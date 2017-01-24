Report: President Trump To Announce Border and Immigration Executive Actions Tomorrow…

According to several media reports (Fox News and Reuters) President Trump is starting tomorrow with executive action targeted toward the larger immigration policy initiatives discussed throughout the presidential campaign. Don McGahn is obviously a very busy man:

(Via Fox News) President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to tighten border security — including his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border — and other domestic immigration enforcement measures, according to two administration officials. Later in the week, the president is expected to take steps to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States. One official said the president was expected to roll out immigration measures over the next few days.

[…] While the specific of Trump’s orders were unclear, both officials said Wednesday’s actions would focus in part on the president’s plans to construct a wall along the southern border with Mexico. He has insisted Mexico would pay for the wall, though the Mexican government has repeatedly said it would not. Trump will meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at the White House next week. (read more)

Interestingly, yesterday Mexican President Nieto publicly outlined his top priorities for the meeting with President Donald Trump. Can you guess what the #1 priority is for Nieto?

[…] Pena Nieto gave a speech detailing what Mexico’s baseline negotiating points would be, including economic integration, respect for the rights of migrants and the money they send home. Those remittances amount to about $25 billion annually and have become a major source of foreign revenue for the country. Trump had originally suggested that the U.S. might retain some of that money to help pay for a wall between the countries, a project he says Mexico will pay for but which Mexico opposes. (link)

Can you spell L.E.V.E.R.A.G.E ?

