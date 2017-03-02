The Manufacturing of Controversy 2.0 – Attorney General Jeff Sessions Edition…

Anyone who has followed the deep weed construct of current U.S. politics against the backdrop of DC’s UniParty fear of President Trump can fully grasp the desperation of the professional political class to undermine the expressed purposes and intents of Trump to drain the proverbial swamp in Washington DC.

Toward that end – the myriad of vested financial and political interests, including those interests amid the corporate Mostly Swamp Media, are frantically lashing out -and latching on- to any issue that might aid the undermining objective.

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones”.

This is a famous quote from Niccolo Machiavelli which acutely describes the current confluence of events. Draining the proverbial swamp of the inherent corruption, and subsidiary corruptible influences from the entrenched benefactors, is the overriding source of the angst against the new administration.

For the media who depend on the bile in the swamp’s retention pond – to manipulate public opinion – no falsehood is out-of-bounds; no attack too severe; no rules of decency or diplomacy are considered; the ends justify all means as the war of attrition begins.

The approach from those who benefit from life amid the swamp is essentially a zero-sum outlook. Either the parasites win, or they will have forever lost their indulgences.

Combined with the media, the aggregate interests form like swarms of frenzied piranha. At the apex of the boil anything thrown into the mix will be devoured regardless of its political alignment. The rabid nature of the swarm precludes the injection of logic, reason or merit; all common sense is necessarily dispatched.

Consider: August 2015 During the presidential campaign

WASHINGTON DC […] Top diplomats from Russia and China joined a rare meeting of world powers’ envoys on Capitol Hill this week with roughly 30 Senate Democrats to tamp down concerns over the [Iran] nuclear agreement.

[…] During the meeting, which was confirmed to Foreign Policy by an aide to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), a number of Democrats expressed genuine confusion about how world powers would react if Congress rejected the [Iran] deal. […] On Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) alluded to the meeting […] Other lawmakers attending the briefing included Sens. Al Franken and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Michael Bennet of Colorado, Chris Coons of Delaware, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and others.

Oh really? Here’s a picture of Senator Claire McCaskill (and Senator Mary Landrieu) meeting with the Russian Ambassador

The media created controversy of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is a nothing-burger. It is purely fake news.

The piranhas’ are biting a fake news rubber tire that has been dipped into the boil; and the swamp defenders who are holding the rope are desperate to convince the viewing audience it’s really a side of beef.

Wait for the boil to subside, and if you stick around long after the audience moves on, you’ll see a rubber tire removed.

