Tribal Consumerism Continues as Corporations Politicize Their Business Models…

Posted on February 4, 2017 by

As more and more companies advance and express their political ideology the U.S. population responds with growing “Tribal Consumerism”.

The latest company to take a ‘next level’ approach toward pushing their politics upon their customer base is Starbucks coffee who has stated their opposition toward any nationalist immigration policy.  Starbucks has stated they will hire 10,000 foreign refugees in lieu of hiring American workers to operate their businesses.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, an open and visible supporter of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, has affirmed his approach as a rebuke to President Trump and the outlined patriotic “Buy American – Hire American” proposals within the larger America First economic platform.  This decision by Starbucks has created a backlash:

Tribal Consumerism isn’t new. In reality it has been a part of the larger influence of politics for a few decades. However, the intensity of the divide amid the American electorate is now factored as part of many companies strategic business plans.

TruthinAdvertising_EconojusticeSeveral sharp-minded economic followers have made a lot of money by betting on the success or failure of each enterprise as its company profits are directly impacted by these types of decisions.

In 2012 the restaurant chain Chick-fil-a saw a massive spike in business after the social justice community began a boycott and the American consumer dined in their defense.

In 2015 Macy’s decided to oppose Presidential Candidate Donald Trump and removed his clothing line from the stores. Macy’s, a retailer already in trouble, suffered great financial losses and their stock value tanked.

This year Nordstroms and more recently Neiman Marcus have dropped Ivanka Trump’s products in an effort to appease the activists within the social justice community who ideologically oppose the administration of her father, now President of the United States.

It would appear the decision by corporations to express their political positions shows no signs of diminishing.   In many ways this is a good and inevitable part of the overall free market system.

At it’s very core, tribal consumerism is the best representative example of the free market at work.  Companies have made business decisions for decades based on the best possible financial outcomes of their endeavors.

Regional products and regional businesses are tailored to the specific consumer trends, tastes and perspectives of their area.  Adding the political outlook to the overall brand image of the company is simply another layer of open consideration for the public, and can drive great benefits.

When any entity has a large monopoly on a specific business model, and that enterprise then openly adds a political dynamic to their outlook, it opens the space for innovation and for competition which will satisfy the alternative side of the political equation.

Some voices do not like the oppositional nature of politics in business, however there is a fundamental benefit.  Tribal Consumerism cuts through political correctness and enhances a free market with various options for the discriminating purchaser.

A person’s political belief system, is a natural outcome of their values.  Additionally, Political beliefs are not part of the civil rights act or any anti-discrimination principles.

It is entirely lawful not to hire Democrats/Liberals etc., and it is entirely lawful for private enterprise to ask for the political affiliation of any individual upon any economic engagement.  Ultimately this is the reason the SJW crowd within the DOJ have pushed the principles behind disparate impact to gain some measure of protection for their minority world-views and outlooks.

For obvious reasons, systems of government cannot ask for political affiliation, that aspect is codified within law to protect the individual from discriminatory action of the state. However, within the free-market your political outlook is unprotected – let’s hope it stays that way….

Spend, shop and aggregate with your tribe, it is entirely natural.

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Chief Sundance speak great wisdom.

  2. Pam says:
    February 4, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    These people will truly have something to answer for one day. You mess with president Trump, then you reap the consequences of your actions. It’s that simple.

  3. India Maria says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Well stated. Starbucks coffee is too bitter and too expensive anyway. McDonalds coffee is better, and cheaper.

    • guitar107 says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      India Maria, that’s true. Mickie D’s coffee is much better than Starbucks.

      • Fe says:
        February 4, 2017 at 7:04 pm

        My husband is a coffee snob & fiend. He loooooves Starbucks. I like their regular Pike coffee and their cold green tea. Having said that, he knows how outraged I am with this refugee hiring cr@p. He can go there on his own time if he wishes but not me. If he wants coffee, and I’m in the car, he’ll have to get it from a place that values American citizens. By the way I didn’t see anyone in the drive through at our local Starbucks today while out shopping with our 12 year old granddaughter, and this is in a big college town. Interesting…

        • singingsoul says:
          February 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

          I have two nespresso coffee makers and use nespresso capsels . my coffee is as good or better than any Starbucks. Being German we are very funny about our coffee. No more Starbucks for me when I am in town.

    • Octavian says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      It’s actually the same coffee. All mid-tier cafés get their beans from the same suppliers.

      • floridahoosier93 says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

        Starbucks does have a bitter taste though. McD’s has some tasty java. Gotta put the sugar/cream in myself cause they always screw that up. Especially the drivethrough. ;0)

        • petszmom says:
          February 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

          florida…i love mcd’s coffee and iced t the best of anyone. i was lucky to find mccafe coffee in bags, cans, etc. at my grocery food stores so now i just buy in ‘bulk’ and leave in the freezer. much cheaper, too.

      • RICHARD CANARY says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        But suppliers can and do have different blends and grinds from which to choose.

      • JBrickley says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        Except Starbucks dark roasts are burnt and vastly more expensive than Mickie D’s. Heck, just a conical grinder and get your own beans. You can make good coffee at home. A french press coffee pot works great or you can get the Aeropress which works similarly but can have a small filter and cleanup is a breeze. I had a guy hand grind his beans in his office and use the Aeropress, smelled like a coffee house around his office.

        Stop buying K-cups and crap coffee and brew your own for much less than Starbucks. Why anyone pays $4+ on a cup of coffee everyday is beyond me.

        • Harry Lime says:
          February 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

          This is what I do. I have a conical grinder, try all kinds of whole beans to find what I like, and use a French press. Tasty.

        • Mz Molly Anna says:
          February 4, 2017 at 7:11 pm

          In 2006 i bought a Delonghi Rialto espresso machine for around a grand. Maybe the best money I’ve spent. Homemade espresso 24/7. Company loves it. I highly recommend this machine, even though it is no longer manufactured. I bought a back up one on eBay for $500. Yes, it’s that great of a machine.

          Went shopping today an also notice that the SB parking lot was empty and no cars in line. Very rare for around here. Hope it was because of educated consumerism!

      • blazingnash says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

        and all of it is horrendous. I do not buy coffee anywhere in this country. I use Illy, Lavazza and Nespresso.

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      Folders Instant Coffee is pretty good too. You can make a cup, add sugar and whipped cream, and hey, better than Starbucks.

  4. unconqueredone says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    I keep waiting for some enterprising lawyer to find a way to file a suit on behalf of the shareholders for these companies indirectly but intentionally tanking the value of the shareholders’ investment.

  5. Fake Nametag says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    No more Barfbucks for me.

    • guitar107 says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      I dropped Barfbucks when they wanted to engage customers on “race relations”. That was a dumb move.

      • tgmccoy says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:27 pm

        “LET’S TALK ABOUT RACE!” Said the cup scribbling -I ”Which one? I said. “I’m all three.”.
        The barista -a humanoid of indeterminate sex and species . Gave me a watery -eyed look
        and, I swear, smoke started coming out her/his ears…”Ahhhh.Neve rnind..”
        Last time I ever will go there…

      • fred2w says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        The irony is that Starbucks refugee first hiring policy freezes out Black American applicants. Talk about hypocritical.

  6. kokopuf says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Very good, Sundance! I believe Starbucks, Nordstrom and others are going to feel a huge impact because of these decisions. And you have to wonder, just how many of the Hilary tribe shop at Nordstrom’s? Most of these protestors look like the shop at the thrift store. Maybe they loot at Nordstrom’s whenever they have a chance.

    • MaineCoon says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      Soros didn’t approve a clothing allowance.

      • JBrickley says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

        I dunno, that black brigade of anarchists looked like they all shopped at the same place for their black jeans, hoodies, and their balaclava’s. Wonder if they all met up somewhere and were issued the clothing and then took a few busses into Berkley. Pretty sure it’s Soros money behind it. Man when is someone gonna follow the money on that dude. He’s very much a villain out of Bond flick. Does he have an angora white cat?

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:50 pm

      I find it amazing that these compaines don’t get it. Donald Trump won by way more votes than what was reported. The election was hacked, by Hillary and the NWO. They lost because they under estimated us, and didn’t cheat enough.

      Starbucks under estimated us also.

      It’s fun, watching liberal old Starbucks fall.

    • Rhea Salacia Volans says:
      February 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      How are Target and Macy’s holding up?

  7. realgaryseven says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Many of you may have already seen this, but in case you missed it: Starbucks recently announced that it would hire 10,000 refugees or some nonsense.

    In response, veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company of Seattle vowed to hire 10,000 veterans. Sales have skyrocketed!

    http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/

  8. jrapdx says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I don’t have any problem avoiding Starbucks, I have no interest in what they sell anyway. But convincing family and friends can be hard, some won’t care about the political stance of the corporation, others might actually support it. Outside of the Pacific northwest the voice of the consumer might have more impact, but I suppose even a small decrement in their profits is meaningful and is a victory.

    I’ll add Starbucks to the list, and urge the people I know to go elsewhere, there’s got to be better and cheaper coffee shops anyway.

    • Gil says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Mcdonalds coffee is decent, but yes lots of better products out there. I live in a pro military area, but the starbucks lines are always many cars deep…..

    • Sherlock says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      I hate their coffee. I’ve tried it maybe 5 times when nothing else was available, and have been disappointed every time. Bitter, overpriced. Coupled with their leftist/globalist world view, what’s to like?

      • Gil says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:19 pm

        Starbucks burns their beans!!!! Thats why you taste bitterness. The darker the bean its more burnt and therefore bitter and acidic. Roasting is a process that starbucks claims they do but doesnt. Why do you think their candy bar in a cup Frappuccino s sell so well? They have to load all that fat and sugar in to battle the bad coffee!!!

    • MaineCoon says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Bitter. Gives me a stomach ache. Opted for Caribou long ago.

  9. Joyful Noise says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Good timing on Starbucks part. I was running low on some ground coffee at home. I usually buy Starbucks, but not today!

    • joanfoster says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      T(ry ordering Drew’s Brews on line (Providence Roasting Company) from Nashville, TN. It’s great coffee. I order it five bags at a time. Their Ridgetop Roast is excellent.

  10. hugofitch1 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    There is an Islamic problem with Caribou Coffee. First Islamic Investment Bank, a Shariah-compliant bank with a terrorist supporting sheik on it’s board for many years, owns almost 90% of the company.

  11. hugofitch1 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    *its

  12. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    I must admit that I am a Tribal Consummer……..I have never had a Starbucks in my life, I do not shop at Macy’s or Target, and I bthrew out my corn flakes when Kellogs attacked Breitbart. What we need is a conservative Web site to keep up with all these anti-American corporations…….

    • litlbit2 says:
      February 4, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Fantastic idea! Come on Geeks! Surely one on the Trump Train😂😂”What we need is a conservative Web site to keep up with all these anti-American corporations…….”

  13. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    To their own demise! I’m happily done with them.

  14. GenEarly says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Breitbart, Scalia, and Finicum , American Patriots murdered as surely as JFK, and by the same deep state NWO cabal, imo.

  15. Sa_Bi says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    I cannot boycott Starbucks, because I never used their service.

    For the same reason I cannot boycott Hollywood – I do not watch TV or movies.

    Google is a real problem; they are anti-Trump like crazy but have their fingers in everything.

  16. quintrillion says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Because of Starsux, has made their choice to be anti-American it will be 2 weeks for delivery from http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/
    because they have sold out!

  17. Just_me says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I love Starbucks coffee, but I will never pay for another cup. That said, I have 2 kids who work for Starbucks and I will continue to drink the ‘free’ coffee they bring home. Once they no longer work there, I will purchase coffee from any company other than Starbucks.

  18. John says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    The conservatives are boycotting their coffee and liberal rioters are burning down their stores. Maybe they need to review the business plan.

  20. ZZZ says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    NFL.

    buh-bye.

  21. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    I had just a soon these commie companies shed their camouflage and come out in the open.

    That way I won’t unknowingly continue to contribute to their subterfuge of MY country and can support MY allies.

  22. gary says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    gee
    It is unbelievable that USA companies would hire illegals and refugees instead of USA american workers!

    We have to set up boycotts of these companies and MSM sponsors.

    It’s ok if a Company doesn’t take a political stance , no foul.
    But if a company goes after the MOVEMENT, we should boycott them. 2 can play this game. Also have Movement reporters that research MSM and these leftist companies.

  23. Searkreb says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    I loved and played football but I’m out in the NFL. I’ve also dropped satellite, Starbucks, and caterpillar. I tried apple, but switched back in weakness. Bring in on I’m tired of these punks

  24. Supermarket Fool says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    It only makes sense to support your friends not your enemies and yes we are in a social war over values and views for our collective future at minimum.

  25. CheeseHead says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I know it seems extremely primitive but I am going to Make Homemade Coffee Again (MHCA).

  26. frogstamper says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I wonder…do liberals “write and tweet and cause such a stink” that these companies believe they forced to respond?
    Or are the head honchos and board of director members all liberal themselves? And if they are, where were they taught that effectively “cutting off” a part of your customer base makes economic and fiscal sense?
    And, I still ask myself if anyone – anyone – believes in their innermost selves that HRC was a winner.
    And just saw a commercial for condoms from Walgreens. My husband said, “The world has gone to hell.”
    Indeed.

    • wyntre says:
      February 4, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      If I had to guess I’d say most of the ad people, middle management and worker bees are SJW’s. The head honchos often don’t have a clue although that’s clearly not the case with “Globalist” brands like Starbucks, Google, Facebook, etc.

  27. Tenet says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Starbucks CEO: (((Howard Schultz))).

    Every. Goddamn. Time.

    Why doesn’t he push for mass immigration in his Tribe’s headquarters, Israel? Why doesn’t he announce he’ll hire thousands of Arabs at his Starbucks outlets there? No, that’s different. The plan is to destroy any remaining Middle Eastern government that opposes the Palestinian genocide, and then fill White countries with the immigrants. Pacify Arab nations and White nations. All for the Tribe.

  28. james23 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Apropos of the theme of this article, who is watching the Stupor Bowel tomorrow?
    Not I.

    • Vixey says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      I’m skipping it this year as well, and I’m a Pats fan. I have better things to do with my time than listen to Lady GaGa trash Trump, listen to idiotic BLM/communist rhetoric, or watch annoying commercials.

  29. sundance says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Nothing would break up the “Big Banks” like tribal consumerism in finance. The best thing that could happen to corporatism is sunlight upon political ideologies.

    Make discrimination great again. It’s all part of the free market.

  30. Texmom says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    The problem is when one ideology owns an entire segment like the tech/social media world. There are no serious competitors or Google, Twitter and FB.
    Why are large businesses, NFL, etc. willing to take an aggressive stance against half of their customers? Even if it results in loss of money? They want to be one of the winners in the race to globalism. Or at the very least, they don’t want to be punished for not going along with the game plan. I’m afraid I am not as optimistic about it at this point in time and find it dangerous when so many global corporations are telling us how to think day and night.

    • JBrickley says:
      February 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm

      The tech industry and the community are rabid Socialists. But about a third of them are Libertarian. There are plenty of Conservatives they just tend to keep their mouths shut because the backlash would be damaging to their reputations and career. Any tech blog forum is a cesspool of hate against Trump. I posted a logical counterpoint to a ridiculous position and was flamed and down voted in seconds. What is remarkable is these are all programmers and sysadmins who live by logic but they unplug emotionally when it comes to politics. Not even worth arguing with them. They are as bad as those on the DailyKos site. There used to be a Geeks with Guns group of open source heroes but you don’t hear much about it anymore. Those are hardcore Libertarians mostly.

  31. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    For those who are interested:
    “Our goal at 2ndVote is to keep you informed on causes that corporations are supporting with your money, in order to assure that they are held accountable for.”

    https://www.2ndvote.com

  32. Vixey says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Never liked Starbucks so boycotting it won’t be a problem. Anything with GMOs, or that’s Anti-american and anti-family, gets stuck indefinitely on my list. That’s the beauty of the free market; our dollars are just as green as the next guy. If one company chooses to arrogantly ignore and insult the American consumer, I’ll find somebody else who’s better.

    So, go ahead Macy’s, Starbucks, NFL and Hollywood, keep talking trash. It’s only going to hurt you more than it’s going to hurt me. Specifically, in your wallet!

  33. Harry Lime says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Here are just a few that I refuse to use or buy if I can help it:

    Kelloggs (bad for you anyway)
    Comcast (evil)
    Netflix (just cancelled last week)
    Amazon Prime (prices are comparable without it)
    Starbucks (I agree the coffee is terrible)
    Google (Duck Duck Go)
    Yahoo (very evil)
    Uber (I have a truck)
    Facebook (never been on it)
    Go Daddy (many other choices)
    Hollywood (I go to the movies maybe 3 times a year)
    All of Cable Television (I’ve been cable free for ten years)

    • Harry Lime says:
      February 4, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Oh, I forgot the NFL (they’ve ruined football)

      • Harry Lime says:
        February 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

        I also forgot Target (perverts)

        I’ve been saving a lot of money this year…cancelled my subscriptions to the National Review, the Weekly Standard, and Scientific American (for pushing climate change nonsense in just about every issue). I’ve been buying books and games and I have a huge dvd colection of films mostly from the 1930’s and 1940’s.

        • JBrickley says:
          February 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

          You can setup a home media server using http://plex.tv and rip all those DVD’s using http://handbrake.fr or http://makemkv.com then stream them around your home to TV’s and mobile devices. Plex can also handle photos and music. It’s really slick. You can buy a home NAS (storage space) thats compatible with Plex (run the server on the NAS). Lots of options. Large variety of devices to choose from that can run Plex and to connect to your TVs. Cut the cord about five years ago. You can even by an HDHomeRun box connect it to a digital antenna for local broadcasts and record shows on Plex as well.

  34. Red says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I can proudly say I’ve never had a cup of Starbucks coffee. Throughout all of the years I worked, outside of the home, I saved money by bringing an insulated cup for my commute to work. The company provided coffee in the break room. I don’t know how people afford to spend money on Starbucks. Isn’t it expensive?

  35. BobW462 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    See below… an exclusively obtained copy of Starbucks’ new menu. Coming to store near you soon! /s

    juice عصير (ج)
    water ماء maa’ ميّة mayya
    tea شاي šaay
    coffee قهوة qahwa ” ‘ahwa
    milk حليب Haliib

  36. Gil says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    So I have a very liitle kid and yes we watch cartoons, etc. But I pay attention and watch for subliminal messaging. There are a few shows we avoid, but anyone have any absolute kid products to avoid, and why? Even if its been said before, Im listening. Conversely, anything to definitely check out? Thanks in advance!

  37. pluffmudgirl says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    The Liberal Boycott of all things trump and companies who have agreed to stop placing ads with Breitbart due to Trump/Banon affiliation: https://grabyourwallet.org/

    They conveniently list all the companies they are attacking with letters/complaints as well as their successes. They have also conveniently provided the wording of those communications.

    It is nice to be aware of the tribal affiliations.

  38. deqwik2 says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Sundance, Daily Caller has an article about the group behind the riots at Milo event. In the article is the 990 tax form for AfGJ who is listed as the sponsor of Refuse Facism.

    *Charities associated with several major corporations also donated. Patagonia.org, the outdoor apparel and equipment company, gave $40,000. The Ben & Jerry Foundation, the charity associated with the ice cream maker, gave $20,000. And Lush Cosmetic gave $43,950.

    There are more donors such as Soros but this paragraph has examples of retail stores.

    Link for 990 tax form
    http://afgj.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/AFGJ-990-2015-Small.pdf

    Read more: http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/03/look-who-funds-the-group-behind-the-call-to-arms-at-milos-berkeley-event/#ixzz4XlMbEqwU

  39. Oldskool says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Proud to say I have never spent any money in Starbucks nor purchased any Apple product even prior to our Trump renaissance only because too many idiots were flocking to them, meaning inferior but cool attracts idiots. Apple computers were the standard for people in graphics related apps but otherwise who cares, unless you’re stupid enough to want to spend a lot more money than you should. I find it more than interesting how ratings for left wing shows and movies crater, subscriptions for their newspapers and other publications are apparently below par.

    Obvious question is, if the left wing socialists are the majority, then why don’t their peeps support their outlets where they are financially viable? Answer, they are in fact the MINORITY, and need to be called out and referred to as such loud and consistently.

  40. Beverly says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Don’t just boycott: send an email to their customer service people telling them what you’re doing and why. Make them feel it. That’s what the Leftoids to, and it works.

    This is also a powerful technique to use on advertisers on some of these anti-American TV shows: message the advertisers, not the show.

  41. Beverly says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    … “that’s what the Leftoids DO”

  42. freddy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    I went to buy beer. At the Rite Aid was the aisle with cereal..Everything that was Kelloggs like Raisan Bran was 1.50 a box……All of them…Was there not a Kellogs boycott recently cause it looks like it worked if cereal is down that far………..I want to see Budwieser fall and hit the bottom…….You know some companies will commit suicide tomorrow….They don’t realize who the majority is any more…Honestly who would want to actually be a Democrat right now…….

    • Joe says:
      February 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      I’ve lately noticed Kellogg’s at steep discounts as well. Ordinarily I’d probably have picked up some ‘bargains’ but that outfit is off limits to me now. Permanently. After a lifetime of not thinking twice about it they’ve made themselves poison to me. Morons in charge there.

  43. wyntre says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Anyone know where that Caribou location is? Can’t tell from the clip or the tweet.

  44. Jim Rogers says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Starbucks is over-hyped ~ over-priced ~ over-peculated – over-the-hill…..

  45. 70scarrestoguy says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Caffeine is my only addiction, I enjoy a Dunkin Donuts coffee every morning.

    Coffee wars?

  46. Rebel Mope says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Over ten years ago, Bill Whittle wrote about Tribes. It might be a good time for a refresher.
    For brevity I will only link.
    http://www.defensivecarry.com/forum/law-enforcement-military-homeland-security-discussion/19268-tribes-bill-whittle.html

  47. Joe says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I don’t patronize Starbucks and have never purchased a single item there. I did check out the prices once and thought a better name for the place would be AirHeads or LostBucks. People are such lemmings. It’s sickening. The whole concept is fake.
    The downside for me is that I can never quit going there since I don’t go to begin with.

  48. Joan says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    I have been drinking Starbuck’s Veranda coffee for quite some time because it is mild. I just bought my last bag. There are other good whole bean coffees out there.

  49. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Tribal consumer os only half of the equation. Tribal employee is the other half. As more and more smaller to mid-sized companies are cobbled up by larger ones, employment options can get smaller. One may very well be part of a “tribe” enduring continuing internal conflict due to rules of the “tribe.”
    Big government is the only source of our societal problems.

  50. antoinegordon says:
    February 4, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Im not a big coffee drinker, but the local coffee shop is way better than Starbucks. It seems these mom and pop establishments take a lot more pride in their work than the retail giants anyway. I dropped Starbucks a long time ago, and this just reinforces that decision.

