President Trump Enters Phase II: “Hire American” – Wall Street/GOPe Prepares to Fight Back…

In addition to the content, pay close attention to the timing of policy delivery and the sequencing within the policy delivery. With the outline of the visa suspension as lead-in toward a security policy, President Trump is also now entering economic policy phase 2.

It is all connected.

Within the larger economic construct of “America First”, the underlying supportive policy is easily seen as “Buy American, and Hire American”. For the Phase One “Buy American”, President Trump rolled out an aggressive push to leverage corporations and manufacturers to reinvest in U.S. manufacturing and U.S. production facilities.

While President Trump continues to push the economic benefits of domestic production, distribution and manufacturing. Phase Two is directed at the “Hire American” half of this equation. However, President Trump’s expressed security policy on immigration and refugee status suspensions overlaps on the employment aspect within “Hire American”.

Now President Trump fights the “BIG CLUB”:

Watch closely and you’ll note how many significant corporations come out in opposition to the Visa restrictions. Their opposition is not about security; their opposition is, in no small part, because their strategic business models necessarily include the import of foreign workers.

The corporations who will be most vocal against the security visa executive action, will be those business interests who rely upon non-U.S. workers. The America electorate is about to discover just how many foreign workers are inside the U.S. economic system.

Here is where the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street and GOPe Republicans can be predictably anticipated to attack the White House. Pay very close attention to these oppositional voices and compare them to the 2016 primary and general election voices and you will discover they overlap identically.

President Donald Trump is entering into the phase of greatest concern to those who attended the Sea Island Strategic Meeting to destroy Donald Trump.

In March of 2016 an exclusive list of top tech executives, billionaires, donors and influence agents gathered at a secretive meeting with key leaders of the Washington DC UniParty. The meeting was to discuss their plans to destroy the candidacy of Donald Trump. The meeting took place at the exclusive enclave in Sea Island Georgia.

The Sea Island meeting itself was entirely “anti-Trump”, the gathering was almost exclusively discussions about how to rid the primary process of the outside insurgency that was Donald Trump. Unknown to most, the group assembled also contained so of the original members who constructed the 2016 primary election splitter strategy:

[…] the same people who attended the Sea Island Georgia meeting, the same people who fund the UniParty, the same people who create Washington DC’s legislative priorities, were constructing a Clinton/Bush win-win scenario. (link)

A few of the billionaires included: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator and Facebook investor Sean Parker, Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Arthur Sulzberger publisher of the New York Times and billionaire Philip Anschultz who owns Sea Island.

It is critical to accept who the political attendees were – including: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), political strategist Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Cory Gardner (CO), Tim Scott (SC), Rob Portman (OH) and Ben Sasse (NE).

There were many more “#NeverTrumper’s” including: Energy and Commerce Committe Chairman Fred Upton (Michigan), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative Kevin Brady (TX), Cathy McMorris-Rogers (WA), Budget Chairman Tom Price (GA), Financial Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (TX) and Rep. Dianne Black (TN). (read more)

These are the corporate lobbying interests who fund K-Street on immigration issues with special interest on visas and foreign employment.

President Trump’s Q-Beam is shining into the part of the UniParty swamp they try to hide from public view. Limo-liberals and Vichy-Republicans will immediately unite. President Trump’s policy of “Hire American” is another existential threat to their collective interests.

Watch closely.

The Visa suspension from the seven states of concern for terrorism, places the edge of the Q-Beam light right near the UniParty holy grail of unfettered employment immigration. Foreign and domestic corporations pay the UniParty big money to keep the U.S. economic doors wide open.

Many of these corporations have used off-shore “inversion” to avoid taxation; and while they a registered as corporations in foreign countries, they simultaneously pay the UniParty to keep the physical location of their home office in the United States. Under the inversion scheme, these corporations are also able to pay employees as “contractors” and “independent” consultants, providing the executive employees with a favorable income tax position related to their country of nationality.

It’s a scheme. Tom Donohue, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has made hundreds of millions from his organizational efforts toward the benefits of those corporate interests.

Anticipate seeing media reports discussing companies who are trying to settle the nerves of their registered visa employees etc. Within these reports we will be able to gauge the scope of the foreign workforce operating inside the United States. Remember, Rupert Murdoch – Fox News, is one of the primary oppositional voices to this specific policy.

Immigration is where we will all easily identify the hidden UniParty apparatus as it pertains to corporate interests. Immigration is where the GOPe will no longer be able to hide. The republican half of the Uniparty have been paid tens of millions to facilitate open-door migration and ridiculously lax visa programs therein.

When President Trump’s security policy nudges into the geography of the employment immigration policy we can predictably expect to see all those Sea Island Georgia voices rise up in opposition.

Remember, technically it’s not about the security – it’s about the money.

It’s always about the money!

