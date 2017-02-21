Canadian Survey: Massive Drop in Trust in Government – Significant Number Blame Media Bias…

Another research report surfaces today highlighting a growing international trend. More People are beginning to identify the structures of liberal government as untrustworthy; it is quite an interesting dynamic.

The latest Trust Survey comes from Canada and shows a massive drop in trust by Canadians toward the construct of their governance.

While there are many media voices who would immediately seek to refute the empirical evidence within such surveys, one thing becomes increasingly clear. The more liberal the structure of government, the greater the drop in trust. [UK Brexit, USA Trump, France Le Pen surge are recent examples.]

Within the Canadian survey you find another similarity to underlying nationalist distrust, the media are viewed as the problem [Slide #13, #15]. There is no doubt a large number of people throughout the globe are waking up to the reality of their leftist media being co-conspirators in the selling and maintenance of leftist governance.

Populist anger is moving politics in Canada.

CANADA – In a recent Edelman poll, only 43 per cent of Canadians say they trust their government — down from 53 per cent a year earlier. And 80 per cent of Canadians feel the country’s elites are out of touch. The findings in the so-called Trust Barometer survey conducted annually by public relations firm Edelman is the first time in 17 years that Canada has joined the ranks of “distruster” countries in which more than half of citizens say they distrust their civic institutions. Author and journalist Susan Delacourt says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be really concerned. This spike in distrust and cynicism is the same sentiment that propelled Donald Trump to the White House, and it is gaining ground here. “We tend to be smug in Canada and candid and think that we don’t have the problems we’ve been seeing in the United States … I don’t think we should be, ” Delacourt tells The Current’s guest host Laura Lynch. Compared to a year ago after Prime Minister Trudeau was first elected, Delacourt says trust in government and the media has slipped 10 per cent. The decline in numbers, Delacourt suggests, is most likely because of what is unfolding in the U.S. before and after Trump’s election. “We saw a year in which the media and and the people inside the political bubble had failed to anticipate Brexit and failed to anticipate Trump. And I think that people out there are noticing,” Delacourt tells Lynch. (read more)

The full survey is available HERE. However, we should note – the overall presentation of the media data, with accompanied narrative, appears constructed to advocate for enhanced censorship (intervention by government) of information that is not controlled by “traditional media”.

