The Lady in Red…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

Couldn’t help but think of this song while watching our First Lady and President Trump today:

melania-melbourne-10melania-melbourne-3

melania-melbourne-1melania-melbourne-3melania-melbourne-14melania-melbourne-15melania-melbourne-5melania-melbourne-9

melania-melbourne-13melania-melbourne-11melania-melbourne-6

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Christian Values, FLOTUS, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Religion, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

146 Responses to The Lady in Red…

Older Comments
  1. Katie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    POTUS Trump = Making masculinity great again.
    FLOTUS Trump = Making femininity great again. ❤️

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. napoleon32 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Somehow I doubt a young girl growing up under Titoist Communism in Yugoslavia would have ever thought she’d be inspiring the people of America with her quiet dignity and grace. The good Lord with in ways we cannot fathom.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    That pic that says 100 days across the bottom. What a beautiful picture of the two of them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 18, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      Yes! I love that picture.
      What a great moment is captured in that shot.

      Like

      Reply
      • farmhand1927 says:
        February 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

        I’m probably too old, but I want to buy a red dress. She dresses so tastefully and elegant. The perfection of femininity and modesty. Melania will be the First Lady all others coming after her will want to model. Good luck, whomever you may be, she’s in a class all her own.

        This red dress should end up in the Smithsonian.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Alexsandra says:
      February 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      Go to the Daily Mail [UK] where there are a bunch of great pictures and even a video of the entire speech at the bottom, for UK and the world to see. And at the bottom in that area is Melanie again in her red dress with different places that similar dresses can be ordered from. Stylesetter for sure. But my favorite part was her being beautiful on the outside while she showed beauty on the inside and began with the prayer.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • 4bleu says:
        February 18, 2017 at 10:41 pm

        The Daily Mail has an outstanding gallery of photos from the rally. Check out the one where they are standing at the door of Air Force One. Stunningly gorgeous.

        Sooo, what’s the problem with US media? Really stingy showing pics. Almost all the photos DM put up are AP and Reuters it looks like, so they must be findable!

        Like

        Reply
  4. Greg says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    She is an absolute stunner! Fantastic to hear an unapologetic Christian moment with the Lord’s Prayer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. jackphatz says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The first pic reminds me of that lone man waving at Trump’s jet as it ascends into the sky. That was so moving to me, we all felt like saying…’come back, we need you’.

    The second pic, IF Ivanka had THAT red dress in her line, Nordstrom would be signing multiyear contracts with Ivanka. That was the cutest dress I’ve seen in years..you know, no butt cheeks showing, no strapless dress top, no cleavage…just a beautiful dress fit for the occasion. I do believe we may finally see a return to class in the country.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Don'thaveaclue says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    The Lady in Red. What an impression FLOTUS made! I was awed. And Donald wearing an open neck white shirt – without a tie – did it for me. The two of them were comforting and spectacular at the same time.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. KBR says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I expect we need to pray more than ever now for Melania and Donald, our President and First Lady.
    The remaining demons will be rampant by tomorrow so we must be prayer-warriors for real.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Ellie says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Melania knows the enemy we face.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Rick says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The silhouette of Melania as the President ascends the stairs to meet her is an incredible pic. It leaves you with the thought of how beautiful and strong the First Lady must be. Her opening of “Let us Pray” with the Lord’s Prayer is just what this country needs.

    Nothing like the Wookie!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Oldschool says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    What I saw, apart from her beauty, love and grace, was how absolutely comfortable and natural she was. Her smile, her stride, her gestures, yep she has come into her new role of OUR first lady.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. janc1955 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Okay, now that I’m over my sniffling at the beautiful couple and the beautiful music, I just have to say … the woman has no bad angles. Do you know how unusual it is for a human being to have NO bad angles? Hair up, hair down, any color or cut of outfit. From the front, from the back, from either side, from ground level, from above. No. Bad. Angles. Stunning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Rox says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I love her dress!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Julie4Trump says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    No other man and woman in the whole wide world could fit so perfect in this time and place, may God bless and keep our President and First Lady.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Rick says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    This pic says it all @realDonaldTrump Thank you!Enjoy the song: LADY IN REDhttps://t.co/fCq9if403y pic.twitter.com/Tp3yFzHnYd— Rick Stans (@RickStans1) February 19, 2017

    //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Like

    Reply
  15. John from jersey says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    It looks like he’s getting younger!

    Like

    Reply
  16. blazingnash says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    No More Boob Belt!!! Yaaaaay!!!

    Like

    Reply
  17. Bull Durham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Another more recent production. Moscow, 2015

    Like

    Reply
  18. codasouthtexas says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    chris De Burgh from 2016 live!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s