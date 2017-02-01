Nigel Farage Confronts EU Criticism of United States Presidency…

Oh, this is brilliantly indignant. Stay with it, I don’t want to ruin the Farage proposition to the EU globalist corruptocrats by spoiling the best part.
.
Oh, this is brilliantly indignant. Stay with it, I don’t want to ruin the Farage proposition to the EU globalist corruptocrats by spoiling the best part.
.
Azz,
Meet Whoopin’ !
LikeLiked by 20 people
Indeed! That was epic. You gotta love someone who speaks their mind like Farage who doesn’t care one iota whether people like what you say or not.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s less “caring whether people like you or not,” and more knowing that they will not like no matter what you say, so you might as well speak the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes leading folks out of the darkness requires lighting them up.
LikeLike
WOW!!!! What a speech!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankfully, Nigel Farage is a champion of truth ~ which places him squarely on the side of us, DJT and our Constitutional Republic!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
We MUST steal Nigel Farage! He is just too good to be a European. Let’s offer all the Muslim rapefugees we have for one Farage, as we shall appreciate him far more!
LikeLiked by 10 people
No, no! They are in dire need of him in Europe. We have Trump. i understand the sentiment and appreciate the enthusiasm as well!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, SD.
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
― Andrew Breitbart
LikeLiked by 13 people
Nigel, time to kick The House of Commons’ doors down next. No problem, wipe the floor with all of them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well done, Mr. Farage!! Threw down the gauntlet like only a Brit can do.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Respectfully, I disagree. We have our own champions of truth, descended from our founders, whose oratory skills are perfectly able to throw down the gauntlet. Heritage matters.
LikeLike
William Wilberforce was a Brit 🙂
LikeLike
Who was the donkey’s rear behind him holding the sign saying “He’s lying to you”???
LikeLiked by 5 people
and we think we have a bunch of horse’s asses over here…!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obviously, someone too juvenile to occupy the seat he has at the table.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoever 44 is, he is the sign holder.
LikeLike
That self important young man is Seb Dance. He is married to the reportedly most powerful gay man in England. Whatever that means.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dance is married to “Spencer Elliot Livermore, Baron Livermore”. Yes that is his entire name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he knows James Alafantis, one of the 10 most powerful men in DC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Means he’s a weightlifter. Gay weightlifer.
LikeLike
OK. Now you’ve got me curious. What does that mean? LOL.
LikeLike
Don’t know…but talk about a punchable face…
LikeLike
I love this site! I would never have been aware of this truth to power speech without this site. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Where’s the beef?” – Nigel Farage
LikeLiked by 4 people
Boy, he just says it straight out. 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
You can tell when you’re getting to libs. It’s when they start with the being a bit more polite routine.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, when they can’t argue with what you’re saying, they criticize your “tone.”
LikeLike
Yes, unvarnished truth, and he is hated and ridiculed for it by many of his countrymen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Check out his classic Youtube speech where he says “You are very dangerous people!” and calls the former EU chairman the resemblance of a third-rate bank clerk! It’ll be in the Nigel Farage Classics collection. Not necessarily with that title. But not hard to find.
LikeLike
I love listening to him–I always wonder just how much preparation goes into these speeches. They are delivered so naturally and without notes, yet they are always carefully constructed and worded, and wrap up into a nice ending.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree. Check out his post brexit speech in same chamber. You’ll like it too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
nigel farage is too good for the UK, we need more of his fiery patriotism over here fighting for our cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Too bad Theresa May can’t be like Farage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
too bad TM can’t be like trump!
LikeLike
Mr. Trump, please invite Nigel to come with you and speak before Joint Session of Congress and turn him loose of them.!
LikeLiked by 4 people
on them.
(wish there were an edit feature here)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! and let him have at them one at a time Harper Valley PTA style.
LikeLike
BOOM! That was friggin awesome!! Nigel,you badass! I loves ya!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Love Farage!!
He’s so awesome!
The Trump of the UK!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nigel is losing patience. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nobody can say what needs to be said better than Nigel!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I loved that. Keep it up Sundance & Mods, I’d never have seen this without you. Million thanks
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump… Teaching the world that having balls is cool again. Nigel gets it.
LikeLiked by 9 people
MBGA!
LikeLike
Give that man a cigar.
But, I don’t think it would be very safe for President Trump to go to Brussels. We like him just fine staying right here, thank you very much.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PS. Fix your own frigin’ mess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m more inclined to think it wouldn’t be safe for Brussels.
We have a lot of swamps here in Europe that need draining ASAP if not sooner…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree wholeheartedly. The President should not go abroad at this time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love listening to this man Speak !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Imagine a room full of speakers (and thinkers) like him, and some of Trump’s ancestors.
That would be what it was like with the Founding Fathers.
Hope and pray that we return to their vision, and return to being a God-fearing Republic with a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need a bust of Nigel in the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting to see the spineless bastard behind him with the sign, “he’s lying to you”. Really? About what?
LikeLiked by 2 people
As above, the sign holder is Seb Dance who is married to “Spencer Elliot Livermore, Baron Livermore” a real name, I suppose.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting, Sundance. Nigel is brilliant and bold and shining the light of truth wherever he goes. Love, love, love listening to him! And the pic of him and President Trump is one of my favorites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
British and EU Parliament has more exciting speeches, more intellectual, erudite, witty members, than US Congress.
Daniel Hannan is another fierce truth warrior who is fun to hear give forth with a tirade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We used to better at speeches, discussions, debates, and opinion articles. I don’t know what happened. Nigel Farage, by being the persons he is, is a sad reminder of how far we’ve fallen in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The U.S. Congress is at least 50%+ un-American scum. That’s our job, vote them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Just wow. [The guy with his little pen and paper sign… Got spoken to once, then held his sign up again. The only thing better would have been to see him physically removed.]
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the words of President Trump, “This is a Movement.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
if that didn’t build a fire under some of them then they are already beyond salvation. Nigel Farage just may be the savior of the UK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last line is classic!!!! Come on let him interview the next protester . He’s better than tucker lol
And Tucker makes them look like fools
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another fearless phenomenon that speaks truth to power and seems very happy to be doing it, no matter the criticisms or threats. Great personality. Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time for Nigel to emigrate to the USA, where President Trump can make him Secretary Of Whup Azz.
That was awesome!
Truth serum, by the bottle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nigel shows once again that skinning a pole cat can’t help but raise a large stink.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was straight up FANTASTIC. Beautiful to see. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Nigel. I hope your brand of truthful debate is contagious and soon you will have some more help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was great…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EU is a failure in all respects. If you study the history of the EU, its roots go back to Nazi Germany. It’s essentially a fascist, socialist state that wants to control all aspects of life within its borders. Nigel Farrage is a hero to boldly stand before the EU’s unelected bureaucrats and expose them for what they are …the pigs of Animal Farm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo…the 4th Reich..now they want an army. What could go wrong?
LikeLike
I will always acknowledge the great influence Andrew Breitbart had on me. Most of the political things I did since his website started (no matter if I’m just a plain private citizen), were inspired by him. Thank you, Mr. Breitbart. Without your wake-up call this could have take a lot more of efforts.
LikeLike
Nigel is a boss.
LikeLike
Love that Farage mentions the fact that 16 countries ban Israelis from even entering their country.
Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, UAE, Yemen
Israel has no blanket ban on entry of citizens of any country. A visa is required if at war with Israel or if there is no diplomatic relations.
LikeLike
Imma guessing the meaning of democrat over there is not the same as here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may not seem related, but it is – especially in terms of opportunity regarding the big global unaccountable structure based in the EU. African nations are talking about leaving the International Criminal Court ICC en mass. The Hague-based court seems to spend most of its time indicting Africans. But two unexpected results happened: the ICC has no enforcement and usually all it does is make the identified perp bunker down and refuse to negotiate.
When they realized this, African governments have asked/begged numerous times for the ICC to drop indictments when they finally were able to get the perps to agree to negotiate, but haughty ICC intransigence demanding arrests (remotely in comfortable Europe) scuttled on-the-ground efforts, letting problems fester, making it almost impossible for African nations to get problems resolved. There wouldn’t be much left of the ICC if Africa walked out. Interesting times!
LikeLike
I’m pretty sure the ICC was developed during Bill Clinton’s time in office.
LikeLike
Our President and Nigel are cut from the same strong cloth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would also love to import him to the USA….But he is so much needed there….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Farage proved with that speech, that he is our unofficial Ambassador to the EU. Winning, winning, WON. Gotta love that guy!
LikeLike
Farage is the British Bulldog. His bust will be in the white house in 50 years.
LikeLike
What you see in the EU is basically the same that the Dims want to bring here. “Democracy” by bureaucracy. Nearly the same as what B Hussein gave US the last 8 years. This is marxist, globalist, elitist ideology. You can see how the average Europeans do little to fight back against this. 70 years of cultural marxist indoctrination has destroyed their will. The education system in the USA has been doing that for the last 20 or 30 years. Thank God for giving us Trump or we would be rapidly on the heels of the EU.
LikeLike
I really dig how Nigel Farage and President Trump are basically on the same page when it comes to the EU’s pervasive miscreancy and anti-west antics, the highly prevalent danger of Islam’s inherent terrorism occurring everywhere all around the globe, America’s and Britain’s partnership and friendship, the truth, unabashed patriotism, and their love of country and their fellow countrymen.
LikeLike
Italian dude in that vid is pi$$ed at Farage for telling the truth!
Reminds me of Trump stuff during the Repub Primary debates.
LikeLike