DHS Questions Former Norwegian Prime Minster About Travel To Iran – Runs To Media To Complain…

Kjell Magne Bondevik served as prime minister of Norway two separate times, from 1997-2000 and 2001-2005. Apparently, for some reason, he still travels on a diplomatic passport. Upon arrival at Dulles airport DHS questioned him about his travels to Iran. He was delayed for 40 minutes; this triggered his tender sensibilities.

Bondevik immediately rushed to the U.S. media to decry the severe and emotionally destabilizing punishment, which he views as abhorrent example of Terrible Trump’s travel vetting…. except it wasn’t… but his feelings are still hurt. Cue CNN in 3… 2… 1…

WASHINGTON DC – […] He flew into Dulles Airport from Europe Tuesday afternoon and says he was not immediately allowed to leave after customs agents saw in his passport that he had been to Iran. […] Bondevik says he was placed in a room with travelers from the Middle East and Africa who were also facing extra scrutiny. He says he had to sit and wait for about 40 minutes, and then he was questioned for about 20 minutes regarding a trip to Iran in 2014.

[…] Bondevik says he was told the scrutiny he received had nothing to do with [Trump]. Instead, it was related to a 2015 law signed by President Obama. The law was signed in the wake of terrorist attacks in California and Paris and was aimed at protecting the U.S. from terrorists. It places extra restrictions on some citizens from 38 countries — including Norway — that are part of the U.S.’s Visa Waiver Program. […] “I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said about being set aside for questioning. “What will the reputation of the U.S. be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?” (read full article)

