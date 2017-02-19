Sweden Refugee Influx Now a Crisis – Tucker Carlson Interviews Ami Horowitz…

Tucker Carlson interviews Ami Horowitz, a documentary filmmaker who has recently spent a great deal of time investigating Sweden and the current hidden refugee crisis.

Journalist Ami Horowitz told Fox News people high up in the Swedish government are purposely covering up the perpetrators of rape crimes to protect “vulnerable” migrants. During an explosive interview on Friday, Mr Horowitz claimed the refugee violence crisis was out-of-control but that “European virtues” had put a stop to any discussion on the statistics. (more)

.

However, despite the liberal worldview outlined by Horowitz, evidence now suggests the views of the Swedish electorate have adjusted following the consequences of large scale refugee influx. People are now more open about their opposition.

SWEDEN […] Sweden has been the poster child for openness and toleration for decades but that has changed in just two years, the study by independent British think-tank Demos found.

In September 2015, thousands of people took to the streets with banners saying “Refugees Welcome” while Prime Minister Stefan Löfven spoke about not building walls and offering help “when need is great”.

A year later, in October 2016, his government decided to implement border controls, which had always been available but not used, to stem the rapid flow of asylum seekers.

And a surge in nationalistic language has shown Swedes now consider migrants a threat to the nation, the report said. (read more)

Advertisements