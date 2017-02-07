Politics Over Business – Nordstrom Owners Dropped Ivanka Trump Line Over U.S. Immigration Policy…

Posted on February 7, 2017 by

Following the trend of corporate leaders making decisions based on their political ideology, a report surfaces of Nordstrom executives sending a political notification to their employees two days before they dropped the Ivanka Trump product line from their stores.

…. but don’t you Christian bakers out there dare deny anyone a gay wedding cake.

nordstrom-2

Again, Tribal Consumerism becomes the new normal.

(Via The Daily Mail) The presidents of Nordstrom sent an email criticizing President Donald Trump’s ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations entering the United States just days before the retail giant dropped Ivanka Trump’s clothing line. 

In the note, brothers Peter, Erik, and Blake Nordstrom told employees of the company that they would do all they could to help those who might be impacted by the ban while celebrating the many things the immigrant community have contributed to the retailer over the years.

The Nordstrom brothers also pointed out that the company was founded by an immigrants, their great grandfather John.

Two days later, the Seattle-based retailer announced that they would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories.  (read more)

Nordstrom introduces their new 2017 culturally acceptable U.S. fashion line:

ivanka-beauty-2muslimDM_468x275

OUT                              IN

Several sharp-minded economic followers have made a lot of money by betting on the success or failure of each corporate enterprise that uses politics as the basis for the business model.  Company profits are directly impacted by these types of decisions.

sirenDROP NORDSTROM STOCK NOW !!

NASDAQ  “JWN” -OR- Short it and make a bundle..

Never bet against the common sense of the American electorate.

nordstrom-4(stock tracking link)

In 2012 the restaurant chain Chick-fil-a saw a massive spike in business after the social justice community began a boycott and the American consumer dined in their defense.

In 2015 Macy’s decided to oppose Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and removed his clothing line from the stores. Macy’s, a retailer already in trouble, suffered great financial losses and their stock value tanked.

This year Nordstroms and more recently Neiman Marcus have dropped Ivanka Trump’s products in an effort to appease the activists within the social justice community who ideologically oppose the administration of her father, now President of the United States.

It would appear the decision by corporations to express their political positions shows no signs of diminishing.   In many ways this is a good and inevitable part of the overall free market system.

At it’s very core, tribal consumerism is the best representative example of the free market at work.  Companies have made business decisions for decades based on the best possible financial outcomes of their endeavors.

Regional products and regional businesses are tailored to the specific consumer trends, tastes and perspectives of their area.  Adding the political outlook to the overall brand image of the company is simply another layer of open consideration for the public, and can drive great benefits.

When any entity has a large monopoly on a specific business model, and that enterprise then openly adds a political dynamic to their outlook, it opens the space for innovation and for competition which will satisfy the alternative side of the political equation.

Some voices do not like the oppositional nature of politics in business, however there is a fundamental benefit.  Tribal Consumerism cuts through political correctness and enhances a free market with various options for the discriminating purchaser.

A person’s political belief system, is a natural outcome of their values.  Additionally, Political beliefs are not part of the civil rights act or any anti-discrimination principles.

It is entirely lawful not to hire Democrats/Liberals etc., and it is entirely lawful for private enterprise to ask for the political affiliation of any individual upon any economic engagement.  Ultimately this is the reason the SJW crowd within the DOJ have pushed the principles behind disparate impact to gain some measure of protection for their minority world-views and outlooks.

For obvious reasons, systems of government cannot ask for political affiliation, that aspect is codified within law to protect the individual from discriminatory action of the state. However, within the free-market your political outlook is unprotected – let’s hope it stays that way….

Spend, shop and aggregate with your tribe, it is entirely natural.

If the new Nordstrom’s customer base (pictured below) is your tribe, shop there.  If not…

Islam Demonstration

 

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, Islam, Jihad, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Police action, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Predictions, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Terrorist Attacks, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

90 Responses to Politics Over Business – Nordstrom Owners Dropped Ivanka Trump Line Over U.S. Immigration Policy…

  1. TONYA PARNELL says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    TOO BAD, GOOD BYE NORDSTROM

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Andrew E. says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    I really like Ivanka, but maybe this will open her eyes to see more clearly what we face. (Assuming various rumors of her attempting to soften President Trump’s stance on certain issues are true.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Martin says:
      February 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

      She may try, but Trump ain’t changing and that’s what matters.

      Like

      Reply
    • jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:15 pm

      It usually takes a few years to toughen up as a conservative……You’ve all heard it….if you are not a liberal as a young person, you have no heart……If you are still a liberal as a mature person, then you have no head……..

      I have two youngin’ females in my family that wax pretty liberal, but they are coming around!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • kathykounselor says:
        February 7, 2017 at 10:36 pm

        Oh yeah Jerry!

        Now from what I recall, my conversion started pretty quickly after I started getting my OWN paychecks! I was like: ‘What? I worked all these hours and I get paid 1/3 less ’cause of TAXES?????????’.

        BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And this was working in NYC where the taxes, even 30 yrs. ago, were seriously high.

        I give your young’uns say…a year?

        Like

        Reply
    • darnhardworker says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      I truly believe that president Trump had his eyes opened after he announced that he was running….those same people that shook his hand and greeted him at different functions immediately turned against him and his family…..business is one thing but going after his family quite another …. he got a big dose of reality on how the left functions….that’s why he used to say….”I used to be one of them and I know how to take them down”.
      What a great president he is…..and to think we almost lost the republic.
      God Bless Donald Trump and his family.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      She is already aware of this, they have already attacked her online store as well….I like her line I have a few pieces—well made and priced well.

      Like

      Reply
  3. M33 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    A liberal t-shirt:

    Liberals for Sharia!
    Freedom is Slavery!
    Slavery is Freedom!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Sandra says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I used to shop at Nordstrom. No more, and i”ll let them know.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. Somebody says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    It is crazy to me that any company would alienate half of their customer base.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Keln says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Oh when will they ever learn. The Social Justice Warrior types don’t like work. They like living on the dole. Many live with their parents still. They don’t have money to shop at Nordstrom or Macy’s. This isn’t going to boost your sales. The a-political will not buy more or less because they don’t care or don’t know. Trump supporters on the other hand are going to tell you and your stores “adios”.

    Net loss. Every. Single. Time.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:17 pm

      Kinda makes one wonder how they managed to stay in business this long when business decisions like this are made.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        February 7, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        What is even MOAR insane is when the stocks starts falling they DENY it is because of their idiotic grandstanding lefty politics. I mean this is like making a sign that says KICK ME on the FRONT of their shirt. So unbelievably stupid…..I am so sick of this childish crap….

        Like

        Reply
  7. Politics Unraveled says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I’m a liberal, and I don’t like how the left is acting towards Trump and his family. It’s disgraceful. This is what today’s political discourse looks like:
    https://politicsunraveled.com/2017/02/07/an-intolerable-publication/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • kathykounselor says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      Cool comment Politics!

      I have no doubt that the vast majority of true ‘liberals’ agree with you. Of course as you know the problem is that the left is no longer comprised of mainly ‘liberals’; instead, they’re: Anarchists, BLM, LGBTQRSTUVWXYZ gangs, militant islam (see: Linda Sarsour, head of the recent so-called ‘Women’s March’), etc., etc.

      Like

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:22 pm

      ex-Dem here. They are eviscerating the Party with this stuff, and frankly, I am happy about it. Took long enough. Been waiting for a decade for this to happen!

      And yeah, the Left’s call for assassination is really over the top. Have to admit, even I never thought they’d take it this far.

      Just shows what they are capable of. No limits to their madness.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  8. hpushkin says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I wrote Nordstrom’s yesterday. A friend wrote today. It will escalate. I’ve been going to Nordies since I was a kid a million years ago. Sadly, ovah.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • CarolynH says:
      February 7, 2017 at 9:57 pm

      I spent a small fortune in there over the years. Oh well……… I have a Dillards here and so far so good…….

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • kathykounselor says:
        February 7, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        Me too. However woman-to-woman: Permit me to introduce you to a fabulous alternative, that being, ‘Thrift Stores’.

        Yes, yes I know: Sounds like a far fall from the hallowed precincts of Nordstrom’s. But! Since I’ve started shopping there (Goodwill, Salvation Army, MajR Thrift, etc.) I have NEVER bought one ‘new’ thing anywhere else, and that’s going back 5 years now.

        Now the great thing is, I still sport mainly ‘designer labels’: Calvin Klein, Dana Buchman, Anne Klein, Ellen Tracy, Valentino. But I spend-tops-$8 for a suit jacket, $6 for a skirt, $8 for shoes, $4 for a blouse, ‘$5 for a sweater. And when I’m sick of the thing, I ‘donate’ it back to the store and buy a new one! No angst! No guilt!

        Oh-and the same with furniture, rugs, bedspreads-the whole nine yards. Heck, I even bought my [present] piano there! For $50 (I refinished it and had it re-tuned after moving it, but that only brought it to $100)!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  9. A.D. Everard says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    …And there goes Nordstrom. Enough said.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Ellie says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Another business I must now boycott.

    This is really rich. Is Nordstrom really that clueless as to who their customer base is? Otoh, maybe they don’t really care about their customers.

    This is nothing but feel good grandstanding. Nordstrom’s needs to be taught a lesson.

    This is war.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • rsmith1776 says:
      February 7, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      Nordstrom will compensate with mobs of Obama voters sacking their stores.

      Here’s the historic 1863 looting of Brooking Brothers, during the Draft Riots.

      Nothing compared to the beauties…. in store, for the geniuses at Nordstrom.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  11. Black Pearl says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Really liked shopping there. Oh well… Another one bites the dust!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. MrE says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Dumba**es.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. kathykounselor says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    What’s hilarious is that Nordstrom’s has the most ever lawsuits against it for ‘racial profiling’, i.e., having their Loss Prevention folks follow around Blacks shopping there. Now I’m not Black but when I used to shop there I always noticed that if I wasn’t dressed up? I got lousy service.

    But how wonderful that they’ve awakened, albeit a bit late, to the joys of PC!

    Idiots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. red_desi says:
    February 7, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    so another Seattle based company. figures

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. adoubledot says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    SD, I’ve put in an after-hours order for a couple of in-the-money puts (all I can afford for now). Hopefully the order gets filled at the price I want.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Fe says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Tank Nordstrom Tank BIGLY …..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. ghost of bengahzi says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    When this all settles the Democrats won’t get elected dog catcher. They are getting crushed everywhere. The people that President Trump ( I really like Typing that) will gut Washington to the bone.
    Which brings us to Nordstrom’s, have they lost their minds this is the Daughter of the POTUS, who has a huge following of people who tend to have jobs. As the left descends in madness this group will get bigger. So are they going to start carrying a line anarchist clothing? Probably not much money in that.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    This is the Belly of the Beast…

    http://grab-your-wallet.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. 3x1 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I’m still enjoying my Kelloggs boycott 🙂

    Target? History

    Pepsi and Coke? Gone

    Along with soda all their junk food brands (Fritos, poptarts etc), 2017 is going to be a healthier year 🙂

    All that time they spent building customer loyalty gone in a minute. 😁😁😁😁😁

    I’m careful to double check labels. I’ve put things in the cart, read the labels and put them right back on the shelf. Feels good. Feels great!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Maybe NOW these doofuses will finally start believing that Trump really DID win the election, at least the ones with Nordstroms in their portfolios.

    The Silent Majority, people, the Silent Majority SPEAKS. Once again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Mr.Right says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Nordstrom …. are islamic & hispanic really their 99% shopping demographic ???
    if not, shareholder should SUE SUE SUE them for destroying the compo any.

    I think they are going bankrupt anyways.. this business model is so 19th century.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Oldschool says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Never shopped at Nordstrum’s, but may shop on line for Ivanka. I shop a lot at a store called Bon Ton. I read they are also considering dropping her line. I wrote them today to tell them if they do, I will send them their cut up card. Also told them conservatives are more committed boycotters than liberals. We may all find out just how much we can live without!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. paulraven1 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I just emailed them. Told them if they, as an American business indebted to freedom and rule of law in order to operate, cannot recognize the imperative of safe, sane and lawful immigration laws, they have forfeited their right to operate in America and have lost my business.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Dekester says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Tens of thousands of we Canadians cross border shop in Washington St? Many are enthusiastically pro DJT.

    We will pass on this info. These small minded and petty corporate fools needed to be spanked.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Snow White says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    I sent them 2 emails letting them know that I’ll take my money somewhere else. If they choose to play politics, then let all the snowflakes and sjw go shop there.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. West Highlands says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    This disgusts me to no end (like a lot of things right now). I’m going to be subjected to some A.H’s left wing politics so I can spend my money there? I don’t think so. Kiss off.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Lulu says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    I am so sad to lose Nordstrom, but beyond Ivanka they’ve basically said the safety of US citizens is not as important as their virtue signalling

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Regina says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    I thought Ivanka resigned from her business? Not sure who they think they’re targeting –

    “Ivanka Trump has stepped down from her role as executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization after 11 years with the company. Ivanka will also be resigning from her job as the head of her fashion brand to comply with ethics laws, according to Vanity Fair. Also, Ivanka will sell all of her common stock and will be limited to fixed payments on certain projects that are related to the family business. The resignations were executed so Ivanka does not benefit from the company’s profits.”
    http://www.inquisitr.com/3871686/ivanka-trump-house-dc-trump-organization-jared-kushner-senior-trump-adviser-ivanka-trump-bracelet-ivanka-trump-jewelry-ivanka-trump-fashion/

    Like

    Reply
  30. Irish Eyes says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    All these people citing heartwarming stories of their immigrant grandparents, have they never heard of Ellis Island? It’s pretty famous, I thought. I read about it as a kid. Aside from the fact that Pres. Trump is not anti immigration, their grandparents didn’t sneak in with no questions asked.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. americalsgt says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    If she wants to make money, cater to the $100 dress crowd and she could make a killing on QVC. Oh people would laugh, but her voters would love her and she would laugh all the way to the bank.

    Like

    Reply
  32. pyromancer76 says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Sundance, “tribal consumerism” is a position with which I respectfully disagree. I believe it is as un-American as refusing a black person service based on his/her race. Americans, in their unique wisdom, broke down class and caste barriers — neither class, nor religion, nor military rank, nor any other identity of exclusion should interfere with inclusion in the individual’s rights to life, liberty, and happiness in the body politic/economics.

    Tribal economics — based on the same leftist reasoning as the idiots in the current (non)Democrat Party — leads us astray. Yes, don’t buy from Nordstrom’s if they refuse to stock the products you prefer; Yes, stay away from other companies that limit their products due to their shortsightedness (and that includes political nonsense). Yes, don’t buy from corporations that fire American workers in order to hire cheaper and docile immigrants/H1B visa people/illegals. Consumers supporting a business when others try to destroy it is not tribal consumerism. It is good American judgment about free enterprise.

    None of this is tribal consumerism. These decisions are a product of American values. The freedom of the market place is fundamental — rich and poor, male and female, ethnic background, (whatever other deciders might be imagined) — to the amazing wealth production of this country and the tremendous optimism that results.

    Please don’t diminish that freedom with tribalism. Tribalism is not the same as local creativity and initiative.

    Like

    Reply
  33. History Teaches says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    There really has to be a huge public declaration of places that will be boycotted in response to these idiotic actions. If these businesses want to show bitter hostility to the President then they need to face consequences. It would be counter intuitive for Trump to personally be active in such a movement but there are millions of consumers who can make a statement with their pocketbooks. The Tea Party erupted when pushed too far, and the same energy can be directed strategically to hit back financially.

    Massive burning of products, large marches and protests, exposure of the hypocrisies in the private lives of the swamp directors, and so on.

    The media won’t acknowledge such an organized movement or report the damage it does, but it will still serve a useful purpose and show the power of the ordinary person. Enough is enough with these holier than thou poseurs and hypocrites.

    We are already in a state of simmering civil war so if the left thinks they control the agenda, bring it on! The silent majority will gladly exact a price on these organizations who think they are more important than they are.

    Like

    Reply
  34. DoggyDaddy says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    I bet if Ivanka introduced a line of “designer burqas” Nordstrom, et al, would be all in!

    Like

    Reply
  35. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    The thing is, when companies CEO’s, leadership or management makes these decisions, it tells me they’re mind boggling stupid, so why would I trust their products?

    Today I read United Airlines is standing up for “diversity” & against Trumps ban. Now, if they’re that stupid, should I trust the company to be smart enough to look out for my safety in the air?

    When I make most of my purchases, I look for real quality. When I pay good money for something, I’m assuming the manufacturer & the company selling it are smart enough to produce quality & understand what quality is

    Now, when I see these companies bow down to intimidation from a bunch of half wits, & I see their utter stupidity as they insult & mock half the country, I’ve got to wonder how smart their entire business operation is

    Why would I want their products? I can’t trust them anymore, & that’s beside their phony tears

    Screw all of them. The only people stupid enough to trust them now are the leftists. Too bad they don’t have any money to spend

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. auscitizenmom says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    LOL How many burkas do they think they can sell? How stupid are they?

    Like

    Reply
  37. CC says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I wrote Nordstroms yesterday and told them I was no longer shopping at their stores, online store, etc. Done, done, and DONE. And I buy a lot of bags. I mean A LOT. It’s my crack. So too bad for Nordstroms. I’ll shop at Bloomies or elsewhere.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Texian says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I’ve always been a tribalist.. I always buy Texan. Texas cows, Texas chickens, Texas veggies, Texas citrus, Texas soda pop, Texas oil, Texas gas, Texas electricity, etc. Texas produces all the staples an independent Country needs..

    Like

    Reply
  39. Charles says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    When you shop at a mall, park near Nordstroms, occupy the closest spots, and then walk to wherever else you intend to shop. Deny convenient parking to Nordstom customers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • kathyca says:
      February 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

      hahahaha. The mall closest too my house is EXTREMELY upscale and the major entrances from the largest parking deck is through Nordstrom on multiple floors. Before I even saw your post, I was seriously relishing the idea that the next time I go there, I’ll be taking the parking spot and walking through their store while not even considering buying anything. I may stop and waste some employees’ time if I’m feeling particularly “low road” lol. I used to shop there all the time — especially for shoes, but I just cancelled my debit rewards card and now will just abuse their real estate costs. 😀

      Like

      Reply
      • kathyca says:
        February 7, 2017 at 10:38 pm

        Btw. I only mentioned it was upscale to underscore the RE costs associated with maintaining the property. I’m not that much of a tool….promise lol

        Like

        Reply
  40. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    What department will you find burkas? Women’s or bedding?

    Like

    Reply
  41. David says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Hi my friends. I am Israeli. My sister in-law went to school with the Netanyahu brothers and their parents were friends with her grandparents. She is telling me that Johnathan Netanyahu (the brother) was the one who people thought will reach the highest positions. He was a born leader.
    He was a high officer in the legendary Special Forces unit that is called Sayert Matkal (similar to America’s Delta force), all the three Netanyahu brothers were in that unit. This unit produced many of Israel’s defense ministers and heads of intelligence. Selection to this unit is very tough.
    There are no videos of this unit at all and most of their operations are outside the borders of Israel and never published. I attached here a short video about Yoni Netanyahu. there are more on Youtube.

    Like

    Reply
  42. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. woohoowee says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Hmmmm…..notice this didn’t happen until the “ban”? Does Nordstroms use immigrant labor? Is that part of their business model?

    Ivanka’s clothing/shoes/accessories are tasteful and very reasonably priced. I like her line and hold no loyalty to Nordstroms so will purchase elsewhere. Their loss.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Ejay says:
    February 7, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Nordstrom is so easy to boycott; clothing is a competitive category and they have a lot of stores in dying malls. Very foolish move on their part.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s