How Much Winning? Consider a Year Ago Today….

The mostly swamp media (MSM) are so good at gaslighting many people lose sight of the big picture. There is not a day that goes by so far this year when CTH doesn’t look back at the calendar and say:

“Wow, a year ago today”…. and start the day with a big grin.

A year ago today the New Hampshire Primary was about to take place. A year ago today we had not yet had a primary win… A year ago today it was a campaign against all odds.

Today, slightly less than a year later, we have President Donald Trump. If you are bogged down in the daily psy-ops from the media, just pause and think about it.

Additionally, beyond the simple thinking about it, contemplate how far we are walking in this current winning wonderland.

Dozens of companies have announced their intention to invest in American jobs and hire tens-of-thousands of Americans. The Stock Market is up 10% since the election, and consumer confidence is at its highest level in decades.

The head of the Department of Defense is General “Mad Dog” Mattis. The head of the Department of Homeland Security is General James Kelly; and we are about to gain Senator Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General, and a conservative Supreme Court justice.

The border patrol is fully empowered, unrestrained and actually enforcing a U.S. border. ICE is enforcing immigration law, and the debate is about ‘how to’ pay for a border wall that will be in place within two years.

Not “if” a border wall, the conversation is “who pays and when”. Oh, pinch me.

The far-left is fully exposed, rioting and causing mayhem which is broadcast coast to coast, as people watch masked radicals breaking windows and starting fires. Tens of millions of Americans are watching an implosion the “Chicken Little” end-of-the-world Democrats haven’t even accepting is happening in front of their eyes.

Meanwhile Hillary Clinton is walking alone in the woods of New York, guessing, contemplating, whether or not she will be criminally charged by the FBI.

Professional political Democrats are now defending the George Bush administration and their customary war on women has evolved into Washington DC wearing pussy hats while simultaneously advocating for the anti-women, anti-LGBTQ, anti-civil rights virtues of Islam. Simultaneously holding up the crutch of Iran as their guiding moral compass.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

Oh, there’s so much more we could fill pages. However, the least discussed political brilliance of Donald Trump can be found in the latest media headlines…

The current media narrative is about Democrats fighting Trump in order to allow possible terrorists into the country. Wait… huh… what?… YUP, FACT!

Which leads to the greatest single political maneuver in the history of modern politics – President Donald Trump is fully inoculated if any terrorist event takes place in the next few years.

President Trump is on record trying to protect Americans against any attack from extremists; and democrats are on record glaringly opposing his efforts.

Any, repeat A.N.Y, terrorist event that takes place in the U.S. is now owned by Trump’s political opposition. As a direct result, the future of the Democrat party is tenuously perched on their atheist prayer rugs, hopeful nothing happens. I don’t think most people are grasping the scope or value of this dynamic.

You can be guaranteed every radical politician on the left-wing of the UniParty is calling every extremist group they associate with, specifically CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, and begging them to ensure nothing happens.

The DNC, and every supportive left-wing organization, is completely exposed, naked to their enemy and vulnerable to righteous ownership of any act of terrorism that takes place.

And if that’s not enough…. Andy Puzder, candidate for Labor Secretary, just told congress he previously hired an illegal alien worker so that he could be questioned about it during his confirmation hearings.

..Please, Mr. and Mrs so smart congress-peeps, please don’t throw me into the Briar Patch…

Gee, who could have possibly predicted THAT OUTCOME?

First Outlined HERE, and then again Outlined HERE

{{{BOWS}}} Oh, these confirmation hearings should be splendid, just splendid.

.

“Complicated business folks, … complicated business”..

And to think, a year ago today we had not yet won a single primary….

Nope, still not tired of winning!

“President Donald Trump”

Have a MAGA Day!