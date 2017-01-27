Expanding Leverage – President Trump, Theresa May and Mexico’s President Nieto – Hour Long Phone Call…

President Donald Trump holds so much leverage in any negotiations with trade partners, especially Mexico, it is quite staggering to contemplate.
♦ TRADE – An awakening electorate and economic voters throughout the United States are quickly recognizing a simple truth:
The scope of U.S. leverage is exponentially stronger in bi-lateral trade deals.
The United States is the largest economic market in the world. Multilateral trade deals with bundles of nations benefit the smaller fish within the deal. However, direct one-on-one “bilateral trade deals” always benefit the biggest fish, because the biggest fish holds all the leverage.
Donald Trump has been talking about this for decades. Our massive market provides all the leverage needed for trade terms favorable to Americans. “Take it or leave it”, a phrase only for the entity holding the strongest hand. However, frustratingly our national leadership has approached historic trade as if we hold a responsibility to lessen our own national value to the benefit of other nations.
♦ Context – All of the economic activity within every European Union state combined does not exceed the economy of the United States.
With Brexit accomplished – simply the possibility of a mutually beneficial trade deal between the U.K (May) and the U.S. (Trump) is enough to provide Theresa May with leverage to scare the E.U. into trade terms beneficial for Great Britain.
This brutal reality frustrates liberals in the UK to no end. This reality also annoys the globalists within the EU who gnash their teeth in similar angst.
To accomplish her objective Prime Minister May needs President Trump much more than Trump needs May. But Trump wants Brexit to succeed, so he’ll do all he can to fulfill the leverage request and be overly generous in that regard.
Ideologically PM May knows pro-Brexit Trump will assist, generously, easily. Politically the UK moonbats also know this. Ergo the liberal loons ramp up the insufferable criticisms against President Trump that are tonal, not policy based.
Look at any EU leftist media and you will see their shouting between the lines: ‘curse you villain’. U.S. President Trump is the existential threat to moonbats in the EU.
♦ Additionally, the Mexican Government knows they have absolutely zero leverage against the T-Rex powerhouse known as Trump and the economy of the United States. Not slight leverage, ZERO leverage. That was why Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim (owner of the New York Times) held a presser today and begged the people of Mexico to support President Peña Nieto.
A trade deficit of $60 billion/yr. A Mexican economy with 80% export dependency to the U.S.; and $25 billion in transactional U.S. to Mexico remittances subsidizing it’s citizenry.
It’s not even a question that President Trump holds all the leverage during this phone call:
The United States President Donald J. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke by phone this morning for an hour. The call was mutually arranged by their teams.
The two had a productive and constructive call regarding the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the current trade deficit the United States has with Mexico, the importance of the friendship between the two nations, and the need for the two nations to work together to stop drug cartels, drug trafficking and illegal guns and arms sales.
With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.
Both presidents have instructed their teams to continue the dialogue to strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship in a constructive way. (White House)
Mexico will bend the knee. They have no choice. They WILL pay for the wall, no 20% tariff needed.
I love winning!
LikeLiked by 16 people
The media is way too reactionary. Pres Trump is going to run circles around them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is going to?
LikeLiked by 12 people
HeHe, already is bigly!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pres. Trump is going to run more circles around them no doubt.
There FIFY. 😄 I know that is what you meant.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You are such a diplomat. 💁
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s like watching a 3-ring circus. Horses going around in circles in one ring, monkeys and dogs in another and finally the clown car in another…..President Trump (love typing that) has so many things going on at once the “journalists” are running from ring to ring sucking all the oxygen out of the air and not being able to do a damn thing….so they end up writing about crowd size and all the while President Trump’s agenda is getting done at breakneck speed.
It’s comical to watch. In the past a president did one thing a year and the media either criticized or kissed him for a year before moving on to the next “accomplishment”. President Trump has done more in a week…..it’s incomparable / unsurpassed.
I tell my grandkids to take note….you are watching history in the making…..we almost lost the republic but President Trump swept in like a super hero and saved the USA.
God it’s great to be alive to see this!
LikeLiked by 9 people
To whit
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/01/27/dr-keith-ablow-whats-really-going-on-in-trumps-mind-hint-its-not-what-think.html
LikeLike
All we need to do is put a 3 to 5% tax on the $25 billion in remittances that are sent from the US to Mexico and voila, the wall is paid for. Leave the cross border tariffs at zero to keep the free flow of commerce. As the US rebuilds its manufacturing, the trade deficit with Mexico will drop bigly. Mexico is the second largest economy in Latin America second only to Brazil. We need them, they need us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they can tax my cell phone bill 3-5% per month to pay for some obscure federal telecommunications program, we can certainly tax remittances to pay for “border security.” It’s like a hotel occupancy tax.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico and Brazile are poverty ridden countries. What the heck are their citizens going o be buying for the US the close the trade deficit? Maybe it’s their existing manufacturing companies and the need fo supplies and raw materials.
Having a healthy middle class is the best way to help counties. You need a stable currency, jobs and productivity to build a strong middle classs. Mexico and Brazile are sorely lacking.
LikeLike
On the other hand… Taking the approach President Trump did quickly draws Nieto to the conclusion that he needs to participate. Going back to that Reagan quote about “feeling the heat”. Nothing says constipation like 80% of your exports incurring a 20% tariff.
LikeLike
So the Mexican president said they agreed not to discuss the wall payment in public. That’s a good sign!
LikeLiked by 13 people
And the media continues to remind us that “Honest journalism is dead”. From today’s Cleveland Plain Dealer…..
http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2017/01/president_trumps_20_percent_ta.html#incart_river_home_pop
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found a little nugget from the D Senator that will b up for reelection in a state that our President won by 9%.
Said a statement from Sen. Sherrod Brown, another Ohio Democrat:
“No one has fought harder than I have to level the playing field for American workers, and I can tell you that this is not a well thought out trade policy designed to help Ohio workers and manufacturers. In fact, it would hurt Ohio’s auto, steel and aluminum supply chains among others and raise prices for hard-working Americans.”
Mr. Brown is a fool! President DJT is the only one that truly has the back of all Ohioans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brown is about as far to the left as you can get.He needs to be replaced yesterday.Hopefully there will be a strong Republican candidate that will help Sherrod to join Clinton on the sidelines.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen! As long as the R runs in full support of our President’s policies
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brown up in ’18. Likely opponent is Josh Mandel who is military vet and currently State Treasurer since 2010. Has won two statewide races, but lost against Brown in 2012. He will term limited out in 2018 and is already raising money for 2nd Senate challenge.
He generally talks a good game (we all know how reliable that is), but he still has much to prove to the general voter. He has worked to make the office more efficient. He endorsed Rubio early on for President which is hard to judge – he took fire for not backing Kasich which seems very wise, but supporting the twerp from Florida is not the best recommendation either.
LikeLike
When he loses re-election, he can start an new career cohosting Hillary’s new progressive talk show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With Leslie Marshall! EEEE Gad! Why is Leslie Marshall showing up on Fox Business and Fox News?
She is a true Nut Job!
What is her connection?
Sundance, do you know?
LikeLike
Is he up in 18?
LikeLike
Yes
LikeLike
Nieto = Puppet for the 37 families who actually run Mehico…follow the money. In this case drugs.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yep.
I believe the Juarez Cartel bankrolled his campaign. Not sure where I read that in the last two days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breitbart.
LikeLike
And don’t forget Carlos Slim (Helu is his actual last name – He is really Lebanese- From Wikipedia!) and his rather conciliatory press conference, attempting to calm the Mexican markets and keep the negotiations positive. Truly, I am getting just a little tired of winning…. JUST KIDDING!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
In Spanish naming tradition, the father’s last name, which is really Salim, is followed by the mother’s last name, in this case Helu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Both of his parents were Maronite Catholics – FYI
LikeLike
He’s born a Mexican from Lebanese parents.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is just “smoothing out the bumps” before making Mexico pay for the wall.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lumps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lumps, bumps, what’s the difference?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jumps
LikeLiked by 2 people
Moguls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mounds
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almond Joy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes you feel like a nut.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes you don’t!
LikeLike
Picture perfect. Did Bannon call May & ask the color of her suit? LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
More likely, Her ppl called Bannon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anticipate a “Progressive” Trade Deal that repays America for what Mexico has looted from our country, but without immediately precipitating an overthrow of the Mexican government.
Mexico will “progressively” give better and better terms to America with each and every passing year. FIRST they will pay for the wall, one way or another, and it will be perfectly clear. The fastest way to get past that hurdle is to draw CASH from the $22 Billion another earlier commenter mentioned that Mexico just recovered from a cartel.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Face-saving win-win cover story that sets up Shock N Awe against the Cartels:
The Mexican CARTEL paid for the wall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump congratulates Nieto for his “leadership and creativity”.
President Nieto congratulates Trump for his “commitment to rinse and repeat, SHARING in the REWARDS for taking out the REST of the CARTELS”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly correct Black Knight! Neito is going to have no choice but to go after the drug cartels to be able to obtain enough money to pay for the wall. Get rid of the drug cartels and the need for weapons dries up. Win-Win for both countries!
President Trump is a genius!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You got it. Which is why Nieto is going to be ground into powder by TPTB in Mexico and Trump’s wall. I half expect Little Ricky to end up dead over this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Maybe Nieto can have Duarte (from Phillipines) come in and help him round them up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
My sister said this the other day. We were talking about this and she said she had a feeling the cartels were going to be annihilated and their money confiscated for the wall.
If it happens I will give her the john Titor Time Travel Award for predicting the next Trumpian win!
LikeLiked by 5 people
With all the money the cartels have, we could build three walls.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Love your reference, missmarple!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As well you should, Miss Marple2! I get the feeling she won’t let you forget it, either!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When shaking hands, Trump always seems to take the ‘underhand’ position even though I have read that politicians fight for the overhand position especially during photo ops. I find it interesting that Trump who is very optics-oriented simply is confident enough not to play to this body-language signal. Trump is so alpha he just owns the zone
LikeLiked by 15 people
We noticed that, too.
Terrifically gracious and so deft in doing it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
it’s how a gentleman always takes a lady’s hand in greeting.
i’m sure PM may was first to extend her hand in greeting – a proper gentleman would never initiate first contact with a lady. i’m sure she knew and easily avoided any awkward moment of hesitation for my donny john.
but trump’s a misogynistic pig and a kitty grab talker – he just got lucky with this one.
yeah, right – losers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contrast the photo above with one of Trump and Obama shaking hands in the Oval Office on the Thursday after the election. He took the overhand position and forced Obama to extend his arm awkwardly. It is clear whom he respects more.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s also about being a gentleman. I believe President Trump (sounds good, doesn’t it?) does this here though as a negotiator. He wants the opposing party to feel like they’re in control and as comfortable as possible so that Pres. Trump then has an easier time exercising leverage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
With a big dominant guy like Trump this is wise and looks balanced.
He also like to move the hands of others higher with the underhand. You can see that when he shakes Pelosis hands for example. She was almost lifted out of her shoes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Photoshop job of the mariachi band absolutely slays me every time I see it
LikeLiked by 17 people
Me too,
Outstanding
LikeLike
I want a poster. Anyone know if they are being sold yet?
Anyone want to go into business and sell them?
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the President and the Prime Minister met, Theresa May has been criticized in Britain by certain politicians and journalists for not ‘confronting’ the US President.
Guess who these people are. The people that still hope to cancel Brexit and tie Britain to EU.
US and Britain having a strong relationship is a threat to their globalist plan
LikeLiked by 5 people
Confronting? haha.
A confrontation on bended knee with a plea for forgiveness and mercy…
That little tirade last summer turned into some hidden leverage for our guy, no doubt.
But DailyMail starts off with an article on the misspelling of Theresa! Since that, of course, is such an insult to their PM.
Which is way more an insult than banning her from entry to the USA would have been./s
I personally do not see that as an accidental misspelling, but rather as a hint-hit. Lol.
The quaich is for whisky mostly. As a gesture of friendship to a non-drinker. Another lil hit.
The nuances are laughable. But you gotta look to see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But it is Scottish, like President Trump’s mother … At least it wasn’t an ipod …
LikeLike
The quaich, “It is a token of hospitality and a symbol of kinship.
The cup’s two handles are intended to signify trust on the part of the giver and the receiver.”
LikeLike
*from BBC info
LikeLike
has the Michael Savage ban been lifted yet in UK?
LikeLike
I know, its “the symbol of friendship” but where was the friendship last summer, hmmm?
LikeLike
uhhhh….is it the….uhhh…..refugees? 🙂
LikeLike
Lol. These people, I swear. What exactly do they want her to confront him about? What business does she have telling Trump how to handle our Nation’s affairs? They need to stop worrying about President Trump and focus on getting Brexit accomplished, since that is how their country voted.
LikeLike
The Art of the Deal, this was a good thing to do Nieto gets to save face it strengthens their relationship.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Washington Post in the tank for Europe…
LA Times in the tank for China…
and now NY Time in the tank for Mexico…
So much for an unbiased free media.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s because Carlos Slim owns the NYT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. It’s pretty much become his personal blog.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our president should introduce him to Twitter – much bigger audience.
LikeLike
And he owns the Bushes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trisha Reagan on FBN today was saying that Mexican President wants to work with Trump, but he must do it in a way so as to save face, and not look like he caved.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brexit is not “accomplished”…yet:
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-38720320
LikeLike
I have little doubt that US-British trade deals are conditional on Brexit being accomplished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Give it time – it has President Trump’s blessing – can’t imagine it won’t happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A phone call instead of a face-to-face meeting eliminates cameras, thus “saving face” for Presidente Pina Nieto.
In that his face is not on tape all over the Mexican news “playing nice” with President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
and traveling which exposes the Mex Prez to danger.
LikeLike
The negotiators will find a “win win” solution to paying for the wall. We will get paid, but it has to be done in a way that doesn’t destabilize the Mexican government to the point that the leftists win their upcoming presidential election next year. An outright line item in the renegotiated agreement that says “wall payment” is not going to happen…it will be nuanced to the point that both sides can claim victory on the issue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taxing the remittances is the easiest and least obtrusive way to get Mexico to pay for the wall. It also puts pressure on the illegals who are sending the money home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump quote from Art of the Deal;
When it comes to knowing how to make a deal, you either have it, or you don’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Clinton’s reset button said exactly what it was meant to say. “Overcharged.”
A nuanced dig at Russia in their uranium deal no doubt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the fact that the wall is now a given. I honestly never thought the government would secure the border and now the debate is the best way to get Mexico to pay for it. Even if Mexico doesn’t pay for the wall, I still consider a wall the US pays for a win.
I think that the real negotiation is how to make it look like Mexico wins something too despite the fact Trump gets them to pay paid for the border wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would say that as long as we don’t line every Mexican rapist and murderer, currently in our prison system, up against The Wall and execute them – that should be considered a “win” for Mexico.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We give them aid in getting rid of the cartels and we get to keep a “finder’s fee.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Uh, that did not go so well when Bush Sr was CIA, now did it? Greed can do bad things.
And how about “giving weapons and assistance and training” kinda like over in the ME? How did that work out for us? Do we really want an ISIS-style US-armed Mexican military just beyond our southern walled border in a decade?
If the USA gives any “help” this time, it needs to be the US Military going in to get rid of the cartels and their drugs and blood money, drug fields and drug factories
by blowing them and the filthy lucre away once and for all, with the clear request of the Mexican government and the people of Mexico. (Will never never happen, I know. But that is the right thing to do.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, I think that is what we WILL do. “Help” is how you define it, and I believe Trump and Mattis are not interested in the ineffective type.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Texas may want to use the Wall as a back stop to death penalty firing squads, would be interesting 🙄
LikeLike
It was always a given. Otherwise President Trump would not have campaigned on it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Every dollar spent on ‘made in USA’ instead of ‘made in Mexico’ pays for the wall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously, you could structure this as a win for Mexico by Trump saying he doesn’t want to hurt the Mexicans so instead he will just take those rat-fink cartel’s money and by the way, round them all up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
BANG! And then, president .45 holsters his 1911.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I Like ^^THIS!^^
Please add;
“holsters his .45, after reloading magazine.”
Ready for More BANGS!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Sundance!,
for providing My daily “Fix”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the Bartender sure knows how to serve ’em up 🍻
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why Mexico will pay for the wall
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/why_mexico_will_pay_for_the_wall.html
…”What liberals have ignored is the severe consequences of slack U.S. borders for Mexico. Mexican society and the Mexican economy have been severely distorted and held hostage for decades by criminal gangs that make their living smuggling drugs and migrants into the U.S. Their access to and control over the U.S. border are precisely what has brought them power and wealth, while unleashing a long-term scourge on Mexican society. These gangs murder, kidnap, and extort innocent Mexican citizens. They corrupt the Mexican police and military. They transport illegal migrants to the U.S. – extorting, exploiting, raping, and murdering them along the way. They transport drugs to the U.S., undermining our civil society and killing our citizens. They instill fear and violence across Mexican society, preventing it from achieving the stable, middle-class society that NAFTA promised. These truths are well documented in news reports, testimony from ranchers who own border land, and movies.”…
… “Shutting down the U.S. border will reduce or eliminate the power and wealth of these criminal gangs and their stranglehold over Mexican society. Once they no longer have access to the U.S. border, they will no longer have access to the source of their wealth and power.”…
Nieto could take the position he is working with Trump to help improve the lives of Mexican people, in Mexico, and reduce human trafficking.
Then he’d only have to “save face” with the cartels.
Hmmmm….. Trump vs Cartels who’s the badder enemy? (Trump would likely help eliminate the cartels as well).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope President Trump has Mexico make a public apology to the working citizens of the United States for subsidizing millions of their citizens for decades. These people are always full of pride but have done nothing but feed off the United States taxpayer. They took too much to be full of pride. They should apologize and thank us. We owe them nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel the same way about Britain, with their blatant insults toward a presidential candidate during a presidential campaign last summer. Clearly and openly trying to interfere with our elections through outrageous slander.
But that’s not politically expedient.
So President Trump is basically shaming them by being kind and gracious in exchange for their nastiness. For all the Brit-aristocratic air-lifted noses, la-te-da and lifted pinky fingers and high teas…Brit manners, recalling last summer, come off as atrocious, completely lacking in sensibility and downright beastial.
I have a feeling the “hit-back” part might be subtle. But payback is hell.
(Don’t give me Obama-Brexit: that’s no excuse and not comparable at all, Brits, as it was not a PM election, no Prime Minister candidate was – like a future President was- deliberately, by the government, intentionally, brutally, slandered and potentially banned, on national Television for weeks.)
Anyway an apology won’t get our money back from Mexico, and Trump told us during campaign he does not blame them, they were “smarter than our leaders.” (Actually they were hand in hand with our former leaders, but ya gotta admit, the former leaders are and were really stupid, so being hand-in-hand doesn’t make Mexico particularly bright either.)
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is so fun watching President Trump’s years of business negotiating experience become a giant lifting point for America. The media and their Leftist worshippers have shown themselves complete fools to underestimate the world-leading skills and courage of Donald Trump. DJT is roaring through the socialist cesspool like a Category 5 hurricane.
We are seeing, IN WEEK ONE, the massive difference between “community organizing” BS and actual accomplishment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And they said Trump had no experience to be President… turns out, that was a “plus”.
Obama spent all his time on the golf course or reading teleprompters…
Hillary would have spent all of her time doing face-plants….
But Trump spends his time preparing, staffing, delegating, deciding, directing, leading…. in a word “ACTING”, fulfilling his promises. I’m glad he had no presidential experience.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He had no experience as a smarmy politician, but he dealt with many, so he knew quite well what they meant by “political experience.” They meant “he’s not buyable and plyable.”
He had excellent experience as a chief Executive, for our Executive Branch.
LikeLiked by 3 people
there is a disturbance in the Force, young Jedi
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly believe this whole “outlandish negotiation in public” (synthesis of MSM) is really POTUS negotiating with China using Mexico as a proxy to show how serious he is. China must now know that there is a new Sheriff in the USA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct. And ping ding ling went to Davos for the first time ever and promoted globalization. He had no idea how weak this made him look to Trump. If you want to curry favor with the king you don’t meet with those who seek his overthrow.
LikeLike
What a nice Friday afternoon read – thanks all!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The number one duty of the President is to keep the American people safe. If this means additional taxes on alcohol, surely the American people can sacrifice on getting drunk off alcohol not from Mexico. When our soldiers sacrifice their “LIVES” to keep this Country safe, surely the American people can sacrifice booze. Sacrificing booze for safety is not asking for much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But…but…but Tim Kaine speaks Spanish!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m willing to bet the conversation took place in English.
LikeLike
I hope someone looks into this,
An abandoned Walmart in Brownsville, Texas will soon be home to 100’s of illegal immigrant “minors”, many of them late in their teen years, thanks to your federal tax dollars. According to a report from a local ABC affiliate in Brownsville, the facility is currently being converted into a shelter by a nonprofit organization called Southwest Key, which receives the majority of its funding from federal tax dollars via the Office of Refugees Resettlement.
LikeLike
having lived down there i can only ask why bother to build a facility when you have the ‘catholic’ nuns running an illegal immigration smuggling ring right under everyone’s nose, even getting special recognition from our commie pope for a job well done. at the same time, that’s fine, they’ll just be easier to deport, dump them in matamoros and shut the door in the wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope………………….these ‘children’ need to be returned to their home countries. We are not obliged to keep them, feed them, clothe them, whatever……….We are not the babysitters of the world………….send them home.
LikeLike
The number one duty of the President is to keep the American people safe. If this means additional taxes on alcohol, surely the American people can sacrifice Mexican booze for different booze. It would be only a matter time before Mexico concur. When our soldiers sacrifice their “LIVES” to keep this Country safe, surely the American people can sacrifice in keeping America safe. Sacrificing booze for safety is asking little.
LikeLike
There is a perfectly grand Tennessee Whisky manufacturer.
Want to get drunk, or have a drink? Buy Made in USA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_whisky_brands
LikeLike
And for “scotch”
What do you call ‘Scotch’ that’s made in America? – MarketWatch
https://secure.marketwatch.com/story/what-do-you-call-scotch-thats-made-in-america-2015-04-22
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rum and agave
http://railean.com/
LikeLike
Best Vodka from United States – Compare by Price, Flavor and Ratings
http://vodka.underthelabel.com/d/n/United-States
LikeLiked by 1 person
BTW! I rarely drink at all.
But I research a lot.
LikeLike
When you think about the big picture, if we have more jobs, better jobs, better pay, lower taxes, lower health care costs, etc, then we can handle increases in product prices. In the end we will benefit greatly. Better we have an improved economy with more expensive goods than a crap economy and a lot of cheap crap to buy (which is our current state).
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sundance, can you point to or write an article that i can share to explain why Trump is right on using tariffs and why?
I found this article that I think is good but goes into so much more, so i am seeking something more pointed to this exact situation and explained in a way no one does but you. Thanks
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/economics/08/tariff-trade-barrier-basics.asp
LikeLike
This one’s a classic.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2016/11/09/wall-street-main-street-and-global-economics-with-a-donald-trump-victory/
LikeLike
Trump and Nieto will announce that as a job creating stimulus and enhanced border control for drugs, they will jointly build the wall.
LikeLike
Oh dear. The Mexican half will be as porous as swiss cheese: the drug-lord-rulers will demand it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it was Lou Dobbs who said that 1 out of 2 Mexican citizens live in poverty. And our stupid career politicians caved anyway as if we needed Mexico and Mexico didn’t need us! It’s just astounding.
I was thinking about Hillary and Kerry dealing with other countries, especially the ones in the Middle East. Hillary was probably too busy screwing with her phone and repositioning her scrunchie, Kerry was probably scared sh*tless. Neither one of them made any attempt to maintain a position of power, that’s for sure.
LikeLike
If Mexican politicians and drug-lords didn’t rob their own people blind, they would not be so poor.
But it is not our backs that all the poor of this world can ride upon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just wait until Rex Tillerson gets in on this. It would be 3-D chess on a elevated plane of existence
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is the first US President that did not need to take a knee to anybody else’s money. Not their fault- our US reps have had to take donations to win. Carlos Sims is used to writing a check and getting some leverage. Without that from ANYONE, what leverage does any county have in negotiating bi-lateral trade? Our Senators will out themselves so obviously trying to rep positions the donors have demanded….McCain, Portman, Graham are just the obvious. It will be obvious, and we will call them out.
LikeLike
Linda was already obvious crying for tequila, poor lush
LikeLike
This is why America was the target of the anti-American Alinskite socialist globalist elitists, POSING as Americans. It remains so.
LikeLike
How come Obama, and DC politicians have let us get this ripped off.
LikeLike
Resistance is futile…
LikeLike
PRESIDENT TRUMP replicates the BEST of his Predecessors:
“The Art of the Deal”
Thomas Jefferson: √
Andrew Jackson: √
Abraham Lincoln: √
Teddy Roosevelt: HELL Yeah!
Talk softly, carry a BIG stick and ask “Who’s First?”
LikeLike
Trump to Nieto: What do you want most?
Nieto: To save face on paying for the wall … and live to see it
Trump: What else will you give to keep the details private?
Nieto: The Cartel Bank Accounts and the End of the Drug Trade
Trump: Deal.
LikeLike
No one has mentioned the immense panic that would ensue in Mexico if we (U.S.) even HINTED at a State Department Travel Advisory outlining the drug/gang violence and corruption in Mexico and advising U.S. citizens not to travel to Mexico. I believe tourism is their 2nd largest source of income. I wonder how long before this is brought up in the phone calls???
LikeLike
Who knows, perhaps it was?
LikeLike
I’ve never actually witnessed a Mexican standoff before, very exciting…pass the popcorn!
LikeLike