BREAKING: FBI Quietly Releases Batch #7 of Clinton Investigation Notes and Interviews…

Internet researcher Katica has again discovered the FBI quietly, and without explanation, just released another batch of documents from the “ongoing” FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use and classified information. This is release #7, and follows the prior release #6 which oddly took place on Superbowl weekend.
This batch includes FBI notes from multiple interviews including Sidney Blumenthal, and contains discussions of guidance and opinion provided to Blumenthal (with the intent to pass along to Clinton) by a retired CIA operative identified in the notes as “TD”.
Who is “TD”?
These releases continue to be odd in their distribution; they surface as more of a leak than an official release – there is no public notification – this is the same way release #5 and release #6 surfaced. Katica has an archive notification set-up to alert when the FBI host data site is changed or updated –SEE HERE– Like release #6, the #7 release is not visible directly, but is downloadable to review –SEE HERE– It’s weird how they are doing this; whoever “they” are.
We have again transferred the release to an embeddable/shareable pdf file-sharing format – see below. Fortunately, the handwriting is better in most of these notes:
People in glass houses should be careful who they point at
LikeLike
Speaking of leaks – don’t know how dependable Guccifer 2.0 was but found this when researching Pelosi because of the recent tweet by Pres. Trump. Again, let’s say I wouldn’t be surprised if this was his way of saying they “know” about their scandals, investigating, and it’s probably just a matter of time before it will become public. The list & info is at that link
Ten top Dems funneled TARP funds back to their PACS including Nancy Pelosi
GUCCIFER 2.0 RELEASES LEAKED CLINTON FOUNDATION DOCUMENTS!
DEMOCRATS FUNNELED TARP FUNDS BACK TO THEIR PACS!
That’s tax-payer bailout money that went right to the pockets of Democrat PACs!
“It looks like big banks and corporations agreed to donate to the Democrats a certain percentage of the allocated TARP funds.”
The Establishment raided the Treasury… And it took a hacker to catch them!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/10/breaking-guccifer-2-0-clinton-foundation-docs-show-top-dems-including-nancy-pelosi-funneled-tarp-funds-pacs/
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s the same MO as the DOJ shakedowns and (maybe) the Iran payoffs.
LikeLike
BREAKING: Speaker Of The House Paul Ryan Says, “We Meet With Ambassadors All The Time.” – Democrats Caught In Lie About Meeting With Russian Ambassador!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/breaking-speaker-of-the-house-paul-ryan-says-we-meet-with-ambassadors-all-the-time-democrats-caught-in-lie-about-meeting-with-russian-ambassador/
LikeLiked by 1 person
And feast your eyes upon this:
Hmm: Obama Officials Set Up Jeff Sessions’ Meeting With the Russian Ambassador
https://pjmedia.com/trending/2017/03/03/hmm-obama-officials-set-up-jeff-sessions-meeting-with-the-russian-ambassador/
(Don’t you just love the internet? It forgets nothing. Hee, hee, hee.)
LikeLike
Perhaps they are making it appear to be a leak, because the FBI are scared. They want the information out there, but the shadow Government controls then.
LikeLike
Tries to control them.
It’s not a monolithic organization, in my opinion.
Black hats but also white hats abound.
LikeLike
I’m not trying to be an @$$ at all, but “Meh!”
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/friday-march-3rd-open-thread/#comment-3661266
I’m just glad it’s finally out there to get more input… Katica got me with #6 and so I’ve learned a thing or two from her. I could care less who gets the word out fastest.
LikeLike
oh and there was a rumor that /pol/’s FBI Anon would show back up with some more info soon… I had wondered if that meant the anon might do a quiet upload to the vault.
full archive thread
https://archive.is/DHuGF
LikeLike
I adore you! I had it for a while but I am doing finals plus I was trying not to be on Twitter much to work on some things then decided to Tweet it (its an addiction almost there ugh). Reddit had it out for a little bit too. Thank you for posting it to the comments here! I’d be thrilled to credit you in a Tweet if you ever DM’d it to me or Tweeted it and let me know to RT it. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL – like I said no worries!
LikeLike
I like your Icon
LikeLike
Sundance, you are a Patriot and great American! Thank you for all you do to keep us informed! Do you have any idea why the Trump team isn’t playing hardball and taking these Dems and D-lites like McCain and Graham to the woodshed? They are playing hardball with him and the #MAGA admin and trying to change the narrative every day…successfully. If Trump/team went after O, Crooked and the Ds for all their treasonous activities using the full force of the Government, they could stay on offense. We just wasted 2 full days with the Russia BS again mainly because Trump delivered such an outstanding speech. The Fake News had to change the narrative to stop the good coverage Trump was receiving. There has to be some Patriots working at NSA who can leak the 33K emails, the details of the Iran deal and other damaging docs. It’s way past time for Trump to be playing hardball with the Ds and Fake News.
LikeLike
I stumbled on this while looking through the FBI/vault7 Tweets. Can anyone explain why the files are different?
Tweet by Anon Scandinavia that started the inquiry.
LikeLike
TD= Tyler Drumheller
LikeLike