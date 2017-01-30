President Trump Enters Phase II: “Hire American” – Wall Street/GOPe Prepares to Fight Back…

…”There are trillions of dollars at stake”…
In addition to the content, pay close attention to the timing of policy delivery and the sequencing within the policy delivery. With the outline of the visa suspension as lead-in toward a security policy, President Trump is also now entering economic policy phase 2.
It is all connected.
Within the larger economic construct of “America First”, the underlying supportive policy is easily seen as “Buy American, and Hire American”. For the Phase One “Buy American”, President Trump rolled out an aggressive push to leverage corporations and manufacturers to reinvest in U.S. manufacturing and U.S. production facilities.
While President Trump continues to push the economic benefits of domestic production, distribution and manufacturing. Phase Two is directed at the “Hire American” half of this equation. However, President Trump’s expressed security policy on immigration and refugee status suspensions overlaps on the employment aspect within “Hire American”.
Now President Trump fights the “BIG CLUB”:
Watch closely and you’ll note how many significant corporations come out in opposition to the Visa restrictions. Their opposition is not about security; their opposition is, in no small part, because their strategic business models necessarily include the import of foreign workers.
The corporations who will be most vocal against the security visa executive action, will be those business interests who rely upon non-U.S. workers. The America electorate is about to discover just how many foreign workers are inside the U.S. economic system.
Here is where the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Wall Street and GOPe Republicans can be predictably anticipated to attack the White House. Pay very close attention to these oppositional voices and compare them to the 2016 primary and general election voices and you will discover they overlap identically.
President Donald Trump is entering into the phase of greatest concern to those who attended the Sea Island Strategic Meeting to destroy Donald Trump.
In March of 2016 an exclusive list of top tech executives, billionaires, donors and influence agents gathered at a secretive meeting with key leaders of the Washington DC UniParty. The meeting was to discuss their plans to destroy the candidacy of Donald Trump. The meeting took place at the exclusive enclave in Sea Island Georgia.
The Sea Island meeting itself was entirely “anti-Trump”, the gathering was almost exclusively discussions about how to rid the primary process of the outside insurgency that was Donald Trump. Unknown to most, the group assembled also contained so of the original members who constructed the 2016 primary election splitter strategy:
[…] the same people who attended the Sea Island Georgia meeting, the same people who fund the UniParty, the same people who create Washington DC’s legislative priorities, were constructing a Clinton/Bush win-win scenario. (link)
A few of the billionaires included: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google co-founder Larry Page, Napster creator and Facebook investor Sean Parker, Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, Arthur Sulzberger publisher of the New York Times and billionaire Philip Anschultz who owns Sea Island.
It is critical to accept who the political attendees were – including: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), political strategist Karl Rove, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Cory Gardner (CO), Tim Scott (SC), Rob Portman (OH) and Ben Sasse (NE).
There were many more “#NeverTrumper’s” including: Energy and Commerce Committe Chairman Fred Upton (Michigan), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Representative Kevin Brady (TX), Cathy McMorris-Rogers (WA), Budget Chairman Tom Price (GA), Financial Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (TX) and Rep. Dianne Black (TN). (read more)
These are the corporate lobbying interests who fund K-Street on immigration issues with special interest on visas and foreign employment.
President Trump’s Q-Beam is shining into the part of the UniParty swamp they try to hide from public view. Limo-liberals and Vichy-Republicans will immediately unite. President Trump’s policy of “Hire American” is another existential threat to their collective interests.
Watch closely.
The Visa suspension from the seven states of concern for terrorism, places the edge of the Q-Beam light right near the UniParty holy grail of unfettered employment immigration. Foreign and domestic corporations pay the UniParty big money to keep the U.S. economic doors wide open.
Many of these corporations have used off-shore “inversion” to avoid taxation; and while they a registered as corporations in foreign countries, they simultaneously pay the UniParty to keep the physical location of their home office in the United States. Under the inversion scheme, these corporations are also able to pay employees as “contractors” and “independent” consultants, providing the executive employees with a favorable income tax position related to their country of nationality.
It’s a scheme. Tom Donohue, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has made hundreds of millions from his organizational efforts toward the benefits of those corporate interests.
Anticipate seeing media reports discussing companies who are trying to settle the nerves of their registered visa employees etc. Within these reports we will be able to gauge the scope of the foreign workforce operating inside the United States. Remember, Rupert Murdoch – Fox News, is one of the primary oppositional voices to this specific policy.
Immigration is where we will all easily identify the hidden UniParty apparatus as it pertains to corporate interests. Immigration is where the GOPe will no longer be able to hide. The republican half of the Uniparty have been paid tens of millions to facilitate open-door migration and ridiculously lax visa programs therein.
When President Trump’s security policy nudges into the geography of the employment immigration policy we can predictably expect to see all those Sea Island Georgia voices rise up in opposition.
Remember, technically it’s not about the security – it’s about the money.
It’s always about the money!
.
Yesterday and today, we saw – with our own eyes – and heard – with our own ears – the traitors within our government. Politicians who deliberately hold up department appointments for party line loyalty do not love God and our country. Everyone needs to get this through their heads. They are traitors.
Yesterday and today, we saw – with our own eyes – and heard – with our own ears – the protestors and attorneys who hold illegal migrants above their fellow citizens. My sister calls them “sh*t bums.” They are traitors.
Yesterday and today, we saw – with our own eyes – and heard – with our own ears – the reporters who call themselves “media.” They are liars. If there is one thing I cannot tolerate, it is a liar. They are traitors.
For those who “embrace Islam,” remember this: they will never, ever be supportive of our Republic form of government. Not ever. Their religion is their law. Their religion is their culture.
If you are not by birth an Islamic tribal member, you DO NOT MATTER! They will never, ever recognize your “rights.”
We must put on our big girl underwear and our big boy shorts and stand. Right now.
We are the front line for President Trump. What an honor.
Man up!
Excellent comment.
Shoot them all or they will shoot you.
Ford CEO on Trump immigration ban: ‘We do not support this policy’
http://www.businessinsider.com/ford-ceo-responds-to-trumps-immigration-ban-2017-1
Ford is cloaking the real reasons with the worn out excuse of ‘diversity’.
Screw the American citizen, former workers!
Love, Ford
Ford motto: Viva la Mexico!
Ephesians 6:13
“Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”
Sundance,
Please look into this link: https://www.tillis.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/thom-in-the-news?id=9196165D-46B0-455D-B698-6D5B0D09A6A6
It is so infuriating. Outwardly and on his website attacking Trump and North Carolina voters, advocating for amnesty and against the Wall.
This needs a public airing. Thx in advance,
Kat
That’s my Senator…
The sedition and treason on display in Seattle and around the country has to be addressed by the DoJ. These anti-Americans are openly calling for the over throw of our government and the assignation of President Trump. They are agent provocateurs, and enemies of the state and they must be crushed. The fact that the Uniparty has not confirmed Sessions and other cabinet positions vital to state security, shows how complicit the Uniparty is with the enemies of the state. All of these traitors are emboldened by the left wing press and it appears that their strategy is to take to the streets in endless protests. Take out Soros and all of this will disappear.
Isn’t the DOJ infiltrated with O’s people? Why would they help? Just have a look at what the acting Atty General said today!
What did he say?
She (Sally Yates) won’t defend Trump’s order on vetting.
I hate to say this, but I’m selling my sci-fi through Amazon, it’s the only place I know that offers worldwide coverage. Admittedly I’m not making much (not enough to live on – nowhere near it), but then millions of customers can’t be expected to find me in the vast field of authors, tens if not hundreds of thousands of them.
I’ve worked and trained my entire life to write the series I am writing (2 books done, 1 almost finished and 3 still to go). It is my heart’s passion and has been for over 40 years.
Point is, where do I go? I would like to boycott Amazon. I don’t like their globalist ideology. Currently, though, I see nowhere else to go, no one else who would have me.
I write independent books with passion and humanity, big fat books too, not what publishers or agents want as they all want clones of existing stories and styles (believe me I’ve tried). Writers are really hamstrung now days and if one is not a leftie it’s even worse.
So I went into it alone and handled it all myself – through Amazon.
Does anyone know if there is a solution for me?
Don Surber published “Trump the Press” and had an alternative publishing company. You could write to him and he’s a good guy – he’s probably got useful advice. Hope that helps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. I will look into it. Much appreciated. 🙂
Nobody can or ought to tell you what your priorities are. We make the best decisions that we can at any given time. At some later date, we might look upon them and wish we had decided differently. However, we must be kind to ourselves. Between the time of the original decision and subsequent evaluation we most likely learned something we didn’t know at the time of our determination.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Thank you, Getthere, there is much wisdom in what you say.
It could well be that as these wonderful changes sweep into place (thanks to Donald Trump) that many companies will wake up and change their stance. Or – more likely – that other companies will rise up and take their place and give the people what they want.
I will keep my eyes and mind open for opportunities! Cheers.
You’re welcome. It would be refreshing to see new enterprises in the face of the growing making corporations. Prayers for you during your period of discernment.
Thank you! Very much. 🙂
If Obama offered corporations tax incentives to hire H-1B and H-2B ( I KNOW George W. did, because Dallas ISD was hiring foreigners, paying their travel expenses, on H-1B Visas back in 2005), can we agree that they were looking at their bottom lines?
Yes, they admittedly threw American workers to the dogs; however, our elected government officials did so first.
So Starbucks is being stupid…and will have to rehire and retrain many people all at once when the H-1Bs are ended. Other, more forward-looking companies who realize that Trump is, indeed, the president of the country who will make decisions FOR the American worker see the writing on the wall NOW and will begin to shift their resources to personnel hiring and training…will be the ones who financially benefit the most.
The refusal of the recalcitrant Democrats to not follow through with Trump’s directives are acts of treason and should be prosecuted as such. Obama should be run out of town on a rail.
Check out BookBaby. They publish worldwide. And you’ll get more of the sale. They take nothing from you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sounds good. Thank you. 🙂
A.D., do whatever necessary to get yourself started. You have a product that needs worldwide distribution and Amazon offers that. Don’t apologize for being an entrepreneur who might someday employ lots of people! Good luck.
Don Surber is a good idea. I’ll make a few calls to see if there are other opportunities. You might contact Diana Gabaldon of “Outsider” fame through her Facebook (Oh no! Another no, no!) page as she has contacts with many book authors in that genre and is very nice about helping budding authors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I’m getting a few options now and things seem not so bleak! 🙂
The Celestine Prophecy, which became a HUGE new age spiritual success, was self-published and the writer, James Redfield, started out selling it himself door-to-door…it just took off. Do you have a website? He didn’t even have that and he succeeded. Model yourself after POTUS Trump…what is impressing me right now is that he just keeps going forward and he is soooo buoyant…positive…anyway, set up a website and start peddling it yourself.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Celestine_Prophecy
“Redfield originally self-published The Celestine Prophecy, selling 100,000 copies out of the trunk of his Honda before Warner Books agreed to publish it.[1]
Christopher Franke, former member of Tangerine Dream, adapted the book into a music album in 1996.[2]
As of May 2005, the book had sold over 20 million copies worldwide,[3] with translations into 34 languages.
Celestine Films LLC released a film adaptation titled The Celestine Prophecy in 2006.”
Write about Jesus, everyone read that stuff.
CEO sent an email today to us talking about the challenges we face as a company with the immigration policy. They were a vocal and visible Hillary supporter. Companies will not go quietly down this path, they will fight back. It was blah blah blah, we care about our employees blah blah blah.
What they really mean is we want to keep paying the Indians 75% of what we have to pay Americans and like the opportunity to fire the Indians at any time and enjoy their 70 hour work weeks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The simple reply is ; Kiss my ……..
t
To all my fellow engineers in the STEM field here on an H1, L1 visa let me just say GTFU!!! Stop stealing our jobs undercutting our pay while you send your money back to India. Our economies should not be on an equal playing field.
I’m watching this carefully myself. Many may not remember or have been here, but I posted throughout the primary and general that my company was mulling over a layoff and moving work to India.
Well, we did. 10% of our total global staff was laid off. 90% of them from the USA and 10% from the UK. India gained a few seats. In the US, these jobs ranged from $85K to $190K.
In addition, we had a manager in the US who quit late last year. Instead of replacing him with another US worker, they leveraged an Indian manager who already had a visa. I wasn’t involved with his visa, but I doubt this is legal. (a role change typically nullifies the original visa) However, its very common and never enforced.
He and his family have moved to the US. I expect to hear his wife is pregnant any day now.
I hope some of these EO’s reverses some of these bad for America decisions companies like mine have made. You can be sure my company squeezed this in before February because the writing was on the wall. I think they were hoping to move our headquarters offshore this year as well, but I doubt that happens now. HAHA!!!
Now the company I used to work for… They were the kings of the inversion scheme Sundance laid out above. They worked under two nearly identical names, one in the US and one in Ireland. Everything possible was squeezed into the Ireland based part of this US ran business and lucrative government contracts (coughfixingobamacarewebsitecough) through their official US based side. They were also were so involved with the Enron scandal, they had to change their name afterwards. I can only imagine how awful their internal propaganda emails are now.
My industry is in shambles. All the great pillars of technology that were built on American ingenuity are all majority foreign now. Hollow shells that look like great American corporate empires on the outside and are anything but on the inside.
A wild and fun industry to work in the late 80’s and early 90’s!
The GOPe are coming out now. All got re-elected by rigged elections. It’s easy to rig those little state elections.
President Trump needs to fix this rigged election BS before 2018 mid-terms.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Price (GA) was on the list for Sea Island.
Isn’t Trump floating him for HHS?
Effective January 22nd, 2017 – All Employers have to use the Revised I-9 form to verify the eligibility of all Employees hired after November 6th, 1986. OOps!!
It won’t be just big business; our college system has a lot of money staked in foreign students who use the job placement system to get a work visa after their education is completed.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes! I saw an article explaining how colleges were feasting on foreign students. Local community college so rude to my son, as if they didn’t give a Darn and they don’t!!
Education IS big business. Maybe the biggest?
Back in the Day, before President Trump won the nomination, I supported Sen. Cruz among the last men still standing. I had a serious worry about him, though. Even if he had made some good showings against the arbitrary authority of Sen. McConnell and the GOPe leadership, I was still concerned. There was no evidence that he hated them enough to break with them (or the rest of the Senatorial Good Ol’ Boys Club) to do what was obviously needed to preserve and restore the nation.
He quickly showed that he did not, and my support – now allegiance – shifted immediately to then-candidate Trump. As a result of the pre-nomination shennagins, the election campaign, and the election itself, our President knows who his friends are. More particularly, he knows who they are NOT.
GOPe?
NOPE.
Therein lies my greatest fear. President Trump ran as the candidate of the Republican Party. He won it fair and square over the dead-but-still-quivering bodies of its Establishment presence. He had the People, he had the votes, He DID NOT and does not have the Party or the Party Men. They will now do little or nothing to help, and they well may do as much as possible to delay, frustrate, and impede him as they can..
My fear is that faced with a corrupted, sclerotic, dysfunctional, and utterly self-regarding legislature President Trump may have no choice but an increasingly authoritarian mode of governance. His predecessor in office certainly showed the legislature could be held in little regard and treated with unilateral contempt. He may find he is obliged to follow suite.
This outcome is not my desire; it would present all the grim realities of a rock and a hard place..
I knew this well before I voted for him – I will not be taken by surprise if it happens. Neither will it change my mind in any regard. If the legislature cannot rise to the occasion it will confirm – not that the Republic has finally died – but that it had already been dead for quite some time.
Hammersdad
Similar to the discussion my adult son and I had prior to the election: If Trump is a fraud in any manner, we have already lost, since there is no alternative. We can only pray that the Republic is still vital and that President Trump is a man of his word, then pressure our Representatives and Senators to work for US, not the party or themselves.
The globalists are starting to freak, I think even more so than what we are seeing publicly. We get two financial newsletters, one about to expire, the other sends “freebies”. I’ve been watching them over the last year and they have been giving contradictory advice just trying to make money without understanding what is going on. (Like Sundance said in an earlier post, the only economics they know is Wall Street.) They are obviously of the globalist mentality. Today one of the letters had a 2 way conversation, trying to figure out the safest place in the world to hide, and they could only come up with Argentina. They are nuts. They think the US will have civil war. One of them lives in the “EU”, is looking at the disaster there, didn’t like any place in the Orient, “too crowded”, and South America was too unstable, but Argentina is getting better in their minds. Like I said, they are nuts.
(I am trusting in the Lord, and the snowflakes don’t have intestinal fortitude. )
That’s easy…the Bushes and preppers already identified the safest place – Paraguay…furthest from Fukushima’s ongoing spew of radioactive material…plentiful water, cheap labor, surrounded by natural barriers.
These stupid CEOs aren’t very bright if they’ve never heard of SHTFPlan.com.
Well Lookie Here. McCain, Graham, Rubio, Kasich, & Ryan All Funded By George Soros
That was in 2016. You can search this site by election year and see who else he’s been donating to. It will all make sense when you see who they are. John McCain has been sucking off his tit since 2001.
[link to http://www.opensecrets.org (secure)]
