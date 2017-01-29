Department of Homeland Security Responds To Litigation…

Posted on January 29, 2017 by

Today is really quite humorous.  MSM broadcasts are full of segments of falsity, fake news, and gobsmacking hypocrisy.  Temp Visa restrictions and Temp Refugee ban are two entirely separate issues.  Additionally:

♦ President Obama puts six month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011 and media…. crickets.
♦ President Trump puts 120 day suspension on Syrian refugees 2017… media explodes.

♦ Obama selects 7 countries for enhanced visa security policy and media… crickets.
♦ Trump uses Obama law, same Obama DHS policy, and same 7 countries; for a 90-day visa suspension and media explodes.

trump-obama

For some reason it just doesn’t appear accidental. This parallel policy of Trump, which is almost identical to Obama policy, is too well constructed to be coincidence. This looks like a strategy and the MSM, along with all Trump opposition, are falling into a trap.

Here’s the DHS response:

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people. President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump’s Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America’s borders and national security.

Approximately 80 million international travelers enter the United States every year. Yesterday, less than one percent of the more than 325,000 international air travelers who arrive every day were inconvenienced while enhanced security measures were implemented. These individuals went through enhanced security screenings and are being processed for entry to the United States, consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders.

The Department of Homeland Security will faithfully execute the immigration laws, and we will treat all of those we encounter humanely and with professionalism. No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement President Trump’s Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people. (read more)

.

trump-white-house-tapper

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, A New America, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, Election 2017, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Legislation, media bias, Muslim Grievance Industry - MGI, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Predictions, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Department of Homeland Security Responds To Litigation…

  1. Paco Loco says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Oh boo boo. I have the sads….Jake the Snake Trapper.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Texmom says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Facebook is insane today and none of them want any facts. Sigh.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. moosebytes says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Tappers scowl-forever present, is priceless! What a POS!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Secretary John Kelly REPORTING FOR DUTY/ MAGA/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. firesideddree says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Sounds like Tapper was given the ol’ RTFM (read the memo).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • VegasGuy says:
      January 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm

      “We asked the Trump WH to provide a guest to explain the order & clear up any confusion (even within its own govt).”
      “They declined.”

      Seems pretty clear to me……Maybe CNN needs to have an Obama “guest” on to explain what the order meant when HE implemented it….LOL

      Like

      Reply
  6. Martin says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    The corrupt media really needs to quit while they’re ahead. Good grief.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. peachteachr says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Johnny says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    How many hours of facial coaching do you think he under took to get that desired expression?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    If the election was held today again, DJT would win the same states by even a greater margin than he did in November. I am really enjoying the astroturfing…let them whine and bitch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Rich_M says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Speaking of litigation…
    Sec. 2241(e)(1):
    “No court, justice, or judge shall have jurisdiction to hear or consider an application for a writ of habeas corpus filed by or on behalf of an alien detained by the United States who has been determined by the United States to have been properly detained as an enemy combatant or is awaiting such determination.”

    https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/28/2241

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Meatzilla says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    pf f f f f t    LoL!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    As Steve Bannon said, the press should shut up and listen. (I know. Ain’t gonna happen. Can a leopard change his spots?)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Joan says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    It’s the law. The President is responsible for protecting the country.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. mobiuswolf says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    “They declined” (gotcha) LMAO
    They are slimy little suckers, I’ll give ’em that.
    “confusion” my aching back

    Like

    Reply
  16. Bruce says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Thar’s right Tapper, you don’t get the story because you are a demo operative and not an honest journalist serving the interests of your country. Trump will put out his own news by his own means and won’t deal with impudent knuckle dragging pond scum.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Fe says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Hahahahahahahahahahahaha too bad so sad CNN, Jake Tapper, hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. It’s about time the WH declines. This is EPIC winning. Good grief, who knew that winning would be this MUCH fun? God bless President Trump and the killers he has hired.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Carolyn says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The Washington Post and The Hill flooded Facebook with one ginned up story after the other yesterday…People falling all over themselves to demand we let these people in and calling the President names calling for impeachment. Hard to believe how truly ignorant our country is these days.

    Like

    Reply
  19. freddy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    They all did well on the Sunday shows cause the commentators know they are producing fake news easily refuted…..Good job today….I often wonder who all these people who just love having so many Muslims here like they are all saints…I mean Chucky Schumer cried…Help me……..Wallace lied and said just as many Christians admitted as Muzlims…….Wrong…….I live near San Bernadino and will never forget the black widow. She murdered a person I knew at her Christmas party. Lucky for all of them I’m not president. I’d close mosques and infiltrate all Muslim groups like CAIR and rid this country of that scourge………..Just me …….

    Like

    Reply
  20. Summer says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Well, tomorrow the sore losers wil probably have a few more “reasons” for outrage.
    Just wait until T-Rex and Jeff Sessions are sworn in.

    Like

    Reply
  21. WSB says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    What confusion, Jake? Jake…you look a little confused.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s