Midnight “Release” Again – 178 Page FBI Clinton Email Document Release With Interesting Content…

Internet researcher Katica has again discovered the FBI quietly, and without explanation, just released another batch of documents from the “ongoing” FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email use and classified information. This is release #6, and interestingly this release is titled “part 06 of 06” so there might not be any more. However, this batch is quite a bit more interesting.
The Super-Bowl weekend release is not a document dump; it surfaces as more of a leak than an official release – this is the same way release #5 surfaced. Katica has an archive notification set-up to alert when the FBI host data site is changed or updated –SEE HERE– Like release #5, the #6 release is not visible directly, but is downloadable to review –SEE HERE– It’s weird how they are doing this; whoever “they” are.
“Why aren’t the Patriots 50 points ahead you might ask?”… Well, we have downloaded the data and uploaded it into a visible pdf format embed below. Here’s a few quick glance notes some of the more interesting pages.
♦ Pages 11 and 12, outline an interview conducted as an outcome of a “walk in” to the FBI office by a long-term government official inside the Department of State who provided physical evidence and gave a statement.
♦ Page 55 is really interesting because it shows the results of a forensic examination on July 15th 2016 which discovered 1,539 work related emails between Clinton and Huma Abedin that were not turned over to the State Department. The 7/15/16 date is important because this discovery was AFTER FBI Director James Comey gave the press conference stating the FBI did not -at that time- have evidence to support a criminal finding.
♦ Page 80 Justin Cooper surfaces again. Some people suspect Cooper was cooperating with the FBI for much longer than it originally appeared. I agree with that suspicion.
♦ Page 122 Interview Notes that appear to be related to page 80 (JC).
♦ Page 130/131 Interview notes from a [REDACTED] caller (annoyingly redacted).
♦ Page 139 Appears to be interview notes related to the discovery of Paul Combetta aka “Stonetear” on Reddit. Date of interview November 17th 2016, post election.
♦ Pages 150+ there are multiple pages of hand written interview notes by the FBI investigators. Based on the notes, it appears some of these latter FBI interviews were quite lengthy.
HERE is the full release in a 178 page readable and sharable pdf format:
.
Feel free to use the comments section for your review and notes. Oh, and thanks in advance for people who can read that chicken scratch FBI handwriting in places.
What a tangled web they weave…
LikeLiked by 6 people
If this ends up leading to the Clintons, Huma, Podesta, etc getting charged/sentenced, I’ll be satisfied. If not, I’ll be scratching my head in confusion bc of how much ‘evidence’ of wrong doing the FBI has at their disposal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look at the women’s marches orchestrated
across the country whereby snowflakes are
used as most of them do not know why they
are marching, except for “we hate Trump
and want all the refuges to come here because
it makes us feel good”…..then take a look at
all the anti Trump, anti Milo, anti conservative,
anti any alternative points of view….fingers in
ears like a two year old….I can’t hear you!
Could a main reason for all this chaos be to
scare Trump’s administration in to not charging
Hillary? So as to say, look what we are doing
now….if you haul our faux popular vote winner
candidate off to jail….it will be worse! We will
riot in the streets of American by the millions!
We will trash, loot and burn America.
Just a thought.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that’s a lot of the motivation. Same with Fake News Hysteria, CREATED by the people who stand to lose. If you look at who supported Hillary, and how strongly the supported her, you can see that support correlates with both criminality and what was stood to have been lost. People like Soros, the Podestas, and Obama officials near the top of the list.
Soros and Spawn may actually have to start fleeing around the world, to places that won’t extradite. I think THAT is a large part of the current chaos. But it goes deeper. The SJW moonbats have made life h377 for so many people. If the tables turn, even just back to neutrality, they are out of power everywhere.
The people around Hillary still dream of holding on to power somewhere, but that empire is crumbling. Mayor of NYC? The woman can barely stand more than a few minutes. It’s Huma Abedin for mayor, Podesta for city commissioner. Ridiculous!
Hopefully this release is enough to remind everybody of her criminality.
HOWEVER, keep this in mind. This whole effort could be fakery by the dying deep state to help her, by saying “THAT’S ALL, FOLKS”, when it’s actually nothing of the kind, and deeper scrubbing of the FBI will reveal all kinds of dirt. So the battle against Clinton Corruption must continue until we have everything – including her actual medical – in hand. ALL CLINTON LIES EXPOSED.
LikeLike
Judicial Watch received documents on February 2nd (“549 pages of new State Department records”), which contains Hillary/Huma e-mails. Not sure if this is perhaps linked in some way?
(PS: should be page 54 for Hillary/Huma e-mails?)
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-new-state-department-records-reveal-clinton-aide-abedin-secured-state-dept-lunch-invitation-major-clinton-foundation-donor/
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/new-clinton-emails-show-huma-abedin-assisting-clinton-foundation-donor/
LikeLike
To what end are these documents being released? Just for the public record or some other angle?
LikeLike
Could it be because James Comey is still there?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just an observation, it would seem that the sun never sets on the CTH. TY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peter Strzok, not redacted, but named as having a cc of a document page 10 of 178.
This name as well as Jonathan C. Moffa, was not redacted, so it was no secret.
But the question is, does either of these men still retain his own cc, unredacted?
“A former CIA analyst, Laufman joined several other DOJ colleagues and FBI section chief Peter Strzok during Clinton’s three-and-a-half hour interview, notes from the interrogation show.”
Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2016/09/05/doj-official-who-led-independent-clinton-email-probe-is-an-obama-donor/#ixzz4XiMU6jUZ
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a very interesting letter, HRC 968 from Charles Grassley, chairman Committee on the Judiciary to Dir. Comey… lays em out flat… esp Loretta Lynch…. for conflict of interest.. etc..I wonder if Dir. Comey answered it… Scribd page 35
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lock Her Up! Lock Her Up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This country used to have a soul. Now we have poop.
LikeLike
Is some of this about the six missing boxes that Trump mentioned on the Campaign trail ? In this FBI release, 6 boxes are noted that were turned over by attorneys, 4 containing files, 2 containing computers, hard drives, thumb drives and associated power cables..
LikeLiked by 1 person
remember it’s illegal to look at these files. Only CNN can read them and tell you nothing about it.
LikeLike
“Why aren’t the Patriots 50 points ahead you might ask?”
Hahahaha!
LikeLike
Have to pay 9.00 a month to view PDF…why are you using this format?
LikeLike