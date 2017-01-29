Department of Homeland Security Responds To Litigation…

Today is really quite humorous. MSM broadcasts are full of segments of falsity, fake news, and gobsmacking hypocrisy. Temp Visa restrictions and Temp Refugee ban are two entirely separate issues. Additionally:

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.

♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.

♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.

For some reason it just doesn’t appear accidental. This parallel policy of Trump, which is almost identical to Obama policy, is too well constructed to be coincidence. This looks like a strategy and the MSM, along with all Trump opposition, are falling into a trap.

Here’s the DHS response:

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump’s Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America’s borders and national security.

Approximately 80 million international travelers enter the United States every year. Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced while enhanced security measures were implemented. These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders.

The Department of Homeland Security will faithfully execute the immigration laws, and we will treat all of those we encounter humanely and with professionalism. No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people. (read more)

We asked the Trump WH to provide a guest to explain the order & clear up any confusion (even within its own govt).

They declined. #CNNSOTU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 29, 2017