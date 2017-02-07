How Much Winning? Consider a Year Ago Today….

The mostly swamp media (MSM) are so good at gaslighting many people lose sight of the big picture. There is not a day that goes by so far this year when CTH doesn’t look back at the calendar and say:
“Wow, a year ago today”…. and start the day with a big grin.
A year ago today the New Hampshire Primary was about to take place. A year ago today we had not yet had a primary win… A year ago today it was a campaign against all odds.
Today, slightly less than a year later, we have President Donald Trump. If you are bogged down in the daily psy-ops from the media, just pause and think about it.
Additionally, beyond the simple thinking about it, contemplate how far we are walking in this current winning wonderland.
Dozens of companies have announced their intention to invest in American jobs and hire tens-of-thousands of Americans. The Stock Market is up 10% since the election, and consumer confidence is at its highest level in decades.
The head of the Department of Defense is General “Mad Dog” Mattis. The head of the Department of Homeland Security is General James Kelly; and we are about to gain Senator Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General, and a conservative Supreme Court justice.
The border patrol is fully empowered, unrestrained and actually enforcing a U.S. border. ICE is enforcing immigration law, and the debate is about ‘how to’ pay for a border wall that will be in place within two years.
Not “if” a border wall, the conversation is “who pays and when”. Oh, pinch me.
The far-left is fully exposed, rioting and causing mayhem which is broadcast coast to coast, as people watch masked radicals breaking windows and starting fires. Tens of millions of Americans are watching an implosion the “Chicken Little” end-of-the-world Democrats haven’t even accepting is happening in front of their eyes.
Meanwhile Hillary Clinton is walking alone in the woods of New York, guessing, contemplating, whether or not she will be criminally charged by the FBI.
Professional political Democrats are now defending the George Bush administration and their customary war on women has evolved into Washington DC wearing pussy hats while simultaneously advocating for the anti-women, anti-LGBTQ, anti-civil rights virtues of Islam. Simultaneously holding up the crutch of Iran as their guiding moral compass.
You just can’t make this stuff up.
Oh, there’s so much more we could fill pages. However, the least discussed political brilliance of Donald Trump can be found in the latest media headlines…
The current media narrative is about Democrats fighting Trump in order to allow possible terrorists into the country. Wait… huh… what?… YUP, FACT!
Which leads to the greatest single political maneuver in the history of modern politics – President Donald Trump is fully inoculated if any terrorist event takes place in the next few years.
President Trump is on record trying to protect Americans against any attack from extremists; and democrats are on record glaringly opposing his efforts.
Any, repeat A.N.Y, terrorist event that takes place in the U.S. is now owned by Trump’s political opposition. As a direct result, the future of the Democrat party is tenuously perched on their atheist prayer rugs, hopeful nothing happens. I don’t think most people are grasping the scope or value of this dynamic.
You can be guaranteed every radical politician on the left-wing of the UniParty is calling every extremist group they associate with, specifically CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, and begging them to ensure nothing happens.
The DNC, and every supportive left-wing organization, is completely exposed, naked to their enemy and vulnerable to righteous ownership of any act of terrorism that takes place.
And if that’s not enough…. Andy Puzder, candidate for Labor Secretary, just told congress he previously hired an illegal alien worker so that he could be questioned about it during his confirmation hearings.
..Please, Mr. and Mrs so smart congress-peeps, please don’t throw me into the Briar Patch…
Gee, who could have possibly predicted THAT OUTCOME?
First Outlined HERE, and then again Outlined HERE
{{{BOWS}}} Oh, these confirmation hearings should be splendid, just splendid.
.
“Complicated business folks, … complicated business”..
And to think, a year ago today we had not yet won a single primary….
Nope, still not tired of winning!
“President Donald Trump is fully inoculated if any terrorist event takes place in the next few years.”
Yep, I never thought of that. These bastards fighting to keep the borders wide open to anyone will own the outcome of that. Still means some Americans are gonna suffer – which is disgusting to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy, how true that is! Usually, everything is the GOP’s fault and that’s according to the MSM but not this one. The Dem’s will totally own this little red wagon if that happens. President Trump will make sure of it and so will the American people.
LikeLike
This is not only an article, but the semi-official “State of the Union”… Can’t stop smiling.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
#TrumpIsMyPresident 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance: Thanks for the “year in review reminder”. It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind and lose track of how far we’ve come. Starting my day with a smile. 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Long game. Eye on the prize. Big picture. Thank you, Sundance.
And…..oh yeah……celebration and thanksgiving to God!!! It’s been a very surreal 20 months!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This message has certainly gone out internationally. As totalitarians, the Uniparty must foster a nagging fear among the populace, escalating to point where the State amasses more power as it is needed to stave off the invaders within. These people are pure evil.
Oh what a tangled web they wove.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for your optimism and a great reminder , as I am sick of MSM, violent lefites,silcon valley idiots, Hollywood, and the Rep. TURNCOATS !! If all tech. companies keep thwarting Trump at every turn, and we BOYCOTT, they soon may not need their HB1 HB5, EB1, EB5 visas for foreign workers if profits tank. They are arrogant and think they are INDISPENSABLE!! Rise up all you conservative nerds, and give them some competition !!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you imagine the looks on those Silicon Valley techno-brahmins’ faces if five million people suddenly said, “These ‘smartphones’ are a real pain in the @ss!” and threw them away?
“Free at last, free at last…Oh Lord, free at last!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reading this, Sundance, has put a big smile on my face. Indeed, we have come a very long way, and President Trump is now leading the way. MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We focus so much on the INSANITY of the Uniparty Globalists refugee policy, its hard not to limit the discussion to whats crazy and about it and what the dangers are….
I wish Trump would make the AFFIRMATIVE case for how much better it is for refugees, historically, to be protected close to home, so they can go back. His “safe zone” policy is a good one…I know that the Jordanians had been begging the world for years to give them money to protect them in refugee camps, etc….Where they FIT culturally, speak the language, etc
When did refugees become necessarily permanent immigrants? Its a transitory status.
In general, motivated INDIVIDUALS should immigrate, while refugees protected and helped until stability can be brought them.
Trump should go on the offensive, pointing out that it costs 14 times as much to bring a refugee here than to protect them in the Middle East…”Why don’t the Democrats want to help MORE refugees?”and “Why are the Globalists insisting on immigration to strange lands when we could be helping so many more where they live?” “Why are Democrats willing to waste so much taxpayer money; do they care so much about generating 50,000 more Democrat voters that they prefer to fund immigration while hundreds of thousands could be helped over there for the same money?”
I have yet to see a Dem/Globalist forced to defend immigration over helping MORE people with safe zones.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You SD. What an inspiring focus on the correct reality, first thing in the morning! The Treehouse is is truly one of the tools God is using to take back this country. God bless you and all of the “treepers.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
STILL not tired of winning! Sundance you’re right on time. I had to check some friends during a Super Bowl party. They needed a reminder of all the winning so far and they got it. Trump needs and deserves our unwavering support not nit picking. Do you think saving our country is going to be easy? Don’t you understand the media and the rioters will never stop? Draining the swamp can’t be done overnight but it will get done.
I was on fire listing Trump’s accomplishments for us. Sad that they needed a reminder but when you get bogged down in the media narrative of the day that’s what happens.
Someone asked me if he does/says things on purpose or does he just fly off the handle sometimes. Are you kidding me?! You couldn’t get to his status in life by flying off the handle. He plays 3D chess, he operates on multiple levels, he’s 5 moves ahead of his enemies. He’s intelligent, intuitive and knows how to position things. Trump is a wizard.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD you are absolutely right! I would like to share the following email that was sent out by the 2nd in command within the NYC DOE about today’s walkout among students. Never in a million years would I think after 9/11/01 we would be walking in solidarity for Muslims in the City of NY. All I can say is GOD HELP US!
Dear Principal,
As you may be aware, a student walkout and march in protest of the recent federal Executive Order regarding immigration is being planned for tomorrow, February 7, at noon from Foley Square to 26 Federal Plaza.
As you know, we expect our students to be in attendance during the school day. Participation in a walkout must be documented as an absence in accordance with regular attendance protocols and procedures. In addition, it is important that we remind students of the absence policy and keep parents informed. Therefore, if possible, you may want to send an email to parents using the guide below in English and Spanish
Thank you for your cooperation.
Dorita Gibson
Senior Deputy Chancellor
Dear Parents,
As you may be aware, a student walkout and march in protest of the recent federal Executive Order regarding immigration is being planned for tomorrow, February 7, at noon from Foley Square to 26 Federal Plaza.
As you know, I expect our students to be in attendance during the school day so I urge you to discuss this matter with your child. Please be aware that absences or leaving early to attend a march are not excused and our regular school attendance policies will apply.
Sincerely,
Principal
Estimados padres:
Como tal vez sabrán, para mañana 7 de febrero al mediodía hay planeada una marcha estudiantil en protesta por la reciente orden ejecutiva sobre inmigración. La misma irá desde Foley Square hasta 26 Federal Plaza.
Como usted sabe, yo espero que nuestros estudiantes estén en la escuela durante el día escolar y por tanto les pido que conversen este asunto con sus hijos. Por favor, tengan en cuenta que la participación en la marcha será marcada como una ausencia consistente con nuestras reglas de asistencia.
Sinceramente,
Director
LikeLike
Something continues to bother me about the recent actions of the far left, and that is their blatantly destructive behavior and it’s obviously favorable (to us) outcome. No, it does not surprise me that so many on the left have lost their minds and are imploding. What does surprise me is the people bankrolling it, such as Soros. Surely they know what they are doing only serves to turn the public against them.
So why are they doing it? What is gained by promoting riots and violence? Do they think distraction is enough to accomplish anything? Because so far Trump has not been distracted or deterred by it, and the public is being angered by it and looking more favorably at Trump. If it weren’t so dishonest and unethical, it would actually be an interesting strategy for the right to false flag these protests.
It all seems like a major blunder on the part of Soros and co., one I wouldn’t have thought they’d continue to make.
LikeLike
They’re beaten already. Nothing to lose, with their only chance landing a big punch.
So be patient, wait for hasty mistakes like the EO TRO and hang them out to dry with it. E.G., impeach the judge, even if it doesn’t pass, to put him on national TV to defend himself (can you imagine the TV ratings for that?). Watch how the wussy congress persons’ votes shake out. Might also give the next judge wanting to stonewall the system something to think about.
This is an opportunity to play with these guys, so we might as well use it.
LikeLike
Great exposure Sundance. I might also add the GOPe is now on record stating,”we do not have the power to replace Obamacare”!
Putting in place more cleaning the swamp! 2018, 2020, 2022 2024.
LikeLike
Walking in a winning wonderland. I like it.
LikeLike
When I wrote this the other day it was in response to fellow Treeper Howie about wanting one good reason for fighting the judge’s decision about the EO. SD’s article made me so happy!
If our President did not sign that EO when he did, any incident in the US would have fell on his shoulders. By doing so, he showed us and the world that he means what he says. America First every single time. A Rasmussen Poll came out the other day that showed 57% of Americans were in favor of the EO.
The SJW went wild over the past week. If you think for a moment that it reduced the President ‘s favorability you are wrong. If anything it had the opposite affect. To walk away now would be the biggest mistake. It would show complete weakness and he would own a terrorist attack in the future. By allowing the courts to continue to make fools of themselves is exactly the right play. It will once again cement in people’s minds that President Trump is the only one that has our back.
Losing in the courts has the biggest upside in my opinion. Don’t forget that 23 Democrats and more importantly 10 of those Democrats that come from states our President won are up for reelection in 2018. That to me is the real war. When our President goes full force in getting the necessary support for Republican candidates, the final outcome will be breathtaking. We WILL come away from that election with 60+ Republicans in the Senate. With a fillerbust majority, the sky is the limit. It will send shockwaves throughout the liberal left that they better prepare for another 6 years of President Trump. Which will allow him to leave office in my opinion with 4 SC picks (Kennedy {retiring this summer}, RJG and Brennan possibly going off into the sunset). Imagine his legacy walking away with a 7-2 SC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If folks really want a reason to thank God just think back to exactly 2 years ago. Those of us who follow these things closely were absolutely dreading the start of a long, but absolutely futile election season with a forgone conclusion because of the demographic destruction of the country and the impossible electoral distribution.
Cruz was about to announce, as was Jeb. We knew those two for sure. Then we eventually had FioRINO, Christie, Kasich, Rubio, Pataki, Graham, Gilmore, Jindal, Paul. How’s that for a start? Ugh. The closest thing to competence would be Perry, Walker, Huck, Carson and Santorum. But none were really worth a darn, all prone to political correctness, but most importantly none could possibly win. We knew this positively because we knew the exact 12 swing States from the previous two elections.
Then of course magic happened in mid-June when the candidate who should rightly be code-named Highlander, and actually hails from the clan MacLeod, suited up for war. Trump immediately tackled the latest third rail of establishment Uniparty politics: Illegal Immigration and the Mexican invasion and whacked back at the first GOPe pawn that the Uniparty sent to intercept him: McCain. It is impossible to list the sequential body count, but it was impressive as one politically correct chump after another fell and piled up on the battlefield. [ see this image I made as an early snapshot of the carnage when the first ten or so were humiliated. ]
But back to the electoral situation. We knew from the last four Presidential elections all the intricacies of the 12 swing states: IN, OH, FL, NC, PA, MI, WI, IA, NV, NM, CO, VA. That was the entire election, full stop. Neither purist doctrinaire (C)onservatives nor elitist (R)ino scum were going to make a difference at all, it would merely be a coronation for Her Rotteness. It was so frustrating arguing with both the doctrinaire Cruztards and the hapless GOPe Rubio and Jebtards that this thing was over before it began if they were nominated but they would not listen nor even suggest how their candidate wins in which state. They merely wished it to be so.
They wouldn’t even let recent history affect their blindness. In 2008, McCain got exactly Zero of them. In 2012, Romney picked up just Two ( IN, NC ), and that with the “red” states sums to just 206 electoral votes total with the improved post census re-apportionment. As I said, forgone conclusion. With the corrupt Enemedia providing the tailwind we get President $hillary, 5-Seated Liberal Justices, Second Amendment rollback, then our surrender or Civil War. We were that close. Then DJT did something that by rights should have shut these fools up forever, even with the most massive headwind ever faced, he won Eight of the swing states and came close in several others: IN, OH, FL, NC, PA, MI, WI, IA, NV, NM, CO, VA. He even managed to return NH to the ranks of swing state status after 32 years and possibly even MN.
Will the #NeverMensa GOPe (R)epublicrats and purist (C)onservatives ever learn? Apparently not, but we report, you decide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would mention the rust belt appeal of Trump to my friends and it never clicked until after election…YOU have to give people a reason to vote for you and the McConnell,Ryan’s of the world are a joke to everyone but a narrow sliver, which is financed by big business…They live in the past. President Trump needs to keep appealing to the forgotten man and women and he will improve his former blue wall vote totals…
LikeLike
Great report! Clever monikers.
LikeLike
Nice job Sundance. I mentioned a few days ago on a number of sites that much of the important work will be accomplished behind the scenes and the major accomplishments glossed over if you make the mistake of listening to MSM….
Every Trump supporter I know is ecstatic. Once President Trump gets his cabinet finally in place the direction will be clear, but it will be a couple of years before we see real benefits to economy…
I have no pity at this point for people who torture themselves with media. Conservative talk radio is no better. It’s rare you here a show that lists what Sundance did and discusses such positive things. They all repeat the latest outrageous MSM headline and talk about it like the audience cares…FOX is truly pathetic….I wouldn’t click Drudge if you paid me….Enjoy your life folks…The media is a sewer of negativity and that’s certainly not healthy.
LikeLike
I should have read this SD article before going to other sites and getting totally bummed out.
It’s easy to be sucked into the little stuff and losing sight of the big picture.
This article brought the big picture into focus, thanks.
And the comments are just that much needed reenforcement, too.
We are winning.
LikeLike
I mentioned above I don’t even click on Drudge anymore. All media is desperately trying to avoid the drop in ratings that occurs when administration settle in. The perpetual disarray campaign to keep people on edge will fade…Its sad we don’t have much media and shows like Hannity are just as bad. I don’t care what the latest MSM idiot says and then hear him discuss it….Its the same all over republican media and it’s boring and not healthy….
LikeLike
Thanks for the needed reminder Sundance. We average taxpaying, law-abiding CITIZENS have been forgotten for so long that we often fall in, lock-step with Media Propaganda. Democrats, SO POWERFUL. Media, SO POWERFUL. Soros, SO POWERFUL……heck, looks like even the slithering, hissing Soros is having sunlight poured over his rotting corpse.
We common folk got our Man into the White House. That took REAL POWER. We still have that power, but now we have Our Man INSIDE pulling HUGE levers on OUR behalf. Us dopey AMERICANS now have a chance to hand our kids a nation of Free Men and Free Women. Big grin, all right.
LikeLike
“President Donald Trump is fully inoculated if any terrorist event takes place in the next few years.”
I’ve already seen comments by the crazies, in the wake of the lefty judge blocking the temporary pause, that if a terror attack occurs on our soil, they will go full-force with the conspiracy theory that the event was orchestrated by Trump to prove his point. So be prepared for that media narrative… it’s already out there.
Luckily, the MSM has been totally discredited, so only the crazy fringe/brainwashed believes them anyway.
Another fine article by Sundance. I’ve already shared it with many people who are becoming weary because of the media gaslighting. Thank you Sundance.
LikeLike
It’s Robert Reich !…
do you think this absurd post passes the smell test ?
LikeLike