Nigel Farage Confronts EU Criticism of United States Presidency…

Oh, this is brilliantly indignant.  Stay with it, I don’t want to ruin the Farage proposition to the EU globalist corruptocrats by spoiling the best part.

Again, Happy Birthday Andrew Breitbart !

  1. patrickhenrycensored says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Azz,
    Meet Whoopin’ !

  2. Jim Rogers says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Thankfully, Nigel Farage is a champion of truth ~ which places him squarely on the side of us, DJT and our Constitutional Republic!!!

  3. filia.aurea says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Thank you, SD.
    “Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.”
    ― Andrew Breitbart

  4. MrE says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Well done, Mr. Farage!! Threw down the gauntlet like only a Brit can do.

  5. Rejuvenated says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Who was the donkey’s rear behind him holding the sign saying “He’s lying to you”???

  6. nonniemae says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I love this site! I would never have been aware of this truth to power speech without this site. Thank you!

  7. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    “Where’s the beef?” – Nigel Farage

  8. auscitizenmom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    Boy, he just says it straight out. 🙂

  9. Notmeagain says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I love listening to him–I always wonder just how much preparation goes into these speeches. They are delivered so naturally and without notes, yet they are always carefully constructed and worded, and wrap up into a nice ending.

  10. petszmom says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    nigel farage is too good for the UK, we need more of his fiery patriotism over here fighting for our cause.

  11. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Mr. Trump, please invite Nigel to come with you and speak before Joint Session of Congress and turn him loose of them.!

  12. we300 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    BOOM! That was friggin awesome!! Nigel,you badass! I loves ya!

  13. M33 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Love Farage!!

    He’s so awesome!

    The Trump of the UK!

  14. LP says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Nigel is losing patience. 😀

  15. woohoowee says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    Nobody can say what needs to be said better than Nigel!

  16. wondering999 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    I loved that. Keep it up Sundance & Mods, I’d never have seen this without you. Million thanks

  17. BobW462 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    President Trump… Teaching the world that having balls is cool again. Nigel gets it.

  18. quintrillion says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Give that man a cigar.
    But, I don’t think it would be very safe for President Trump to go to Brussels. We like him just fine staying right here, thank you very much.

  19. beaujest says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Love listening to this man Speak !

    • Wavetheshales says:
      February 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      Imagine a room full of speakers (and thinkers) like him, and some of Trump’s ancestors.
      That would be what it was like with the Founding Fathers.

      Hope and pray that we return to their vision, and return to being a God-fearing Republic with a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people”.

  20. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    We need a bust of Nigel in the Oval Office.

  21. Brett says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Interesting to see the spineless bastard behind him with the sign, “he’s lying to you”. Really? About what?

    • youme says:
      February 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      As above, the sign holder is Seb Dance who is married to “Spencer Elliot Livermore, Baron Livermore” a real name, I suppose.

  22. Landslide says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Thanks for posting, Sundance. Nigel is brilliant and bold and shining the light of truth wherever he goes. Love, love, love listening to him! And the pic of him and President Trump is one of my favorites.

  23. georgiafl says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    British and EU Parliament has more exciting speeches, more intellectual, erudite, witty members, than US Congress.

    Daniel Hannan is another fierce truth warrior who is fun to hear give forth with a tirade.

  24. BT in SC says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Wow. Just wow. [The guy with his little pen and paper sign… Got spoken to once, then held his sign up again. The only thing better would have been to see him physically removed.]

  25. NoeliCannoli says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    In the words of President Trump, “This is a Movement.”

  26. annied9393 says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    if that didn’t build a fire under some of them then they are already beyond salvation. Nigel Farage just may be the savior of the UK

  27. Pissed in Cali says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Last line is classic!!!! Come on let him interview the next protester . He’s better than tucker lol

    And Tucker makes them look like fools

  28. truthandjustice says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Another fearless phenomenon that speaks truth to power and seems very happy to be doing it, no matter the criticisms or threats. Great personality. Wow!

  29. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    Time for Nigel to emigrate to the USA, where President Trump can make him Secretary Of Whup Azz.

    That was awesome!

    Truth serum, by the bottle.

  30. MVW says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Nigel shows once again that skinning a pole cat can’t help but raise a large stink.

  31. A.D. Everard says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    That was straight up FANTASTIC. Beautiful to see. 😀

  32. Bruce says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Thank you Nigel. I hope your brand of truthful debate is contagious and soon you will have some more help.

  33. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    That was great…

  34. Paco Loco says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    The EU is a failure in all respects. If you study the history of the EU, its roots go back to Nazi Germany. It’s essentially a fascist, socialist state that wants to control all aspects of life within its borders. Nigel Farrage is a hero to boldly stand before the EU’s unelected bureaucrats and expose them for what they are …the pigs of Animal Farm.

  35. drsipmac says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    I will always acknowledge the great influence Andrew Breitbart had on me. Most of the political things I did since his website started (no matter if I’m just a plain private citizen), were inspired by him. Thank you, Mr. Breitbart. Without your wake-up call this could have take a lot more of efforts.

  36. BobBoxBody says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Nigel is a boss.

  37. quintrillion says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Love that Farage mentions the fact that 16 countries ban Israelis from even entering their country.

    Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, UAE, Yemen

    Israel has no blanket ban on entry of citizens of any country. A visa is required if at war with Israel or if there is no diplomatic relations.

  38. taurnil says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Imma guessing the meaning of democrat over there is not the same as here.

  39. 4bleu says:
    February 1, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    This may not seem related, but it is – especially in terms of opportunity regarding the big global unaccountable structure based in the EU. African nations are talking about leaving the International Criminal Court ICC en mass. The Hague-based court seems to spend most of its time indicting Africans. But two unexpected results happened: the ICC has no enforcement and usually all it does is make the identified perp bunker down and refuse to negotiate.
    When they realized this, African governments have asked/begged numerous times for the ICC to drop indictments when they finally were able to get the perps to agree to negotiate, but haughty ICC intransigence demanding arrests (remotely in comfortable Europe) scuttled on-the-ground efforts, letting problems fester, making it almost impossible for African nations to get problems resolved. There wouldn’t be much left of the ICC if Africa walked out. Interesting times!

  40. Bonitabaycane says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Our President and Nigel are cut from the same strong cloth!

  41. jane harris says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    I would also love to import him to the USA….But he is so much needed there….

  42. Sue in MT says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Mr. Farage proved with that speech, that he is our unofficial Ambassador to the EU. Winning, winning, WON. Gotta love that guy!

  43. ecmarsh says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Farage is the British Bulldog. His bust will be in the white house in 50 years.

  44. MK Wood says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    What you see in the EU is basically the same that the Dims want to bring here. “Democracy” by bureaucracy. Nearly the same as what B Hussein gave US the last 8 years. This is marxist, globalist, elitist ideology. You can see how the average Europeans do little to fight back against this. 70 years of cultural marxist indoctrination has destroyed their will. The education system in the USA has been doing that for the last 20 or 30 years. Thank God for giving us Trump or we would be rapidly on the heels of the EU.

  45. Meatzilla says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    I really dig how Nigel Farage and President Trump are basically on the same page when it comes to the EU’s pervasive miscreancy and anti-west antics, the highly prevalent danger of Islam’s inherent terrorism occurring everywhere all around the globe, America’s and Britain’s partnership and friendship, the truth, unabashed patriotism, and their love of country and their fellow countrymen.

  46. sunnydaze says:
    February 1, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Italian dude in that vid is pi$$ed at Farage for telling the truth!

    Reminds me of Trump stuff during the Repub Primary debates.

