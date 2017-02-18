First Lady Melania Trump Kicks Off MAGA Rally With The Lords Prayer (video)…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appeared today for a supporter rally in Melbourne Florida. 9,000 supporters filled the airline hangar with thousands more outside unable to get in.
The First Lady kicked off the People’s President remarks by reciting The Lords Prayer and delivering her pledge to the MAGA movement. WATCH:
That’s my First Lady!
She is the most beautiful, graceful,dignified, and brilliant First Lady 😀To ever hold the position. She speakes 5 languages ! I am so proud to have her represent us on the national and world stage! What an amazing woman and what an amazing change! Hope and chane has finally come about! And YES WE AMERICANS are finally proud of our country and who represents us on the international stage!
Thank you Franklin Graham.
Thank you First Lady Melania. God will bless First Lady Melania, President Trump and our country when God is put first.
I liked that she didn’t even tell her husband what she was going to do.
Love her new hair highlights! Beauty and brains and style in our First Lady. Winning.
I like them too. They really frame her beautiful face nicely. She is a class act. None of the other candidates had a wife that could hold a candle to her, not by a long shot.
We are so blessed…in both of them.
Sundance, let’s have the first lady kick off the invocation to tonight’s open thread!
Thank you, Melania for praying in public! What a beautiful & powerful reminder to lift up President Trump and our country DAILY IN PRAYER!
Lord, hear our prayers.
The happiness and joy are very much evident in the photo where her is head is slightly tilted back. America, we have a FLOTUS who loves this country and her husband. She is a courageous, brave woman!
Wow… just… WOW!!!!!! #Speechless 😀 😀 😀
I’m With Her. #ThatsMyFLOTUS
Like!!
I said this in the rally thread:
Melania reciting the Our Father was a powerful way of saying, ‘we know what we’re up against.’
Our First Family is communicating to the entire West! Just unbelievable! That pucture should hit every front page overseas. Munich may well prefer to hear Pence and see Melania than listening to Merkel!
“deliver us from evil.” Says it all.
I recited those few words with First Lady Melania Trump.
Goosebumps watching Trump striding behind her -a true lion pride!
It just sends chills up my spine……finally…..a prayer……an affirmation that this nation was founded on the religious principle of asking for God’s help and Grace….Oh Yeah! God is back in the House!
One nation under God….indivisible….with freedom and justice for all……
Now how can you NOT get behind those words?
Oh yeah….become a Democrat…that’s how….the party that took the Name of God from their platform.
President Trump will unite this nation under God.
Truly. If you read any of the original state charters, you cannot come away without a profound understanding that our forebears honored, revered, and depended upon God’s guidance and help in our founding.
The US is a nation founded by pilgrims, not just immigrants. This is a very important difference. Melania Trump uniquely knows this particularly being from Slovenia.
I’M CALLING IT!
melania reading the lord’s prayer and vowing to fight for women’s and children’s issues…
i’m calling the 2020 elections and anouncing that President Trump wins his second term in office. i’m getting out in front of cnn, nbc, and cbs.
In a Landslide!!!!
He said tonight that the changes he is making “are for the ages” …. REAL peace and REAL prosperity. That was a stunning statement, imo, going way beyond the cycles of electoral politics.
I do agree, landslide in 2020.
One poster said on another site that he’s not even “religious” but he was really moved by it.
Let’s see……the Lord’s Prayer, loves America, America First
vs.
“Muslim prayers sound so beautiful”, Christian/America bashing, Muslim/Globalism preference (Obama), “I never was proud of my country…” (Michelle)
Yep – Quite.a.Turnaround !!!
MAGA!
Thank you Lord!!!!
This is the most profound thing in recent history. An amazing First Lady who puts God first!
LikeLiked by 7 people
It really is.
Jesus taught us that prayer which is why it’s called “The Lord’s Prayer”.
Jesus also said divorcing then remarrying another is adultery. Jesus said Moses and the Jews had it wrong in allowing it.
Any ridicule or rejection of this comment gains me Heavenly reward from Jesus who is both God and the Son of God.
Christ also said that we are saved by Grace and when we ask forgiveness for our sin, it as if they never existed.
God is the judge. We are not.
The traditional marriage vow states what “God has joined together…”
When God joins a man and a woman…that is a marriage.
Your heavenly reward? It is not awarded according to man but to God.
Salvation occurs to many at later years of life.
When we confess our sins, He is faithful to forgive us.
Do you know when these people experienced salvation?
Shame on you for this post.
What would Jesus do?
Pray for your own salvation tonight.
Melania never divorced anyone.
Jesus also said don’t judge by outward appearances, he forgave the adulterous woman and saved her life, and it was the woman who’d had seven husbands to whom he bestowed the honor of admitting he was the messiah. From the cross, he said “forgive them.”
And God heaped very special love on King David, despite his moral lapses, because God saw his heart.
JESUS also said “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.”
John 8:7
Thankyoutreepers, Please read John 8:1-11.
And ThankYou,Treepers: If we choose to ignore your comment, what does that gain for you?
I assume you speak of:
“And I say to you, whoever divorces his wife, except for sexual immorality, and marries another, commits adultery; and whoever marries her who is divorced commits adultery.” Matthew 19:9
I’ll leave the interpretation of that to the individual but it doesn’t matter here and one wonders why this is brought up.
It’s the same argument used by the NeverTrumpers, (mostly pro Cruz supporters) arguing that Pres. Trump was immoral, non-Christian, etc.
But as many Christian pastors/other Christians have said – we were not voting for a pastor-in-chief but someone who has what it takes to restore, rebuild our country.
No man is ever going to be the perfect Christian and will have sin in their life. There have been great Presidents for our country that were Christians or claimed to be and never divorced, etc. but had many other sins they were guilty of. Pres. Reagan and his wife had been previously divorced. And just in case you’re a Cruz supporter, I respectfully suggest you do more research about him. He and his wife may not have been divorced, but they are guilty of grave sins which include fraud, lying and Globalists in disguise.
If the Divorced do not share in the Grace of God then no one does.
I think she gets it—we need God’s help each and every day. Such a special moment. May God bless and protect her.
http://www.cyberhymnal.org/htm/i/n/ineedteh.htm
I need Thee every hour, most gracious Lord;
No tender voice like Thine can peace afford.
.I need Thee every hour, stay Thou nearby;
Temptations lose their power when Thou art nigh.
I need Thee every hour, in joy or pain;
Come quickly and abide, or life is in vain.
I need Thee every hour; teach me Thy will;
And Thy rich promises in me fulfill.
I need Thee every hour, most Holy One;
O make me Thine indeed, Thou blessèd Son.
Refrain
I need Thee, O I need Thee;
Every hour I need Thee;
O bless me now, my Savior,
I come to Thee
So, so beautiful. And I’m not talking about her physical appearance, the latter goes without saying.
Wonderful!
Courage!
A higher calling. That is what we have in our president and first lady. Pray for their protection that no weapon formed against them shall prosper. That includes you, msm.
This was so unexpected but so beautiful. I just love to hear our FLOTUS speak. Her accent is so beautiful. She is a very classy lady who truly is proud to be an American. I knew she would be an exceptional first lady. It’s so refreshing to have a president and his family that isn’t afraid to acknowledge God and realize we need his help in this fight.
everyday @ theconservativetreehouse of sundance
the presidential thread
the Lord’s prayer thread
the president rally & the Lord’s prayer
what a beautiful coincidence
what a lovely observation
Melania was nothing short of impressive this evening! When she stood up there and firmly said, “Good afternoon, it is my honor and great pleasure to stand here before you as the First Lady of the United States” – it felt like she was declaring ownership of her new status in a commanding and riveting way.
The fact that she prayed first, set a beautiful example for this country.
So very moving!
There’s a movement going on out there.. don’t miss out.. it finally is maturing into some really good stuff. Turn the radio dial away from the msm waves.. and surf the ones on the outer banks, it’s where it’s at..some really awesome waves happening out there now..
Our First Lady is proud to be an American. It has been 8 years since we have seen that. A legal immigrant. an American and a Christian, Melania Trump, is she not? The Lord’s Prayer, what is there to disagree with? I think it is highly significant that a Christian professes her faith publicly.
