Department of Homeland Security Responds To Litigation…

Today is really quite humorous. MSM broadcasts are full of segments of falsity, fake news, and gobsmacking hypocrisy. Temp Visa restrictions and Temp Refugee ban are two entirely separate issues. Additionally:
♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.
♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.
For some reason it just doesn’t appear accidental. This parallel policy of Trump, which is almost identical to Obama policy, is too well constructed to be coincidence. This looks like a strategy and the MSM, along with all Trump opposition, are falling into a trap.
Here’s the DHS response:
WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump’s Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America’s borders and national security.
Approximately 80 million international travelers enter the United States every year. Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced while enhanced security measures were implemented. These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders.
The Department of Homeland Security will faithfully execute the immigration laws, and we will treat all of those we encounter humanely and with professionalism. No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.
The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people. (read more)
Oh boo boo. I have the sads….Jake the Snake Trapper.
Facebook is insane today and none of them want any facts. Sigh.
AWESOME … SIMPLY AWESOME !!!
WINNING IS SO MUCH FUN, AND THIS IS A WIN !!
@Texmom – So is Franklin Graham’s site! Ppl are so STUPID, and the Liberal left is the Stupidest !!
GO TRUMP !!
Put this up in your status… “I haven’t seen this much outrage since President Obama placed a six month ban on Iraqi refugees.”
Tappers scowl-forever present, is priceless! What a POS!
Secretary John Kelly REPORTING FOR DUTY/ MAGA/
Sounds like Tapper was given the ol’ RTFM (read the memo).
“We asked the Trump WH to provide a guest to explain the order & clear up any confusion (even within its own govt).”
“They declined.”
Seems pretty clear to me……Maybe CNN needs to have an Obama “guest” on to explain what the order meant when HE implemented it….LOL
The corrupt media really needs to quit while they’re ahead. Good grief.
Yawn
Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.
How many hours of facial coaching do you think he under took to get that desired expression?
If the election was held today again, DJT would win the same states by even a greater margin than he did in November. I am really enjoying the astroturfing…let them whine and bitch.
Speaking of litigation…
Sec. 2241(e)(1):
“No court, justice, or judge shall have jurisdiction to hear or consider an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed by or on behalf of an alien detained by the United States who has been determined by the United States to have been properly detained as an enemy combatant or is awaiting such determination.”
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/2241
pf f f f f t LoL!
Another Clinton lie. The protestors are not defending our values or our Constitution.
As Steve Bannon said, the press should shut up and listen. (I know. Ain’t gonna happen. Can a leopard change his spots?)
It’s the law. The President is responsible for protecting the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“They declined” (gotcha) LMAO
They are slimy little suckers, I’ll give ’em that.
“confusion” my aching back
Thar’s right Tapper, you don’t get the story because you are a demo operative and not an honest journalist serving the interests of your country. Trump will put out his own news by his own means and won’t deal with impudent knuckle dragging pond scum.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha too bad so sad CNN, Jake Tapper, hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. It’s about time the WH declines. This is EPIC winning. Good grief, who knew that winning would be this MUCH fun? God bless President Trump and the killers he has hired.
The Washington Post and The Hill flooded Facebook with one ginned up story after the other yesterday…People falling all over themselves to demand we let these people in and calling the President names calling for impeachment. Hard to believe how truly ignorant our country is these days.
They all did well on the Sunday shows cause the commentators know they are producing fake news easily refuted…..Good job today….I often wonder who all these people who just love having so many Muslims here like they are all saints…I mean Chucky Schumer cried…Help me……..Wallace lied and said just as many Christians admitted as Muzlims…….Wrong…….I live near San Bernadino and will never forget the black widow. She murdered a person I knew at her Christmas party. Lucky for all of them I’m not president. I’d close mosques and infiltrate all Muslim groups like CAIR and rid this country of that scourge………..Just me …….
Well, tomorrow the sore losers wil probably have a few more “reasons” for outrage.
Just wait until T-Rex and Jeff Sessions are sworn in.
What confusion, Jake? Jake…you look a little confused.
