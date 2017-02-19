Sweden Refugee Influx Now a Crisis – Tucker Carlson Interviews Ami Horowitz…

Tucker Carlson interviews Ami Horowitz, a documentary filmmaker who has recently spent a great deal of time investigating Sweden and the current hidden refugee crisis.
Journalist Ami Horowitz told Fox News people high up in the Swedish government are purposely covering up the perpetrators of rape crimes to protect “vulnerable” migrants.
During an explosive interview on Friday, Mr Horowitz claimed the refugee violence crisis was out-of-control but that “European virtues” had put a stop to any discussion on the statistics. (more)
However, despite the liberal worldview outlined by Horowitz, evidence now suggests the views of the Swedish electorate have adjusted following the consequences of large scale refugee influx. People are now more open about their opposition.
SWEDEN […] Sweden has been the poster child for openness and toleration for decades but that has changed in just two years, the study by independent British think-tank Demos found.
In September 2015, thousands of people took to the streets with banners saying “Refugees Welcome” while Prime Minister Stefan Löfven spoke about not building walls and offering help “when need is great”.
A year later, in October 2016, his government decided to implement border controls, which had always been available but not used, to stem the rapid flow of asylum seekers.
And a surge in nationalistic language has shown Swedes now consider migrants a threat to the nation, the report said. (read more)
9 million swedes. That’s it. No more, no less. Water down the gene pool with 70 IQ illiterates. What could go wrong? Why does the image of Mussolini hanging upside down in front of a gas station keep coming to mind?
This is what Obama wants here.
It is amazing how the liberals thought that bringing in thousands and thousands of fighting age young single men would lead to harmony and peace. I have been wondering if the men (are there any left?) of Sweden would start caring if their girls got raped.
It is almost as if the global elites hate any group that is “too white”.
Imo, it IS. Leave out the words “as if”.
Talked to a Swedish woman who runs a Swedish food truck in Orlando…her family back in Sweden tells her about the problems with the Islamic immigrants. At least Swedes are being more open about problem…unlike their government
Every time I see that last photo, it terrifies me.
The known, peaceful invasion of 3rd world barbarians, allowed by nearly every Western civilized nation. Smh.
Sad. And history will be wiped clean of that once proud and noble people shortly after the conquest of the invaders is complete. And traces they were even there will be removed as if they never existed. So very sad the Swedes willingly walk to oblivion…
Here’s what I don’t understand, so maybe someone here can educate me or explain the rationale. Since Sweden WANTS Muslim refugees, why do we care? Why not send all Muslim refugees to Sweden? It’s the same with Seattle and Minnesota — the two states who brought suit against President Trump’s travel pause (not ban). Why doesn’t the administration take all the refugees to Seattle and Minnesota. Okay, I understand that most Washingtonians and Minnesotans aren’t lefty wackos and don’t deserve to be put in danger, but after all it IS Washington and Minnesota who are inflicting the danger on the rest of us. (I’d feel the same if my state had launched a suit). I no nothing about fire fighting, but I do understand that at times you have to burn off underbrush to keep a bigger conflagration from happening. Send them to Seattle and Minneapolis, and settle as many as you can in Judge Robart’s neighborhood.
Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to keep them in Seattle and Minneapolis. They are free to move anywhere in the country once here. That is why we must keep them totally out of this country.
Still waiting for Norway to seal their border. Or are the Norwegians drawing an Obama red line?
These Swedes will not have a country in a few more years for it will be a “caliphate” as the Muslims move their religion forward to destroy the West! They are finished!
Soros has to be dealt with fast…shut down his NGOs!
