started the inquiry.

    Like

    Reply
  8. AmyB says:
    March 3, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    TD= Tyler Drumheller

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s