Report: President Trump To Announce Border and Immigration Executive Actions Tomorrow…

January 24, 2017

According to several media reports (Fox News and Reuters) President Trump is starting tomorrow with executive action targeted toward the larger immigration policy initiatives discussed throughout the presidential campaign.  Don McGahn is obviously a very busy man:

(Via Fox News)  WASHINGTON –  President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security — including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and other domestic immigration enforcement measures, according to two administration officials.

Later in the week, the president is expected to take steps to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States. One official said the president was expected to roll out immigration measures over the next few days.

[…]  While the specific of Trump’s orders were unclear, both officials said Wednesday’s actions would focus in part on the president’s plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. He has insisted Mexico would pay for the wall, though the Mexican government has repeatedly said it would not.

Trump will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the White House next week.  (read more)

Interestingly, yesterday Mexican President Nieto publicly outlined his top priorities for the meeting with President Donald Trump. Can you guess what the #1 priority is for Nieto?

[…] Pena Nieto gave a speech detailing what Mexico’s baseline negotiating points would be, including economic integration, respect for the rights of migrants and the money they send home.

Those remittances amount to about $25 billion annually and have become a major source of foreign revenue for the country. Trump had originally suggested that the U.S. might retain some of that money to help pay for a wall between the countries, a project he says Mexico will pay for but which Mexico opposes. (link)

64 Responses to Report: President Trump To Announce Border and Immigration Executive Actions Tomorrow…

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 pm

  2. Martin says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:02 pm

  3. teajr says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Mexico is trying to dictate terms LOL.. This will be interesting. If I know Trump, he’ll allow them a way to save face while getting what he wants.

  4. mikebrezzze says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Build that wall Mr President

  6. Major Styles says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Everyday, an America-hating feminist is triggered by President Trump.

    And I frickin love it.

  7. Monadnock says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Forced to watch a bit of CNN this evening – what a rubbish network.

    Just a few tweets and BOOM they are scrambling, and we see once again why we supported this man.

  8. Bone Fish says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    The honey badger seems like a perfect metaphor for Donald Trump and his quick start rampage through Federal Government on our behalf:

  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    The money we will save on not having to support a few hundred thousand Illegals in one year will pay for the wall.

  10. Coast says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    The invasion must end, and illegals need to go home. Trump needs to act and keep to his word.

  12. Trumped1 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Aaand.. This:

    I propose same will happen with Sanctuary cities. If they keep illegal alien criminals killing americans then the Feds will clean up. Of course most high crime cities are sanctuary cities too.
    My hunch is that in the end most people will be fine with it.

    • freepetta says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:18 pm

      Chicago is a good place to start. Remember the “children” Obie brought in by the hundreds of thousands with full body tattoos. Those are the savages that are ravaging the city.

      Mayor ballerina won’t permit the police to handle the horrendous gang problem.

    • HarryJ says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:33 pm

      The dems will nuts saying gov intrusion to state right. It will fun to watch media reaction. But good for those people who are suffering. May be trump will turn more blue states red if he fixes inner city issues .

  13. freepetta says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Yes yes yes!!!!!!! We love ❤️ love ❤️ love ❤️ you President Trump!! A president that keeps his promises!

  14. Gail says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    I can hear the leftists heads exploding! It is glorious. Winning!! It’s like Christmas every day. So much fun. God, I love that man.

    • Kathy Brown says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

      This is the truth, I swear: The day after the Inauguration, I had the impulse to skip and dance every time I got out of the car!

      I mean-seriously! I was in several parking lots-the busiest here at our Sam’s Club in Topeka; and I had to RESTRAIN myself!

  15. CharterOakie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    “Go Speed Racer, Go!”

  16. Trumped1 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    this on mexico:
    “Canada to Mexico on NAFTA: you might be on your own”
    http://mobile.reuters.com/article/ousivMolt/idUSKBN1582MV
    I have feeling they will pay for the wall.

  17. EveryDayWoman says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    President Trump already locking up 2020 if he keeps up fulfilling his campaign promises at this rate! 🙂

  18. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

  19. james23 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Great News! Build the Wall!

  20. M33 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Please read Sundance’s previous articles on this (which were out today). It will help to understand the 9-dimensional chess that is being played.

  21. jello333 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Oh this is hilarious! Did you hear? Donald Trump is gonna run for president! Yeah, that clown… THAT Donald Trump! “You’re fired!” HA!! And that hair, what’s up with his hair? Oh man, I can’t stop laughing, this is gonna be SO much fun watching him make a fool of himself. The talk show guys and comedians are gonna have a field day! 😀 And did you hear one of the things “The Donald” said he was gonna do in the fantasy world where he’s president? He’s gonna build a “wall” along the Mexican border… seriously, and Mexico will even pay for it! Oh I love this guy… what a freak show!

  22. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Comment deleted by request…

  23. irvingtwosmokes says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    You’re not much of an intelligence agent

  24. NHVoter says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:21 pm

  25. yakmaster2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Another GOPe/Democrat sacred cow meets paper, ink and President Trump’s hand.

  26. freepetta says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    KGB he has to take it in baby steps, if he just rips law abiding illegals out of their homes there will be anarchy. Just be patient 😀 It will be done.

    • susiepuma says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

      what an oxymoron………….there is no such thing as a law abiding illegal………illegal is breaking the law……………..

      • freepetta says:
        January 24, 2017 at 10:32 pm

        Well that is true illegal means illegal but you have to look at this from a political spectrum. First the “children” gangsters then he will know how to handle the rest.

  27. Oldschool says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Are you kidding? Check your expectations. 2 days in office and the wall isn’t built yet and we haven’t deported 20 million illegals. You sound as irrational as the left who thinks we are going to have intermnent camps. Get a grip. President Trump will keep his word.

  28. Cow wow says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    God speed Mr. President!

  29. Paul Killinger says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    The key to curtailing illegal immigration is ending their ability to work or collect Govt assistance here.

  30. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    1-Mexico’s baseline negotiating points…that’s laughable.
    2-let’s be clear. The Mexican president only listed the first two points to try and hide the monumental importance of the LAST point….it’s about money sent home. Period.

  31. BobW462 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Looks like the order of topics for discussion at the “retreat” just got rearranged. 😉

  32. missmarple2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/mexico-says-ready-quit-talks-us-necessary-174502231.html

    Mexico says it is ready to quit NAFTA if talks don’t go well.

    This is not a good bargaining position for them, in my opinion.

  33. Jason Ross says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    How dare he. The American Midwest was well on its way to becoming Mogadishu. This is going to halt everything. Catholic Charities and Jewish World Service are going to be fuming about this.

