Executive Action Visa/Refugee Legal Briefs To Be Considered Today by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals…

The White House says it expects the courts to restore President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on Syrian refugees and 90-day suspended visa status for travelers from seven countries, via an executive order founded on a claim of national security.
Despite the initial 9th circuit denial of the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the executive order nationwide, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals (the most liberal and overturned appellate court in the nation) requested legal briefs from both sides by 6:00 pm EST today / 3:00 pm PST.
(Via AP) [4:30am EST] Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court it would “unleash chaos again” if it lifted an order temporarily halting President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
In briefs filed early Monday morning with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington state and Minnesota said Trump’s travel ban harmed residents, businesses and universities and was unconstitutional.
[…] Dozens of tech companies, including giants like Apple, Google, and Uber, are siding with Washington state as it fights President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
The companies filed briefs late Sunday with a federal appellate court saying the Trump executive order hurts their businesses by making it harder to recruit employees. The companies also said the travel ban would prompt businesses to build operations outside the United States (read more)
According to the Washington Times, Byron York, the White House has already filed the appellate brief sometime on Sunday.
Byron York […] Now the government has answered [Judge] Robart, and unlike the judge, Justice Department lawyers have produced a point-by-point demolition of Washington State’s claims. Indeed, for all except the most partisan, it is likely impossible to read the Washington State lawsuit, plus Robart’s brief comments and writing on the matter, plus the Justice Department’s response, and not come away with the conclusion that the Trump order is on sound legal and constitutional ground.
Beginning with the big picture, the Justice Department argued that Robart’s restraining order violates the separation of powers, encroaches on the president’s constitutional and legal authority in the areas of foreign affairs, national security, and immigration, and “second-guesses the president’s national security judgment” about risks faced by the United States. (read more)
[…] Despite the overwhelming strength of the administration’s argument, what happens next — as the case is argued in a liberal circuit and then possibly moves on to a Supreme Court divided evenly, 4 to 4, among liberal and conservative justices — is impossible to predict. But strength of the case does not assure victory. As Laura Ingraham, the conservative radio host who also served as a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, tweeted on Sunday: “The law is on Donald Trump‘s side. Doesn’t mean that the courts will follow it.” (more)
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals…
Sorry, but that court’s in California and will uphold Judge Robart’s restraining order. They are all leftist and crazy at that along with their Hollywood idiots.!
This is going to the Supreme Court once Neil Gorsuch is confirmed.!
It’s going to take a lot of time and hard work to drain this wide and deep Federal Swamp.! But, we’ll do it one battle at a time – America will Win.!
Be fun to see what DJT does next, long slog I’m afraid….
Not looking good for us right now. Between Rotbart [sic] and the 4-4 on Scotus, this PC, touchy-feely decision may well stand. If so, Trump and us are irreparably harmed for Soros, Schumer, et.al.; will be emboldened to challenge every decision in court where this dangerous, unconstitutional decision will be hailed as constitutional and valid case “law”.
judicial coup , this.
sure hope nothing dire happens between this and the Gorsuch confirmation.
Doesn’t seem to be looking good for the United States of America, not now nor in the foreseeable future. Whatever the eventual outcome of this, both sides will be as entrenched as ever, perhaps even more so.
I wonder how long a nation can keep tearing at itself before it’s shredded asunder, permanently?
The 9th Circuit is going to have problems finding a precedent. A ruling against the President in favor of the Technokrats’ H1B needs should render them all impeachable.
I have taken the time to read the TRO. It is based on the claim by the state of Washington that it will suffer harm to its economy, inconvenience of its citizens, and cost the state government money. The whacko Bushie judge agreed and even expanded the TRO Nationwide to stop the presidents order.
Now, I compared this logic to the most famous executive order of all time…The Emancipation Proclamation by Abe Lincoln. There is not a doubt that had the 9th Circuit existed in 1863 the Whacko Crackpots of the 9th Circuit would have issued a restraining order on Old Abe himself.
The Emancipation Proclamation was a presidential proclamation and executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863. It purported to change the federal legal status of more than 3 million enslaved people in the designated areas of the South from “slave” to “free”, although its immediate effect was less. It had the practical effect that as soon as a slave escaped the control of the Confederate government, by running away or through advances of federal troops, the slave became legally free. Eventually it reached and liberated all of the designated slaves.
Whups…
Thanks for this analysis. I’m stunned that these companies are giving so many jobs away to foreigners. Using their own logic, I’d like to see people try to enter Google’s company at will with no company borders.
