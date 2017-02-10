Overnight – Senate Confirms HHS Secretary Tom Price…

Despite the insufferable stall tactics being deployed as political flak and chaff countermeasures Tom Price was confirmed at around 2:00am EST as Health and Human Services Secretary.
(AP Report) […] Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Price, 62, “knows more about health care policy than just about anyone.” He said Price would help “bring stability to health care markets that Obamacare has harmed.”
Price’s nomination is part of a larger clash in which Republicans want to quickly enact priorities long blocked by Obama. Democrats, with few tools as Congress’ minority, are making a show of resistance, stretching some floor debates to the maximum 30 hours Senate rules allow. (read more)
More winning!!!!!!! Yes!!!! 🙂
“…a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more: it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
[William Shakespeare, from “Macbeth”]
The major players of the Trump Team are finally getting assembled. This reminds me of the Allied preparations in Britain for the invasion of France on the beaches of Normandy in order to liberate Western Europe from the real Nazis.
Does anyone recall that Obama hack who led HHS during Obamacare? Incompetent leftist, was she.
Imagine the mess for Mr Price. How do you vote for her 8 years ago, but not for him , in an advisory position? You don’t, unless you too, are a leftist hack.
Sebelius, the incompetent.
How many are in and how many do we have left?
Things on my mind now for Team Trump are:
Get the full cabinet in
Stop the White House leaks (phone calls)
Get SCOTUS nominee in
Work on getting the travel ban back in place, for sure, but we need as many people in place as possible so that those people can start to shake out the riff raff in the various agencies. And, of course, we need the SCOTUS on our side as compared with a 4-4 court.
And arrest Soros for sedition, take his ill-gotten money, and extradite his butt to one of the many countries that want a chunk of it.
In related news (the Jeff Sessions confirmation), Sen. Tim Scott discusses missives that have come his way as a result of him having supported Sessions:
Sen. Tim Scott Reads His Hate Mail On The Senate Floor — ‘I Left Out All The Ones That Used The N-Word’ [VIDEO]
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/08/sen-tim-scott-reads-his-hate-mail-on-the-senate-floor-i-left-out-all-the-ones-that-used-the-n-word-video/
Good for him.
And I bet the Dims either completely ignored him, or stuck their fingers in their ears.
They will never understand that is one of the reasons the country has turned against them.
And that the more they do it, the more pushback they will get.
These peoples who sent to my Senator all these racial nasty tweets are despicable. At least, I am glad that all ended well with the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as AG, and Senator Scott, you can do all of us proud by continuing to support our president and his agendas to keep us safe and prosperous at home.
