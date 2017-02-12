A Brexit Perspective on Current MSM Trump Derangement Syndrome and Immigration…

Nigel Farage appeared on Fox News Weekend to share his perspectives on the current state of U.S. politics, the Mostly Swamp Media’s (MSM) Trump derangement syndrome, and the newly labeled antagonism surrounding Trump’s “travel ban”:
Nigel Farage appeared on Fox News Weekend to share his perspectives on the current state of U.S. politics, the Mostly Swamp Media’s (MSM) Trump derangement syndrome, and the newly labeled antagonism surrounding Trump’s “travel ban”:
I love that Farage called him out on the misuse of the word “refugee”. Although, I do wish he had explained that this is a HIJRAH……immigration jihad.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly right. “Refugee” today is a scam; it’s merely an immigrant (more likely an invader), who has been reclassified as a refugee in order to get around any possible limits on immigration (which we haven’t had in decades).
Hijra is correct. The Pope, the EU, Merkel and Barry from Indonesia all conspired to help the hijra (spread Islam around the world).
LikeLiked by 5 people
Refu-JIHAD
LikeLiked by 1 person
Media declaring war on the US president is inexcusable.
They are behaving like enemy combatants.
This cannot stand
LikeLiked by 16 people
It won’t stand.
Trump gonna mess ’em up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media chickens……Commin’ home……..To ROOST.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prepare to Resist: “American citizens who want only to live their lives in peace need to prepare themselves for this new reality. If they plan on attending any event that is likely to attract neo-communist terrorists, if they even plan on going for a walk in their own neighborhoods while wearing pro-Trump or even pro-American attire—yes, for all of the leftist, pro-Democrat media’s romanticizing of ‘the protester,’ we should bear in mind that these protesters are cut from the same cloth as those ideologues who haven’t had a damn good thing to say in 50 years about AmeriKKKa—they [American citizens] should be prepared to defend themselves and whatever other innocents on whom the anti-American terrorists set their sights.” https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/02/jack-kerwick/prepare-resist/
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is very true. We live in Central Florida and my husband was in our local Publix one day last week and he was wearing his red Trump45 hat. Another shopper, a male, began making vulgar comments. My husband said he tried ignoring him, but when this guy got right in his face my husband asked him if he wanted to take it outside. Fortunately, the guy walked away but not until he got in a few more vulgar comments. My husband is 73 and this jerk was probably in his late 30’s.
LikeLiked by 8 people
My husband is 73 and this jerk was probably in his late 30’s.
Proving once again that Nancy-boys are no match for a Real Man (even in his 70’s). What 30-something year old picks a fight with a 70-something year old man? I remember at a job I once had a gentlemen who was about 73 years old (who use to box) was jumped outside of his home while he was unlocking his front door by two punks (probably in their 30’s according to him) trying to rob him and he was telling me how he socked one and the punk fell over the porch rail and he fought the other punk off. He had a black-eye, but those losers never came back. Men were Men back then and they still prove it and it always inspires me to be like them and your husband.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry he was 78! I was just thinking about your husband’s age.
LikeLike
There are still men today who are men…..I can totally relate to that older gentleman even though I’m a bit younger……He knew he would get his butt kicked, but he would have taken a bunch of that young man’s butt with him in the process. So what are you going to do, kill me? Hey I am in the twilight of my life anyhow…..I don’t give a crap….LOL
LikeLike
Exactly; hubby told me those exact words … he would have kicked my butt, but he would have had some of his missing as well.
None of us can continue to allow these lunatics control the narrative and the situation.
LikeLike
Resist? Heck no. Will take an egging or beating out front, TYVM. You guys get the vid on your phones. My guys will be watching my back and laughing at my stupidity. my guys do cleanup after this poor little old lady goes down…
LikeLike
so in other words, what I have said about out illegals is right.
I’ve been saying we have our own refugee problems per what seems to be the new European Refugee definition We have millions of economic migrants(illegals), or as Europe has changed the definition–Millions of of refugees. . ,
LikeLiked by 6 people
As in ‘1984’ words mean whatever the totalitarians wish them to mean.
But none of the welfare colonist infestors are genuinely refugees in the sense of those who fled Stalin or Hitler.
For that matter Hitler worked with Zionists to relocate tens of thousands of german jews to Palestine between 1933 and 1941, so the modern leftists waging immigration war against the west are worse than Hitler, literally. At least Hitler at one point tried to establish a homeland for displaced people. Think about THAT: the modern leftist is. literally. worse. than. HITLER.
Mindboggling.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Ouch
LikeLiked by 3 people
A good example of that is Hungary. The migrants don’t want to stay in Hungary or even Greece because they feel the economy in those countries doesn’t offer them the opportunities that the large more stable economy of European countries such as Germany does. They are not fleeing for their lives like a true refugee would, they are looking for a better economy to live in.
Hungary doesn’t want any refugees & doesn’t offer much aid to the migrants either which encourages them to keep moving to the Scandinavian countries.
A team of NYT journalists documented the journey of some of the migrants in 2015 & wrote this:
“They want to live in a truly developed land of opportunity.”
“The fact is, we don’t want to stay in Hungary,” said Azad Darwish, 23, a law school graduate camped out with a group of young friends on the plaza in front of the Keleti train station in Budapest.
Asked why not stay here, Mr. Darwish said: “If we stay in Hungary there is no work. We can’t study. The language is very strange, and they’re not helping refugees.”
There were clues that they had left middle-class lives back in Syria. Mr. Darwish was a law graduate. Another, Imad Ziyad, 23, wore a pair of stylish black and white houndstooth checked shorts and sleek eyeglasses; he was a dental student. Another, Ahmad Ali, 24, had been an interior design worker. They spoke good English.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/projects/cp/reporters-notebook/migrants/hungary-treatment-refugees
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is going on all over the world
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it is & proves the point of economic migrant -vs- true refugee.
I also see the spread of Islam all over the world which is trying to overtake Christian countries. What we see on the ground now should be a wake up call for the future but too many don’t want to see or so spiritually blind that they can’t see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Islam is not a religion of do unto others as you want others to do onto you.
They are more of a selfish religion. If you don’t want to lose your head literally, you better convert to their ways.
LikeLike
I truly believe Obama is in the background feeding this delusional behavior by the dimocrats. He is not going to go quietly with Trump in office. These people are like lemmings, followung him right into the ocean of libtard behavior.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wouldn’t shock me if he became the head of the DNC..Fundraising is something he loves and does the best..
LikeLiked by 6 people
So awesome to hear President Trump will do a Rally and by pass that snooty parliment!
Straight to the People!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fake news is new speak for propaganda. President Trump is boosting fake news into the spotlight, so everyone notices.
It is a big step in draining the swamp; Hollywood will be next. I hope they have on there snorkel gear, because they are going under.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree fake news is not just made up stories but rather the “propaganda”
the “partial truths” as well. Fox news is every bit the fake news as the others and I truly hope people are waking up to that.. we all have our fox news favorites we watch but they too are guilty of only partial truths and missed opportunities (on purpose?) to put light on the missing truths.. missing truths Like stephen miller did in his GS interview today when he brought up the cost of illegal immigration on all aspects of our society.. GS said they covered that many times and that was a blatant lie and should have been called out by SM.. but one must ask why hasn’t fox news covered immigration and illegals from that view point?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 7 people
Angela Merkel wants to give the “migrants” the money to buy an airplane ticket to the USA or UK. She’s a vicious, mean-spirited SJW and they always have a hidden agenda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No Visa no entry.
LikeLike
The point needs to be made and repeated over and over that the only reason Democrats want to allow as many Muslims as possible into this country is because they see them as future Democrat voters. They could not care less about the safety or well being of the American people, they just want permanent power. The same goes for leaving the southern border open, allowing criminal illegals to stay and giving felons the vote.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also wish someone would present pictures and videos from countries before and after islam took over: Iran, Afghanistan, Lybia etc. What islam can do to nations is unbelievable. Maybe that would wake people up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless their Muslims manages to take over, they (Dems) are expendable. Thank you very much. What a surprise that will be .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been involved in prison ministry for years and I have yet to meet a felon who supports the Democrats. They are some of the most conservative people I know. Just for the record.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile, Dems are losing their former base.
http://nypost.com/2017/02/11/im-a-gay-new-yorker-and-im-coming-out-as-a-conservative/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t know Nigel Farage or follow Brexit until just before the referendum. But, man, he’s as good or even better than Daniel Hannan. Just love the way he gives it straight from the shoulder. Crushing blows delivered in unapologetic language.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
James & JoAnne Moriarty ~ https://caravantomidnight.com/…
We are whistleblowers as eye witnesses to the war crimes committed in Libya by Hillary Clinton. After getting home we were targeted by this government and soft killed/black listed. We are the official spokespersons for the tribes of Libya and have given actionable intelligence on the ground in Libya to the DIA who agent (Eric Maddox) was in our home many times. We have also had the FBI and CIA in our home (the CIA was brought into our home by Glenn Becks production company “The Blaze”) The CIA lady told us if we did not shut up about Libya we would have no life, at that point we went public. We brought back from Libya with us, 2 Gb of proof of the war crimes committed by Clinton and her NATO partners. We have proof that the Libyan war was started by a lie and was a false flag. We also know that Clinton and Obama have been supplying the terrorists in Libya with arms, money and mercenaries since 2011. We stay in touch daily with the tribes of Libya.
https://caravantomidnight.com/…
Libyan War The Truth ~ the most comprehensive and verified actions of the Obama / Clinton St Dept actions towards Libya. ~ http://www.libyanwarthetruth.c…
LikeLike
A rally in the Midlands would be fantastic!! Oh, I wish I could go!
LikeLike