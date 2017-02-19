Ami Horowitz Documentary: Sweden is Now Europe’s Official “Rape Capital”…

President Trump made a comment during his rally on Saturday about Sweden, and something he noted on Friday, the evening prior. President Trump was talking about the “refugee crisis” and his strict immigration proposals called “extreme vetting”.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” he said. “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.” –LINK–

President Trump’s reference was to an interview between Fox News Tucker Carlson and documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz that took place on Friday night, the night before the rally.

The documentary is about the rape crisis in Sweden resulting from massive economic migration, aka “refugees”. There is even a horrible term for the current reality for women in Sweden called “rapeugees”.

Horowitz appeared on Tucker’s show to discuss his latest documentary film of the issue titled “Stockholm Syndrome“- Rape and violence exploding across Sweden due it’s immigration policies. Here is an excerpt of the documentary:

*NOTE* The Actual Interview With Ami Horowitz is HERE

(Data Source)

