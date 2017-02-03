DHS Questions Former Norwegian Prime Minster About Travel To Iran – Runs To Media To Complain…

Kjell Magne Bondevik served as prime minister of Norway two separate times, from 1997-2000 and 2001-2005. Apparently, for some reason, he still travels on a diplomatic passport. Upon arrival at Dulles airport DHS questioned him about his travels to Iran. He was delayed for 40 minutes; this triggered his tender sensibilities.
Bondevik immediately rushed to the U.S. media to decry the severe and emotionally destabilizing punishment, which he views as abhorrent example of Terrible Trump’s travel vetting…. except it wasn’t… but his feelings are still hurt. Cue CNN in 3… 2… 1…
WASHINGTON DC – […] He flew into Dulles Airport from Europe Tuesday afternoon and says he was not immediately allowed to leave after customs agents saw in his passport that he had been to Iran.
[…] Bondevik says he was placed in a room with travelers from the Middle East and Africa who were also facing extra scrutiny. He says he had to sit and wait for about 40 minutes, and then he was questioned for about 20 minutes regarding a trip to Iran in 2014.
[…] Bondevik says he was told the scrutiny he received had nothing to do with [Trump]. Instead, it was related to a 2015 law signed by President Obama. The law was signed in the wake of terrorist attacks in California and Paris and was aimed at protecting the U.S. from terrorists. It places extra restrictions on some citizens from 38 countries — including Norway — that are part of the U.S.’s Visa Waiver Program.
[…] “I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said about being set aside for questioning. “What will the reputation of the U.S. be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?” (read full article)
…”My God man! Have they no decency. These Americans are just going to far…. TO FAR ! I had to wait 40 minutes in an airport, AN AIRPORT… with, with… with AFRICANS!”…
Why was the man travelling on a diplomatic passport if he isn’t entitled to it? That alone would be grounds to have him detained.
So he can hang out in the diplomatic arrivals/departures lounges.
Sundance nailed it – make ’em cool their jets rubbing shoulders with the unwashed masses for awhile. See if that changes their tune about open borders.
It is common. Gets to use the dip line. Our people do the same thing.
In Canada, any member or past member of Parliament gets a diplomatic passport. I assume Norway has a similar system.
Exactly my question as well. Also I wonder how many people like him who served in a similar capacity but are no longer doing so are still enjoying this special privilege?
And perhaps traveling funded by, or lobbying on behalf of, nefarious interests. We can’t be the only country whose former elected officials love that lobbying jackpot.
Dip passport, no dip visa (A1,2,3). No special treatment required. The smaller the country, the bigger the ego
Keep up the great work, DHS.
I’m happy this Norwegian politician was checked out. Who knows if he’s a spy or smuggler for Iran? I always remember that the islamists want to use people who look unlike the typical jihadi, and would slip through just by their appearance.
I once got detained in customs for about that long (or maybe a little longer) entering the US as a US citizen on a valid US passport. I waited quietly, answered the questions I was asked when called, and left when permitted. Interestingly, I don’t think I noticed the color of the skin or nationality (as though I could tell by looking at them) of the other people detained in the same room, and can’t recall now. I guess I wasn’t nearly outraged enough lol
Wait…, what?…. You mean he’s not… not… well, y’know… Muslim? 😉
Oy.
Does the Norwegian government still identify him as a diplomat? Do they know he’s still their leader..? Was the US notified they were sending a diplomat..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! Love the tiny violin! You keep us informed so well. And your sense of humor, Sundance, is awesome! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should wear those tiny violins as pins to counter the moonbat safety pins 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
He also has worked with the UN 2006 – ?
Mr. Bondevik will work with the United Nations system, the Governments of the affected countries, the donor community, non-governmental organization partners and other civil society organizations, to ensure effective humanitarian action. He will help the affected Governments strengthen comprehensive country food security programmes, with a focus on tackling the root causes of chronic food insecurity. He will work to build stronger regional cooperation on food security issues between the main intergovernmental organizations, and act as an advocate for long-term funding and technical expertise from multilateral and bilateral donors, in support of national efforts to reduce vulnerability and food insecurity.
http://www.un.org/press/en/2006/sga978.doc.htm
Bondevik has also been very open about dealing with depression while he held office.
Fighting stigma with openness
Kjell Magne Bondevik was diagnosed with depression during his first term as prime minister. His honesty and willingness to speak openly about his illness led to an outpouring of support from across Norway. He talks to Ben Jones.
http://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/89/12/11-041211/en/
oy
But he’s no Jan Egeland.
Wonder if he is the first person ever to be detained under the existing Obama rules?
Poor baby! I was stopped for two hours and lost my connecting flight, I’m 71 years old in a wheelchair and a valid passport. I thought it was funny and I thank them for the attention, it had been so long since someone asked me to strip on my chair…!
HA ! hey grumpy, Great Post !
The funny part is that he fancies himself as a “world leader” LOL, what a putz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Traveling to the U S is a privilege not a right. We are gracious to receive you sir. Be thankful and leave your hauty spirit behind.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This clown can run to the media and complain all day for all I care. Give DHS a great kudo for doing their jobs to keep us safe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh no! He was detained for 40 whole minutes! Sin of sins I tell ya!
No way, he was questioned by DHS! OMG, the sky is falling! The horror!
Mr Bondevik, a word of advice – never apply for a drivers license in the USA. Wait time, approx 1-2 hours and the DMV will ask you questions LOL
What a whining putz!
This is awesome! If this story gets any traction every single Trump Administration spokesperson should say “We are sorry the former Prime
Minister of Norway was inconvenienced for 40 minutes. But if this doesn’t prove that we aren’t singling out Muslims I don’t know what does.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Give the White elderly well dressed Norwegian PM wearing glasses some slack. I’d be freaking out too if I was placed in the same category as those he was forced to keep company. A Prime Minister from Norway is one the least likely suspects to be involved in terrorism.
Considering that one of the prime terrorist-enablers in history is a Norwegian, Vidkun Quisling–who collaborated with the Nazis and whose name today is used to indicate scum-of-the-earth traitors, saying the Norwegians aren’t likely to be involved in terrorism is not exactly on the money.
Bondevik certainly is not following in the intrepid footsteps of his countryman Roald Amundsen, who in 1911 was the first man to reach the South Pole, or the thousands of valiant Norwegians who joined the resistance against the Nazi invaders in 1940. Wimpish and entitled is more like it. No slack granted.
Dressed like that & having been to Iran, I would think espionage. A few questions don’t hurt anything but his feelings.
What’s wrong with the poor Norwegian baby, didn’t he like his safe room that he had for 40 minutes.
There were/are American citizens who have committed treason, why should he be suspect?
The people who need to be imterviewed will not have an Iranian entry stamp. They will have traveled there on a different passport, and they may have crossed at a land border to cover their tracks. The US is really behind the curve in this, I am sorry to say, and there have been plenty of close calls because of it.
Aw, poor baby.
Welcome to the Plebe class, Jack.
So… what was he doing in Iran, exactly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On holiday of course! That’s where all the cool people spend their summers! 😉
Oh my, we made this esteemed member of the nobility sit with the peasants? And for 40 whole minutes? I just can’t believe it! Have we no decency? /s
What a pompous buffoon!
