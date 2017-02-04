Tribal Consumerism Continues as Corporations Politicize Their Business Models…

As more and more companies advance and express their political ideology the U.S. population responds with growing “Tribal Consumerism”.
The latest company to take a ‘next level’ approach toward pushing their politics upon their customer base is Starbucks coffee who has stated their opposition toward any nationalist immigration policy. Starbucks has stated they will hire 10,000 foreign refugees in lieu of hiring American workers to operate their businesses.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, an open and visible supporter of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, has affirmed his approach as a rebuke to President Trump and the outlined patriotic “Buy American – Hire American” proposals within the larger America First economic platform. This decision by Starbucks has created a backlash:
Customer in long line at Caribou Coffee while Starbucks sits empty across the street pic.twitter.com/Lc1vGX89SU
— BlessMyLiberty 🇺🇸 (@blessmyliberty) February 3, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tribal Consumerism isn’t new. In reality it has been a part of the larger influence of politics for a few decades. However, the intensity of the divide amid the American electorate is now factored as part of many companies strategic business plans.
Several sharp-minded economic followers have made a lot of money by betting on the success or failure of each enterprise as its company profits are directly impacted by these types of decisions.
In 2012 the restaurant chain Chick-fil-a saw a massive spike in business after the social justice community began a boycott and the American consumer dined in their defense.
In 2015 Macy’s decided to oppose Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and removed his clothing line from the stores. Macy’s, a retailer already in trouble, suffered great financial losses and their stock value tanked.
This year Nordstroms and more recently Neiman Marcus have dropped Ivanka Trump’s products in an effort to appease the activists within the social justice community who ideologically oppose the administration of her father, now President of the United States.
It would appear the decision by corporations to express their political positions shows no signs of diminishing. In many ways this is a good and inevitable part of the overall free market system.
At it’s very core, tribal consumerism is the best representative example of the free market at work. Companies have made business decisions for decades based on the best possible financial outcomes of their endeavors.
Regional products and regional businesses are tailored to the specific consumer trends, tastes and perspectives of their area. Adding the political outlook to the overall brand image of the company is simply another layer of open consideration for the public, and can drive great benefits.
When any entity has a large monopoly on a specific business model, and that enterprise then openly adds a political dynamic to their outlook, it opens the space for innovation and for competition which will satisfy the alternative side of the political equation.
Some voices do not like the oppositional nature of politics in business, however there is a fundamental benefit. Tribal Consumerism cuts through political correctness and enhances a free market with various options for the discriminating purchaser.
A person’s political belief system, is a natural outcome of their values. Additionally, Political beliefs are not part of the civil rights act or any anti-discrimination principles.
It is entirely lawful not to hire Democrats/Liberals etc., and it is entirely lawful for private enterprise to ask for the political affiliation of any individual upon any economic engagement. Ultimately this is the reason the SJW crowd within the DOJ have pushed the principles behind disparate impact to gain some measure of protection for their minority world-views and outlooks.
For obvious reasons, systems of government cannot ask for political affiliation, that aspect is codified within law to protect the individual from discriminatory action of the state. However, within the free-market your political outlook is unprotected – let’s hope it stays that way….
Spend, shop and aggregate with your tribe, it is entirely natural.
.
.
Chief Sundance speak great wisdom.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Little help, please. A while back, I took advantage of offers to get 1:1 matches for $ loaded on my ShariaBux card. How do y’all think I can best divest? Or should i just hold until they do something good. I basically only use em when traveling, so I can wait.
BTW no way are MxDeadly’s or BoogerKringe coffees as good as properly made SB, but almost every town now has at least a couple of local java joints and Pilot/FlyingJ truckstops do well filling in the gaps, so SB really can pound grounds.
LikeLike
There’s Dunkin’ Donuts.
Cheaper and without the pretentiousness of SJWbucks.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
So funny because it’s so un-PC.
LikeLike
These people will truly have something to answer for one day. You mess with president Trump, then you reap the consequences of your actions. It’s that simple.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Messing with Trump means messing with millions of Americans. Not good.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Um, here’s another angle to consider. Howard Schultz has vowed to hire thousands of people from the third world, where their grasp of hygiene is questionable at best, to be food service workers.
At least non-compliant Americans understand the concepts …
LikeLike
Well stated. Starbucks coffee is too bitter and too expensive anyway. McDonalds coffee is better, and cheaper.
LikeLiked by 9 people
India Maria, that’s true. Mickie D’s coffee is much better than Starbucks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My husband is a coffee snob & fiend. He loooooves Starbucks. I like their regular Pike coffee and their cold green tea. Having said that, he knows how outraged I am with this refugee hiring cr@p. He can go there on his own time if he wishes but not me. If he wants coffee, and I’m in the car, he’ll have to get it from a place that values American citizens. By the way I didn’t see anyone in the drive through at our local Starbucks today while out shopping with our 12 year old granddaughter, and this is in a big college town. Interesting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have two nespresso coffee makers and use nespresso capsels . my coffee is as good or better than any Starbucks. Being German we are very funny about our coffee. No more Starbucks for me when I am in town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s actually the same coffee. All mid-tier cafés get their beans from the same suppliers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starbucks does have a bitter taste though. McD’s has some tasty java. Gotta put the sugar/cream in myself cause they always screw that up. Especially the drivethrough. ;0)
LikeLiked by 2 people
florida…i love mcd’s coffee and iced t the best of anyone. i was lucky to find mccafe coffee in bags, cans, etc. at my grocery food stores so now i just buy in ‘bulk’ and leave in the freezer. much cheaper, too.
LikeLike
But suppliers can and do have different blends and grinds from which to choose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Except Starbucks dark roasts are burnt and vastly more expensive than Mickie D’s. Heck, just a conical grinder and get your own beans. You can make good coffee at home. A french press coffee pot works great or you can get the Aeropress which works similarly but can have a small filter and cleanup is a breeze. I had a guy hand grind his beans in his office and use the Aeropress, smelled like a coffee house around his office.
Stop buying K-cups and crap coffee and brew your own for much less than Starbucks. Why anyone pays $4+ on a cup of coffee everyday is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is what I do. I have a conical grinder, try all kinds of whole beans to find what I like, and use a French press. Tasty.
LikeLike
Same here. French press, grinder and a small roaster. Green beans are cheap.
LikeLike
In 2006 i bought a Delonghi Rialto espresso machine for around a grand. Maybe the best money I’ve spent. Homemade espresso 24/7. Company loves it. I highly recommend this machine, even though it is no longer manufactured. I bought a back up one on eBay for $500. Yes, it’s that great of a machine.
Went shopping today an also notice that the SB parking lot was empty and no cars in line. Very rare for around here. Hope it was because of educated consumerism!
LikeLiked by 2 people
and all of it is horrendous. I do not buy coffee anywhere in this country. I use Illy, Lavazza and Nespresso.
LikeLike
Folders Instant Coffee is pretty good too. You can make a cup, add sugar and whipped cream, and hey, better than Starbucks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
any coffee is better than starbucks…i found the mcdonald’s coffee in the grocery store…it is labeled mccafe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the heads up. I’ll Check it out, next time grocery shopping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I keep waiting for some enterprising lawyer to find a way to file a suit on behalf of the shareholders for these companies indirectly but intentionally tanking the value of the shareholders’ investment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Corporate waste, breach of fiduciary duty versus presumption afforded by business judgment rule. Disgruntled insider / leaker could be very helpful: “And then Mr. CEO said F the shareholders, I want Muslims and Sharia to rule this country.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Business_judgment_rule
LikeLiked by 5 people
No more Barfbucks for me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I dropped Barfbucks when they wanted to engage customers on “race relations”. That was a dumb move.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“LET’S TALK ABOUT RACE!” Said the cup scribbling -I ”Which one? I said. “I’m all three.”.
The barista -a humanoid of indeterminate sex and species . Gave me a watery -eyed look
and, I swear, smoke started coming out her/his ears…”Ahhhh.Neve rnind..”
Last time I ever will go there…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The irony is that Starbucks refugee first hiring policy freezes out Black American applicants. Talk about hypocritical.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Very good, Sundance! I believe Starbucks, Nordstrom and others are going to feel a huge impact because of these decisions. And you have to wonder, just how many of the Hilary tribe shop at Nordstrom’s? Most of these protestors look like the shop at the thrift store. Maybe they loot at Nordstrom’s whenever they have a chance.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Soros didn’t approve a clothing allowance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dunno, that black brigade of anarchists looked like they all shopped at the same place for their black jeans, hoodies, and their balaclava’s. Wonder if they all met up somewhere and were issued the clothing and then took a few busses into Berkley. Pretty sure it’s Soros money behind it. Man when is someone gonna follow the money on that dude. He’s very much a villain out of Bond flick. Does he have an angora white cat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it amazing that these compaines don’t get it. Donald Trump won by way more votes than what was reported. The election was hacked, by Hillary and the NWO. They lost because they under estimated us, and didn’t cheat enough.
Starbucks under estimated us also.
It’s fun, watching liberal old Starbucks fall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How are Target and Macy’s holding up?
LikeLike
Many of you may have already seen this, but in case you missed it: Starbucks recently announced that it would hire 10,000 refugees or some nonsense.
In response, veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company of Seattle vowed to hire 10,000 veterans. Sales have skyrocketed!
http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/
LikeLiked by 17 people
I just checked their website. So big of an increase in demand, 2 week delay in shipping. I sure hope they follow through.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you!!! I’ll be ordering from their company. 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks Real, just bought some Black Rifle coffee. A pleasure
LikeLike
I don’t have any problem avoiding Starbucks, I have no interest in what they sell anyway. But convincing family and friends can be hard, some won’t care about the political stance of the corporation, others might actually support it. Outside of the Pacific northwest the voice of the consumer might have more impact, but I suppose even a small decrement in their profits is meaningful and is a victory.
I’ll add Starbucks to the list, and urge the people I know to go elsewhere, there’s got to be better and cheaper coffee shops anyway.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mcdonalds coffee is decent, but yes lots of better products out there. I live in a pro military area, but the starbucks lines are always many cars deep…..
LikeLike
I hate their coffee. I’ve tried it maybe 5 times when nothing else was available, and have been disappointed every time. Bitter, overpriced. Coupled with their leftist/globalist world view, what’s to like?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Starbucks burns their beans!!!! Thats why you taste bitterness. The darker the bean its more burnt and therefore bitter and acidic. Roasting is a process that starbucks claims they do but doesnt. Why do you think their candy bar in a cup Frappuccino s sell so well? They have to load all that fat and sugar in to battle the bad coffee!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bitter. Gives me a stomach ache. Opted for Caribou long ago.
LikeLike
So many Caribou stores closed in my area, but we do have one in our HyVee grocery, we love it.
LikeLike
Had Caribou in Minneapolis.
I like Tim Horton’s, K-cups, and my big carafe for taking to work. 🙂
LikeLike
Good timing on Starbucks part. I was running low on some ground coffee at home. I usually buy Starbucks, but not today!
LikeLiked by 3 people
T(ry ordering Drew’s Brews on line (Providence Roasting Company) from Nashville, TN. It’s great coffee. I order it five bags at a time. Their Ridgetop Roast is excellent.
LikeLike
There is an Islamic problem with Caribou Coffee. First Islamic Investment Bank, a Shariah-compliant bank with a terrorist supporting sheik on it’s board for many years, owns almost 90% of the company.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dunkin Donuts coffee is the best anyway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did they ever apologize for how the police officers got treated? or are they still pretending it never happened?
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/10/06/a-growing-trend-in-dunkin-donuts-refuse-service-to-police-officers/
I haven’t heard of any incidents recently, but I wonder sometimes.
LikeLike
Link?
LikeLiked by 1 person
*its
LikeLiked by 1 person
I must admit that I am a Tribal Consummer……..I have never had a Starbucks in my life, I do not shop at Macy’s or Target, and I bthrew out my corn flakes when Kellogs attacked Breitbart. What we need is a conservative Web site to keep up with all these anti-American corporations…….
LikeLiked by 15 people
Fantastic idea! Come on Geeks! Surely one on the Trump Train😂😂”What we need is a conservative Web site to keep up with all these anti-American corporations…….”
LikeLike
To their own demise! I’m happily done with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitbart, Scalia, and Finicum , American Patriots murdered as surely as JFK, and by the same deep state NWO cabal, imo.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I cannot boycott Starbucks, because I never used their service.
For the same reason I cannot boycott Hollywood – I do not watch TV or movies.
Google is a real problem; they are anti-Trump like crazy but have their fingers in everything.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Brave.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like the lion on their page. Be happy to learn there’s a connection to our lion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG – this is the guy that was forced out of Firefox by SJWs!!!
LikeLike
Google is a dangerous monopoly. It needs to be busted up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suggest everyone here use DuckDuckGo as their search engine. They don’t track you! Please, also dump Facebook.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here, on both counts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I use DuckDuckGo but I’m not dumping FB yet, I use FB to post Sundance’s articles and other Pro Trump Pro America First info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://duckduckgo.com is a decent search engine alternative. Switch the default to it in your browser of choice.
LikeLike
Because of Starsux, has made their choice to be anti-American it will be 2 weeks for delivery from http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/
because they have sold out!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love Starbucks coffee, but I will never pay for another cup. That said, I have 2 kids who work for Starbucks and I will continue to drink the ‘free’ coffee they bring home. Once they no longer work there, I will purchase coffee from any company other than Starbucks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
well, if they go through with the 10,000 refugee hiring plan your kids may be training their replacements.
hope not, for their sakes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True.
LikeLike
The conservatives are boycotting their coffee and liberal rioters are burning down their stores. Maybe they need to review the business plan.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I laugh my butt off when the lefty brown shirts trash another Shariabucks
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Saw this on the news today. Black Rifle Coffee is a real company..
LikeLiked by 8 people
Tweeted that.
LikeLike
No BACON?
LikeLike
I posted that cartoon to my FB page a couple of days ago. It packs a punch!
LikeLike
NFL.
buh-bye.
LikeLiked by 2 people
national felons league
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had just a soon these commie companies shed their camouflage and come out in the open.
That way I won’t unknowingly continue to contribute to their subterfuge of MY country and can support MY allies.
LikeLiked by 6 people
gee
It is unbelievable that USA companies would hire illegals and refugees instead of USA american workers!
We have to set up boycotts of these companies and MSM sponsors.
It’s ok if a Company doesn’t take a political stance , no foul.
But if a company goes after the MOVEMENT, we should boycott them. 2 can play this game. Also have Movement reporters that research MSM and these leftist companies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I loved and played football but I’m out in the NFL. I’ve also dropped satellite, Starbucks, and caterpillar. I tried apple, but switched back in weakness. Bring in on I’m tired of these punks
LikeLiked by 1 person
It only makes sense to support your friends not your enemies and yes we are in a social war over values and views for our collective future at minimum.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know it seems extremely primitive but I am going to Make Homemade Coffee Again (MHCA).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chock Full o Nuts…ahhh!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LoL now you’re right back to Starcuck’s!
LikeLike
Cafe Bustelo Espresso.
Cheap, potent, gets the job done.
I drink a triple dose in the morning and I’m good for the day. $2.48 for 10 ounces at Wal-Mart. (Might be cheaper in a local Bodega).
LikeLike
i just happen to have one of those old school percolators, too. i just bought fresh cream today so i’m set for sunday morning cafecito. i’ll join you for a cup. anyone?
LikeLike
I wonder…do liberals “write and tweet and cause such a stink” that these companies believe they forced to respond?
Or are the head honchos and board of director members all liberal themselves? And if they are, where were they taught that effectively “cutting off” a part of your customer base makes economic and fiscal sense?
And, I still ask myself if anyone – anyone – believes in their innermost selves that HRC was a winner.
And just saw a commercial for condoms from Walgreens. My husband said, “The world has gone to hell.”
Indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If I had to guess I’d say most of the ad people, middle management and worker bees are SJW’s. The head honchos often don’t have a clue although that’s clearly not the case with “Globalist” brands like Starbucks, Google, Facebook, etc.
LikeLike
Starbucks CEO: (((Howard Schultz))).
Every. Goddamn. Time.
Why doesn’t he push for mass immigration in his Tribe’s headquarters, Israel? Why doesn’t he announce he’ll hire thousands of Arabs at his Starbucks outlets there? No, that’s different. The plan is to destroy any remaining Middle Eastern government that opposes the Palestinian genocide, and then fill White countries with the immigrants. Pacify Arab nations and White nations. All for the Tribe.
LikeLike
You’re on the wrong site; Jew-hatred doesn’t go over here.
LikeLike
Apropos of the theme of this article, who is watching the Stupor Bowel tomorrow?
Not I.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m skipping it this year as well, and I’m a Pats fan. I have better things to do with my time than listen to Lady GaGa trash Trump, listen to idiotic BLM/communist rhetoric, or watch annoying commercials.
LikeLike
Nothing would break up the “Big Banks” like tribal consumerism in finance. The best thing that could happen to corporatism is sunlight upon political ideologies.
Make discrimination great again. It’s all part of the free market.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Many roads must be followed to learn the head honchos.
LikeLike
Many roads must be followed to find the head honchos.
LikeLike
Find parent companies, then investigate…probably many of them will have the same parent.
LikeLike
Go Credit Unions!
If you are/were a military member or have/had a military member in the family, you need USAA. Best customer service ever!
LikeLike
Which banks are on our side? I’m banking with a local bank in most cases.
LikeLike
You answered your question. Local is usually far better. The owners live in and have a stake in the community. Plus you can drive to their office and confront them personally if there’s a problem.
LikeLike
The problem is when one ideology owns an entire segment like the tech/social media world. There are no serious competitors or Google, Twitter and FB.
Why are large businesses, NFL, etc. willing to take an aggressive stance against half of their customers? Even if it results in loss of money? They want to be one of the winners in the race to globalism. Or at the very least, they don’t want to be punished for not going along with the game plan. I’m afraid I am not as optimistic about it at this point in time and find it dangerous when so many global corporations are telling us how to think day and night.
LikeLike
The tech industry and the community are rabid Socialists. But about a third of them are Libertarian. There are plenty of Conservatives they just tend to keep their mouths shut because the backlash would be damaging to their reputations and career. Any tech blog forum is a cesspool of hate against Trump. I posted a logical counterpoint to a ridiculous position and was flamed and down voted in seconds. What is remarkable is these are all programmers and sysadmins who live by logic but they unplug emotionally when it comes to politics. Not even worth arguing with them. They are as bad as those on the DailyKos site. There used to be a Geeks with Guns group of open source heroes but you don’t hear much about it anymore. Those are hardcore Libertarians mostly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those who are interested:
“Our goal at 2ndVote is to keep you informed on causes that corporations are supporting with your money, in order to assure that they are held accountable for.”
https://www.2ndvote.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just bookmarked it.thx!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anytime
LikeLike
Someone here that’s ‘puter savvy, there is an excellent cartoon over at Itaintholywater.blogspot.com. Shows muslem on commode, titled they don’t use tp, they use their hand, below has starbucks logo with, they plan to hire 10,000, enjoy your coffee. Bring the cartoon over here, I would but don’t know how.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leave a space before and after the web address URL like so:
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Never liked Starbucks so boycotting it won’t be a problem. Anything with GMOs, or that’s Anti-american and anti-family, gets stuck indefinitely on my list. That’s the beauty of the free market; our dollars are just as green as the next guy. If one company chooses to arrogantly ignore and insult the American consumer, I’ll find somebody else who’s better.
So, go ahead Macy’s, Starbucks, NFL and Hollywood, keep talking trash. It’s only going to hurt you more than it’s going to hurt me. Specifically, in your wallet!
LikeLike
Here are just a few that I refuse to use or buy if I can help it:
Kelloggs (bad for you anyway)
Comcast (evil)
Netflix (just cancelled last week)
Amazon Prime (prices are comparable without it)
Starbucks (I agree the coffee is terrible)
Google (Duck Duck Go)
Yahoo (very evil)
Uber (I have a truck)
Facebook (never been on it)
Go Daddy (many other choices)
Hollywood (I go to the movies maybe 3 times a year)
All of Cable Television (I’ve been cable free for ten years)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I forgot the NFL (they’ve ruined football)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I also forgot Target (perverts)
I’ve been saving a lot of money this year…cancelled my subscriptions to the National Review, the Weekly Standard, and Scientific American (for pushing climate change nonsense in just about every issue). I’ve been buying books and games and I have a huge dvd colection of films mostly from the 1930’s and 1940’s.
LikeLike
You can setup a home media server using http://plex.tv and rip all those DVD’s using http://handbrake.fr or http://makemkv.com then stream them around your home to TV’s and mobile devices. Plex can also handle photos and music. It’s really slick. You can buy a home NAS (storage space) thats compatible with Plex (run the server on the NAS). Lots of options. Large variety of devices to choose from that can run Plex and to connect to your TVs. Cut the cord about five years ago. You can even by an HDHomeRun box connect it to a digital antenna for local broadcasts and record shows on Plex as well.
LikeLike
I can proudly say I’ve never had a cup of Starbucks coffee. Throughout all of the years I worked, outside of the home, I saved money by bringing an insulated cup for my commute to work. The company provided coffee in the break room. I don’t know how people afford to spend money on Starbucks. Isn’t it expensive?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you have a grande (medium) expresso drink it’s about $4.15 or so approximately and if you have two every work day, you are spending just under $2k per year of freaking Starbucks!
LikeLike
Ridiculous!
LikeLike
See below… an exclusively obtained copy of Starbucks’ new menu. Coming to store near you soon! /s
juice عصير (ج)
water ماء maa’ ميّة mayya
tea شاي šaay
coffee قهوة qahwa ” ‘ahwa
milk حليب Haliib
LikeLike
So I have a very liitle kid and yes we watch cartoons, etc. But I pay attention and watch for subliminal messaging. There are a few shows we avoid, but anyone have any absolute kid products to avoid, and why? Even if its been said before, Im listening. Conversely, anything to definitely check out? Thanks in advance!
LikeLike
Avoid any toys from Target. Your child isn’t safe there.
LikeLike
Disney and nickelodian are bad maybe the worst
LikeLiked by 2 people
Add PBS, Sesame Street.
LikeLike
The Liberal Boycott of all things trump and companies who have agreed to stop placing ads with Breitbart due to Trump/Banon affiliation: https://grabyourwallet.org/
They conveniently list all the companies they are attacking with letters/complaints as well as their successes. They have also conveniently provided the wording of those communications.
It is nice to be aware of the tribal affiliations.
LikeLike
Sundance, Daily Caller has an article about the group behind the riots at Milo event. In the article is the 990 tax form for AfGJ who is listed as the sponsor of Refuse Facism.
*Charities associated with several major corporations also donated. Patagonia.org, the outdoor apparel and equipment company, gave $40,000. The Ben & Jerry Foundation, the charity associated with the ice cream maker, gave $20,000. And Lush Cosmetic gave $43,950.
There are more donors such as Soros but this paragraph has examples of retail stores.
Link for 990 tax form
http://afgj.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/AFGJ-990-2015-Small.pdf
Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/03/look-who-funds-the-group-behind-the-call-to-arms-at-milos-berkeley-event/#ixzz4XlMbEqwU
LikeLike
Proud to say I have never spent any money in Starbucks nor purchased any Apple product even prior to our Trump renaissance only because too many idiots were flocking to them, meaning inferior but cool attracts idiots. Apple computers were the standard for people in graphics related apps but otherwise who cares, unless you’re stupid enough to want to spend a lot more money than you should. I find it more than interesting how ratings for left wing shows and movies crater, subscriptions for their newspapers and other publications are apparently below par.
Obvious question is, if the left wing socialists are the majority, then why don’t their peeps support their outlets where they are financially viable? Answer, they are in fact the MINORITY, and need to be called out and referred to as such loud and consistently.
LikeLike
And they have no money.
LikeLike
Don’t just boycott: send an email to their customer service people telling them what you’re doing and why. Make them feel it. That’s what the Leftoids to, and it works.
This is also a powerful technique to use on advertisers on some of these anti-American TV shows: message the advertisers, not the show.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… “that’s what the Leftoids DO”
LikeLike
I went to buy beer. At the Rite Aid was the aisle with cereal..Everything that was Kelloggs like Raisan Bran was 1.50 a box……All of them…Was there not a Kellogs boycott recently cause it looks like it worked if cereal is down that far………..I want to see Budwieser fall and hit the bottom…….You know some companies will commit suicide tomorrow….They don’t realize who the majority is any more…Honestly who would want to actually be a Democrat right now…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve lately noticed Kellogg’s at steep discounts as well. Ordinarily I’d probably have picked up some ‘bargains’ but that outfit is off limits to me now. Permanently. After a lifetime of not thinking twice about it they’ve made themselves poison to me. Morons in charge there.
LikeLike
Anyone know where that Caribou location is? Can’t tell from the clip or the tweet.
LikeLike
In the twitter comments he mentioned it’s in Minnesota.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY! I had never heard of Caribou Coffee and thought the location must be in Maine or Alaska.
LikeLike
Starbucks is over-hyped ~ over-priced ~ over-peculated – over-the-hill…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caffeine is my only addiction, I enjoy a Dunkin Donuts coffee every morning.
Coffee wars?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over ten years ago, Bill Whittle wrote about Tribes. It might be a good time for a refresher.
For brevity I will only link.
http://www.defensivecarry.com/forum/law-enforcement-military-homeland-security-discussion/19268-tribes-bill-whittle.html
LikeLike
I don’t patronize Starbucks and have never purchased a single item there. I did check out the prices once and thought a better name for the place would be AirHeads or LostBucks. People are such lemmings. It’s sickening. The whole concept is fake.
The downside for me is that I can never quit going there since I don’t go to begin with.
LikeLike
I have been drinking Starbuck’s Veranda coffee for quite some time because it is mild. I just bought my last bag. There are other good whole bean coffees out there.
LikeLike
Tribal consumer os only half of the equation. Tribal employee is the other half. As more and more smaller to mid-sized companies are cobbled up by larger ones, employment options can get smaller. One may very well be part of a “tribe” enduring continuing internal conflict due to rules of the “tribe.”
Big government is the only source of our societal problems.
LikeLike
Im not a big coffee drinker, but the local coffee shop is way better than Starbucks. It seems these mom and pop establishments take a lot more pride in their work than the retail giants anyway. I dropped Starbucks a long time ago, and this just reinforces that decision.
LikeLike