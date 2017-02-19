Ami Horowitz Documentary: Sweden is Now Europe’s Official “Rape Capital”…

President Trump made a comment during his rally on Saturday about Sweden, and something he noted on Friday, the evening prior. President Trump was talking about the “refugee crisis” and his strict immigration proposals called “extreme vetting”.
“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” he said. “You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.” –LINK–
President Trump’s reference was to an interview between Fox News Tucker Carlson and documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz that took place on Friday night, the night before the rally.
The documentary is about the rape crisis in Sweden resulting from massive economic migration, aka “refugees”. There is even a horrible term for the current reality for women in Sweden called “rapeugees”.
Horowitz appeared on Tucker’s show to discuss his latest documentary film of the issue titled “Stockholm Syndrome“- Rape and violence exploding across Sweden due it’s immigration policies. Here is an excerpt of the documentary:
.
*NOTE* The Actual Interview With Ami Horowitz is HERE
As Bill Whittle said, Sweden needed more people to keep their ponzi-scheme like socialist wonderland going because the swedes were not having enough children. So they brought in the people from the middle east as workers to support the system. But the immigrants aren’t co-operating. They are acting like they own the place and that everything belongs to them, not like good docile little worker bees. Imagine that.
If they wanted people, they should’ve asked us. We have millions of illegal immigrants who won’t turn out to be radical jihadis and are looking for a good home after their original governments refused to take them back.
This doesn’t apply here because the “workers” coming in don’t have any language skills or any useful skills to start with.
Look at the people the Swedes do have. Brainwashed to the point they can spew globalist-libtard drivel without a second thought, and feel really superior when they’re all done.
It was striking to see that. You can’t help people like that. They will continue to be vulnerable to not only crime, but also evel regimes. They are blind sheep. I’m sorry for them, but am glad we are setting boundaries here.
Their smug stupidity drains my sympathy for their situation.
The truth will out.
Yes, pretty damn destructive, but somebody “in charge” thought it was a good idea.
The problem is, it’s not just Sweden’s problem… we know, it is intended to eventually come down on us all. Many western countries going this way. Sweden is just further along.
It’s sad to think about Swedes ending themselves, but the reality of their death spiral (along with many other countries) is much worse than sad for the rest of the world.
As these stable governments and peoples are conquered, bred out, subjected, converted and/or killed… the foreign hordes will take over each lands’ government, money, goods, arms… which will have an impact on us all. Once the money runs out, how are they to continue to live? All the people who were paying to provide everything “free” for them will be gone. What then? That’s right… they will get it from somewhere else. They already feel the only “religion” that should exist is Islam. They will be stronger and more emboldened to invade, conquer, take the spoils and… continue their spread.
Thank you for sharing. The numbers are probably higher those are just the numbers reported. Trump is conerned about other countries the US is on there as well. SMH. We need to become a better nation as a whole. Not point fingers to bring awareness to other countries we need to deal with the issues in our own country
True enough; we have enough home-grown problems, so we don’t need to be importing any from other countries. That’s what the vetting is supposed to address.
“Not point fingers to bring awareness to other countries”
Seeing the extent of the problem in Sweden was eye-opining to me, and I think it would be beneficial for others, as well. I don’t see it as pointing fingers; I see it as educating us all.
Most of them are actually getting deported now. Remember they are refugees not immigrants.
Deported To where??
Other parts of Europe, out through Russia (believe it or not) and back to the Middle East and Afghanistan. The politicians in Sweden know the problems. They changed the laws as has Denmark and the Netherlands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A hard lesson.
Really?? Trust me, they are NOT being deported from Sweden. They have NOT changed any laws. And Russia would never ever allow these migrants to “pass through”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the stupid, stupid leftists tried to mock President Trump after he referenced the refugee crisis in Sweden.
Hey leftist idiots, this isn’t a joke. This is deadly serious.
The Troll Mister
President Trump that is
It’s only serious if you have women in your family that you care about.
For leftists? Not so much.
No Muslim can even legitimately tell another Muslim not to do the very things that Mohammad, all Muslim’s “Perfect Man”, himself did. And along with being a murderer, torturer and enslaver, Mohammad was a rapist. Per Islam, Muslim men have the “right” to rape any non-Muslim woman they want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct. And it is true that moslems NEVER hurt innocent people.
It’s just that if you aren’t moslem you aren’t innocent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely.
Koran 5:32-33
Commands truly believing Muslims to slaughter all NON-Muslims, as these are considered to be “prodigals of the earth” who have “waged war” (i.e., refused to convert to Islam) against Allah and the prophet Mohammad.
Koran 2:223:
“Your wives are as a tilth unto you; so approach your tilth when or how ye will.”
This is the Koranic command for Muslim wives to be sexually available to their husbands whenever and wherever the husband wants sexual satisfaction. This verse is also interpreted to include anal sex (Bukari 60:51), as Mohammad himself condoned it.
A Muslim wife who “refuses satisfaction to her husband” in sexual terms can be divorced
or “disciplined”, including physical punishment (Koran 4:34)
These verses can be interpreted as condoning “marital rape”.
http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/pages/quran/men-in-charge-of-women.aspx
“tilth”
as a field to be plowed
There is even a horrible term for the current reality for women in Sweden called “rapeugees”.
My grandfather told me 50 years ago that anyone who would rape a woman (or child) should be put down like a rabid dog. I believed him then, and I still do. Have they no police there? Are the people unarmed? Do they have no will left to protect the women and children?
I think Sweden is done for.
Sadly I believe that it’s most of the Countries that comprise the EU are done for as well.
One of the biggest islamist takeovers ever. Just hope there are enough awake folks to fight back.
I think a huge problem is mental. The people in that video appeared brainwashed (Stockholm syndrome) into denying reality and believing it would be racist to acknowledge that the immigrants have brought problems with rape. It is the kind of political correctness that has some foothold here, but there are enough of us that won’t stand for it.
The people of Sweden and other places in Europe are losing the war for their minds. Consequently, they will lose their countries to invasion, crime, multiculturalism, and takeover by the New World Order. They have fallen into the trap and don’t even seem to know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liberal Left Commie Internet sites, like Vanity Fair, Salon, etc are saying President Trump is lying about Sweden, and the attacks that have been happening, like the rapes and the unrest in Paris, is being done by the citizens and not done by any refugee. They are also saying “what is Trump smoking”.
It now makes sense that the DemonCraps are saying President Trump is mentally unfit for office.
They take what he says, say it is a lie because what Trump says sbout refugees is not being reported by the media, so it has to be a lie, therefore he is mentally unstable.
So all these Commie sites take orders from the same people the main stream presstitutes do. They all say the exact same things, almost word for word, at the exact same time.
Trump again is driving the conversation to place the MSM does not want to go. He knows what he’s doing when it comes the media manipulation. There will be more Sweden stories everywhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Indeed!
There can only be a count or total if women report the rape and it appears 731 women reported rape. Let’s think about this. 731 women had confidence the police could and would do something. Why? Because they did not know there were so many other rapes reported and nothing was done. IF they knew, they would not have bothered to report. Swedes are either in denial or seriously disconnected from one another to think their rape is an isolated thing that is going to be investigated. Government control of info in this Liberal Utopia is working, for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The denial in the last minute (of the above 10 minute video) is downright shocking. You can tell the Swedes don’t even believe their own PC answers when asked about the problems they are facing. Their bodies jerk, legs twitch, and shoulders swivel when parroting the PC answer they have been programmed to give. Deep down they don’t believe, though. Wake up people!!!
They need to find themselves a Donald Trump.
Answer is simple:
All told, Sweden (and Norway) are among the most irreligious and atheistic of all Western nations.
Throw G-d out of your homes, neighborhoods, businesses, and government and the scum of the earth will (attempt) to fill the void.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right.
The irony is the “separation of state and religion” in Sweden happened only in 2000. Before that, there was a state religion. According to the official statistics, 65% of the population are members of the Lutheran Church. Keep in mind that Sweden is a parliamentary Monarchy.
Most Swedish are Lutheran. The Lutheran Charities in US are one of the ngo’s getting paid big money to ‘care’ for these “refugees”. Bleeding heart liberal, ‘stupid people’.
Also, they are worried about being called racist when muslim is NOT a race. Some one needs to tell them it’s a totalitarian, racist political system of subjection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are just like the democrats. When they can’t explain their reasoning, they resort to attacking people.
Islam is no one’s friend.
Swedish authorities and media have tried to hide the uncomfortable truth about Sweden. Now they will have to discuss it
**GO TRUMP!!** Enough said, really. With this election, America stood up. With this election, we put a stop to something that certainly spelled our doom. We dodged a very big bullet. While I feel sorrow for what is happening in Sweden and the rest of Europe, I feel absolutely no responsibility for people who believe the things these people believe. I can’t imagine living in a place like that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sweden is almost a second home for me…been there a few dozen times. On my last visit, I had dinners with several different friend groups over there and I asked them about what is going on with Islam. If my friends over there are any indication, they are fed up. Some have voted Social Democrat (the ones letting in the immigrants) their whole lives but said they will never cast a vote again for the Social Democrats. They had to speak in whispers as they said to be heard out loud you could be chastised as being ‘racist’. The Swedes are fed up but are so far gone that their only hope is the continuation of Brexit, Trump, Italy, Le Pen…and finally Merkel. They may not be able to fix themselves from within.
I have family that lives in Sweden (near little Lyrestad). Talked to them this past Spring while they were in the U.S.A. about the immigrant troubles I kept hearing about. They totally blew the perceived problems off and said immigrants were brought to the northern part of Sweden where they don’t mix with most Swedes — so there were no problems.
According to this documentary excerpt it appears that there are many immigrants living in southern Sweden, amidst the heart of Swedes.
Maybe their view comes from the fact they live in a small town. Whatever it is, they are not concerned with their immigrant population. I was shocked to hear them speak that way.
Östersund is in northern Sweden, peaceful city now infested with rape crimes after migrant influx
At this point they need to overturn their gun laws. Their politicians do not fear them. The rapists do not fear them.
He had people looking up stuff in Sweden all day. Then drops this, which will cause them to watch the documentary.
Troll level = epic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and if he was wrong, it’s fake news from Fox. He is not, by the way
Where are Vikings when you need them?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which reminds me, I was eye-rolling as I was watching an episode of “Vikings” on the History Channel a few weeks ago. The usual suspects raid the Andalusia area and are doing their thing through an absurdly Disney-esque, idyllic Muslim town, when Floki is drawn to a sound he hears, and walks into a room full of Muslim men praying. He watches them, seemingly transfixed. The rest of the party eventually follows and prepares to slice and dice, but Floki stops them, forbidding them to harm these people who have so moved him. Really? Meanwhile, he thinks nothing of running a sword through every Christian priest or monk he gets anywhere near. Apparently, their boring old religion doesn’t interest him in the least.
To deny facts for a cause, is ruining people’s lives.
Any leader of a country or media that reports for said country,
which promotes lies that put peoples lives and their own country’s sovereignty in danger,
Commit a crime upon it’s own fellow country men, is ash heinous as murder and treason.
That is you CNN, CBS, NBC, NPR WP, NYT, Huff po, Salon, Media Matters and all you lie for oppression and power for the few, have blood on your hands.
The 1 million women who marched against the mistreatment and inequality of women.
You too, have women’s blood on your hands,
“The Snake” !
At @8:10 on the vid, you see CLEARLY the problem with native Swedes. The man on the left has spent several minutes describing and lamenting the violence.
And then proceeds to admit there’s not much to be done about it because he does not want to be called a racist because “it’s a powerful card, especially if you are blond like me.”
And there you have it people. The Swedes are *such* *COWARDS* that they will willingly allow their country and culture to be trashed, all because they do not want to be called “Racists”.
And this *IS* how my Swedish relatives feel, too.
So, at some point, no matter how sad I feel about what is happening to Sweden, I just have to throw my hands up and say “Who the F*ck cares? If they don’t care, why should I?”
Thank God we in America grew up with a common saying:
Sticks and Stones will break my bones
But Names will never hurt me.
Wish I’d taught it to my Swedish cousins so they could’ve spread that nugget around over there.
Natural slaves vs freemen. My father left Europe – having lived through the great and inevitable war of the fascists, he knew the fate of freemen there.
Sweden is about the size of California. There were 8,903 rapes in and 1,000 rapes in Sweden.
The population of Sweden is @ 10 million.
The population of California is about 40 million.
But you probably knew that.
In the past, before this Multi Kulti onslaught, Sweden had a VERY low incidence of rape.
Now it is the highest in Europe.
But go ahead and throw Swedish women and girls under the bus, everyone’s doing it, eh?
How disingenuous and vile for that mediocrity Chelsea Clinton to tweet:
“What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”
Now I want POTUS to talk about the Swedish Muslim rape epidemic for the next 5 news cycles. Evidently, the general public -including Chelsea- needs to be educated about it. Chelsea, your father and mother excelled at rape and intimidation of women. You should be ashamed of yourself.
I used to have a measure of pity for her when she was a child. Sad to see the apple obviously didn’t fall far from the stinking rotten tree.
Chelsea. Just like her mother and Father.
Such great spokespeople for Women around the World and Here at Home.
///sarc, obviously.
Recently hubby and I had to take our Conceal Carry training again. I was shocked — SHOCKED — when the instructor told the class that being r@ped is not legally considered bodily harm. He said if a woman shoots a man while in the act of r@ping her she is breaking the law.
I was outraged hearing such a thing and said so — loudly.
Are our laws so barbaric that a man forcing himself into a woman’s body is not considered bodily harm? If I as a woman cannot protect my own body from a grievous assault I might never forget, why would I care one tiny bit if the same person breaks into my house and steals stuff that could be easily replaced? Doesn’t that sound totally backwards?
What state was that in?
IANAL – Zealious prosecutors notwithstanding, I would think even a third party intervening with deadly force in a forcible felony is general kosher. Gun instructors would tell you to beware of zealious prosecutors, law notwithstanding, and don’t get involved in a forcible felony unless your kin was the victim.
This vid is from June, 2013. It shows a movie theater being shut down during a film because of protests from the Muslims in the audience.
Yes, the film’s kind of disgusting but, really? Throwing out all the paying customers because the Muslims in the audience are mad? Just get the upset Muslims out of there and let the show continue.
Notice how the Swedes sit around not responding and then compliantly leave when it’s announced the film will not continue.
Appeasement does not work. But that is EXACTLY what the Swedes have been doing since day one.
Language advisory…. f word trigger warning… contains profanity and plain talk
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canary in a Coal Mine.
“Rape Capitol”…as I wrote before, I shared that very phrase regarding Sweden with an associate from Switzerland who happened to question the President’s wall when the world is going on the opposite direction.
He had never heard that phrase regarding Sweden…I thought everyone, especially in Europe, was aware.
They absolutely do not want this to be public knowledge in Europe, because they are still in the process of loading those countries up with “refugees”.
LikeLike
I don’t think people care unless it is happening to them…
Remember the poem…First They Came by Pastor Martin Niemöller
The Swedes are in such a state of “Stockholm Syndrome” that, believe it or not, some women who have been raped have blamed THEMSELVES.
Woman was gang raped on a train last year and said she “felt sorry for” her rapists. Cuz they didn’t have the same advantages as her growing up or whatever.
Pathetic.
This is what I think is coming down the pike.
Mattis is going to demand payment in arrears for NATO dues owed. Merkel/Van Der Leyen have rolled already, from what I’ve heard, so expect other countries who owe to do so as well.
I’m not sure how that will affect social services in Germany et al, but I don’t think the migrants will silently BOHICA for any welfare cuts like the natives would.
Secondly, Mattis is putting out the word the NATO will be missioned to terrorism control, and member countries whose migrant policies are not conducive to that mission had better re-think them. I think safe zones will be established in Syria or environs, so there will be an option for resettlement of refugees.
If this does happen, it will put a lot of pressure on non-NATO EU countries, e.g. France, Sweden, since I think migrants will flood to those countries rather than return to the near east.
With that in mind, Trump’s Sweden statement, along with his NATO pay up or else statement at the rally was probably the first salvo in this war. If citizens in Sweden are red-pilled on the current status re: migrants, they will certainly not stand for an influx from the continent.
The other play could be to peel Greece, maybe Italy, out of the EU with the promise to use the dollar for a transition currency as well as a pledge to patrol their coastal waters with NATO ships (newly missioned as anti-terrorism). As it is now, Greece has to take in the migrants due to EU rules, so this could really be a negotiating club if the EU wants to jerk them around again.
Ted Malloch will not screw around with the EU, so a liitle old-fashioned hard ball is in store for Brussels, I think.
All speculation on my part. I have seen articles floating the dollar transition currency for Greece, but I can’t remember where.
Political correctness = denial = danger. So sad, we don’t want PC to infest the entire U.S. The ninth circuit court reeks of political correctness as do some establishment Democrats and Republicans.
From last year, No – Go Zones. There’s probably more of them now.
So, look how much traction this story has gotten today after the MSM accused President Trump of “Fake News”. They never would have even mentioned what was happening in Sweden. But, now, due to the MSM’s attempt to call our President a liar, the REAL story is out there for all to see. I feel like maybe President Trump intentionally lacked specifics in order to get the real story out.
