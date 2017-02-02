President Trump Meets Executives From Harley Davidson and Union Leadership…

Earlier today President Trump met with business executives from Harley Davidson Corp along with union leadership and representatives. A Transcript is included below video remarks because if you review the transcript closely – you’ll see the underlying emphasis on “America First”.
[TRANSCRIPT] THE PRESIDENT: So it’s great to have Harley-Davidson. What a great, great group of people and what a fantastic job you do. And thank you for all of the votes you gave me in Wisconsin. Some people thought that was an upset; I thought we were going to win it. From the beginning, we thought we were going to win it.
Harley-Davidson is a true American icon, one of the greats. Your motorcycles have carried American servicemembers in the war — in the wars. They take care of our police officers. And I see it so often — whenever I go — whenever there’s a motorcycle group, oftentimes it’s a Harley. And the sound of that Harley is a little different, I have to tell you. It’s really good.
So thank you, Harley-Davidson, for building things in America. And I think you’re going to even expand — I know your business is now doing very well and there’s a lot of spirit right now in the country that you weren’t having so much in the last number of months that you have right now. You see what’s happening.
I’m especially honored to welcome the steelworkers and the machinists to the White House.
Who is a steelworker here? Well, you’re all steelworkers, essentially, right?
But you folks have been terrific to me. Sometimes your top people didn’t support me but the steelworkers supported me, right? A lot of your top people are going to be losing their jobs pretty soon I guess but they’re all coming around — we’re getting them. But the workers supported us big league.
We want to make it easier for businesses to create more jobs and more factories in the United States, and you’re a great example of it. That means we have to make America the best country on Earth to do business, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing — we’re redoing NAFTA, redoing a lot of our trade deals, and we’re negotiating properly with countries — even countries that are allies — a lot of people taking advantage of us, a lot of countries taking advantage of us, really terribly taking advantage of us.
We had one instance in Australia — I have a lot of respect for Australia, I love Australia as a country — but we had a problem where, for whatever reason, President Obama said that they were going to take probably well over a thousand illegal immigrants who were in prisons and they were going to bring them and take them into this country. And I just said why?
I just wanted to ask a question — I could ask that question of you — why?
One thousand-two-hundred-fifty — it could be 2,000, it could be more than that, and I said, why? Why are we doing this? What’s the purpose?
So we’ll see what happens. But a previous administration does something, you have to respect that, but you can also say, why are we doing this? That’s why we’re in the jams that we’re in.
And you guys especially, the steelworkers, understand what I’m saying, right? So I just — we have some wonderful allies and we’re going to keep it that way, but we have to be treated fairly also. We have to be treated fairly.
In this administration, our allegiance will be to the American workers and to American businesses, like Harley-Davidson, that were very strong in the 1980s and I remember this — you were victims of trading abuse — big trading abuse, where they were dumping all sorts of competitors all over the place. And Ronald Reagan stepped in and he put on large tariffs and you wouldn’t be talking about Harley-Davidson probably right now if he didn’t do that.
But we’re going to help you, too, and we’re going to make it really great for business — not just you, but for everybody. We’re going to be competitive with anybody in the world. We’re going to be doing taxing policies very soon it’s going to be coming out. And I know health care is a big problem for every country — every company as you know has suffered from Obamacare because of the tremendous cost and that’s one of the things that we’re working on hardest — that and tax policy, and tariffs and trade.
So I think you will be very happy. It’s an honor to have you at lunch. I really appreciate your support. You’ve given me tremendous support, your workers in particular have given tremendous support. I want to thank the people of Wisconsin in particular. It’s been amazing what happened up there.
It was a big shocker that evening when they showed — wow — I’ll never forget, wow, Wisconsin just went for Trump. Then all of these people, especially that guy right there — (laughter) — not but then they said, what’s going on? Wisconsin just went for Trump. And then Michigan went for Trump and Pennsylvania. So they were great.
You’re just great people. These are amazing people and they get it. So, again, to all of you at the table today, thank you very much. We appreciate it. We really appreciate it greatly.
Q Mr. President, is military action off the table in Iran?
THE PRESIDENT: Nothing is off the table.
Q Mr. President, the Russians are thanking you for easing sanctions.
THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t eased anything.
Q That’s what they said.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I haven’t eased anything.
That was awesome to watch but the best part starts at the 4:16 mark of the video. LOL
I am proud Wisconsin went Trump! He hasn’t forgot that moment. Now if we can just get rid of Ryan.
Way to go WI! I love how our President spreads the love. And while we’re at it, we need to flip Illinois to red. It’s embarrassing to be surrounded by red red red, and MN should’ve gone red too.
While the snowflakes burn down their own socialist enclave in Berzerkley the president is working hard as usual to MAGA
Trump is uniting us, as he said he would.
He really is amazing. I just can’t understand how those who may have been riding the fence won’t give President Trump a chance. This is an incredible journey. I hope within coming months, others jump on the Trump Train. God bless this born leader. I do hope he gets a little shut eye.
Yes Tonawanda Trump is uniting us.
He is for us, the US citizen, against the globalist and the elitist.
Trump is also for America first, and we can depend on him to be for both of those things through out his eight year term.
America First and Citizens first, forever and always.
The executives of Harley-Davidson canceled a prearranged and pre-announced visit to their factory by President Trump supposedly over alleged fears that they might have some protestors show up — and therefor Harley-Davidson might get some bad publicity — and then President Trump hosts and welcomes those very same self-serving cowards to our White House within days….. and gives ’em two thumbs up to boot?
SAY IT AIN’T SO!
This sets a disappointing precedent for future corporate executives who can still get a hand-up, and maybe even substantial taxpayers hand-outs, for their corporation while simultaneously flipping our POTUS the bird with their other hand while blaming the protestors. It ain’t right.
Trump knows what he’s doing.
YUP
These protesters have been kinda violent lately. I’m sure Trump was thinking of the safety of the workers at H-D who voted for him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“I’m sure Trump was thinking of the safety of the workers at H-D who voted for him.” Perhaps knowing the H.D. workers, he was worried for the protesters safety ;-).
Did you know that Police at Berkley arrested exactly ZERO “violent” protesters? Not a one. So, in other words, upheaval protests and the protester’s violent tactics are working. Working well, in fact. Why, it’s almost like it may be Domestic Terrorism or some such. So, let’s give in to it — lest there be more of it. That’ll end it. Right….?
Standing up to it and not letting it rule you and your livelihood, and then defeating it with a team effort certainly seems more apropos….. but what do I know.
<
blockquote>ter·ror·ism
ˈterəˌrizəm/
noun
“the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
The names may change; occupy Wall Street, black lives matter, anti Trump during primary, anti Milo…they’re all rent-a-mob via Soros. Pay attention to how quickly demonstrators materialize when an agenda arises. They were assembling at the airports within an hour of the initial release of the immigration EO.
Sessions will have an appropriate response to all of this.
Your opinion. Harley did what they had to do. The last 8 years haven’t been good to any American business that wasn’t a globalist pile of crap “new” world order lackey business, Harley being no exception.
“Self serving cowards”. Wrong.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree onlyamericansforpresident.
Harley Davidson executives might have been concerned about violent protesters and the damage they could do.
Look at Berkeley.
Perhaps we could listen to their side of the story before we make up our minds.
IMHO, there is no comparison of the snowflakes at Harley Davidson and the American bikers. The latter a class act, real Americans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you tried to run an international company lately? lol
Trust me everybody at Harley is an American Biker. Milwaukee Iron… 114 years and still rollin’. 5900 employees strong
It would have been a better meeting at their factory. The only solace I got from this move was the scene of them Harleys parked in front of the White House …and the power team coming down the walkway from the White House with their security detail…’Merica!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS not concerned with grudges. He is working for the AMERICAN worker. This company produces jobs. Companies still in the U.S. have face betrayal and hardships from politicians for decades. This is not a personality contest or an ego match. Lot’s at stakes for us AVERAGE folks that want a living. Trump needs NONE of this, and appears to me UNCONCERNED with insignificant public posturing as long as H-D delivers jobs.
Make America Work Again! Make America America Again!
A Harley in every driveway☺️
“Wow, look at that Honda Goldwing!”
Said no one, ever…
Bill Harley was a genius!
Buy American
Mom and Dad went to a lot of truck shows across the country (promoting their OEM as well as after-market products) – Las Vegas was one of the cities where they would spend almost a week, with a booth at the truck show and staying at the Hilton or the Aladdin, I think – there was a contest or drawing for a Harley Davidson, Mom said she entered it every time she went by the booth, hoping to win – she said if she won she was going to put it in the living room just so she could look at it – “Made in America” was a very big deal to Dad and to Mom (I asked her about that Harley again just now, and she would still like to have it!)
As has been asked before in these comments somewhere, it’s 2017…yet we get 5 minutes of that clacking, clacking sound. What are these, bellows cameras with shutters? Where are the flash bulbs? Digital makes no sound or very little. Just saying. Highly annoying.
I wonder about that too – not knowing too much about photography but as you say, digital makes no sound or very little – what are they using anyway?
An inquiring mind wants to know.
“bellows cameras with shutters”… Hahahaha!
So what’s making the noise then? It is annoying….
Many bikers are very patriotic. Harley Davidson should think about that before they make any decision to ship any jobs overseas. They need to keep those jobs right here and their bikes made in the good old USA. If they do otherwise their sales will plummet. Too bad they didn’t take a hefty dose of “Grow A Pair” and keep their meeting with President Trump in Wisconsin. They were afraid of protests. That doesn’t do much for their macho image.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harley has a ton of competition out there undercutting their pricing, and with the anti-American culture and what Indian did to them back in the day most of the competition is doing so with technology invented by… Harley Davidson, it’s remarkable we can even still get them.
The bikes speak for themselves, I don’t think the business model has to be “macho”.
Get one. You’ll be better versed for speaking about them! lol
As with any company, they do what they have to. Hopefully, things will change for them as well as the rest of us with America First.
This poor old chick can’t ride a Harley or even a horse anymore, lol.
I gave my grandmother a spin around the block on mine when she was 99! (she did it mostly to spit in the eye of a clutch of younger relatives… it worked).
I hope things have been working better for you since the hurricane.
Yes, thank you for remembering, things have been good besides pesky health issues. I used to love to ride horses and motorcycles when the opportunity came my way. I have a defibrillator so they so no more horseback riding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a shame, I’m sorry! I can’t hardly go a day without a nice ride… only addiction I have left! lol
I’ve only been on a motorcycle once, I was scared witless. 😳😬 That was over 35 years ago!
Enjoy it as long as you can. You only go around once.
Why are we saber rattling with Iran? What specifically are we so upset about that we need to threaten military action?
I have the same concern Andrew. This makes no sense to me.
Apologies, wrong thread for this post.
What, no love for Indian?
No, they screwed Harley way back in the day! Seriously… ok, so it was a long time ago. Still not a Harley! lol
Hodaka ! Remember them? American made! the “Super Rat,” the “Dirt Squirt,” the “Road Toad,” the “Wombat.” the “Combat Wombat!”
LikeLike
HD sales are down in the US
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/01/31/harley-davidson-seeks-new-crop-riders-as-u-s-sales-stall.html
This is the 3rd time I’ve read/heard president Trump mention the refugee deal with Australia and tell us how bad it is….today he revealed that the refugees are in prison and once again tells us how bad of a deal it is and why would Obama even agree to such a stupid idea……then he said once again about how the deal is made and he will probably not change it….it’s awful for America but he will probably let it go through…..that’s the part I don’t understand….if it’s so bad then cancel it……and if, for some reasons that we will never know, he HAS to accept those jailed muslims then he should put the onus on Obama and let everyone know that Obama betrayed the safety of America. Maybe he could send them all to Point Barrow Alaska or one of the Aleutian Islands with no way to get off the island……essentially trade one prison for another.
He didn’t say he had to accept those muslims.
He said he would honor the deal.
All those refugees must still be vetted before they can enter the US.
Quite possibly many, if not most of them will not vet out.
Too bad .
Back to their crappy, hell hole, third world countries they go.
Deal honored, no bad guys in the US, most bad guys back in their crappy muslim countries.
Australia in huge trouble with the US and owes us big time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope your interpretation of what he said is correct. Thanks for the alternate point of view…..and actually it does make a lot of sense
LikeLiked by 1 person
But I don’t believe President Trump is going to allow 2500 refugees from who know where to come right into our country because Obama made some kind of a deal with Australia.
I do know President Trump puts Americans and our country first each and every time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t blame you for being worried though.
We have been put through the wringer in the last few decades haven’t we.
Please explain your comment “Australia in huge trouble with the US and owes us big time”. As an Australian who supported Donald Trump, I take strong exception to your comment. Australia owes the US nothing. In fact, Australia has stood side by side with the US in every war since WW2. Korea, Vietnam, Middle East, Afghanistan and has lost many good soldiers.
The other half of the agreement not mentioned here is that Australia is to take 2000 Central American refugees in return. Also they are not in jail, they are on Nauru and Manus. I did not support this deal at all when it was made by Obama in order to embarrass Trump, PM Turnbull was duped into thinking it would be ok with Pres Trump (stupid, I know).
However, just because this is a bad deal (for both countries), there is no need for you and others on here to trash talk Australia.
Hi xyzlatin, I’m not bashing you nor Australia, but can you please explain how America benefits by having Australia take refugees from Central America???? How did we get roped into this deal? Central America IS NOT part of the United States, therefore, those refugees are not our concern.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well if you are not bashing Australia, why did you say “Australia in huge trouble with the US and owes us big time”? It seems like bashing to me.
The UN runs refugee programs and camps around the world and nations that abide by the UN convention agree to take so many refugees a year. The UN vets who is legitimate and who is not. You might call them the “official refugees” as contrasted with the rabble that just invades (as in Europe). (It is why by the way the Christians in the ME are not being picked to go to US, the UN is not selecting them because they are too frightened to go to the camps as the muslims kill and rape them there).
I am not aware of the details but I suspect this “deal” with the US would have been something worked out through the UN refugee program which is how Central American refugees come into the picture.
Australia takes so many refugees a year out of the “queue” of refugees in the camps (18,000 I think, which is among the highest per capita worldwide). Australia is refusing to take queue jumpers who are arriving on boats willy nilly from Indonesian people smugglers. These people on Nauru and Manus Islands are queue jumpers coming via boat from Indonesia. The logic is to “take the sugar off the table” by refusing to settle them in Australia. If we don’t, we could have millions arriving each year which would swamp Australia’s 24 million population.
In view of Australia’s sterling record on refugees, I am very upset with the portrayal here of Australia sponging on the US. Australia has been a good ally of the US and has many soldiers killed supporting US through ME, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea, WW2 WW1.
Please accept my apologies xyzlatin.
I love Australia and her citizens,
I also believe the citizens of Australia probably had no say in last minute deal.
What I meant was that because of your Leaders actions in this I believe Australia is in trouble politically.
The refugees your Leader is sending us, apparently have criminal records and our President is not happy about that.
My phrase “Australia is in huge trouble and owes us big time” was meant again in a political way.
Do you think it is trust worthy for you PM to leak to the press the tone of a confidential conversation between him and our President?
That is some of what I meant about trouble.
I believe your Leader owes President Trump an apology.
That is the part about what you owe.
Not you owing me but your country represented by you PM apologizing to my President, and our citizens,for betraying a trust.
Our President Trump believes in loyalty. If he tells you a conversation is private and confidential he means it.
President Trump would never leak anything about that confidential conversation, ever.
For your Leader to leak it to the press is well, very untrustworthy.
Australia will have to work very hard to build up this lost trust with our President.
I do hope we can repair this small bump in our countries long and wonderful associations.
If you ever get to the US and want to see Colorado please let me know, I would love to show you our state.
Keep your wonderful county safe. I have never been to Australia but it looks just lovely and the people are wonderful.
Maybe he could send them all to Point Barrow Alaska or one of the Aleutian Islands with no way to get off the island……essentially trade one prison for another.
Bad idea! Must we infect every single state? Until President Trump came along, we were all on the verge of becoming American Refugees and I was planning on fleeing to Alaska. 😂
@honest abbey: I only meant that these warm-weather indigents should be housed (if they do have to come here) in the most inhospitable place in the USA. Let them freeze their behinds off on a wind-swept desolate wasteland of ice and snow.
I just hate this liberal view that we actually owe them the privilege of citizenship just because they want it.
I just read an article about Switzerland denying citizenship to two different families of Muslims because they wouldn’t get into the high school swimming pool because boys were in the water…so Switzerland told them if you can’t assimilate then you must leave our country….that’s what we should do….and by the way….where are the protests from liberals over Switzerland’s decision.
They are not “in jail”, they are in immigration detention on Nauru and Manus Islands, although most are mixing freely with locals, and some are running their own businesses. And the “deal” was a two way deal which saw Australia take over 2000 refugees from Central America. I did not agree with it at the time, knowing it was Obama doing something to annoy Trump. Blame Obama, he reassured our Prime Minister that because of the special relationship between US and Oz, it would be ok. From the comments on here, unfortunately the special relationship is not known by too many Americans including Pres Trump.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/03/30/rolling-plunder-how-scott-walker-and-paul-ryan-plan-to-sell-out-wisconsin-and-the-voters-are-oblivious/#more-114486
Sundance has some interesting info on HD in this old post
This article details how protests were started-
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-trump-harley-davidson-20170202-story.html
HD outsourcing jobs
http://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amid-h-1b-visa-lawsuit-harley-davidson-execs-meet-trump-n716106
There ain’t no future in the past… 😉
This man is working his a** off for this country while overindulged liberals ‘resist'(translation=riot and destroy) . I wish there was a way to completely separate from these creatures. After seeing what they’re capable of, I have no desire to have anything to do with them.
Harley bikes are awesome, but Harley bikers are even more awesome!
I often think about the Harley Memorial Charity Ride in honor of my lifelong friend who was murdered on September 11th in the WTC.
Billy Lake was a firefighter with FDNY Rescue 2.
Here’s a link to the ride – swing by and give a silent Thank You to an American Hero!
Miss you Billy!
http://bravestmemorial.net/html/members_individual/lake_william/fflake_rescue2_article.html
Geez Louise those vultures and muh Russian questions. Get them out!
He is plundering the democrat base and driving them further to the left and into oblivion
None of the Harley executives said anything in this video like the pharmaceutical executives did. Wonder why? With most of these meetings Trump has people say a few words.
I was furious yesterday when the trip was canceled. Harley holds huge events every summer without a problem. It felt like HD insulting their customers/me. Idk, maybe I’m overreacting. I’ll follow Trump’s lead but this pisses me off.
Really great, especially bc of all the biker support he received.
