The Lady in Red…

Couldn’t help but think of this song while watching our First Lady and President Trump today:
POTUS Trump = Making masculinity great again.
FLOTUS Trump = Making femininity great again. ❤️
LikeLiked by 10 people
Katie ~
Amen and hallelujah – big league!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow I doubt a young girl growing up under Titoist Communism in Yugoslavia would have ever thought she’d be inspiring the people of America with her quiet dignity and grace. The good Lord with in ways we cannot fathom.
That pic that says 100 days across the bottom. What a beautiful picture of the two of them.
Yes! I love that picture.
What a great moment is captured in that shot.
LikeLike
I’m probably too old, but I want to buy a red dress. She dresses so tastefully and elegant. The perfection of femininity and modesty. Melania will be the First Lady all others coming after her will want to model. Good luck, whomever you may be, she’s in a class all her own.
This red dress should end up in the Smithsonian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re never too old for a red dress, Farmhand.
Very uplifting color- go for it!!
Go to the Daily Mail [UK] where there are a bunch of great pictures and even a video of the entire speech at the bottom, for UK and the world to see. And at the bottom in that area is Melanie again in her red dress with different places that similar dresses can be ordered from. Stylesetter for sure. But my favorite part was her being beautiful on the outside while she showed beauty on the inside and began with the prayer.
The Daily Mail has an outstanding gallery of photos from the rally. Check out the one where they are standing at the door of Air Force One. Stunningly gorgeous.
Sooo, what’s the problem with US media? Really stingy showing pics. Almost all the photos DM put up are AP and Reuters it looks like, so they must be findable!
She is an absolute stunner! Fantastic to hear an unapologetic Christian moment with the Lord’s Prayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The first pic reminds me of that lone man waving at Trump’s jet as it ascends into the sky. That was so moving to me, we all felt like saying…’come back, we need you’.
The second pic, IF Ivanka had THAT red dress in her line, Nordstrom would be signing multiyear contracts with Ivanka. That was the cutest dress I’ve seen in years..you know, no butt cheeks showing, no strapless dress top, no cleavage…just a beautiful dress fit for the occasion. I do believe we may finally see a return to class in the country.
The Lady in Red. What an impression FLOTUS made! I was awed. And Donald wearing an open neck white shirt – without a tie – did it for me. The two of them were comforting and spectacular at the same time.
I expect we need to pray more than ever now for Melania and Donald, our President and First Lady.
The remaining demons will be rampant by tomorrow so we must be prayer-warriors for real.
Melania knows the enemy we face.
The silhouette of Melania as the President ascends the stairs to meet her is an incredible pic. It leaves you with the thought of how beautiful and strong the First Lady must be. Her opening of “Let us Pray” with the Lord’s Prayer is just what this country needs.
Nothing like the Wookie!
What I saw, apart from her beauty, love and grace, was how absolutely comfortable and natural she was. Her smile, her stride, her gestures, yep she has come into her new role of OUR first lady.
Okay, now that I’m over my sniffling at the beautiful couple and the beautiful music, I just have to say … the woman has no bad angles. Do you know how unusual it is for a human being to have NO bad angles? Hair up, hair down, any color or cut of outfit. From the front, from the back, from either side, from ground level, from above. No. Bad. Angles. Stunning.
I love her dress!
No other man and woman in the whole wide world could fit so perfect in this time and place, may God bless and keep our President and First Lady.
This pic says it all @realDonaldTrump Thank you!Enjoy the song: LADY IN REDhttps://t.co/fCq9if403y pic.twitter.com/Tp3yFzHnYd— Rick Stans (@RickStans1) February 19, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
It looks like he’s getting younger!
He sure does!
No More Boob Belt!!! Yaaaaay!!!
Another more recent production. Moscow, 2015
chris De Burgh from 2016 live!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 37,122 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
POTUS Trump = Making masculinity great again.
FLOTUS Trump = Making femininity great again. ❤️
LikeLiked by 10 people
Katie ~
Amen and hallelujah – big league!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somehow I doubt a young girl growing up under Titoist Communism in Yugoslavia would have ever thought she’d be inspiring the people of America with her quiet dignity and grace. The good Lord with in ways we cannot fathom.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That pic that says 100 days across the bottom. What a beautiful picture of the two of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! I love that picture.
What a great moment is captured in that shot.
LikeLike
I’m probably too old, but I want to buy a red dress. She dresses so tastefully and elegant. The perfection of femininity and modesty. Melania will be the First Lady all others coming after her will want to model. Good luck, whomever you may be, she’s in a class all her own.
This red dress should end up in the Smithsonian.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re never too old for a red dress, Farmhand.
Very uplifting color- go for it!!
LikeLike
Go to the Daily Mail [UK] where there are a bunch of great pictures and even a video of the entire speech at the bottom, for UK and the world to see. And at the bottom in that area is Melanie again in her red dress with different places that similar dresses can be ordered from. Stylesetter for sure. But my favorite part was her being beautiful on the outside while she showed beauty on the inside and began with the prayer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Daily Mail has an outstanding gallery of photos from the rally. Check out the one where they are standing at the door of Air Force One. Stunningly gorgeous.
Sooo, what’s the problem with US media? Really stingy showing pics. Almost all the photos DM put up are AP and Reuters it looks like, so they must be findable!
LikeLike
She is an absolute stunner! Fantastic to hear an unapologetic Christian moment with the Lord’s Prayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The first pic reminds me of that lone man waving at Trump’s jet as it ascends into the sky. That was so moving to me, we all felt like saying…’come back, we need you’.
The second pic, IF Ivanka had THAT red dress in her line, Nordstrom would be signing multiyear contracts with Ivanka. That was the cutest dress I’ve seen in years..you know, no butt cheeks showing, no strapless dress top, no cleavage…just a beautiful dress fit for the occasion. I do believe we may finally see a return to class in the country.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Lady in Red. What an impression FLOTUS made! I was awed. And Donald wearing an open neck white shirt – without a tie – did it for me. The two of them were comforting and spectacular at the same time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I expect we need to pray more than ever now for Melania and Donald, our President and First Lady.
The remaining demons will be rampant by tomorrow so we must be prayer-warriors for real.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Melania knows the enemy we face.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The silhouette of Melania as the President ascends the stairs to meet her is an incredible pic. It leaves you with the thought of how beautiful and strong the First Lady must be. Her opening of “Let us Pray” with the Lord’s Prayer is just what this country needs.
Nothing like the Wookie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I saw, apart from her beauty, love and grace, was how absolutely comfortable and natural she was. Her smile, her stride, her gestures, yep she has come into her new role of OUR first lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, now that I’m over my sniffling at the beautiful couple and the beautiful music, I just have to say … the woman has no bad angles. Do you know how unusual it is for a human being to have NO bad angles? Hair up, hair down, any color or cut of outfit. From the front, from the back, from either side, from ground level, from above. No. Bad. Angles. Stunning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love her dress!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No other man and woman in the whole wide world could fit so perfect in this time and place, may God bless and keep our President and First Lady.
LikeLike
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLike
It looks like he’s getting younger!
LikeLike
He sure does!
LikeLike
No More Boob Belt!!! Yaaaaay!!!
LikeLike
Another more recent production. Moscow, 2015
LikeLike
chris De Burgh from 2016 live!
LikeLike