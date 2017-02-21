Canadian Survey: Massive Drop in Trust in Government – Significant Number Blame Media Bias…

Another research report surfaces today highlighting a growing international trend. More People are beginning to identify the structures of liberal government as untrustworthy; it is quite an interesting dynamic.
The latest Trust Survey comes from Canada and shows a massive drop in trust by Canadians toward the construct of their governance.
While there are many media voices who would immediately seek to refute the empirical evidence within such surveys, one thing becomes increasingly clear. The more liberal the structure of government, the greater the drop in trust. [UK Brexit, USA Trump, France Le Pen surge are recent examples.]
Within the Canadian survey you find another similarity to underlying nationalist distrust, the media are viewed as the problem [Slide #13, #15]. There is no doubt a large number of people throughout the globe are waking up to the reality of their leftist media being co-conspirators in the selling and maintenance of leftist governance.
Populist anger is moving politics in Canada.
CANADA – In a recent Edelman poll, only 43 per cent of Canadians say they trust their government — down from 53 per cent a year earlier.
And 80 per cent of Canadians feel the country’s elites are out of touch.
The findings in the so-called Trust Barometer survey conducted annually by public relations firm Edelman is the first time in 17 years that Canada has joined the ranks of “distruster” countries in which more than half of citizens say they distrust their civic institutions.
Author and journalist Susan Delacourt says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be really concerned. This spike in distrust and cynicism is the same sentiment that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, and it is gaining ground here.
“We tend to be smug in Canada and candid and think that we don’t have the problems we’ve been seeing in the United States … I don’t think we should be, ” Delacourt tells The Current’s guest host Laura Lynch.
Compared to a year ago after Prime Minister Trudeau was first elected, Delacourt says trust in government and the media has slipped 10 per cent.
The decline in numbers, Delacourt suggests, is most likely because of what is unfolding in the U.S. before and after Trump’s election.
“We saw a year in which the media and and the people inside the political bubble had failed to anticipate Brexit and failed to anticipate Trump. And I think that people out there are noticing,” Delacourt tells Lynch. (read more)
The full survey is available HERE. However, we should note – the overall presentation of the media data, with accompanied narrative, appears constructed to advocate for enhanced censorship (intervention by government) of information that is not controlled by “traditional media”.
My relatives in Canada are fed up. They sound like the American patriots here.
They sound exactly the same and their frustrations are dynamically similar.
Canadiens have a better chance to throw off the yoke of government elitist oppression than in France. That runoff system will not benefit Le Pen.
I am a Canadian. Many people on the west coast are infuriated with Trudea. I don’t know if we have a better chance than France. It sure doesn’t seem like it. We do not have an electoral college which means that Ontario and Quebec decide our elections.
Ontario and Quebec have more ‘seats’ than all 4 of the western provinces together. The muslim population in Ontario and Quebec is double that of western Canada . Trudeau has taken in 25,000 refugees in 2 months and most of these refugees were settled in Ontario and Quebec. More liberal voters!
Look at our cabinet: Maryam Monsef – Status of women / She lied and said she was from Iran when she is actually from Iraq. Lying should have disqualified her but not with this government.
She also claims that she is fascinated with sharia law.
Ahmed Hussen – Somalian – in charge of immigration
Harjit Sajjan – born in India – Minister of Defence
Sadsack, I’m not sure if you’ve seen this article:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immgration-canada-border-idUSKBN1602NG
From link:
” Canada will continue to accept asylum seekers crossing illegally from the United States but will ensure security measures are taken to keep Canadians safe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
The number of would-be refugees crossing into Canada at isolated and unguarded border crossings has increased in recent weeks amid fears that U.S. President Donald Trump will crack down on illegal immigrants, and photos of smiling Canadian police greeting the migrants have gone viral.”
Might I ask what additional security can be conducted at isolated and unguarded border crossings?
Sadsack, let’s do something about it. My email address is just my whole name with no dots, spaces or caps at Gmail. You can also find me on the Libertarian Party of British Columbia web site (http://www.libertarian.bc.ca/ ). I, and a fair number of other patriots are running in the upcoming Provincial election May 7th… but there’s lots to do before then: gathering signatures, lining up support, etc. Maybe you can even be a candidate yourself! Give me a shout.
p.s.: I’ve been in this game(freedom) since 1963, and I’ve NEVER been as excited about our chances as I am this year!
I’m so glad that you follow the CTH. I hope that Sundance and your friends here will be able to help you in some way.
Most of us remember what it was like in 2007 when we feared that we were going to lose our country because of the extreme agenda of Obama and his followers. We fought long and hard to expose them and the results can’t be ignored. Don’t give up the good fight.
IMO, Treepers are the antithesis of Uniparty: We’re “PATRIOTS” … Citizens who put Country above Party and sacrifice to advance the liberty and opportunities to earn prosperity for their fellow countrymen.
The Patriot Movement is becoming more and more popular as the vehicle for restoring the future of the masses, whose numbers the Globalists have been multiplying as they loot and destroy the middle clsss … “POPULISM” is rising up, and President Trump is our VOICE and our VEHICLE to MAGA!
RE: “They [Canadians] sound like the American Patriots here.”
Seems to be a worldwide trend.
You would think that with Brexit, Trump’s election, and the Italian defeat of a liberal referendum giving the government yet more power, and the growing right in Germany and France that the left would get a clue as well as their fourth estate.
IMO, because they have the MSM on their side, we world wide deplorable are just a bump in the road. They do not realize it is a sink hole they are in. Which is also why President Trump is going all out to destroy the MSM credibility. Like scaling the cliffs of Normandy. We did get over them!!
And as good as this is, it makes our world more dangerous. Every time the globalists lose more control they get more desperate and seem to increase in their degeneracy. If our country diesnt get a handle on our problems fast, we cant help anyone else down the line. Oh, and shut down all of aoros groups and OFA-which looks like an openly seditious organization.
World-wide trend => Translation: Muslims are making a (insert expletives) nuisance of themselves all over the world. People are (insert expletives) sick and tired of them.
Somewhat related: I just watched a speech given by Nigel Farage, today I think, at Hillsdale College. As always he’s very entertaining — and I learned a lot about how he entered the political arena. I recommend it, available on Youtube.
But I did disagree with him on one rather important point: he doesn’t seem to fully appreciate the threat to the West which the Hijrah represents. He drew a line between his attitude about this and that of Geert Wilders — which comments appeared almost at the end of his address and question/answer period.
You might find it interesting.
People are still very naive about this. Intense education will be required to understand and stop what is actually being done in plain sight.
“One Ping, please.”
“…appears constructed to advocate for…”
Well, it’s just another poll, and that’s what polls are for.
Trumpism Rises in Canada as MAJORITY Now Distrust Justin Trudeau’s Government
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/trumpism-rises-canada-majority-now-distrust-justin-trudeaus-government/
The treehouse has been a godsend to many of us in northern canada. We have been reading this site ever since President Trump announced his candidacy. All through your election process our group met once a week and prayed and cheered for the American people. Our deepest gratitude to Sundance and the people who post here.
It was and is our belief that he was/is the only who could save your country and by his strong example, ours. He amazed us throughout the process with his strength. He did not back down!
We were also amazed that someone who had everything, a great family along with great wealth was willing to take the kind of abuse he took. Yes, he did take a great many arrows for the American people but we also felt that he was taking them for us in Canada.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to go to the American people. Please remember us in yours.
We are afraid of losing our country. My previous post explains how difficult it will be to beat Trudeau.
Trumpism is just plain old truth, reality, logic, evidence, common sense, and concern for national security – qualities our leftists and globalists seem to lack entirely.
The citizens sense the globalists’ plot to destroy sovereign nations and subjugate everyone who is not in the elite to a life of serfdom or early death. And all nations have Media that has lied and obfuscated for decades. Polls will reflect those conditions. It’s not space rocketry.
The media did much worse than “failed to anticipate Brexit and failed to anticipate Trump”
They actively resisted, subverted, and sabotaged them at every opportunity.
Brings clarity as to why they do not give a damn about ratings. That is not the game.
Truly insightful, thanks for that.
Wouldn’t have occurred to me in quite that way, that’s a big reason I love the Treehouse, the accumulated wisdom of our participants.
‘Sanctimonious, arrogant, domineering, leftists looking down on the fool-able peasants have been outed by Trump. On top of that, these leftists are bullies, physically and psychologically.
The leftists are now hated by the ‘unwashed’, by those who ‘should’ be ruled by their ‘betters’.
Leftists are despicable.
I wouldn’t waste spit on a libtard if he were on fire. They are beyond despicable.
We all need non-corruptable voting mechanisms.
Every nation.
Strong ID and ink on the pinky.
Since you asked –
“Blockchain, the same technology used to secure bitcoin transactions, is a promising solution…The technology secures transactions (ballots) with a high level of security and produces a transparent and verifiable result.”
Three Million Illegal Votes — Data Backs Up Assertion by Donald Trump (Analytics, Algorithms, and Hundreds of Millions of Data Points)
http://phibetaiota.net/2017/02/gregg-phillips-three-million-illegal-votes-data-backs-up-assertion-by-donald-trump-analytics-algorithms-and-hundreds-of-millions-of-data-points/
Our MSM is truly a propaganda arm of the Liberal government. The Canadian Broadcast Corporation is a bastion of ultra liberalism, and is funded to the tune of many hundred of millions.
It is in their charter that they cannot say anything damaging to the government. ( unless the government is Conservative.)
Sane thinking people despise them, sadly we have too many fools that get a vote.
The fit is finally hitting the sham.
Can you hear the people sing, one of the Valjeans sings it in French 😉<a href=>
…appears constructed to advocate for enhanced censorship (intervention by government) of information that is not controlled by “traditional media”.
When you can’t win the argument, seize the communication. How very Authoritarian of them! I believe the genie has been let out of the bottle. Or, is it toothpaste?? Either way, it will be tough for the Globalists to put it back!! Once seen, the corruption cannot be unseen!
I am Israeli. I am a Trump supporter. A bit off subject I posted here a true leader. Netanyahu came to visit reservists. (In Israel almost everyone is a reservist, 30-60 days a year).
An exceptional land of courage and faith blessed with a sincerely wonderful prime minister.
Netanyahu is a real man. He is a min of principles. I believe Trump is also a man of honor. Though Trump has to prove it, Natanyahu doesn’t. I wish them both long live and success.
One thing worries me now, how do we know what bathroom Obama will use.
USA might need a wall on the northern border, too………
“The decline in numbers, Delacourt suggests, is most likely because of what is unfolding in the U.S. before and after Trump’s election.”
And nothing to do with this, I presume?
“I know this, because we received a confidential tip from a parent, who couldn’t get anyone in New Brunswick to help. The media, the police, the politicians — everybody is petrified of being called “racist” for even mentioning the disaster that has come from putting unassimilated Muslim migrant men right into our schools.”
[http://www.therebel.media/syrian_bullies_investigation]
The decline is caused by the Canadian government placing foreign adults afflicted with PTSD and 7th-century worldviews into high schools and the media choosing to cover anti-refugee “backlash” rather than the harassment and assault of teenage girls. The decline is caused by cable news networks refusing to cover riots in Stockholm and Paris but relentlessly mocking the US President for an “unhinged” press conference. The decline is caused by leftist officials identifying Algerians who run over children in tractor-trailers “truck drivers” and machete-wielding Somalis “mental patients.”
Trump is not the cause. Trump is the effect, Ms Delacourt.
Folks the reality is that Islam and what it stands for scares a majority of the world. With the internet so readily available, people get to see what is happening daily in countries like France, Germany, Brussels, Sweden, Italy etc. People are afraid for their safety and the safety of their children and grandchildren. When the PM said he would be more than happy to take even more refugees, this scares Canadians to death. They look at our LION and wish they had him. That is why the Uniparty, the SJWs, Soros and the EU are scared to death of him. This man is not only MAGA but he is actually going to Make the World Great Again and they can’t stop it from happening.
Obozo’s shadow government is and will be shown to be an utter joke. The world has awaken and will not be put back to sleep!
Our Lion on Fire!
“The Little Mosque On The Prairie.” Another multicultural paradise begins the boomerang to nationalism.
I’m afraid it’s going to get a lot worse before it ever gets better. Law of unintended consequences. Illegals won’t quietly go home but look for a new host to devour. The northern wall becomes much more of a reality.
Idiot Trudeau is perhaps the most dangerous man leading any western government. Completely deluded by visions of grandeur, like his father. A preview of coming attractions.
http://www.galganov.com/current-editorial/#.WKz1P-v9eK0
Love the picture. Looks like Trudeau junior is thrilled to have a pic with the Lion… Trump’s look is priceless. It’s almost as if he’s thinking “let’s get onto the next agenda item for today.”
