Expanding Leverage – President Trump, Theresa May and Mexico’s President Nieto – Hour Long Phone Call…

President Donald Trump holds so much leverage in any negotiations with trade partners, especially Mexico, it is quite staggering to contemplate.

trump convention 2

♦ TRADE – An awakening electorate and economic voters throughout the United States  are quickly recognizing a simple truth:

The scope of U.S. leverage is exponentially stronger in bi-lateral trade deals.

The United States is the largest economic market in the world.  Multilateral trade deals with bundles of nations benefit the smaller fish within the deal.  However, direct one-on-one “bilateral trade deals” always benefit the biggest fish, because the biggest fish holds all the leverage.

Donald Trump has been talking about this for decades.  Our massive market provides all the leverage needed for trade terms favorable to Americans. “Take it or leave it”, a phrase only for the entity holding the strongest hand.  However, frustratingly our national leadership has approached historic trade as if we hold a responsibility to lessen our own national value to the benefit of other nations.

trump-and-may-4♦ Context –  All of the economic activity within every European Union state combined does not exceed the economy of the United States.

With Brexit accomplished – simply the possibility of a mutually beneficial trade deal between the U.K (May) and the U.S. (Trump) is enough to provide Theresa May with leverage to scare the E.U. into trade terms beneficial for Great Britain.

This brutal reality frustrates liberals in the UK to no end.  This reality also annoys the globalists within the EU who gnash their teeth in similar angst.

To accomplish her objective Prime Minister May needs President Trump much more than Trump needs May.  But Trump wants Brexit to succeed, so he’ll do all he can to fulfill the leverage request and be overly generous in that regard.

Ideologically PM May knows pro-Brexit Trump will assist, generously, easily.  Politically the UK moonbats also know this.  Ergo the liberal loons ramp up the insufferable criticisms against President Trump that are tonal, not policy based.

Look at any EU leftist media and you will see their shouting between the lines: ‘curse you villain’.   U.S. President Trump is the existential threat to moonbats in the EU.

theresa-may-and-donald-trump

Additionally, the Mexican Government knows they have absolutely zero leverage against the T-Rex powerhouse known as Trump and the economy of the United States.  Not slight leverage, ZERO leverage.   That was why Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim (owner of the New York Times) held a presser today and begged the people of Mexico to support President Peña Nieto.

A trade deficit of $60 billion/yr.  A Mexican economy with 80% export dependency to the U.S.; and $25 billion in transactional U.S. to Mexico remittances subsidizing it’s citizenry.

It’s not even a question that President Trump holds all the leverage during this phone call:

The United States President Donald J. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto spoke by phone this morning for an hour.  The call was mutually arranged by their teams.

The two had a productive and constructive call regarding the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the current trade deficit the United States has with Mexico, the importance of the friendship between the two nations, and the need for the two nations to work together to stop drug cartels, drug trafficking and illegal guns and arms sales.

With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

Both presidents have instructed their teams to continue the dialogue to strengthen this important strategic and economic relationship in a constructive way.  (White House)

trump nietomake mexico great again 3

  1. Tejas Rob says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    With respect to payment for the border wall, both presidents recognize their clear and very public differences of positions on this issue but have agreed to work these differences out as part of a comprehensive discussion on all aspects of the bilateral relationship.

    Mexico will bend the knee. They have no choice. They WILL pay for the wall, no 20% tariff needed.

    I love winning!

  2. Michelle says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    So the Mexican president said they agreed not to discuss the wall payment in public. That’s a good sign!

  3. Patriot Lady says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    And the media continues to remind us that “Honest journalism is dead”. From today’s Cleveland Plain Dealer…..
    http://www.cleveland.com/metro/index.ssf/2017/01/president_trumps_20_percent_ta.html#incart_river_home_pop

    • fleporeblog says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      I found a little nugget from the D Senator that will b up for reelection in a state that our President won by 9%.

      Said a statement from Sen. Sherrod Brown, another Ohio Democrat:

      “No one has fought harder than I have to level the playing field for American workers, and I can tell you that this is not a well thought out trade policy designed to help Ohio workers and manufacturers. In fact, it would hurt Ohio’s auto, steel and aluminum supply chains among others and raise prices for hard-working Americans.”

      Mr. Brown is a fool! President DJT is the only one that truly has the back of all Ohioans.

      • ledepoloable says:
        January 27, 2017 at 5:59 pm

        Brown is about as far to the left as you can get.He needs to be replaced yesterday.Hopefully there will be a strong Republican candidate that will help Sherrod to join Clinton on the sidelines.

        • fleporeblog says:
          January 27, 2017 at 6:20 pm

          I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen! As long as the R runs in full support of our President’s policies

          • HonorDefendBuckeye says:
            January 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

            Brown up in ’18. Likely opponent is Josh Mandel who is military vet and currently State Treasurer since 2010. Has won two statewide races, but lost against Brown in 2012. He will term limited out in 2018 and is already raising money for 2nd Senate challenge.

            He generally talks a good game (we all know how reliable that is), but he still has much to prove to the general voter. He has worked to make the office more efficient. He endorsed Rubio early on for President which is hard to judge – he took fire for not backing Kasich which seems very wise, but supporting the twerp from Florida is not the best recommendation either.

        • spacette55 says:
          January 27, 2017 at 6:32 pm

          When he loses re-election, he can start an new career cohosting Hillary’s new progressive talk show.

      • Bob says:
        January 27, 2017 at 6:35 pm

        Is he up in 18?

  4. Risasi says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Nieto = Puppet for the 37 families who actually run Mehico…follow the money. In this case drugs.

  5. ejay says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    And don’t forget Carlos Slim (Helu is his actual last name – He is really Lebanese- From Wikipedia!) and his rather conciliatory press conference, attempting to calm the Mexican markets and keep the negotiations positive. Truly, I am getting just a little tired of winning…. JUST KIDDING!!!!!

  6. Dale says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Trump is just “smoothing out the bumps” before making Mexico pay for the wall.

  7. furtive says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Picture perfect. Did Bannon call May & ask the color of her suit? LOL

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Anticipate a “Progressive” Trade Deal that repays America for what Mexico has looted from our country, but without immediately precipitating an overthrow of the Mexican government.

    Mexico will “progressively” give better and better terms to America with each and every passing year. FIRST they will pay for the wall, one way or another, and it will be perfectly clear. The fastest way to get past that hurdle is to draw CASH from the $22 Billion another earlier commenter mentioned that Mexico just recovered from a cartel.

  9. bluesky says:
    January 27, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    When shaking hands, Trump always seems to take the ‘underhand’ position even though I have read that politicians fight for the overhand position especially during photo ops. I find it interesting that Trump who is very optics-oriented simply is confident enough not to play to this body-language signal. Trump is so alpha he just owns the zone

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      We noticed that, too.
      Terrifically gracious and so deft in doing it.

      • the blacksmith says:
        January 27, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        it’s how a gentleman always takes a lady’s hand in greeting.
        i’m sure PM may was first to extend her hand in greeting – a proper gentleman would never initiate first contact with a lady. i’m sure she knew and easily avoided any awkward moment of hesitation for my donny john.
        but trump’s a misogynistic pig and a kitty grab talker – he just got lucky with this one.
        yeah, right – losers.

    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:14 pm

      Contrast the photo above with one of Trump and Obama shaking hands in the Oval Office on the Thursday after the election. He took the overhand position and forced Obama to extend his arm awkwardly. It is clear whom he respects more.

    • AZ_Giggles says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      It’s also about being a gentleman. I believe President Trump (sounds good, doesn’t it?) does this here though as a negotiator. He wants the opposing party to feel like they’re in control and as comfortable as possible so that Pres. Trump then has an easier time exercising leverage.

    • Trumped1 says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      With a big dominant guy like Trump this is wise and looks balanced.
      He also like to move the hands of others higher with the underhand. You can see that when he shakes Pelosis hands for example. She was almost lifted out of her shoes.


  10. Claygate Pearmain says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    That Photoshop job of the mariachi band absolutely slays me every time I see it

  11. fedback says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    After the President and the Prime Minister met, Theresa May has been criticized in Britain by certain politicians and journalists for not ‘confronting’ the US President.
    Guess who these people are. The people that still hope to cancel Brexit and tie Britain to EU.
    US and Britain having a strong relationship is a threat to their globalist plan

    • KBR says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:23 pm

      Confronting? haha.

      A confrontation on bended knee with a plea for forgiveness and mercy…

      That little tirade last summer turned into some hidden leverage for our guy, no doubt.

      But DailyMail starts off with an article on the misspelling of Theresa! Since that, of course, is such an insult to their PM.

      Which is way more an insult than banning her from entry to the USA would have been./s

      I personally do not see that as an accidental misspelling, but rather as a hint-hit. Lol.

      The quaich is for whisky mostly. As a gesture of friendship to a non-drinker. Another lil hit.

      The nuances are laughable. But you gotta look to see it.

    • whoseyore says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:32 pm

      uhhhh….is it the….uhhh…..refugees? 🙂

    • Atomic Betty says:
      January 27, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Lol. These people, I swear. What exactly do they want her to confront him about? What business does she have telling Trump how to handle our Nation’s affairs? They need to stop worrying about President Trump and focus on getting Brexit accomplished, since that is how their country voted.

  12. snaggletooths says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    The Art of the Deal, this was a good thing to do Nieto gets to save face it strengthens their relationship.

  13. Charles says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Washington Post in the tank for Europe…

    LA Times in the tank for China…

    and now NY Time in the tank for Mexico…

    So much for an unbiased free media.

  14. muffyroberts says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Trisha Reagan on FBN today was saying that Mexican President wants to work with Trump, but he must do it in a way so as to save face, and not look like he caved.

  16. KBR says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    A phone call instead of a face-to-face meeting eliminates cameras, thus “saving face” for Presidente Pina Nieto.

    In that his face is not on tape all over the Mexican news “playing nice” with President Trump.

  17. SoCal Patriot says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    The negotiators will find a “win win” solution to paying for the wall. We will get paid, but it has to be done in a way that doesn’t destabilize the Mexican government to the point that the leftists win their upcoming presidential election next year. An outright line item in the renegotiated agreement that says “wall payment” is not going to happen…it will be nuanced to the point that both sides can claim victory on the issue.

    • Paco Loco says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:45 pm

      Taxing the remittances is the easiest and least obtrusive way to get Mexico to pay for the wall. It also puts pressure on the illegals who are sending the money home.

  18. muffyroberts says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Trump quote from Art of the Deal;

    When it comes to knowing how to make a deal, you either have it, or you don’t.

  19. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:15 pm

  20. sahm2016 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I love the fact that the wall is now a given. I honestly never thought the government would secure the border and now the debate is the best way to get Mexico to pay for it. Even if Mexico doesn’t pay for the wall, I still consider a wall the US pays for a win.

    I think that the real negotiation is how to make it look like Mexico wins something too despite the fact Trump gets them to pay paid for the border wall.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      I would say that as long as we don’t line every Mexican rapist and murderer, currently in our prison system, up against The Wall and execute them – that should be considered a “win” for Mexico.

    • missmarple2 says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      We give them aid in getting rid of the cartels and we get to keep a “finder’s fee.”

      • KBR says:
        January 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

        Uh, that did not go so well when Bush Sr was CIA, now did it? Greed can do bad things.

        And how about “giving weapons and assistance and training” kinda like over in the ME? How did that work out for us? Do we really want an ISIS-style US-armed Mexican military just beyond our southern walled border in a decade?

        If the USA gives any “help” this time, it needs to be the US Military going in to get rid of the cartels and their drugs and blood money, drug fields and drug factories
        by blowing them and the filthy lucre away once and for all, with the clear request of the Mexican government and the people of Mexico. (Will never never happen, I know. But that is the right thing to do.)

        • missmarple2 says:
          January 27, 2017 at 6:12 pm

          Actually, I think that is what we WILL do. “Help” is how you define it, and I believe Trump and Mattis are not interested in the ineffective type.

      • nightmare on k st says:
        January 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm

        Texas may want to use the Wall as a back stop to death penalty firing squads, would be interesting 🙄

    • muffyroberts says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      It was always a given. Otherwise President Trump would not have campaigned on it.

    • wjb105 says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Every dollar spent on ‘made in USA’ instead of ‘made in Mexico’ pays for the wall.

  21. missmarple2 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Seriously, you could structure this as a win for Mexico by Trump saying he doesn’t want to hurt the Mexicans so instead he will just take those rat-fink cartel’s money and by the way, round them all up.

  22. MIKE says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    BANG! And then, president .45 holsters his 1911.

  23. Southern Son says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Thank You Sundance!,
    for providing My daily “Fix”.

  24. Charles says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Why Mexico will pay for the wall
    http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/01/why_mexico_will_pay_for_the_wall.html

    …”What liberals have ignored is the severe consequences of slack U.S. borders for Mexico. Mexican society and the Mexican economy have been severely distorted and held hostage for decades by criminal gangs that make their living smuggling drugs and migrants into the U.S. Their access to and control over the U.S. border are precisely what has brought them power and wealth, while unleashing a long-term scourge on Mexican society. These gangs murder, kidnap, and extort innocent Mexican citizens. They corrupt the Mexican police and military. They transport illegal migrants to the U.S. – extorting, exploiting, raping, and murdering them along the way. They transport drugs to the U.S., undermining our civil society and killing our citizens. They instill fear and violence across Mexican society, preventing it from achieving the stable, middle-class society that NAFTA promised. These truths are well documented in news reports, testimony from ranchers who own border land, and movies.”…

    … “Shutting down the U.S. border will reduce or eliminate the power and wealth of these criminal gangs and their stranglehold over Mexican society. Once they no longer have access to the U.S. border, they will no longer have access to the source of their wealth and power.”…

    Nieto could take the position he is working with Trump to help improve the lives of Mexican people, in Mexico, and reduce human trafficking.

    Then he’d only have to “save face” with the cartels.

    Hmmmm….. Trump vs Cartels who’s the badder enemy? (Trump would likely help eliminate the cartels as well).

  25. LKA in LA says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    I hope President Trump has Mexico make a public apology to the working citizens of the United States for subsidizing millions of their citizens for decades. These people are always full of pride but have done nothing but feed off the United States taxpayer. They took too much to be full of pride. They should apologize and thank us. We owe them nothing!

    • KBR says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      I feel the same way about Britain, with their blatant insults toward a presidential candidate during a presidential campaign last summer. Clearly and openly trying to interfere with our elections through outrageous slander.

      But that’s not politically expedient.

      So President Trump is basically shaming them by being kind and gracious in exchange for their nastiness. For all the Brit-aristocratic air-lifted noses, la-te-da and lifted pinky fingers and high teas…Brit manners, recalling last summer, come off as atrocious, completely lacking in sensibility and downright beastial.

      I have a feeling the “hit-back” part might be subtle. But payback is hell.

      (Don’t give me Obama-Brexit: that’s no excuse and not comparable at all, Brits, as it was not a PM election, no Prime Minister candidate was – like a future President was- deliberately, by the government, intentionally, brutally, slandered and potentially banned, on national Television for weeks.)

      Anyway an apology won’t get our money back from Mexico, and Trump told us during campaign he does not blame them, they were “smarter than our leaders.” (Actually they were hand in hand with our former leaders, but ya gotta admit, the former leaders are and were really stupid, so being hand-in-hand doesn’t make Mexico particularly bright either.)

  26. Ficklefinger says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    It is so fun watching President Trump’s years of business negotiating experience become a giant lifting point for America. The media and their Leftist worshippers have shown themselves complete fools to underestimate the world-leading skills and courage of Donald Trump. DJT is roaring through the socialist cesspool like a Category 5 hurricane.

    We are seeing, IN WEEK ONE, the massive difference between “community organizing” BS and actual accomplishment.

    • Charles says:
      January 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

      And they said Trump had no experience to be President… turns out, that was a “plus”.

      Obama spent all his time on the golf course or reading teleprompters…
      Hillary would have spent all of her time doing face-plants….

      But Trump spends his time preparing, staffing, delegating, deciding, directing, leading…. in a word “ACTING”, fulfilling his promises. I’m glad he had no presidential experience.

      • KBR says:
        January 27, 2017 at 6:11 pm

        He had no experience as a smarmy politician, but he dealt with many, so he knew quite well what they meant by “political experience.” They meant “he’s not buyable and plyable.”

        He had excellent experience as a chief Executive, for our Executive Branch.

    • nightmare on k st says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      there is a disturbance in the Force, young Jedi

  27. Sanj says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I truly believe this whole “outlandish negotiation in public” (synthesis of MSM) is really POTUS negotiating with China using Mexico as a proxy to show how serious he is. China must now know that there is a new Sheriff in the USA!

    • Bob says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      Correct. And ping ding ling went to Davos for the first time ever and promoted globalization. He had no idea how weak this made him look to Trump. If you want to curry favor with the king you don’t meet with those who seek his overthrow.

  28. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    What a nice Friday afternoon read – thanks all!!

  29. Deborah says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    The number one duty of the President is to keep the American people safe. If this means additional taxes on alcohol, surely the American people can sacrifice on getting drunk off alcohol not from Mexico. When our soldiers sacrifice their “LIVES” to keep this Country safe, surely the American people can sacrifice booze. Sacrificing booze for safety is not asking for much.

  30. Alison says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    But…but…but Tim Kaine speaks Spanish!!!!

  31. Dennis Leonard says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I hope someone looks into this,

    An abandoned Walmart in Brownsville, Texas will soon be home to 100’s of illegal immigrant “minors”, many of them late in their teen years, thanks to your federal tax dollars. According to a report from a local ABC affiliate in Brownsville, the facility is currently being converted into a shelter by a nonprofit organization called Southwest Key, which receives the majority of its funding from federal tax dollars via the Office of Refugees Resettlement.

    A Southwest Key spokeswoman confirmed the facility is set to open on March. They said it’ll be to welcome unaccompanied minors who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

    It will be the 4th facility in Brownsville to shelter children, under the age of 17, who have crossed into the U.S. without an adult.

    Southwest Key is federally funded by the Office of Refugees Resettlement. The group’s mission is to provide a safe environment for unaccompanied children while they wait to be reunited with a sponsor or relative in the U.S.

    Southwest Key officials said children are supervised during their stay. The program ensures youngsters have a safe place to sleep, are fed, educated and also have access to healthcare and counseling services.

    • petszmom says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      having lived down there i can only ask why bother to build a facility when you have the ‘catholic’ nuns running an illegal immigration smuggling ring right under everyone’s nose, even getting special recognition from our commie pope for a job well done. at the same time, that’s fine, they’ll just be easier to deport, dump them in matamoros and shut the door in the wall.

    • susiepuma says:
      January 27, 2017 at 7:06 pm

      Nope………………….these ‘children’ need to be returned to their home countries. We are not obliged to keep them, feed them, clothe them, whatever……….We are not the babysitters of the world………….send them home.

  32. Deborah says:
    January 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    The number one duty of the President is to keep the American people safe. If this means additional taxes on alcohol, surely the American people can sacrifice Mexican booze for different booze. It would be only a matter time before Mexico concur. When our soldiers sacrifice their “LIVES” to keep this Country safe, surely the American people can sacrifice in keeping America safe. Sacrificing booze for safety is asking little.

  34. Trumppin says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Sundance, can you point to or write an article that i can share to explain why Trump is right on using tariffs and why?
    I found this article that I think is good but goes into so much more, so i am seeking something more pointed to this exact situation and explained in a way no one does but you. Thanks
    http://www.investopedia.com/articles/economics/08/tariff-trade-barrier-basics.asp

  35. tax2much says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Trump and Nieto will announce that as a job creating stimulus and enhanced border control for drugs, they will jointly build the wall.

  37. Concerned says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I think it was Lou Dobbs who said that 1 out of 2 Mexican citizens live in poverty. And our stupid career politicians caved anyway as if we needed Mexico and Mexico didn’t need us! It’s just astounding.

    I was thinking about Hillary and Kerry dealing with other countries, especially the ones in the Middle East. Hillary was probably too busy screwing with her phone and repositioning her scrunchie, Kerry was probably scared sh*tless. Neither one of them made any attempt to maintain a position of power, that’s for sure.

    • KBR says:
      January 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      If Mexican politicians and drug-lords didn’t rob their own people blind, they would not be so poor.

      But it is not our backs that all the poor of this world can ride upon.

  38. jefcool64 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    Just wait until Rex Tillerson gets in on this. It would be 3-D chess on a elevated plane of existence

  39. tampafan says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Trump is the first US President that did not need to take a knee to anybody else’s money. Not their fault- our US reps have had to take donations to win. Carlos Sims is used to writing a check and getting some leverage. Without that from ANYONE, what leverage does any county have in negotiating bi-lateral trade? Our Senators will out themselves so obviously trying to rep positions the donors have demanded….McCain, Portman, Graham are just the obvious. It will be obvious, and we will call them out.

  40. john lorenz says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    This is why America was the target of the anti-American Alinskite socialist globalist elitists, POSING as Americans. It remains so.

  41. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 27, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    How come Obama, and DC politicians have let us get this ripped off.

  42. mcfyre2012 says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Resistance is futile…

  43. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    PRESIDENT TRUMP replicates the BEST of his Predecessors:
    “The Art of the Deal”

    Thomas Jefferson: √
    Andrew Jackson: √
    Abraham Lincoln: √
    Teddy Roosevelt: HELL Yeah!

    Talk softly, carry a BIG stick and ask “Who’s First?”

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 27, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Trump to Nieto: What do you want most?
      Nieto: To save face on paying for the wall … and live to see it
      Trump: What else will you give to keep the details private?
      Nieto: The Cartel Bank Accounts and the End of the Drug Trade
      Trump: Deal.

  44. StrandedinCA says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    No one has mentioned the immense panic that would ensue in Mexico if we (U.S.) even HINTED at a State Department Travel Advisory outlining the drug/gang violence and corruption in Mexico and advising U.S. citizens not to travel to Mexico. I believe tourism is their 2nd largest source of income. I wonder how long before this is brought up in the phone calls???

  45. Rumsfelt says:
    January 27, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    I’ve never actually witnessed a Mexican standoff before, very exciting…pass the popcorn!

