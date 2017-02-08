Senate Confirms Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

Senator Jeff Sessions passed the confirmation process on Wednesday night despite the antics of most Democrats within the upper chamber. Sessions won unanimous backing from Senate Republicans and picked up the support of Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.

Congratulations Attorney General Jeff Sessions !

There is a desperate tremor in the dark force, as justice now looms…

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is expected to name a replacement for Senator Sessions as early as Thursday. Bentley has named six finalists for the Senate appointment, including state Attorney General Luther Strange and GOP Rep. Robert Aderholt.