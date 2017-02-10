Overnight – Senate Confirms HHS Secretary Tom Price…

Despite the insufferable stall tactics being deployed as political flak and chaff countermeasures Tom Price was confirmed at around 2:00am EST as Health and Human Services Secretary.

(AP Report) […] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Price, 62, “knows more about health care policy than just about anyone.” He said Price would help “bring stability to health care markets that Obamacare has harmed.”

Price’s nomination is part of a larger clash in which Republicans want to quickly enact priorities long blocked by Obama. Democrats, with few tools as Congress’ minority, are making a show of resistance, stretching some floor debates to the maximum 30 hours Senate rules allow. (read more)