The Manufacturing of Controversy 2.0 – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Edition…

Anyone who has followed the deep weed construct of current U.S. politics against the backdrop of DC’s UniParty fear of President Trump can fully grasp the desperation of the professional political class to undermine the expressed purposes and intents of Trump to drain the proverbial swamp in Washington DC.
Toward that end – the myriad of vested financial and political interests, including those interests amid the corporate Mostly Swamp Media, are frantically lashing out -and latching on- to any issue that might aid the undermining objective.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones”.
This is a famous quote from Niccolo Machiavelli which acutely describes the current confluence of events. Draining the proverbial swamp of the inherent corruption, and subsidiary corruptible influences from the entrenched benefactors, is the overriding source of the angst against the new administration.
For the media who depend on the bile in the swamp’s retention pond – to manipulate public opinion – no falsehood is out-of-bounds; no attack too severe; no rules of decency or diplomacy are considered; the ends justify all means as the war of attrition begins.
The approach from those who benefit from life amid the swamp is essentially a zero-sum outlook. Either the parasites win, or they will have forever lost their indulgences.
Combined with the media, the aggregate interests form like swarms of frenzied piranha. At the apex of the boil anything thrown into the mix will be devoured regardless of its political alignment. The rabid nature of the swarm precludes the injection of logic, reason or merit; all common sense is necessarily dispatched.
Consider: August 2015 During the presidential campaign
WASHINGTON DC […] Top diplomats from Russia and China joined a rare meeting of world powers’ envoys on Capitol Hill this week with roughly 30 Senate Democrats to tamp down concerns over the [Iran] nuclear agreement.
[…] During the meeting, which was confirmed to Foreign Policy by an aide to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), a number of Democrats expressed genuine confusion about how world powers would react if Congress rejected the [Iran] deal. […] On Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) alluded to the meeting […] Other lawmakers attending the briefing included Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Chris Coons of Delaware, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and others.
Oh really? Here’s a picture of Senator Claire McCaskill (and Senator Mary Landrieu) meeting with the Russian Ambassador
The media created controversy of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a nothing-burger. It is purely fake news.
The piranhas’ are biting a fake news rubber tire that has been dipped into the boil; and the swamp defenders who are holding the rope are desperate to convince the viewing audience it’s really a side of beef.
Wait for the boil to subside, and if you stick around long after the audience moves on, you’ll see a rubber tire removed.
.
I don’t understand all the concern crap. This is nothing, there is nothing there, DJT did not have meetings with the Russians, so Sessions is recusing himself from nothing.
Since when does there have to be anything there for these traitors to do their evil?
And there is. Sessions lays down
All 3 great tweets, thanks.
Tom Fitton is a God who walks as man. If he says recusal (which I don’t have that much problem with, now he has more time to clean up that sewer) is right it’s right. I’m an ex-prosecutor and it’s not that big a deal. Also love Tracey. Liz I don’t know but love the tweet.
PS forgot to mention Tom Fitton is beyond gorgeous.
I agree with all 3 tweets, too.
A fund to pay for activists and agitators like LaRaza and NCRC total fund was $3 billion and it came out of the doj discretionary budget.
http://www.americasfreedomfighters.com/2017/03/01/obamas-secret-slush-fund/
Are you kidding? Wow!
It is time we act like the winning party and stop letting these corrupt dems set the narrative everyday. President Trump get a pit pull out there and get in front of this crap. This is not going to stop and apparently Sessions is going to cave on everything. I love the man but it is far past time to put these corrupt a-holes in their place!
Yep.
It’s the “use your opponents virtue against themselves” play.
So a powerful piece is taken off the board… Well played, swamp.
I’m so angry right now I could spit blood.
I hope they get a new deputy AG asap. Dana was appointed to positions by both Eric Holder and Obama. He was also involved in sentencing a republican governor (Mcconnell sp?) whose conviction was overturned by a unanimous supreme court decision.
I could see him spinning an investigation into Trump’s campaign into a PR nightmare that would last as long as Trump is in office.
I have no idea why republicans don’t do the purges that dems do when they get into office. We know that Obama’s DOJ was filled with such sjw’s that that good people were walking out rather than violate the law.
At the very least, we should have appointed a loyalist to the deputy AG position,
Mike
When did you stop beating your wife? This is how it is going to be for the next 4 years. Just go full steam ahead and produce results. Taking time to respond just legitimizes the attack.
The White House and each department just needs to hold two press conferences a week. Monday morning to say this is what we will do this week. Friday afternoon. This is how much we got done. Anything that was not accomplished was due to democrat and rino obstruction. See you on Monday.
From where I’m sitting, every democrat that expected the Attorney General’s resignation looks like a tall glass of loser.
Trump be Trump!!!! Please!
Trump should have made a big public announcement that he was appointing AG Jeff Sessions to also serve as his Russian Hacking “Czar” and rammed the ludicrous “Russia did it” meme down their throats.
First Rule = Never Ever cede ground when you are winning.
Very disappointing in this development.
I disagree
We donot know the big game and Trump is master on long term 3D chess. It’s time for Clinton foundation investigation and many big democrats will be in trouble
Before the full panic. The investigation was into leaks – and Session was included in that investigation thus the recusal. Everyone put some steel into your spine and quit extrapolating to the very worst outcome. It’s hard, but if you don’t, you’ll get an ulcer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
See Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) tweet above.
How does this strengthen our side? In my mind it only weakens our position and tells the opposition we are maliable.
Can you explain how Session’s recusel helps us more than harms us?
I’m so frustrated with all of this crap. Something has to give…
It doesn’t matter if Sessions can’t recall. I bet there’s a transcript somewhere just like there was with Flynn. The media can selectively report content just like they did with Flynn.
Let’s see…we have a Republican House and Senate plus a kick-ass President in the White House. And who do the Republicans want to investigate? Yep, other Republicans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NY Times has out a story that Jared was with Flynn when Flynn met with Russian envoy in December.
FBI already said Flynn meeting with Russians is not against the law.
How about a little TRUMP MEDIA UPDATE?
Trump total media following hit 98.3 million today.
98,306,137 – 3pm 3/2 (+63,075 – since 7:30 am – 7.5 hrs – 8,410 per hr.)
That is an increase of 5,379,181 – since 2/6 – 11am with 12 sites.
There are now only 11 sites since the Transition2017 site went inactive.
This is war! WAR! I expect something bigger from our side. These pukes need to be slammed to the ground and stomped on.., C’MON!
Another reason for the sudden attention to Jeff Sessions may be to divert attention from the news bubbling up to the surface regarding Eric Holder’s slush fund – a DOJ discretionary account, funded by settlements procured by the DOJ suing any company or group that blinked twice at them and funneled directly to third party Leftist political groups like ACORN (funding of which was prohibited by Congress), La Raza, the Urban League, etc.
See here: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/01/gop-wants-to-eliminate-shadowy-doj-slush-fund-bankrolling-leftist-groups.html
They have to undo the recovery TRUMP made at his speech before Congress.
Time to plant some fake news about the Dems…oh…wait….they are so corrupt, it wouldn’t be fake.
Never mind.
Sessions should stipulate that any investigation be put on hold until all adminstration appointees have been approved and settled into their positions and all Obama hold-overs have been vetted and removed if need be.
WOW – sharia blue and crew out in full effect!!!!
Trolls everywhere
Precious baby-so cute!
greatest news ever!!
It’s hard to take this lying down, it’s time for them to go full offense, we need a light on these cockroaches and justice served.
And it seems with this constant anti-Russia narrative, there won’t be any practical relationship with Russia to take out ISIS. They have made it politically impossible, another one of their goals.
you just miss Mr. Sessions press conference.
Why doesn’t TRUMP call a news conference and go public with what is going on ?
I’m getting angry as hell.
Claire has some Missouri troubles coming. Big ones. The only reason she won last time is because she used her own campaign funds to do advertisements for Todd Aikin during his Republican primary. She wrote a book bragging about it.
Break out a bottle of vintage Effue this time. It’s going to be a celebration.
Hey Claire…I see you though
🌳👀🌳
When are the Republicans in Congress going to start firing back with an investigation of the Clinton administration’s decision to accept funds from agents of foreign governments? I wrote about this decision when Wikileaks exposed it:
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/10/clinton_campaign_chairman_im_ok_with_taking_money_from_foreign_agents.html
(I meant to say Clinton *campaign’s* decision.)
Their stupid Fake News can be effective. Sessions just recused himself from their fake investigation. Probably not a big deal, but they get to further their cry bullying. Also Flynn resigned over it, but that case was different, but they took their little win.
Look for the travel EO nuke tomorrow
The Russians stopped the adoptions because they knew about pizzagate! Didn’t want their children to be used by the charities to be placed with the likes of Podesta.
I just fired off an angry email to Whitehouse.gov. I am sick of this, Why oh why would you put a Obama corrupt deputy in charge of this? WTH are you thinking? Please President Trump stop this crap or at the very least get out in front of it. And by the way where is the new EO Travel Ban? Another day down more bad people flowing into the country. What is up with this situation? If anyone knows please respond. Thank you
