Prime Minister Theresa May Speech – Republican Philadelphia Conference…

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May attends and speaks GOP Retreat in Philadelphia Pennsylvania:
We will do well with Trump. I missed it ,and can’t figure it out, what does SWJ stand for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Social justice warrior
Social justice whackjob is perhaps more accurate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sows Just Walking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s a globalist and a wimpy conservative (whatever the Brit equivalent of RINO would be called), but she has the good sense to align herself with Trump. Maybe she sees him as coattails she can ride to a Thatcher-like status that she doesn’t really deserve. But any politician who is willing to follow along with President Trump’s wishes is OK by me. We need steadfast allies and there’s not much quality to choose from among politicians.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Britain’s Theresa May in U.S.: Islam is Peaceful, Globalism Good, Climate Change a Priority
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/26/britains-theresa-may-in-u-s-uses-daesh-instead-of-islamic-state-proclaims-belief-in-liberty-despite-expanding-uk-surveillance-state/
I thought I read somewhere that works for the Rothchilds….go away Ms May
exactly, the Globalists are trying to coopt Trump, every way imaginable..
LikeLike
Complete B.S. nicely packaged.
Typical suicidal European talk. Nothing new here. Same old.
Islam is great and lets keep everything like it is. Sickening.
Sent from my iPad
She was good I thought, said all the right stuff…..Maggie she ain’t……
Yikes. I thought she and Trump were at least somewhat simpatico. She totally reamed President Trump — and while a guest at the GOP retreat, too!
Looks and sounds like I thought WRONG. Dang.
Yep, this old hag is no Maggie Thatcher and I do believe that Mr. Trump will very subtly inform Ms. May. I listened to her speech and thought it was very condescending …… more like I know more than you do and you better listen to me………………………..we make speak almost the same language and your country may have been around a lot longer than ours, but no one is ever going to tell us what to do…………..stick it where the sun don’t shine, Ms. May.
Wow. Thoughts going through my head was “globalist”, but she is also agrees with the Enlightenment theory that gave way to bloodshed and slaughter in the late 1700’s. It was the rise of the “Elite”, those who thought they were the intellectuals, and then there was the peasants. They rid themselves of their religion by murdering priest, nuns, monks and other religions save one: the Lady of Reason– thinking that was higher than God. They chose to stand tall to be “free” to be atheists.
Sounds very similar to where we stand today.
Where’s Nigel when you need him with that hook to yank her off the stage?
Paul Ryan in drag in my opinion
I’ve read enough about this speech Blah, Blah Islam, Globalism, EU….No don’t like her at all.
Hope Trump can clue her into reality.
The only national political woman that I admire is LePen, she gets it.
I posted this in the Presidential thread, but it really should be in this thread:
BreitBart is being way to harsh about Prime Minster Theresa May’s speech and selecting 3 things they and some of us don’t like and dismissing everything else!
This was an excellent speech on the whole – she is clearly moving toward the Trump agenda. She said a number of things that I have never heard her say before. It is an improvement to say the least.
It was a 35 minute speech and they are focusing on about 1-2 minutes to rubbish it.
She has some way to go – and she needs a bit of educating by President Trump with regard to the religion of peace nonsense. BUT she actually referred to Radical Islam a number of times. I don’t think she has ever said that before ?
Point is – this speech as Gateway Pundit rightly promotes, is historic with regard to the renewing of the special relationship. It also shows she is moving in the right direction. President Trump has put the olive branch out and she is grabbing it. Again, some way to go, to say the least and she may never get there, but nonetheless, this speech should be welcomed and is clearly a step in the right direction on the most part.
If anyone can get May to see sense on some of these differences, then President Trump can. He is the master negotiator and educator. If anyone can get Prime Minister May to continue down the right path, then it is President Trump.
The speech generally got the thumbs up from Nigel Farage from what I hear. Because he knows, what it meant, not only historically speaking, but also the direction of travel.
If the chemistry between the two works and they can build the relationship, then this will be great news for Britain and the USA.
I am sure it will be rocky at times, especially at the start, but I think we should wish them both the very best. If President Trump can get Prime Minster May to come along for the ride, it could indeed have the makings of a very special relationship.
To BreitBart – I say chill your heels Kassam, and see some of the positive!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 35,619 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
We will do well with Trump. I missed it ,and can’t figure it out, what does SWJ stand for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Social justice warrior
LikeLiked by 1 person
Social justice whackjob is perhaps more accurate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sows Just Walking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She’s a globalist and a wimpy conservative (whatever the Brit equivalent of RINO would be called), but she has the good sense to align herself with Trump. Maybe she sees him as coattails she can ride to a Thatcher-like status that she doesn’t really deserve. But any politician who is willing to follow along with President Trump’s wishes is OK by me. We need steadfast allies and there’s not much quality to choose from among politicians.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Britain’s Theresa May in U.S.: Islam is Peaceful, Globalism Good, Climate Change a Priority
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/26/britains-theresa-may-in-u-s-uses-daesh-instead-of-islamic-state-proclaims-belief-in-liberty-despite-expanding-uk-surveillance-state/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I read somewhere that works for the Rothchilds….go away Ms May
LikeLiked by 1 person
exactly, the Globalists are trying to coopt Trump, every way imaginable..
LikeLike
Complete B.S. nicely packaged.
Typical suicidal European talk. Nothing new here. Same old.
Islam is great and lets keep everything like it is. Sickening.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sent from my iPad
LikeLike
She was good I thought, said all the right stuff…..Maggie she ain’t……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yikes. I thought she and Trump were at least somewhat simpatico. She totally reamed President Trump — and while a guest at the GOP retreat, too!
Looks and sounds like I thought WRONG. Dang.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, this old hag is no Maggie Thatcher and I do believe that Mr. Trump will very subtly inform Ms. May. I listened to her speech and thought it was very condescending …… more like I know more than you do and you better listen to me………………………..we make speak almost the same language and your country may have been around a lot longer than ours, but no one is ever going to tell us what to do…………..stick it where the sun don’t shine, Ms. May.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Thoughts going through my head was “globalist”, but she is also agrees with the Enlightenment theory that gave way to bloodshed and slaughter in the late 1700’s. It was the rise of the “Elite”, those who thought they were the intellectuals, and then there was the peasants. They rid themselves of their religion by murdering priest, nuns, monks and other religions save one: the Lady of Reason– thinking that was higher than God. They chose to stand tall to be “free” to be atheists.
Sounds very similar to where we stand today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Nigel when you need him with that hook to yank her off the stage?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paul Ryan in drag in my opinion
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve read enough about this speech Blah, Blah Islam, Globalism, EU….No don’t like her at all.
Hope Trump can clue her into reality.
The only national political woman that I admire is LePen, she gets it.
LikeLike
I posted this in the Presidential thread, but it really should be in this thread:
BreitBart is being way to harsh about Prime Minster Theresa May’s speech and selecting 3 things they and some of us don’t like and dismissing everything else!
This was an excellent speech on the whole – she is clearly moving toward the Trump agenda. She said a number of things that I have never heard her say before. It is an improvement to say the least.
It was a 35 minute speech and they are focusing on about 1-2 minutes to rubbish it.
She has some way to go – and she needs a bit of educating by President Trump with regard to the religion of peace nonsense. BUT she actually referred to Radical Islam a number of times. I don’t think she has ever said that before ?
Point is – this speech as Gateway Pundit rightly promotes, is historic with regard to the renewing of the special relationship. It also shows she is moving in the right direction. President Trump has put the olive branch out and she is grabbing it. Again, some way to go, to say the least and she may never get there, but nonetheless, this speech should be welcomed and is clearly a step in the right direction on the most part.
If anyone can get May to see sense on some of these differences, then President Trump can. He is the master negotiator and educator. If anyone can get Prime Minister May to continue down the right path, then it is President Trump.
The speech generally got the thumbs up from Nigel Farage from what I hear. Because he knows, what it meant, not only historically speaking, but also the direction of travel.
If the chemistry between the two works and they can build the relationship, then this will be great news for Britain and the USA.
I am sure it will be rocky at times, especially at the start, but I think we should wish them both the very best. If President Trump can get Prime Minster May to come along for the ride, it could indeed have the makings of a very special relationship.
To BreitBart – I say chill your heels Kassam, and see some of the positive!
LikeLike