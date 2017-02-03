DHS Questions Former Norwegian Prime Minster About Travel To Iran – Runs To Media To Complain…

Posted on February 3, 2017 by

Kjell Magne Bondevik served as prime minister of Norway two separate times, from 1997-2000 and 2001-2005. Apparently, for some reason, he still travels on a diplomatic passport.  Upon arrival at Dulles airport DHS questioned him about his travels to Iran.  He was delayed for 40 minutes; this triggered his tender sensibilities.

Bondevik immediately rushed to the U.S. media to decry the severe and emotionally destabilizing punishment, which he views as abhorrent example of Terrible Trump’s travel vetting…. except it wasn’t… but his feelings are still hurt.  Cue CNN in 3… 2… 1…

euroweanie-politician-1worlds-smallest-violin

WASHINGTON DC – […] He flew into Dulles Airport from Europe Tuesday afternoon and says he was not immediately allowed to leave after customs agents saw in his passport that he had been to Iran.

[…]  Bondevik says he was placed in a room with travelers from the Middle East and Africa who were also facing extra scrutiny. He says he had to sit and wait for about 40 minutes, and then he was questioned for about 20 minutes regarding a trip to Iran in 2014.

[…] Bondevik says he was told the scrutiny he received had nothing to do with [Trump]. Instead, it was related to a 2015 law signed by President Obama. The law was signed in the wake of terrorist attacks in California and Paris and was aimed at protecting the U.S. from terrorists. It places extra restrictions on some citizens from 38 countries — including Norway — that are part of the U.S.’s Visa Waiver Program.

[…]  “I was surprised, and I was provoked,” he said about being set aside for questioning. “What will the reputation of the U.S. be if this happens not only to me, but also to other international leaders?”  (read full article)

euroweanie-politician-3

…”My God man!  Have they no decency.  These Americans are just going to far…. TO FAR !  I had to wait 40 minutes in an airport, AN AIRPORT… with, with… with AFRICANS!”…

 

This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Election 2016, Election 2017, European Union, Legislation, media bias, Refugees, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

37 Responses to DHS Questions Former Norwegian Prime Minster About Travel To Iran – Runs To Media To Complain…

  1. Angus says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Why was the man travelling on a diplomatic passport if he isn’t entitled to it? That alone would be grounds to have him detained.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. emet says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Dip passport, no dip visa (A1,2,3). No special treatment required. The smaller the country, the bigger the ego

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. uvaldegirl says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Keep up the great work, DHS.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. deplorabledooku says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:42 am

    I’m happy this Norwegian politician was checked out. Who knows if he’s a spy or smuggler for Iran? I always remember that the islamists want to use people who look unlike the typical jihadi, and would slip through just by their appearance.

    Like

    Reply
  5. kathyca says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:42 am

    I once got detained in customs for about that long (or maybe a little longer) entering the US as a US citizen on a valid US passport. I waited quietly, answered the questions I was asked when called, and left when permitted. Interestingly, I don’t think I noticed the color of the skin or nationality (as though I could tell by looking at them) of the other people detained in the same room, and can’t recall now. I guess I wasn’t nearly outraged enough lol

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. Janeka says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Does the Norwegian government still identify him as a diplomat? Do they know he’s still their leader..? Was the US notified they were sending a diplomat..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Jay Cole says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Ha! Love the tiny violin! You keep us informed so well. And your sense of humor, Sundance, is awesome! 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. LBB says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:55 am

    He also has worked with the UN 2006 – ?

    Mr. Bondevik will work with the United Nations system, the Governments of the affected countries, the donor community, non-governmental organization partners and other civil society organizations, to ensure effective humanitarian action. He will help the affected Governments strengthen comprehensive country food security programmes, with a focus on tackling the root causes of chronic food insecurity. He will work to build stronger regional cooperation on food security issues between the main intergovernmental organizations, and act as an advocate for long-term funding and technical expertise from multilateral and bilateral donors, in support of national efforts to reduce vulnerability and food insecurity.

    http://www.un.org/press/en/2006/sga978.doc.htm

    Like

    Reply
  9. tails6 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Wonder if he is the first person ever to be detained under the existing Obama rules?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. grumpy70 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Poor baby! I was stopped for two hours and lost my connecting flight, I’m 71 years old in a wheelchair and a valid passport. I thought it was funny and I thank them for the attention, it had been so long since someone asked me to strip on my chair…!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:58 am

    The funny part is that he fancies himself as a “world leader” LOL, what a putz.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. F D says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Traveling to the U S is a privilege not a right. We are gracious to receive you sir. Be thankful and leave your hauty spirit behind.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Just Curious says:
    February 3, 2017 at 1:59 am

    This clown can run to the media and complain all day for all I care. Give DHS a great kudo for doing their jobs to keep us safe.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. catluver99 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Oh no! He was detained for 40 whole minutes! Sin of sins I tell ya!
    No way, he was questioned by DHS! OMG, the sky is falling! The horror!
    Mr Bondevik, a word of advice – never apply for a drivers license in the USA. Wait time, approx 1-2 hours and the DMV will ask you questions LOL

    What a whining putz!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. PNWLifer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:10 am

    This is awesome! If this story gets any traction every single Trump Administration spokesperson should say “We are sorry the former Prime
    Minister of Norway was inconvenienced for 40 minutes. But if this doesn’t prove that we aren’t singling out Muslims I don’t know what does.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. wullfe says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:13 am

    Give the White elderly well dressed Norwegian PM wearing glasses some slack. I’d be freaking out too if I was placed in the same category as those he was forced to keep company. A Prime Minister from Norway is one the least likely suspects to be involved in terrorism.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      February 3, 2017 at 2:31 am

      Considering that one of the prime terrorist-enablers in history is a Norwegian, Vidkun Quisling–who collaborated with the Nazis and whose name today is used to indicate scum-of-the-earth traitors, saying the Norwegians aren’t likely to be involved in terrorism is not exactly on the money.

      Bondevik certainly is not following in the intrepid footsteps of his countryman Roald Amundsen, who in 1911 was the first man to reach the South Pole, or the thousands of valiant Norwegians who joined the resistance against the Nazi invaders in 1940. Wimpish and entitled is more like it. No slack granted.

      Like

      Reply
  17. deqwik2 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:20 am

    Dressed like that & having been to Iran, I would think espionage. A few questions don’t hurt anything but his feelings.

    Like

    Reply
  18. free2313 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:24 am

    What’s wrong with the poor Norwegian baby, didn’t he like his safe room that he had for 40 minutes.
    There were/are American citizens who have committed treason, why should he be suspect?

    Like

    Reply
  19. emet says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:33 am

    The people who need to be imterviewed will not have an Iranian entry stamp. They will have traveled there on a different passport, and they may have crossed at a land border to cover their tracks. The US is really behind the curve in this, I am sorry to say, and there have been plenty of close calls because of it.

    Like

    Reply
  20. sunnydaze says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:34 am

    Aw, poor baby.

    Welcome to the Plebe class, Jack.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Summer says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:41 am

    So… what was he doing in Iran, exactly?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. illinoiswarrior says:
    February 3, 2017 at 2:42 am

    Oh my, we made this esteemed member of the nobility sit with the peasants? And for 40 whole minutes? I just can’t believe it! Have we no decency? /s

    What a pompous buffoon!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s