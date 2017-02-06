One Echo – France’s Marine Le Pen Launches Presidential Campaign…

A few weeks ago, January 12th, Marine Le Pen was in New York, noticed lunching in Trump Tower during a brief visit – The PING. Yesterday she officially launched her presidential campaign – The ECHO…

Le Pen blasted “two totalitarianisms” of globalization and Islamic fundamentalism during her campaign kick-off speech, and delivered a resoundingly well received nationalist speech to her National Front supporters.

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and U.S. President Donald Trump’s election have revealed the “awakening of the people against oligarchies” she said, while praising President Trump as a man who respects campaign promises and “acts quickly.”

Her political opposition and liberal media critics were quick to call her campaign speech “a frightening image of France’s future”, eliciting an almost identical reaction as initially felt in U.S. media following the campaign launch of President Trump in 2015.

“We are enslaved to the European Union and unrecognizable as French.” “France risks losing its identity if the political status quo endures”. “We are at a crossroad …. This election is a choice of civilization,” she said. Further asking whether her three children or any children of France would continue to have the rights and cultural values of the current generation; asking: “will they even speak our French language?”

She issued a call for French voters on the left and right to join her, saying:

[…] “You have a place at our side.” “We do not want to live under the rule or threat of Islamic fundamentalism. They are looking to impose on us gender discrimination in public places, full body veils or not, prayer rooms in the workplace, prayers in the streets, huge mosques … or the submission of women.”

5,000 people in the amphitheater and watching on big screens cheered and chanted “On est chez nous” (“We are in our land.”) Le Pen outlined a nationalist agenda laying out a pledge to call for an EU referendum within 6 months if she is successful, along with plans for France to leave the European Union, control its borders and reinstitute the French franc as the national currency.

Marine Le Pen’s campaign slogan is: “In the Name of the People”.

Her outlined platform would create popular referendums on any issue that gathered at least 500,000 signatures; and it would put French people first, with “national preference” enshrined in the Constitution.

“We’ve witnessed the impoverishment of France for some years now at a cultural, economic and social level,” Billy Winkens, a 41-year-old supporter from Toule, in eastern France, said. “Today, people are hungry for change and want to drain the swamp, but in an orderly fashion, with coherence.”

Le Pen repeated her belief “the European Union is a failure” to an audience that is increasingly recognizing the cultural values of France are being drowned in the failed sea of multiculturalism that has become the EU. “It hasn’t upheld one of its promises especially in terms of prosperity and security.” She said the EU is “historical parentheses and, hopefully, one day, just a bad memory.”

Additionally, Le Pen outlined a plan to withdraw France from NATO’s integrated command, crack down on illegal immigration and reduce immigration to 10,000 people a year. No one living in France illegally would be issued residency documents or allowed to acquire French citizenship. She said her administration would arrange for foreigners convicted of crimes in France to serve their prison terms in their homelands. “There will be no other laws and values in France but French,” she said.

